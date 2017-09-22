Kygo – Stargazing è il primo EP: tracklist, audio canzoni + testo e traduzione della title track ft. Justin Jesso







Ad oltre un anno e quattro mesi di distanza dal fortunato debut album Cloud Nine, il dj e produttore norvegese Kygo ha rilasciato il primo EP in carriera che si intitola Stargazing, disponibile nei digital store e nelle principali piattaforme streaming dal 22 settembre 2017.

L’extended play è composto da 5 tracks prodotte dall’artista, tra le quali cito i primi due singoli estratti che già conoscerete molto bene: sto ovviamente parlando di It Ain’t Me (con Selena Gomez) e di First Time (con Ellie Goulding).





In scaletta anche la recente You’re the Best Thing About Me degli U2, pubblicata pochi giorni fa nella nuova versione con lo zampino di Kygo.

Il terzo singolo estratto è invece la bella title track, interpretata dall’emergente Justin Jesso.

Appena dopo la copertina, trovate i brani in scaletta, i link per ascoltarli ed il testo e la traduzione della canzone omonima.

Tracklist Stargazing – Kygo EP (Download – Audio Canzoni)

Kygo – Stargazing traduzione (Download)

[Strofa 1]

Sostieni questa senza speranza, che dovrei sperare di meno

Il Cielo può aiutarci, forse potrebbe

Dici che è al di là di noi, che cosa c’è oltre noi?

Vediamo e decidiamo

Siamo stati fulminei, anche prima di questo

Brucia meno del solito, col doppio d’intensità

Quindi se è oltre noi, allora è oltre noi

Vediamo e decidiamo

[Pre-Ritornello]

E sarò ancora qui, a guardare le stelle

Continuerò ad alzare lo sguardo, alzare lo sguardo

Cercando l’amore

Sarò ancora qui, a guardare le stelle

Continuerò ad alzare lo sguardo, alzare lo sguardo

Cercando l’amore

[Ritornello] [x4]

Non, arrenderti, per me

Non cascarci, non rinunciare, all’amore

[Versetto 2]

Sto cercando di salvarci, non vuoi che ci salviamo

Dai la colpa alla natura umana, e dici che è crudele

Cerchiamo di farci un’idea, abbiamo ancora tutta la vita davanti

Vediamo e decidiamo, decidiamo

[Pre-Ritornello]

E sarò ancora qui, a guardare le stelle

Continuerò ad alzare lo sguardo, alzare lo sguardo

Cercando l’amore

Le stelle non scompaiono, continuano a risplendere

Anche quando la notte è finita

E sarò ancora qui, a guardare le stelle

Continuerò ad alzare lo sguardo, alzare lo sguardo

Cercando l’amore

Le stelle non scompaiono, continuano a risplendere

Anche quando la notte è finita

È così che ritrovo la luce

[Ritornello]

Non, arrenderti, per me

Non cascarci, non rinunciare, all’amore

È così che trovo la luce

Non, arrenderti, per me (ooh)

Non cascarci, non rinunciare, all’amore

Non, arrenderti, per me

Non cascarci, non rinunciare, all’amore

Non, arrenderti, per me

Non cascarci, non rinunciare, all’amore

È così che trovo la luce

Non, arrenderti, per me

Non cascarci, non rinunciare, all’amore

È così che trovo la luce

Non, arrenderti, per me (ooh)

Non cascarci, non rinunciare, all’amore

Stargazing testo canzone

[Verse 1]

You’re saying this hopeless, that I should hope less

Heaven can help us, well maybe “she” might

You say it’s beyond us, what is beyond us?

Let’s see and decide

We’ve been meteoric, even before this

Burns half as always, twice as bright

So if it’s beyond us, then it’s beyond us

Lets see and decide

[Pre-Chorus]

And I will still be here, stargazing

I’ll still look up, look up

Look up for love

I will still be here, stargazing

I’ll still look up, look up

Look up for love

[Chorus] [x4]

Don’t you, give up, for me

Don’t fall, don’t give up, for love

[Verse 2]

I’m trying to save us, you don’t wanna save us

You blame human nature, and say it’s unkind

Let’s make up our own minds, we’ve got our whole lives

Let’s see and decide, decide

[Pre-Chorus]

And I will still be here, stargazing

I’ll still look up, look up

Look up for love

Stars don’t disappear, they keep blazing

Even when the night is over

And I will still be here, stargazing

I’ll still look up, look up

Look up for love

Stars don’t disappear, they keep blazing

Even when the night is over

That’s how I find the light

[Chorus]

Don’t you, give up, for me

Don’t fall, don’t give up, for love

That’s how I find the light

Don’t you, give up, for me (ooh)

Don’t fall, don’t give up, for love

Don’t you, give up, for me

Don’t fall, don’t give up, for love

Don’t you, give up, for me

Don’t fall, don’t give up, for love

That’s how I find the light

Don’t you, give up, for me

Don’t fall, don’t give up, for love

That’s how I find the light

Don’t you, give up, for me (ooh)

Don’t fall, don’t give up, for love

















