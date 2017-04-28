Katy Perry e il nuovo singolo Bon Appétit feat. Migos: audio, testo e traduzione







Venerdì 28 aprile 2017 è stato rilasciato l’atteso nuovo singolo di Katy Perry feat. Migos (trio hip hop composto da Quavo, Takeoff e Offset) che si intitola Bon Appétit.

Dopo la bella Chained To The Rhythm, la popstar statunitense ha svelato il secondo tassello della quinta era discografica, ancora senza titolo e data d’uscita.





Questa canzone è stata scritta dall’interprete con la collaborazione dei Migos, Max Martin, Shellback, Oscar Holter & Ferras; Max Martin, Shellback & Oscar Holter hanno anche curato la produzione dell’inedito.

Se devo essere sincero, tra i due singoli, quello che mi è piaciuto maggiormente è il primo, ma giudicate voi ascoltando il brano in oggetto cliccando sulla cover in basso.

A seguire potete leggere la mia traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che compongono questa nuovissima canzone.

Katy Perry – Bon Appétit traduzione (Download)

[Ritornello: Katy Perry]

Perché sono tutto quello che desideri, ragazzo

Tutto quello che tu possa avere, ragazzo

Sparpagliami come un buffet

Buon appetito, baby

Appetito di seduzione

Appena sfornata

Si scioglie in bocca amorevolmente

Buon appetito, baby

[Verso 1: Katy Perry]

Sembra che tu stia affamato

Hai questi occhi affamati

Potresti usare un po’ di zucchero

Perché i tuoi livelli di zucchero non sono giusti

Sono una Michelin a cinque stelle

Un manzo di Kobe volato fino a qui

Vuoi che sto cucinando, ragazzo

[Pre-Ritornello: Katy Perry]

Lasciati accompagnare

Sotto la luce delle candele

Possiamo bere e mangiare

Un tavolo per due

E va tutto bene

Se fai con calma

Mangia con le mani, bene

Sono nel menu

[Ritornello: Katy Perry]

Perché sono tutto quello che desideri, ragazzo

Tutto quello che tu possa avere, ragazzo

Sparpagliami come un buffet

Buon appetito, baby

Appetito di seduzione

Appena sfornata

Si scioglie in bocca amorevolmente

Buon appetito, baby

[Verso 2: Katy Perry]

Quindi ne vuoi un altro po’

Beh, sono aperta 24 ore su 24

Voglio soddisfarti

Il cliente ha sempre ragione

Spero tu abbia ancora un po’ di posto

Per la torta di ciliegie più buona del mondo

Farò colpo sulla tua golosità, ragazzo

[Pre-Ritornello: Katy Perry]

Lasciati accompagnare

Sotto la luce delle candele

Possiamo bere e mangiare

Un tavolo per due

E va tutto bene

Se fai con calma

Mangia con le mani, bene

Sono nel menu

[Ritornello: Katy Perry]

Perché sono tutto quello che desideri, ragazzo

Tutto quello che tu possa avere, ragazzo

Sparpagliami come un buffet

Buon appetito, baby

Appetito di seduzione

Appena sfornata

Si scioglie in bocca amorevolmente

Buon appetito, baby

Perché sono tutto quello che desideri, ragazzo

Tutto quello che tu possa avere, ragazzo

Sparpagliami come un buffet

Buon appetito, baby

Appetito di seduzione

Appena sfornata

Si scioglie in bocca amorevolmente

Buon appetito, baby

[Verso 3: Quavo]

La torta di patate dolci

Ti farà cambiare idea

Ti ho fatta correre per il bis

Ogni sera

[Verso 4: Takeoff]

Sono io quello che si dice, possa cambiare la tua vita

Nessuna cascata, lei è bagnata fradicia, ti piace il mio ghiaccio?

Dice di volere una notte con i Migos

Ora le chiedo: “Qual è il prezzo?” (Aspetta)

Se fa la cosa giusta, le dico di prendere quello che vuoi

[Verso 5: Offset]

Ora prendo le sue gambe e le divarico, d’accordo

Le faccio fare una ciambella mentre cavalca, d’accordo

Guardando gli occhi di un centesimo, ti fa diventare cieco

Nella sua spina dorsale ed i miei diamanti cambiano il clima

[Verso 6: Quavo]

Debole per i dolci, non esiste la fatina dei denti

Panna montata, senza latticini

Ha riavuto i suoi riflettori urlando, “sono pronta”

Senza cavalli né carrozza

[Ritornello: Katy Perry]

Perché sono tutto quello che desideri, ragazzo

Tutto quello che tu possa avere, ragazzo

Sparpagliami come un buffet

Buon appetito, baby

Appetito di seduzione

Appena sfornata

Si scioglie in bocca amorevolmente

Buon appetito, baby

Bon Appétit – Katy Perry – Testo

[Chorus: Katy Perry]

‘Cause I’m all that you want, boy

All that you can have, boy

Got me spread like a buffet

Bon appétit, baby

Appetite for seduction

Fresh out the oven

Melt in your mouth kind of lovin’

Bon appétit, baby

[Verse 1: Katy Perry]

Looks like you’ve been starving

You’ve got those hungry eyes

You could use some sugar

‘Cause your levels ain’t right

I’m a five-star Michelin

A Kobe flown in

You want what I’m cooking, boy

[Pre-Chorus: Katy Perry]

Let me take you

Under candle light

We can wine and dine

A table for two

And it’s okay

If you take your time

Eat with your hands, fine

I’m on the menu

[Chorus: Katy Perry]

‘Cause I’m all that you want, boy

All that you can have, boy

Got me spread like a buffet

Bon appétit, baby

Appetite for seduction

Fresh out the oven

Melt in your mouth kind of lovin’

Bon appétit, baby

[Verse 2: Katy Perry]

So you want some more

Well I’m open 24

Wanna keep you satisfied

Customer’s always right

Hope you’ve got some room

For the world’s best cherry pie

Gonna hit that sweet tooth, boy

[Pre-Chorus: Katy Perry]

Let me take you

Under candle light

We can wine and dine

A table for two

And it’s okay

If you take your time

Eat with your hands, fine

I’m on the menu

[Chorus: Katy Perry]

‘Cause I’m all that you want, boy

All that you can have, boy

Got me spread like a buffet

Bon appétit, baby

Appetite for seduction

Fresh out the oven

Melt in your mouth kind of lovin’

Bon appétit, baby

‘Cause I’m all that you want, boy

All that you can have, boy

Got me spread like a buffet

Bon appétit, baby

Appetite for seduction

Fresh out the oven

Melt in your mouth kind of lovin’

Bon appétit, baby

[Verse 3: Quavo]

Sweet potato pie

It’ll change your mind

Got you running to back for seconds

Every single night

[Verse 4: Takeoff]

I’m the one they say can change your life

No waterfall, she drippin’ wet, you like my ice? (Blast)

She say she want a Migo night

Now I ask her, “What’s the price?” (Hold on)

If she do right, told her get whatever you like

[Verse 5: Offset]

I grab her legs and now divide, aight

Make her do a donut when she ride, aight

Looking at the eyes of a dime, make you blind

In her spine and my diamonds change the climate

[Verse 6: Quavo]

Sweet tooth, no tooth fairy

Whipped cream, no dairy

She got her hot light on screaming, “I’m ready”

No horses, no carriage

[Chorus: Katy Perry]

‘Cause I’m all that you want, boy

All that you can have, boy

Got me spread like a buffet

Bon appétit, baby

Appetite for seduction

Fresh out the oven

Melt in your mouth kind of lovin’

Bon appétit, baby

















