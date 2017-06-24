Kodaline: guarda il video del nuovo toccante singolo “Brother” (con testo e traduzione)







Si intitola Brother il nuovo singolo dei Kodaline, pubblicato nei digital store e nelle principali piattaforme streaming il 23 giugno 2017.

E’ veramente molto bella la nuova canzone della band composta da Steve Garrigan, Vinny May, Jason Boland e Mark Prendergast, disponibile anche nella versione Stripped Back (alleggerita).

Brother (audio su Spotify) è stata scritta da Jason Boland, Vincent May, Corey Sanders, Jon Maguire, Mark Prendergast, Alex Davies e Stephen Garrigan.

Two Inch Punch & Stephen Harris hanno invece curato la produzione di questo toccante pezzo, che anticipa il rilascio del terzo album in studio del gruppo.

Brevemente, per quel che concerne il significato, il singolo è incentrato sui ricordi del fratello (di chi?) prematuramente scomparso ed il protagonista rievoca i bei momenti, riservandogli bellissime parole.

Il video ufficiale è stato diretto da Stevie Russell, già all’opera come regista nei videoclip dei singoli “Honest”, “High Hopes” e “All I Want”.

“È stato un piacere lavorare ancora una volta con Stevie che nella clip del brano, è ancora una volta riuscito a trasmettere l’atmosfera perfetta” ha dichiarato la band in un’intervista.

Per accedere al filmato cliccate sull’immagine sottostante, dopo la quale potete leggere la traduzione in italiano e le parole che compongono il brano.

Brother – Kodaline – Traduzione (Download – Stripped Back version)

[Strofa 1]

Quando eravamo giovani

Eravamo noi

I re e le regine

Oh sì, dominavamo il mondo

Fumavamo sigarette

Amico, nessun rimpianto

Vorrei poter rivivere

Ogni cosa

Abbiamo intrapreso percorsi differenti

E viaggiato su strade diverse

So che resteremo sempre gli stessi anche quando saremo vecchi

E quando sarai in trincea

E sotto tiro io ti coprirò

[Ritornello]

Se morissi in ginocchio

Saresti stato tu a salvarmi

E se tu stessi annegando in mare

Ti darei i miei polmoni per farti respirare

Ho te (o “ci sono io”) fratello-ello-ello-ello

Ho te fratello-ello-ello-ello

Ho te fratello-ello-ello-ello

Ho te fratello-ello-ello-ello

[Strofa 2]

Oh fratello, il nostro legame è più profondo dell’inchiostro

Sotto la pelle dei nostri tatuaggi

No non abbiamo lo stesso sangue

Tu sei mio fratello e ti voglio bene

È questa la verità

Stiamo vivendo differenti vite

Solo Dio sa

Se ce la faremo a tornare

Con le nostre mani e piedi

Cinque anni, venti anni, torneremo

Saremo sempre gli stessi

[Ritornello]

Se stessi morendo in ginocchio

Saresti stato tu a salvarmi

E se tu stessi annegando in mare

Ti darei i miei polmoni per farti respirare

Link sponsorizzati









Ho te fratello-ello-ello-ello

Ho te fratello-ello-ello-ello

[Post-Ritornello]

E se dovessimo imbatterci in acque turbolente

Sarò quello che ti terrà al caldo e al sicuro

E ci aiuteremo a vicenda

Finché non diremo addio alla nostra vita

Perché ho te fratello-ello-ello-ello

Ho te fratello-ello-ello-ello

Ho te fratello-ello-ello-ello

Ho te fratello-ello-ello-ello

Se morissi in ginocchio

Saresti stato tu a salvarmi

E se tu stessi annegando in mare

Ti darei i miei polmoni per farti respirare

[Conclusione]

Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh oh oh oh

Ho te fratello-ello-ello-ello

Ho te fratello-ello-ello-ello

Powered by NuoveCanzoni.com

Kodaline – Brother testo

[Verse 1]

When we were young

We were the ones

The kings and queens

Oh yeah, we ruled the world

We smoked cigarettes

Man no regrets

Wish I could relive

Every single word

We’ve taken different paths

And travelled different roads

I know we’ll always end up on the same one when we’re old

And when you’re in the trenches

And you’re under fire I will cover you

[Chorus]

If I was dying on my knees

You would be the one to rescue me

And if you were drowned at sea

I’d give you my lungs so you could breathe

I’ve got you brother-er-er-er

I’ve got you brother-er-er-er

I’ve got you brother-er-er-er

I’ve got you brother-er-er-er

[Verse 2]

Oh brother, we go deeper than the ink

Beneath the skin of our tattoos

No we don’t share the same blood

You’re my brother and I love you

That’s the truth

We’re living different lives

Heaven only knows

If we’ll make it back

With all our fingers and our toes

Five years, twenty years come back

We’ll always be the same

[Chorus]

If I was dying on my knees

You would be the one to rescue me

And if you were drowned at sea

I’d give you my lungs so you could breathe

I’ve got you brother-er-er-er

I’ve got you brother-er-er-er

[Post Chorus]

And if we hit on troubled water

I’ll be the one to keep you warm and safe

And we’ll be carrying each other

Until we say goodbye on our dying day

Because I’ve got you brother-er-er-er

I’ve got you brother-er-er-er

I’ve got you brother-er-er-er

I’ve got you brother-er-er-er

If I was dying on my knees

You would be the one to rescue me

And if you were drowned at sea

I’d give you my lungs so you could breathe

[Outro]

Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh oh oh oh

I’ve got you brother-er-er-er

I’ve got you brother-er-er-er

















LASCIA UN COMMENTO ALL' ARTICOLO

commenti complessivi