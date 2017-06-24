Kodaline: guarda il video del nuovo toccante singolo “Brother” (con testo e traduzione)

Si intitola Brother il nuovo singolo dei Kodaline, pubblicato nei digital store e nelle principali piattaforme streaming il 23 giugno 2017.
E’ veramente molto bella la nuova canzone della band composta da Steve Garrigan, Vinny May, Jason Boland e Mark Prendergast, disponibile anche nella versione Stripped Back (alleggerita).
Brother (audio su Spotify) è stata scritta da Jason Boland, Vincent May, Corey Sanders, Jon Maguire, Mark Prendergast, Alex Davies e Stephen Garrigan.
Two Inch Punch & Stephen Harris hanno invece curato la produzione di questo toccante pezzo, che anticipa il rilascio del terzo album in studio del gruppo.
Brevemente, per quel che concerne il significato, il singolo è incentrato sui ricordi del fratello (di chi?) prematuramente scomparso ed il protagonista rievoca i bei momenti, riservandogli bellissime parole.
Il video ufficiale è stato diretto da Stevie Russell, già all’opera come regista nei videoclip dei singoli “Honest”, “High Hopes” e “All I Want”.
“È stato un piacere lavorare ancora una volta con Stevie che nella clip del brano, è ancora una volta riuscito a trasmettere l’atmosfera perfetta” ha dichiarato la band in un’intervista.
Per accedere al filmato cliccate sull’immagine sottostante, dopo la quale potete leggere la traduzione in italiano e le parole che compongono il brano.
Brother – Kodaline – Traduzione (Download – Stripped Back version)
[Strofa 1]
Quando eravamo giovani
Eravamo noi
I re e le regine
Oh sì, dominavamo il mondo
Fumavamo sigarette
Amico, nessun rimpianto
Vorrei poter rivivere
Ogni cosa
Abbiamo intrapreso percorsi differenti
E viaggiato su strade diverse
So che resteremo sempre gli stessi anche quando saremo vecchi
E quando sarai in trincea
E sotto tiro io ti coprirò
[Ritornello]
Se morissi in ginocchio
Saresti stato tu a salvarmi
E se tu stessi annegando in mare
Ti darei i miei polmoni per farti respirare
Ho te (o “ci sono io”) fratello-ello-ello-ello
Ho te fratello-ello-ello-ello
Ho te fratello-ello-ello-ello
Ho te fratello-ello-ello-ello
[Strofa 2]
Oh fratello, il nostro legame è più profondo dell’inchiostro
Sotto la pelle dei nostri tatuaggi
No non abbiamo lo stesso sangue
Tu sei mio fratello e ti voglio bene
È questa la verità
Stiamo vivendo differenti vite
Solo Dio sa
Se ce la faremo a tornare
Con le nostre mani e piedi
Cinque anni, venti anni, torneremo
Saremo sempre gli stessi
[Ritornello]
Se stessi morendo in ginocchio
Saresti stato tu a salvarmi
E se tu stessi annegando in mare
Ti darei i miei polmoni per farti respirare
Ho te fratello-ello-ello-ello
Ho te fratello-ello-ello-ello
[Post-Ritornello]
E se dovessimo imbatterci in acque turbolente
Sarò quello che ti terrà al caldo e al sicuro
E ci aiuteremo a vicenda
Finché non diremo addio alla nostra vita
Perché ho te fratello-ello-ello-ello
Ho te fratello-ello-ello-ello
Ho te fratello-ello-ello-ello
Ho te fratello-ello-ello-ello
Se morissi in ginocchio
Saresti stato tu a salvarmi
E se tu stessi annegando in mare
Ti darei i miei polmoni per farti respirare
[Conclusione]
Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh oh oh oh
Ho te fratello-ello-ello-ello
Ho te fratello-ello-ello-ello
Kodaline – Brother testo
[Verse 1]
When we were young
We were the ones
The kings and queens
Oh yeah, we ruled the world
We smoked cigarettes
Man no regrets
Wish I could relive
Every single word
We’ve taken different paths
And travelled different roads
I know we’ll always end up on the same one when we’re old
And when you’re in the trenches
And you’re under fire I will cover you
[Chorus]
If I was dying on my knees
You would be the one to rescue me
And if you were drowned at sea
I’d give you my lungs so you could breathe
I’ve got you brother-er-er-er
I’ve got you brother-er-er-er
I’ve got you brother-er-er-er
I’ve got you brother-er-er-er
[Verse 2]
Oh brother, we go deeper than the ink
Beneath the skin of our tattoos
No we don’t share the same blood
You’re my brother and I love you
That’s the truth
We’re living different lives
Heaven only knows
If we’ll make it back
With all our fingers and our toes
Five years, twenty years come back
We’ll always be the same
[Chorus]
If I was dying on my knees
You would be the one to rescue me
And if you were drowned at sea
I’d give you my lungs so you could breathe
I’ve got you brother-er-er-er
I’ve got you brother-er-er-er
[Post Chorus]
And if we hit on troubled water
I’ll be the one to keep you warm and safe
And we’ll be carrying each other
Until we say goodbye on our dying day
Because I’ve got you brother-er-er-er
I’ve got you brother-er-er-er
I’ve got you brother-er-er-er
I’ve got you brother-er-er-er
If I was dying on my knees
You would be the one to rescue me
And if you were drowned at sea
I’d give you my lungs so you could breathe
[Outro]
Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh oh oh oh
I’ve got you brother-er-er-er
I’ve got you brother-er-er-er