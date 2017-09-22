Kygo – Stargazing è il primo EP: tracklist, audio canzoni + testo e traduzione della title track ft. Justin Jesso

Ad oltre un anno e quattro mesi di distanza dal fortunato debut album Cloud Nine, il dj e produttore norvegese Kygo ha rilasciato il primo EP in carriera che si intitola Stargazing, disponibile nei digital store e nelle principali piattaforme streaming dal 22 settembre 2017.
L’extended play è composto da 5 tracks prodotte dall’artista, tra le quali cito i primi due singoli estratti che già conoscerete molto bene: sto ovviamente parlando di It Ain’t Me (con Selena Gomez) e di First Time (con Ellie Goulding).
In scaletta anche la recente You’re the Best Thing About Me degli U2, pubblicata pochi giorni fa nella nuova versione con lo zampino di Kygo.
Il terzo singolo estratto è invece la bella title track, interpretata dall’emergente Justin Jesso.
Appena dopo la copertina, trovate i brani in scaletta, i link per ascoltarli ed il testo e la traduzione della canzone omonima.
Tracklist Stargazing – Kygo EP (Download – Audio Canzoni)
- Stargazing – feat. Justin Jesso 3:56
- It Ain’t Me – Kygo & Selena Gomez 3:40
- First Time – Kygo & Ellie Goulding 3:14
- This Town – Kygo feat. Sasha Sloan 3:22
- You’re the Best Thing About Me – U2 vs. Kygo 4:17
Kygo – Stargazing traduzione (Download)
[Strofa 1]
Sostieni questa senza speranza, che dovrei sperare di meno
Il Cielo può aiutarci, forse potrebbe
Dici che è al di là di noi, che cosa c’è oltre noi?
Vediamo e decidiamo
Siamo stati fulminei, anche prima di questo
Brucia meno del solito, col doppio d’intensità
Quindi se è oltre noi, allora è oltre noi
Vediamo e decidiamo
[Pre-Ritornello]
E sarò ancora qui, a guardare le stelle
Continuerò ad alzare lo sguardo, alzare lo sguardo
Cercando l’amore
Sarò ancora qui, a guardare le stelle
Continuerò ad alzare lo sguardo, alzare lo sguardo
Cercando l’amore
[Ritornello] [x4]
Non, arrenderti, per me
Non cascarci, non rinunciare, all’amore
[Versetto 2]
Sto cercando di salvarci, non vuoi che ci salviamo
Dai la colpa alla natura umana, e dici che è crudele
Cerchiamo di farci un’idea, abbiamo ancora tutta la vita davanti
Vediamo e decidiamo, decidiamo
[Pre-Ritornello]
E sarò ancora qui, a guardare le stelle
Continuerò ad alzare lo sguardo, alzare lo sguardo
Cercando l’amore
Le stelle non scompaiono, continuano a risplendere
Anche quando la notte è finita
E sarò ancora qui, a guardare le stelle
Continuerò ad alzare lo sguardo, alzare lo sguardo
Cercando l’amore
Le stelle non scompaiono, continuano a risplendere
Anche quando la notte è finita
È così che ritrovo la luce
[Ritornello]
Non, arrenderti, per me
Non cascarci, non rinunciare, all’amore
È così che trovo la luce
Non, arrenderti, per me (ooh)
Non cascarci, non rinunciare, all’amore
Non, arrenderti, per me
Non cascarci, non rinunciare, all’amore
Non, arrenderti, per me
Non cascarci, non rinunciare, all’amore
È così che trovo la luce
Non, arrenderti, per me
Non cascarci, non rinunciare, all’amore
È così che trovo la luce
Non, arrenderti, per me (ooh)
Non cascarci, non rinunciare, all’amore
Stargazing testo canzone
[Verse 1]
You’re saying this hopeless, that I should hope less
Heaven can help us, well maybe “she” might
You say it’s beyond us, what is beyond us?
Let’s see and decide
We’ve been meteoric, even before this
Burns half as always, twice as bright
So if it’s beyond us, then it’s beyond us
Lets see and decide
[Pre-Chorus]
And I will still be here, stargazing
I’ll still look up, look up
Look up for love
I will still be here, stargazing
I’ll still look up, look up
Look up for love
[Chorus] [x4]
Don’t you, give up, for me
Don’t fall, don’t give up, for love
[Verse 2]
I’m trying to save us, you don’t wanna save us
You blame human nature, and say it’s unkind
Let’s make up our own minds, we’ve got our whole lives
Let’s see and decide, decide
[Pre-Chorus]
And I will still be here, stargazing
I’ll still look up, look up
Look up for love
Stars don’t disappear, they keep blazing
Even when the night is over
And I will still be here, stargazing
I’ll still look up, look up
Look up for love
Stars don’t disappear, they keep blazing
Even when the night is over
That’s how I find the light
[Chorus]
Don’t you, give up, for me
Don’t fall, don’t give up, for love
That’s how I find the light
Don’t you, give up, for me (ooh)
Don’t fall, don’t give up, for love
Don’t you, give up, for me
Don’t fall, don’t give up, for love
Don’t you, give up, for me
Don’t fall, don’t give up, for love
That’s how I find the light
Don’t you, give up, for me
Don’t fall, don’t give up, for love
That’s how I find the light
Don’t you, give up, for me (ooh)
Don’t fall, don’t give up, for love