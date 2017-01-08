Kiesza – guarda il video del nuovo singolo Dearly Beloved dedicato alla cara amica scomparsa (testo e traduzione)







In data 6 gennaio 2016, è iniziata ufficialmente la terza era discografica della cantautrice canadese Kiesa Rae Ellestad, in arte Kiesza, in quanto è stato rilasciato il primo singolo battezzato Dearly Beloved.

La cantante, autrice e ballerina classe 1989, ha lanciato la nuova canzone direttamente tramite il video ufficiale così descritto:

When my best friend Alice passed away nearly a year and a half ago, her white electric guitar was passed along to me. In her memory and because I love her so much, I promised myself that I would not let it sit in its case collecting dust. I was going to play the hell out of it, just as she would have done. So that’s what I’m doing. Inspired by her and all of you, I am absolutely ecstatic to be able to start off this new chapter with my new song, Dearly Beloved.

Ovvero:

Quando la mia migliore amica Alice è scomparsa quasi un anno e mezzo fa, la sua chitarra elettrica bianca è stata passata a me. In sua memoria e perché la amo così tanto, mi sono promessa che non gli avrei lasciato prendere polvere. Avevo il dovere di suonarla alla grande, proprio come avrebbe fatto Alice. Ecco, questo è ciò che sto facendo. Ispirata a lei ed a tutti voi, sono assolutamente estasiata di poter iniziare questo mio nuovo capitolo con la nuova canzone Dearly Beloved.

A due anni e mezzo dalla hit planetaria “Hideaway”, che ha consentito all’artista di farsi un nome a livello mondiale, Kiesza torna alla ribalta con questo pezzo da lei scritto e prodotto da Stuart Price.

Disponibile dal 5 gennaio 2017, il video ufficiale che accompagna l’inedito è stato diretto da Supple Nam e ritrae la cantante dai capelli rossi vestita con un abito variopinto su uno sfondo grigio, ma la cosa che salta subito all’occhio, è la citata chitarra elettrica della cara amica.

Per gustarvi il videoclip cliccate sull’immagine sottostante, mentre a seguire potete leggere la mia traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che compongono il brano.

Dearly Beloved – Kiesza – Traduzione (Digital Download)

[Verso 1]

Mi sento persa, così persa cercando di trovare la strada

Verso di te, è passato così tanto tempo da quando mi hai tentato

Così certa, di ciò che provo

Oh, dev’essere reale

[Pre-Ritornello]

Amore soffocante, ho bisogno di evadere

Riesco a malapena a respirare in questo spazio vuoto

Ho bisogno che tu mi prenda prima che io scompaia

[Ritornello]

Per te cadrei

Per te perderei tutto

Per te grande o piccolo

Carissimo amore, tutto ciò che vuoi

Tutto quel che desideri

[Gancio]

Carissimo amore, carissimo amore

Carissimo amore, carissimo amore

Carissimo amore, carissimo amore

Carissimo amore, carissimo amore

[Verso 2]

Sono stata dura

Così rude chiedendoti cosa vuoi

Da Me

Tutti i giorni è stata così dura senza di te

Mentre combatto il modo in cui mi sento

Oh, dev’essere reale

[Pre-Ritornello]

Amore soffocante, ho bisogno di evadere

Riesco a malapena a respirare in questo spazio vuoto

Ho bisogno che tu mi prenda prima che io scompaia

[Ritornello]

Per te cadrei

Per te perderei tutto

Per te grande o piccolo

Carissimo amore, tutto ciò che vuoi

[Ponte]

Tutto quel che vuoi

Lo trasformerò in realtà

Perché preferirei affogare in un mare di te

Anziché allontanarmi dalla vuota verità

Link sponsorizzati









[Gancio]

Carissimo amore, carissimo amore

Carissimo amore, carissimo amore

Carissimo amore, carissimo amore

Carissimo amore, carissimo amore

Carissimo amore, carissimo amore

[Conclusione]

Per te cadrei

(Carissimo amore, carissimo amore)

(Carissimo amore, carissimo amore)

Per te perderei tutto

(Carissimo amore, carissimo amore)

(Carissimo amore, carissimo amore)

Per te grande o piccolo

(Carissimo amore, carissimo amore)

(Carissimo amore, carissimo amore)

Carissimo amore, tutto quel che vuoi

(Carissimo amore, carissimo amore)

(Carissimo amore, carissimo amore)

Per te

(Carissimo amore, carissimo amore)

(Carissimo amore, carissimo amore)

Tutto ciò che desideri, per te

(Carissimo amore, carissimo amore)

(Carissimo amore, carissimo amore)

Tutto ciò che vuoi, tutto quel che desideri

Kiesza – Dearly Beloved testo

[Verse 1]

I’m lost, so lost trying to find a way

To you, been so long since you tempted me

So sure, the way that I feel

Oh, it’s got to be for real

[Pre-Chorus]

Suffocating love, I need to escape

I can barely breath in this empty space

I need you to take me before I fade away

[Chorus]

For you I will fall

For you I would lose it all

For you great or small

Dearly beloved, anything that you want

Anything that you want

[Hook]

Dearly beloved, dearly beloved

Dearly beloved, dearly beloved

Dearly beloved, dearly beloved

Dearly beloved, dearly beloved

[Verse 2]

Been rough

So rough wondering what you want

With me

Been so tough everyday that you’re gone

While I fight the way that I feel

Oh it’s got to be for real

[Pre-Chorus]

Suffocating love, I need to escape

I can barely breath in this empty space

I need you to take me before I fade away

[Chorus]

For you I will fall

For you I would lose it all

For you great or small

Dearly beloved anything that you want

[Bridge]

Anything that you want

I will make it true

Because I’d rather drown in a sea of you

Than to drift away in the empty truth

[Hook]

Dearly beloved, dearly beloved

Dearly beloved, dearly beloved

Dearly beloved, dearly beloved

Dearly beloved, dearly beloved

Dearly beloved, dearly beloved

[Outro]

For you I will fall

(dearly beloved, dearly beloved)

(dearly beloved, dearly beloved)

For you I would lose it all

(dearly beloved, dearly beloved)

(dearly beloved, dearly beloved)

For you, great or small

(dearly beloved, dearly beloved)

(dearly beloved, dearly beloved)

Dearly beloved, anything that you want

(dearly beloved, dearly beloved)

(dearly beloved, dearly beloved)

For you

(dearly beloved, dearly beloved)

(dearly beloved, dearly beloved)

Anything that you want, for you

(dearly beloved, dearly beloved)

(dearly beloved, dearly beloved)

Anything that you want, anything that you want

















LASCIA UN COMMENTO ALL'ARTICOLO

commenti complessivi