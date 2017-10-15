Kodaline: guarda il video del nuovo singolo “Ready to Change” dall’EP “I Wouldn’t Be” (testo e traduzione)







In data 12 ottobre 2017, i Kodaline hanno rilasciato il nuovo nonché quarto EP battezzato I Wouldn’t Be, interessante mini-progetto composto da 4 tracce inedite (download e audio dei brani).

Ready to Change è il primo singolo estratto dall’extended play del quartetto alternative rock di Dublino.





E’ a mio parere niente male la nuova canzone, lanciata tramite il video ufficiale diretto da Stevie Russell (già regista dei brani All I Want, High Hopes, Honest e Brother), disponibile dal 13 ottobre. Ambientato in uno zoo, il cortometraggio racconta la storia di un uomo piuttosto introverso, che non riesce a comunicare con le persone, bensì con gli animali, che adora tantissimo. Poi c’è una tipa che… preferisco fermarmi qui per non togliervi la sorpresa.

Per accedere al filmato cliccate sull’immagine in basso, dopo la quale potete leggere la traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese.

Kodaline – Ready to Change traduzione (Download)

[Strofa 1]

Sono stati sentiti degli spari ma non c’è alcuna arma

Fai ancora del male a tutti

Nel profondo di te, le scintille sono buone

Ma non ci stai nemmeno provando, provando

Senti il ​​coltello nelle viscere

Ma hai tanta paura di quello che vuoi

Ti mordi il labbro e tieni la bocca chiusa

Cosa stai nascondendo? (nascondendo)

[Pre-Ritornello]

Ci siamo stancati del tuo fascino

E dei tuoi falsi allarmi

Sei solo un libro che non cambia mai pagina

[Ritornello]

Puoi rimanere sull’orlo del baratro urlando che sei pronta a cambiare, pronta per cambiare

Puoi dire quello che vuoi

Ma se non salti, non sei pronta per cambiare

Non sei pronta a cambiare

[Strofa 2]

Tempi felici, ce ne sono stati alcuni

Un me diverso, una te diversa

Adesso vendi la tua anima per qualcosa di nuovo

Ma nessuno la compra

Link sponsorizzati









[Pre-Ritornello]

Ci siamo stancati del tuo fascino

E dei tuoi falsi allarmi

Sei solo un libro che non cambia mai pagina

[Ritornello]

Puoi rimanere sull’orlo del baratro urlando che sei pronta a cambiare, pronta per cambiare

Puoi dire nuovecanzoni.com quello che vuoi

Ma se non salti, non sei pronta per cambiare, pronta per cambiare

[Strumentale]

[Ritornello]

Puoi rimanere sull’orlo del baratro urlando che sei pronta a cambiare, pronta per cambiare

Puoi dire quello che vuoi

Ma se non salti, non sei pronta per cambiare

Pronta per cambiare

[Strumentale]

[Ritornello]

Puoi rimanere sull’orlo del baratro urlando che sei pronta a cambiare, pronta per cambiare

Puoi dire quello che vuoi

Ma se non salti, non sei pronta per cambiare (pronta per cambiare)

Powered by NuoveCanzoni.com

Ready to Change testo

[Verse 1]

Shots rang out, but there’s no gun

Still you hurt on everyone

In the deeps of you, the sparks are good

But you’re not even trying, trying

You feel the knife in your gut

But you’re so scared of what you want

You bite your lip, and hold your tongue

What are you hiding? (hiding)

[Pre-Chorus]

We got tired of your charms

And tired of your false alarms

You’re just a book that never turns its page

[Chorus]

You can stand on the edge shouting out that you’re ready to change, ready to change

You can say what you want

You won’t jump, you’re not ready to change

You’re not ready to change

[Verse 2]

Happy times, there’s been a few

A different me, a different you

Now you sell your soul for something new

But nobody’s buying (buying)

[Pre-Chorus]

‘Cause we got tired of your charms

And tired of your false alarms

You’re just a book that never turns its page

[Chorus]

You can stand on the edge shouting out that you’re ready to change, ready to change

You can say what you want

You won’t jump, you’re not ready to change, ready to change

[Instrumental]

[Chorus]

You can stand on the edge shouting out that you’re ready to change, ready to change

You can say what you want

You won’t jump, you’re not ready to change

Ready to change

[Instrumental]

[Chorus]

You can stand on the edge shouting out that you’re ready to change, ready to change

You can say what you want

You won’t jump, you’re not ready to change (ready to change)

















LASCIA UN COMMENTO ALL' ARTICOLO

commenti complessivi