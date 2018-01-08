Kendrick Lamar & SZA nel nuovo singolo All The Stars per la colonna sonora di Black Panther (testo e traduzione)







Il rapper statunitense Kendrick Lamar, il 5 gennaio 2018 ha rilasciato il nuovo singolo che si intitola All The Stars, inciso per la colonna sonora del film Black Panther, pellicola diretta e co-scritta da Ryan Coogler, con la collaborazione di Joe Robert Cole e prodotta da Kevin Feige, presidente e producer della Marvel Studios.

Basato sul personaggio di Pantera Nera della Marvel Comics, il film, il diciottesimo film del Marvel Cinematic Universe, verrà distribuito nell sale cinematografiche da Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures il 6 luglio 2018. Originariamente Black Phanter doveva uscire ad inizio novembre, ma al fine di far spazio a “Spider-Man: Homecoming”, si è deciso di posticiparne il rilascio.





Terminata questa breve e doverosa parentesi, passiamo al brano in oggetto, scritto dall’interprete con la collaborazione di Sounwave, Al Shux (che hanno anche prodotto la track) e Solána Imani Rowe, in arte SZA, emergente cantante americana R&B classe 1990, che inoltre interpreta il ritornello.

“All the Stars” è il singolo portante della colonna sonora, le cui musiche originali sono opera del compositore svedese classe 1984, Ludwig Göransson, che per creare la base della soundtrack prodotta proprio da Kendrick Lamar e intitolata “Black Panther: The Album” , ha viaggiato in Senegal e in Sudafrica.

In attesa del video musicale, è possibile ascoltare la nuova canzone cliccando sulla cover in basso, mentre a seguire accedete alla traduzione in italiano e al testo che compone questo pezzo.

Kendrick Lamar – All The Stars traduzione (Download)

[Refrain: Kendrick Lamar]

Amore, parliamo d’amore

È tutto quello in cui speravi?

Oppure ti senti tormentato?

So so cosa si prova nel sentirsi tormentati

[Ritornello: SZA]

Questa potrebbe essere la notte in cui i miei sogni potrebbero farmi sapere (o “rivelarmi”) che

Tutte le stelle sono più vicine, tutte le stelle sono più vicine, tutte le stelle sono più vicine

Questa potrebbe essere la notte in cui i miei sogni potrebbero rivelarmi che

Tutte le stelle sono più vicine, tutte le stelle sono più vicine, tutte le stelle sono più vicine

[Strofa 1: Kendrick Lamar]

Dimmi che vuoi da me

Il confronto non è nulla di nuovo per me

Puoi portare un proiettile, una spada, un obitorio

Ma non puoi portarmi la verità

Fan*ulo a te e a tutte le tue aspettative

Non voglio nemmeno le tue congratulazioni

Ti riconosco per la fiducia e le

Promesse calcolate nella tua conversazione

Odio quelli che si sentono autorizzati

Mi guardi male perché non ti ho invitato

Oh, sei importante?

Sei la morale della storia? Sei d’accordo?

Figlio di pu**ana, nemmeno mi piaci

Uomo dal cuore corrotto con un dono

È così che scopri con chi hai a che fare

Una piccola percentuale di persone mi hanno fatto capire che non sono affidabili

Giuro su mia mamma, che quella è la vera mer*a

[Refrain: Kendrick Lamar]

Amore, parliamo d’amore

È tutto quello in cui speravi?

Oppure ti senti tormentato?

So so cosa si prova nel sentirsi tormentati

[Ritornello: SZA]

Questa potrebbe essere la notte in cui i miei sogni potrebbero farmi sapere (o “rivelarmi”) che

Tutte le stelle sono più vicine, tutte le stelle sono più vicine, tutte le stelle sono più vicine

Questa potrebbe essere la notte in cui i miei sogni potrebbero rivelarmi che

Tutte le stelle sono più vicine, tutte le stelle sono più vicine, tutte le stelle sono più vicine

[Strofa 2: SZA]

Hai la pelle ricoperta di ego

Parli come per ripicca

Senza controllo, senza interruttore

Nel modo in cui cerchi di buttarmi giù

È eccitante, ora basta

Razzoli male, stai lontano da me

Ed è tutto sbagliato, ora piantala, si

Piango senza alcun motivo

Prego senza alcun motivo

Ringrazio la vita, i giorni

Le ore e un’altra vita che respira

Che è successo per stare meglio?

Potresti vivertela tutta se non stai bene

Meglio vivere la tua vita

Stiamo per esaurire il tempo.

[Refrain: Kendrick Lamar]

Amore, parliamo d’amore

È tutto quello in cui speravi?

Oppure ti senti tormentato?

So so cosa si prova nel sentirsi tormentati

[Ritornello: SZA]

Questa potrebbe essere la notte in cui i miei sogni potrebbero farmi sapere (o “rivelarmi”) che

Tutte le stelle sono più vicine, tutte le stelle sono più vicine, tutte le stelle sono più vicine

Questa potrebbe essere la notte in cui i miei sogni potrebbero rivelarmi che

Tutte le stelle sono più vicine, tutte le stelle sono più vicine, tutte le stelle sono più vicine

All The Stars testo – Kendrick Lamar e SZA

[Refrain: Kendrick Lamar]

Love, let’s talk about love

Is it anything and everything you hoped for?

Or do the feeling haunt you?

I know the feeling haunt you

[Chorus: SZA]

This may be the night that my dreams might let me know

All the stars are closer, all the stars are closer, all the stars are closer

This may be the night that my dreams might let me know

All the stars are closer, all the stars are closer, all the stars are closer

[Verse 1: Kendrick Lamar]

Tell me what you gon’ do to me

Confrontation ain’t nothin’ new to me

You can bring a bullet, bring a sword, bring a morgue

But you can’t bring the truth to me

Fuck you and all your expectations

I don’t even want your congratulations

I recognize you far as confidence and

Calculated promises all in your conversation

I hate people that feel entitled

Look at me crazy ‘cause I ain’t invite you

Oh, you important?

You the moral to the story? You endorsin’?

Motherfucker, I don’t even like you

Corrupted man’s heart with a gift

That’s how you find out who you dealin’ with

A small percentage who I’m buildin’ with

I want the credit if I’m losin’ or I’m winnin’

On my momma, that’s the realest shit

[Refrain: Kendrick Lamar]

Love, let’s talk about love

Is it anything and everything you hoped for?

Or do the feeling haunt you?

I know the feeling haunt you

[Chorus: SZA]

This may be the night that my dreams might let me know

All the stars are closer, all the stars are closer, all the stars are closer

This may be the night that my dreams might let me know

All the stars are closer, all the stars are closer, all the stars are closer

[Verse 2: SZA]

Skin covered with ego

Get to talkin’ like a end-forth, like a rebound

No control, no off switch

In the way that you bringin’ me down

It’s a turn on, get it away from me

Know you mean wrong, keep away from me

And it’s all wrong, get it away from me, yeah

I just cry for no reason

I just pray for no reason

I just thank for the life, for the day

For the hours and another life breathin’

How did it all go to feel good?

You could live it all if you feel bad

Better live your life

We were runnin’ out of time

[Refrain: Kendrick Lamar & SZA]

Love, let’s talk about love

Is it anything and everything you hoped for?

Or do the feeling haunt you?

I know the feeling haunt you

[Chorus: SZA]

This may be the night that my dreams might let me know

All the stars are closer, all the stars are closer, all the stars are closer

This may be the night that my dreams might let me know

All the stars are closer, all the stars are closer, all the stars are closer

















