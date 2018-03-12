Klingande ft. Krishane – Rebel Yell: audio, testo e traduzione del nuovo singolo

Il dj e producer francese Klingande, in data 9 marzo ha rilasciato il nuovo singolo che si intitola Rebel Yell, inciso con la collaborazione di Krishane, figlio della star reggae Barrington Levy.

E’ infatti del ventiquattrenne cantante giamaicano la voce di questa nuova produzione dell’artista transalpino.

Tra i suoi lavori, Krishane, al secolo St Aubyn Antonio Levy, ha co-scritto la hit del 2015 “Not Letting Go” (di Tinie Tempah. feat. Jess Glynne) e l’anno dopo “Mamacita” (Tinie Tempah feat. Wizkid), ma nella sua ancor breve carriera, il cantautore classe 1993 ha avuto modo di collaborare con artisti come Shaggy, LunchMoney Lewis e OMI.

Il producer di “Jubel”, torna alla ribalta con quest’interessante pezzo, trasmesso dalle emittenti radiofoniche nazionali da venerdì scorso.

Per ascoltarlo cliccate sulla cover, mentre a seguire potete leggere i testi che compongono la nuova canzone.

Testo Rebel Yell

[Intro]

This is my rebel yell

[Verse 1]

What about freedom?

You’re more than the clothes that you put on your back

Keep dressing your demons

But you can’t use your sword on the discount rack

[Pre-Chorus]

People are people

Yeah, people are people, and that’s what they do

All so afraid of the truth

Can we peel off the lights and take off the love

And the light that is shining inside of us all

It’s time to be brave, is counting your days

[Chorus]

Oh, this is my rebel yell, this is my rebel yell

Oh, this is my rebel yell, this is my rebel yell

[Verse 2]

Show your true colors

A flower pushing through the pavement cracks

No one’s a stranger

We are all walking along the same path

[Pre-Chorus]

People are people

Yeah, people are people, we live and we die

Gotta get up and try

[Chorus]

Oh, this is my rebel yell, this is my rebel yell

Oh, this is my rebel yell, this is my rebel yell

[Bridge]

Can you feel the loving [?], yeah

Oh, this is my rebel yell, this is my rebel yell, yeah, yeah

[Outro]

This is my rebel yell

This is my rebel yell

This is my rebel yell, this is my rebel yell, yeah, yeah



