Kodaline: guarda il video del nuovo singolo “Ready to Change” dall’EP “I Wouldn’t Be” (testo e traduzione)

In data 12 ottobre 2017, i Kodaline hanno rilasciato il nuovo nonché quarto EP battezzato I Wouldn’t Be, interessante mini-progetto composto da 4 tracce inedite (download e audio dei brani).
Ready to Change è il primo singolo estratto dall’extended play del quartetto alternative rock di Dublino.
E’ a mio parere niente male la nuova canzone, lanciata tramite il video ufficiale diretto da Stevie Russell (già regista dei brani All I Want, High Hopes, Honest e Brother), disponibile dal 13 ottobre. Ambientato in uno zoo, il cortometraggio racconta la storia di un uomo piuttosto introverso, che non riesce a comunicare con le persone, bensì con gli animali, che adora tantissimo. Poi c’è una tipa che… preferisco fermarmi qui per non togliervi la sorpresa.
Per accedere al filmato cliccate sull’immagine in basso, dopo la quale potete leggere la traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese.
Kodaline – Ready to Change traduzione (Download)
[Strofa 1]
Sono stati sentiti degli spari ma non c’è alcuna arma
Fai ancora del male a tutti
Nel profondo di te, le scintille sono buone
Ma non ci stai nemmeno provando, provando
Senti il coltello nelle viscere
Ma hai tanta paura di quello che vuoi
Ti mordi il labbro e tieni la bocca chiusa
Cosa stai nascondendo? (nascondendo)
[Pre-Ritornello]
Ci siamo stancati del tuo fascino
E dei tuoi falsi allarmi
Sei solo un libro che non cambia mai pagina
[Ritornello]
Puoi rimanere sull’orlo del baratro urlando che sei pronta a cambiare, pronta per cambiare
Puoi dire quello che vuoi
Ma se non salti, non sei pronta per cambiare
Non sei pronta a cambiare
[Strofa 2]
Tempi felici, ce ne sono stati alcuni
Un me diverso, una te diversa
Adesso vendi la tua anima per qualcosa di nuovo
Ma nessuno la compra
[Pre-Ritornello]
Ci siamo stancati del tuo fascino
E dei tuoi falsi allarmi
Sei solo un libro che non cambia mai pagina
[Ritornello]
Puoi rimanere sull’orlo del baratro urlando che sei pronta a cambiare, pronta per cambiare
Puoi dire quello che vuoi
Ma se non salti, non sei pronta per cambiare, pronta per cambiare
[Strumentale]
[Ritornello]
Puoi rimanere sull’orlo del baratro urlando che sei pronta a cambiare, pronta per cambiare
Puoi dire quello che vuoi
Ma se non salti, non sei pronta per cambiare
Pronta per cambiare
[Strumentale]
[Ritornello]
Puoi rimanere sull’orlo del baratro urlando che sei pronta a cambiare, pronta per cambiare
Puoi dire quello che vuoi
Ma se non salti, non sei pronta per cambiare (pronta per cambiare)
Ready to Change testo
[Verse 1]
Shots rang out, but there’s no gun
Still you hurt on everyone
In the deeps of you, the sparks are good
But you’re not even trying, trying
You feel the knife in your gut
But you’re so scared of what you want
You bite your lip, and hold your tongue
What are you hiding? (hiding)
[Pre-Chorus]
We got tired of your charms
And tired of your false alarms
You’re just a book that never turns its page
[Chorus]
You can stand on the edge shouting out that you’re ready to change, ready to change
You can say what you want
You won’t jump, you’re not ready to change
You’re not ready to change
[Verse 2]
Happy times, there’s been a few
A different me, a different you
Now you sell your soul for something new
But nobody’s buying (buying)
[Pre-Chorus]
‘Cause we got tired of your charms
And tired of your false alarms
You’re just a book that never turns its page
[Chorus]
You can stand on the edge shouting out that you’re ready to change, ready to change
You can say what you want
You won’t jump, you’re not ready to change, ready to change
[Instrumental]
[Chorus]
You can stand on the edge shouting out that you’re ready to change, ready to change
You can say what you want
You won’t jump, you’re not ready to change
Ready to change
[Instrumental]
[Chorus]
You can stand on the edge shouting out that you’re ready to change, ready to change
You can say what you want
You won’t jump, you’re not ready to change (ready to change)