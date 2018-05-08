L’emergente King Princess e il singolo 1950: video, testo e traduzione





Ha solo 19 anni ed è già stata definita “Giovane artista-prodigio americana”: si chiama Mikaela Straus, in arte King Princess, e 1950 è il suo nuovo singolo, rilasciato il 23 febbraio 2018 via Zelig Records, la label fondata da Mark Ronson. Curiosità: Mikaela è stata la prima artista a firmare un contratto con quest’etichetta discografica.

Cantautrice, polistrumentista e produttrice, King Princess debutta in Italia con questa gradevole e magnetica canzone, in rotazione radiofonica nazionale da venerdì 11 maggio 2018.

Il brano è interamente opera sua, essendo stato scritto, prodotto e interpretato dall’artista stessa, che in quest’occasione racconta un tormentato amore omosessuale, orientamento di cui la cantautrice non ha mai fatto mistero.

«Nel 1950 l’amore omosessuale doveva necessariamente essere tenuto nascosto. Ho scritto questa canzone come una storia d’amore non corrisposto nella mia vita, facendo del mio meglio per riconoscere e rendere omaggio a quella parte della storia».

Il video ufficiale è stato diretto da Clare Gillen ed è possibile vederlo su Youtube cliccando sull’immagine, mentre a seguire trovate i testi.

1950 – King Princess – Testo e traduzione (Download)

[Verse 1]

I hate it when dudes try to chase me

But I love it when you try to save me

‘Cause I’m just a lady

I love it when we play 1950

It’s so cold that your stare’s ‘bout to kill me

I’m surprised when you kiss me

[Strofa 1]

Odio quando i ragazzi cercano di venirmi dietro

Ma mi piace quando cerchi di proteggermi

Perché sono solo una ragazza

Mi piace quando suoniamo 1950

Fa così freddo che il tuo sguardo sta per uccidermi

Sono sorpresa quando mi baci

[Pre-Chorus]

So tell me why my gods look like you

And tell me why it’s wrong

[Pre-Ritornello]

Allora dimmi perché i miei dei somigliano a te

E dimmi cosa c’è di male

[Chorus]

So I’ll wait for you, I’ll pray

I will keep on waiting for your love

For you, I’ll wait

I will keep on waiting for your





[Ritornello]

Quindi ti aspetterò, pregherò

Continuerò ad aspettare il tuo amore

Per te, aspetterò

Continuerò ad aspettare il tuo

[Verse 2]

Did you mean it when you said I was pretty?

That you didn’t wanna live in a city

Where the people are shitty?

I like it when we play 1950

So bold, make them know that you’re with me

Stone cold, will you miss me?

[Strofa 2]

Eri seria quando dicevi che sono carina?

Che non volevi vivere in una città

Dove la gente fa schifo?

Mi piace quando suoniamo 1950

Così audace, per avergli sapere che stai con me

Lesbica senza cuore, sentirai la mia mancanza?

[Pre-Chorus]

So tell me why my gods look like you

And tell me why it’s wrong

[Pre-Ritornello]

Allora dimmi perché i miei dei somigliano a te

E dimmi cosa c’è di male





[Chorus]

So I’ll wait for you, I’ll pray

I will keep on waiting for your love

For you, I’ll wait

I will keep on waiting for your

[Ritornello]

Quindi ti aspetterò, pregherò

Continuerò ad aspettare il tuo amore

Per te, aspetterò

Continuerò ad aspettare il tuo

[Bridge]

I hope that you’re happy with me in your life

I hope that you won’t slip away in the night

I hope that you’re happy with me in your life

I hope that you won’t slip away

I hate it when dudes try to chase me

I love it when you try to save me

‘Cause I’m just a lady

[Ponte]

Spero che la tua vita con me sia felice

Spero che non svanirai nella notte

Spero che la tua vita con me sia felice

Spero che non svanirai

Odio quando i ragazzi cercano di venirmi dietro

Ma mi piace quando cerchi di proteggermi

Perché sono solo una ragazza

[Pre-Chorus]

So tell me why my gods look like you

And tell me why it’s wrong

[Pre-Ritornello]

Allora dimmi perché i miei dei somigliano a te

E dimmi cosa c’è di male

[Chorus]

So I’ll wait for you, I’ll pray

I will keep on waiting for your love

(For your love, for your love, for your love)

For you, I’ll wait

I will keep on waiting for your

[Ritornello]

Quindi ti aspetterò, pregherò

Continuerò ad aspettare il tuo amore

(il tuo amore, il tuo amore, il tuo amore)

Per te, aspetterò

Continuerò ad aspettare il tuo…



