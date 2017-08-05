Kungs: ascolta il nuovo singolo “More Mess” feat. Olly Murs & Coely (con testo e traduzione)







More Mess è il titolo del nuovo singolo del deejay e producer francese Valentin Brunel, artisticamente conosciuto come Kungs, pubblicato il 4 agosto 2017.

La nuova canzone vede la collaborazione del cantautore britannico Olly Murs e della 23enne cantante e rapper belga Coely Mbueno.

Dopo il successo di “This Girl”, seguito da altri tre singoli che commercialmente parlando non sono andati forte, il produttore transalpino classe 1996 ci riprova con quest’orecchiabile pezzo, nel quale vira chiaramente su sonorità disco-funky.

More Mess è ascoltabile per intero su Spotify cliccando sulla copertina in basso, mentre a seguire trovate le parole in inglese e quelle tradotte in italiano.

More Mess – Kungs – Testo (Download)

[Intro: Olly Murs]

Na-na-na-na

Na-na-na-yeah

Na-na-na-na

[Verse 1: Olly Murs]

I’m so, so done of waiting

Got my glory days inside

Got my glory days inside, oh yeah

Gotta find my fears and face them

Get day back on my side

Get day back on my side, oh yeah

[Pre-Chorus: Olly Murs]

The hard times have been the longest battle for me

But freedom’s inside, it’s time to take what I need

[Chorus: Olly Murs]

More mess on my thing

More mess on my thing

More mess on my thing

More mess on my thing

More mess on my thing

More mess on my thing

More mess on my thing

[Verse 2: Coely]

Yeah, I’ve been down in the deep end

Uh, but now I know how to roll

Went through the struggle for a reason

Can’t get in, they got a foot against the door

Tired of the tension, tired of the waiting

Tired of the day shift, uh

I’ve been tripping in the matrix, time for me to face it

Tying up my laces, finna get wild

So shine and get shine

We can imitate so [high?]

Better make the mistakes, it’s go time

Get up off that thing, it’s alright

I keep bleeding, I’ma teach you to heal up

Join the force you know ‘cause you can’t beat us

I’ma seize the moment at all babe

But I don’t mess up my thing

[Pre-Chorus: Olly Murs]

The hard times have been the longest battle for me

But freedom’s inside, it’s time to take what I need

[Chorus: Olly Murs]

More mess on my thing

More mess on my thing

More mess on my thing

More mess on my thing

More mess on my thing

More mess on my thing

More mess on my thing

[Outro: Olly Murs]

I’m done with waiting, waiting, waiting, oh

I’m done with waiting, waiting, oh

I’m done with waiting, waiting, waiting, oh

I’m done with waiting, waiting, oh

I’m done with waiting, waiting, waiting, oh

I’m done with waiting, waiting, oh

I’m done with waiting, waiting, waiting, oh

I’m done with waiting, waiting, oh





Kungs – More Mess traduzione

[Introduzione: Olly Murs]

Na-na-na-na

Na-na-na-yeah

Na-na-na-na

[Strofa 1: Olly Murs]

Sono così, così stanco di aspettare

Ho i miei giorni di gloria dentro

Ho i miei giorni di gloria dentro, oh sì

Devo scoprire le mie paure e affrontarle

Metterle alle spalle

Metterle alle spalle, oh sì

[Pre-Ritornello: Olly Murs]

I momenti difficili sono stati la più lunga battaglia per me

Ma la libertà è dentro, è il momento di prendere quello che voglio

[Ritornello: Olly Murs]

Più confusione nella mia vita

Più confusione nella mia vita

Più confusione nella mia vita

Più confusione nella mia vita

Più confusione nella mia vita

Più confusione nella mia vita

Più confusione nella mia vita

[Strofa 2: Coely]

Sì, ero giù che più giù non si poteva

Uh, ma ora so come rimboccarmi le maniche

Ha dovuto lottare per una ragione

Non riesco a entrare, hanno un piede davanti alla porta

Stanca della tensione, stanca dell’attesa

Stanca dei turni di giorno, uh

Sono inciampata nella Matrix, è tempo di affrontare la cosa

Lego i lacci, diventerò selvaggia

Così brillo e ottengo splendore

Possiamo fingere quanto vogliamo

Meglio commettere errori, è ora di agire

Rialzati, va tutto bene

Continuo a sanguinare, ti insegno a guarire

Unisci le forze che sai di avere perché non possono batterci

Colgo il momento giusto tesoro

Ma non rovinerò la mia vita

[Pre-Ritornello: Olly Murs]

I momenti difficili sono stati la più lunga battaglia per me

Ma la libertà è dentro, è il momento di prendere quello che voglio

[Ritornello: Olly Murs]

Più confusione nella mia vita

Più confusione nella mia vita

Più confusione nella mia vita

Più confusione nella mia vita

Più confusione nella mia vita

Più confusione nella mia vita

Più confusione nella mia vita

[Conclusione: Olly Murs]

Ho finito di aspettare, aspettare, aspettare, oh

Ho finito di aspettare, aspettare, oh

Ho finito di aspettare, aspettare, aspettare, oh

Ho finito di aspettare, aspettare, oh

Ho finito di aspettare, aspettare, aspettare, oh

Ho finito di aspettare, aspettare, oh

Ho finito di aspettare, aspettare, aspettare, oh

Ho finito di aspettare, aspettare, oh

