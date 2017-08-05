Kungs: ascolta il nuovo singolo “More Mess” feat. Olly Murs & Coely (con testo e traduzione)

More Mess è il titolo del nuovo singolo del deejay e producer francese Valentin Brunel, artisticamente conosciuto come Kungs, pubblicato il 4 agosto 2017.
La nuova canzone vede la collaborazione del cantautore britannico Olly Murs e della 23enne cantante e rapper belga Coely Mbueno.
Dopo il successo di “This Girl”, seguito da altri tre singoli che commercialmente parlando non sono andati forte, il produttore transalpino classe 1996 ci riprova con quest’orecchiabile pezzo, nel quale vira chiaramente su sonorità disco-funky.
More Mess è ascoltabile per intero su Spotify cliccando sulla copertina in basso, mentre a seguire trovate le parole in inglese e quelle tradotte in italiano.
More Mess – Kungs – Testo (Download)
[Intro: Olly Murs]
Na-na-na-na
Na-na-na-yeah
Na-na-na-na
[Verse 1: Olly Murs]
I’m so, so done of waiting
Got my glory days inside
Got my glory days inside, oh yeah
Gotta find my fears and face them
Get day back on my side
Get day back on my side, oh yeah
[Pre-Chorus: Olly Murs]
The hard times have been the longest battle for me
But freedom’s inside, it’s time to take what I need
[Chorus: Olly Murs]
More mess on my thing
More mess on my thing
More mess on my thing
More mess on my thing
More mess on my thing
More mess on my thing
More mess on my thing
[Verse 2: Coely]
Yeah, I’ve been down in the deep end
Uh, but now I know how to roll
Went through the struggle for a reason
Can’t get in, they got a foot against the door
Tired of the tension, tired of the waiting
Tired of the day shift, uh
I’ve been tripping in the matrix, time for me to face it
Tying up my laces, finna get wild
So shine and get shine
We can imitate so [high?]
Better make the mistakes, it’s go time
Get up off that thing, it’s alright
I keep bleeding, I’ma teach you to heal up
Join the force you know ‘cause you can’t beat us
I’ma seize the moment at all babe
But I don’t mess up my thing
[Pre-Chorus: Olly Murs]
The hard times have been the longest battle for me
But freedom’s inside, it’s time to take what I need
[Chorus: Olly Murs]
More mess on my thing
More mess on my thing
More mess on my thing
More mess on my thing
More mess on my thing
More mess on my thing
More mess on my thing
[Outro: Olly Murs]
I’m done with waiting, waiting, waiting, oh
I’m done with waiting, waiting, oh
I’m done with waiting, waiting, waiting, oh
I’m done with waiting, waiting, oh
I’m done with waiting, waiting, waiting, oh
I’m done with waiting, waiting, oh
I’m done with waiting, waiting, waiting, oh
I’m done with waiting, waiting, oh
Kungs – More Mess traduzione
[Introduzione: Olly Murs]
Na-na-na-na
Na-na-na-yeah
Na-na-na-na
[Strofa 1: Olly Murs]
Sono così, così stanco di aspettare
Ho i miei giorni di gloria dentro
Ho i miei giorni di gloria dentro, oh sì
Devo scoprire le mie paure e affrontarle
Metterle alle spalle
Metterle alle spalle, oh sì
[Pre-Ritornello: Olly Murs]
I momenti difficili sono stati la più lunga battaglia per me
Ma la libertà è dentro, è il momento di prendere quello che voglio
[Ritornello: Olly Murs]
Più confusione nella mia vita
Più confusione nella mia vita
Più confusione nella mia vita
Più confusione nella mia vita
Più confusione nella mia vita
Più confusione nella mia vita
Più confusione nella mia vita
[Strofa 2: Coely]
Sì, ero giù che più giù non si poteva
Uh, ma ora so come rimboccarmi le maniche
Ha dovuto lottare per una ragione
Non riesco a entrare, hanno un piede davanti alla porta
Stanca della tensione, stanca dell’attesa
Stanca dei turni di giorno, uh
Sono inciampata nella Matrix, è tempo di affrontare la cosa
Lego i lacci, diventerò selvaggia
Così brillo e ottengo splendore
Possiamo fingere quanto vogliamo
Meglio commettere errori, è ora di agire
Rialzati, va tutto bene
Continuo a sanguinare, ti insegno a guarire
Unisci le forze che sai di avere perché non possono batterci
Colgo il momento giusto tesoro
Ma non rovinerò la mia vita
[Pre-Ritornello: Olly Murs]
I momenti difficili sono stati la più lunga battaglia per me
Ma la libertà è dentro, è il momento di prendere quello che voglio
[Ritornello: Olly Murs]
Più confusione nella mia vita
Più confusione nella mia vita
Più confusione nella mia vita
Più confusione nella mia vita
Più confusione nella mia vita
Più confusione nella mia vita
Più confusione nella mia vita
[Conclusione: Olly Murs]
Ho finito di aspettare, aspettare, aspettare, oh
Ho finito di aspettare, aspettare, oh
Ho finito di aspettare, aspettare, aspettare, oh
Ho finito di aspettare, aspettare, oh
Ho finito di aspettare, aspettare, aspettare, oh
Ho finito di aspettare, aspettare, oh
Ho finito di aspettare, aspettare, aspettare, oh
Ho finito di aspettare, aspettare, oh
