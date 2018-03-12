Klingande ft. Krishane – Rebel Yell: audio, testo e traduzione del nuovo singolo

Il dj e producer francese Klingande, in data 9 marzo ha rilasciato il nuovo singolo che si intitola Rebel Yell, inciso con la collaborazione di Krishane, figlio della star reggae Barrington Levy.
E’ infatti del ventiquattrenne cantante giamaicano la voce di questa nuova produzione dell’artista transalpino.
Tra i suoi lavori, Krishane, al secolo St Aubyn Antonio Levy, ha co-scritto la hit del 2015 “Not Letting Go” (di Tinie Tempah. feat. Jess Glynne) e l’anno dopo “Mamacita” (Tinie Tempah feat. Wizkid), ma nella sua ancor breve carriera, il cantautore classe 1993 ha avuto modo di collaborare con artisti come Shaggy, LunchMoney Lewis e OMI.
Il producer di “Jubel”, torna alla ribalta con quest’interessante pezzo, trasmesso dalle emittenti radiofoniche nazionali da venerdì scorso.
Per ascoltarlo cliccate sulla cover, mentre a seguire potete leggere i testi che compongono la nuova canzone.
Rebel Yell traduzione (Download)
[Introduzione]
Questo è il mio urlo ribelle
[Strofa 1]
E la libertà?
Siete più dei vestiti che indossate
Continuate a vestire i tuoi demoni
Ma non potete usare la spada sullo scaffale degli sconti
[Pre-Ritornello]
La gente è la gente
Sì, le persone sono persone, e questo è ciò che fanno
Sono tutti così impauriti dalla verità
Possiamo staccare le luci e l’amore
E la luce che splende dentro tutti noi
È ora di essere coraggiosi, di contare i giorni
[Ritornello]
Oh, questo è il mio urlo ribelle, questo è il mio urlo ribelle
Oh, questo è il mio urlo ribelle, questo è il mio urlo ribelle
[Strofa 2]
Dimostrate quanto valete
Un fiore che spinge attraverso le crepe dell’asfalto
Nessuno è un estraneo
Stiamo tutti camminando lungo la stessa strada
[Pre-Chorus]
La gente è la gente
Sì, le persone sono persone, viviamo e moriamo
Bisogna alzarsi e provare
[Ritornello]
Oh, questo è il mio urlo ribelle, questo è il mio urlo ribelle
Oh, questo è il mio urlo ribelle, questo è il mio urlo ribelle
[Ponte]
Riesci a sentire l’amore [?], sì
Oh, questo è il mio urlo ribelle, questo è il mio urlo ribelle, sì, sì
[Conclusione]
Questo è il mio urlo ribelle
Questo è il mio urlo ribelle
Questo è il mio urlo ribelle, questo è il mio urlo ribelle, sì, sì
Testo Rebel Yell
[Intro]
This is my rebel yell
[Verse 1]
What about freedom?
You’re more than the clothes that you put on your back
Keep dressing your demons
But you can’t use your sword on the discount rack
[Pre-Chorus]
People are people
Yeah, people are people, and that’s what they do
All so afraid of the truth
Can we peel off the lights and take off the love
And the light that is shining inside of us all
It’s time to be brave, is counting your days
[Chorus]
Oh, this is my rebel yell, this is my rebel yell
Oh, this is my rebel yell, this is my rebel yell
[Verse 2]
Show your true colors
A flower pushing through the pavement cracks
No one’s a stranger
We are all walking along the same path
[Pre-Chorus]
People are people
Yeah, people are people, we live and we die
Gotta get up and try
[Chorus]
Oh, this is my rebel yell, this is my rebel yell
Oh, this is my rebel yell, this is my rebel yell
[Bridge]
Can you feel the loving [?], yeah
Oh, this is my rebel yell, this is my rebel yell, yeah, yeah
[Outro]
This is my rebel yell
This is my rebel yell
This is my rebel yell, this is my rebel yell, yeah, yeah