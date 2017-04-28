Katy Perry e il nuovo singolo Bon Appétit feat. Migos: audio, testo e traduzione

Venerdì 28 aprile 2017 è stato rilasciato l’atteso nuovo singolo di Katy Perry feat. Migos (trio hip hop composto da Quavo, Takeoff e Offset) che si intitola Bon Appétit.
Dopo la bella Chained To The Rhythm, la popstar statunitense ha svelato il secondo tassello della quinta era discografica, ancora senza titolo e data d’uscita.
Questa canzone è stata scritta dall’interprete con la collaborazione dei Migos, Max Martin, Shellback, Oscar Holter & Ferras; Max Martin, Shellback & Oscar Holter hanno anche curato la produzione dell’inedito.
Se devo essere sincero, tra i due singoli, quello che mi è piaciuto maggiormente è il primo, ma giudicate voi ascoltando il brano in oggetto cliccando sulla cover in basso.
A seguire potete leggere la mia traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che compongono questa nuovissima canzone.
Katy Perry – Bon Appétit traduzione (Download)
[Ritornello: Katy Perry]
Perché sono tutto quello che desideri, ragazzo
Tutto quello che tu possa avere, ragazzo
Sparpagliami come un buffet
Buon appetito, baby
Appetito di seduzione
Appena sfornata
Si scioglie in bocca amorevolmente
Buon appetito, baby
[Verso 1: Katy Perry]
Sembra che tu stia affamato
Hai questi occhi affamati
Potresti usare un po’ di zucchero
Perché i tuoi livelli di zucchero non sono giusti
Sono una Michelin a cinque stelle
Un manzo di Kobe volato fino a qui
Vuoi che sto cucinando, ragazzo
[Pre-Ritornello: Katy Perry]
Lasciati accompagnare
Sotto la luce delle candele
Possiamo bere e mangiare
Un tavolo per due
E va tutto bene
Se fai con calma
Mangia con le mani, bene
Sono nel menu
[Ritornello: Katy Perry]
Perché sono tutto quello che desideri, ragazzo
Tutto quello che tu possa avere, ragazzo
Sparpagliami come un buffet
Buon appetito, baby
Appetito di seduzione
Appena sfornata
Si scioglie in bocca amorevolmente
Buon appetito, baby
[Verso 2: Katy Perry]
Quindi ne vuoi un altro po’
Beh, sono aperta 24 ore su 24
Voglio soddisfarti
Il cliente ha sempre ragione
Spero tu abbia ancora un po’ di posto
Per la torta di ciliegie più buona del mondo
Farò colpo sulla tua golosità, ragazzo
[Pre-Ritornello: Katy Perry]
Lasciati accompagnare
Sotto la luce delle candele
Possiamo bere e mangiare
Un tavolo per due
E va tutto bene
Se fai con calma
Mangia con le mani, bene
Sono nel menu
[Ritornello: Katy Perry]
Perché sono tutto quello che desideri, ragazzo
Tutto quello che tu possa avere, ragazzo
Sparpagliami come un buffet
Buon appetito, baby
Appetito di seduzione
Appena sfornata
Si scioglie in bocca amorevolmente
Buon appetito, baby
Perché sono tutto quello che desideri, ragazzo
Tutto quello che tu possa avere, ragazzo
Sparpagliami come un buffet
Buon appetito, baby
Appetito di seduzione
Appena sfornata
Si scioglie in bocca amorevolmente
Buon appetito, baby
[Verso 3: Quavo]
La torta di patate dolci
Ti farà cambiare idea
Ti ho fatta correre per il bis
Ogni sera
[Verso 4: Takeoff]
Sono io quello che si dice, possa cambiare la tua vita
Nessuna cascata, lei è bagnata fradicia, ti piace il mio ghiaccio?
Dice di volere una notte con i Migos
Ora le chiedo: “Qual è il prezzo?” (Aspetta)
Se fa la cosa giusta, le dico di prendere quello che vuoi
[Verso 5: Offset]
Ora prendo le sue gambe e le divarico, d’accordo
Le faccio fare una ciambella mentre cavalca, d’accordo
Guardando gli occhi di un centesimo, ti fa diventare cieco
Nella sua spina dorsale ed i miei diamanti cambiano il clima
[Verso 6: Quavo]
Debole per i dolci, non esiste la fatina dei denti
Panna montata, senza latticini
Ha riavuto i suoi riflettori urlando, “sono pronta”
Senza cavalli né carrozza
[Ritornello: Katy Perry]
Perché sono tutto quello che desideri, ragazzo
Tutto quello che tu possa avere, ragazzo
Sparpagliami come un buffet
Buon appetito, baby
Appetito di seduzione
Appena sfornata
Si scioglie in bocca amorevolmente
Buon appetito, baby
Bon Appétit – Katy Perry – Testo
[Chorus: Katy Perry]
‘Cause I’m all that you want, boy
All that you can have, boy
Got me spread like a buffet
Bon appétit, baby
Appetite for seduction
Fresh out the oven
Melt in your mouth kind of lovin’
Bon appétit, baby
[Verse 1: Katy Perry]
Looks like you’ve been starving
You’ve got those hungry eyes
You could use some sugar
‘Cause your levels ain’t right
I’m a five-star Michelin
A Kobe flown in
You want what I’m cooking, boy
[Pre-Chorus: Katy Perry]
Let me take you
Under candle light
We can wine and dine
A table for two
And it’s okay
If you take your time
Eat with your hands, fine
I’m on the menu
[Chorus: Katy Perry]
‘Cause I’m all that you want, boy
All that you can have, boy
Got me spread like a buffet
Bon appétit, baby
Appetite for seduction
Fresh out the oven
Melt in your mouth kind of lovin’
Bon appétit, baby
[Verse 2: Katy Perry]
So you want some more
Well I’m open 24
Wanna keep you satisfied
Customer’s always right
Hope you’ve got some room
For the world’s best cherry pie
Gonna hit that sweet tooth, boy
[Pre-Chorus: Katy Perry]
Let me take you
Under candle light
We can wine and dine
A table for two
And it’s okay
If you take your time
Eat with your hands, fine
I’m on the menu
[Chorus: Katy Perry]
‘Cause I’m all that you want, boy
All that you can have, boy
Got me spread like a buffet
Bon appétit, baby
Appetite for seduction
Fresh out the oven
Melt in your mouth kind of lovin’
Bon appétit, baby
‘Cause I’m all that you want, boy
All that you can have, boy
Got me spread like a buffet
Bon appétit, baby
Appetite for seduction
Fresh out the oven
Melt in your mouth kind of lovin’
Bon appétit, baby
[Verse 3: Quavo]
Sweet potato pie
It’ll change your mind
Got you running to back for seconds
Every single night
[Verse 4: Takeoff]
I’m the one they say can change your life
No waterfall, she drippin’ wet, you like my ice? (Blast)
She say she want a Migo night
Now I ask her, “What’s the price?” (Hold on)
If she do right, told her get whatever you like
[Verse 5: Offset]
I grab her legs and now divide, aight
Make her do a donut when she ride, aight
Looking at the eyes of a dime, make you blind
In her spine and my diamonds change the climate
[Verse 6: Quavo]
Sweet tooth, no tooth fairy
Whipped cream, no dairy
She got her hot light on screaming, “I’m ready”
No horses, no carriage
[Chorus: Katy Perry]
‘Cause I’m all that you want, boy
All that you can have, boy
Got me spread like a buffet
Bon appétit, baby
Appetite for seduction
Fresh out the oven
Melt in your mouth kind of lovin’
Bon appétit, baby