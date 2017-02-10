Katy Perry e il nuovo bellissimo singolo “Chained To The Rhythm” feat. Skip Marley: video, testo e traduzione

Chained To The Rhythm è il titolo del nuovo attesissimo singolo della popstar statunitense Katy Perry, uscito nei negozi digitali il 10 febbraio 2017.
Che bella la nuova canzone della Perry (che eseguirà sul palco dei prossimi Grammys), a mio parere una di quelle che si rivelerà una delle hit del 2017. Il brano vede la collaborazione del cantautore jamaicano Skip Marley, al quale è stato affidato il ponte.
Profuma di successo questa Chained To The Rhythm, abilmente prodotta dall’affidabilissimo Max Martin, mentre il testo è stato co-scritto niente di meno che dall’australiana Sia Furler.
Presumo che si tratti del primo assaggio (e che assaggio!) della quinta era discografica, che farà seguito al fortunato Prism pubblicato nel 2013.
Sinteticamente per quel che concerne il significato (che potete approfondire leggendo la mia traduzione in italiano), Katy denuncia i potenti! Si avete capito bene, denuncia il sistema, incluso quello mediatico.
Siete curiosi di ascoltare l’inedito? Potete farlo tramite il lyric video diretto da Aya Tanimura, cliccando sull’immagine sottostante.
Chained To The Rhythm – Katy Perry – Traduzione (Download)
[Verso 1: Katy Perry]
Siamo matti?
Vivendo le nostre vite attraverso una lente
Intrappolato nella nostra staccionata bianca
come se fossimo ornamenti
Così confortevole, viviamo in una bolla, bolla
Così confortevole, non riusciamo vedere i problemi, problemi
Non ti senti solo?
Lì in utopia
Dove nulla sarà mai abbastanza
Felicemente insensibile
Così confortevole, viviamo in una bolla, bolla
Così confortevole, non riusciamo vedere i problemi, problemi
[Pre-Ritornello: Katy Perry]
Ah, quindi metti
I tuoi occhiali rosa
E festeggia
[Ritornello: Katy Perry]
Alza il volume, è la tua canzone preferita
Balla, balla, balla seguendo la distorsione
Alza il volume, mantienilo alto
Barcolla come uno zombie perso
Sì, pensiamo di essere liberi
Bevi, questo lo offro io
Siamo tutti incatenati al ritmo
Al ritmo
Al ritmo
Alza il volume, è la tua canzone preferita
Balla, balla, balla seguendo la distorsione
Alza il volume, mantienilo alto
Barcolla come uno zombie perso
Sì, pensiamo di essere liberi
Bevi, questo lo offro io
Siamo tutti incatenati al ritmo
Al ritmo
Al ritmo
[Verso 2: Katy Perry]
Siamo stonati? (o “senza voce?”)
Continueremo a cercare sotto il tappeto
Pensavo che potremmo fare meglio di così
Speriamo di riuscirci
Così confortevole, viviamo in una bolla, bolla
Così confortevole, non riusciamo vedere i problemi, problemi
[Pre-Ritornello: Katy Perry]
Ah, quindi metti
I tuoi occhiali rosa
E festeggia
[Ritornello: Katy Perry]
Alza il volume, è la tua canzone preferita
Balla, balla, balla seguendo la distorsione
Alza il volume, mantienilo alto
Barcolla come uno zombie perso
Sì, pensiamo di essere liberi
Bevi, questo lo offro io
Siamo tutti incatenati al ritmo
Al ritmo
Al ritmo
Alza il volume, è la tua canzone preferita
Balla, balla, balla seguendo la distorsione
Alza il volume, mantienilo alto
Barcolla come uno zombie perso
Sì, pensiamo di essere liberi
Bevi, questo lo offro io
Siamo tutti incatenati al ritmo
Al ritmo
Al ritmo
[Ponte: Skip Marley]
E’ il mio desiderio
Abbattere i muri per connettersi, ispira
Sì, nelle tue alture, bugiardi
Il tempo stringe per l’impero
La verità è che si nutrono dei deboli
Così come in numerose altre occasioni
Sono avidi nei confronti del popolo
Essi barcollano e armeggiano
E stiamo per scendere in piazza
Si sono svegliati, si sono svegliati i leoni
(Woo!)
[Ritornello: Katy Perry]
Alza il volume, è la tua canzone preferita
Balla, balla, balla seguendo la distorsione
Alza il volume, mantienilo alto
Barcolla come uno zombie perso
Sì, pensiamo di essere liberi
Bevi, questo lo offro io
Siamo tutti incatenati al ritmo
Al ritmo
Al ritmo
[Conclusione: Katy Perry]
Alza il volume
Alza il volume
Va avanti e avanti e avanti
E continua, continua, continua
Va avanti e avanti e avanti
Perché Siamo tutti incatenati al ritmo
Katy Perry – Chained To The Rhythm testo
[Verse 1: Katy Perry]
Are we crazy?
Living our lives through a lens
Trapped in our white-picket fence
Like ornaments
So comfortable, we’re living in a bubble, bubble
So comfortable, we cannot see the trouble, trouble
Aren’t you lonely?
Up there in utopia
Where nothing will ever be enough?
Happily numb
So comfortable, we’re living in a bubble, bubble
So comfortable, we cannot see the trouble, trouble
[Pre-Chorus: Katy Perry]
Ah, so put
Your rose-colored glasses on
And party on
[Chorus: Katy Perry]
Turn it up, it’s your favorite song
Dance, dance, dance to the distortion
Turn it up, keep it on repeat
Stumbling around like a wasted zombie
Yeah, we think we’re free
Drink, this one’s on me
We’re all chained to the rhythm
To the rhythm
To the rhythm
Turn it up, it’s your favorite song
Dance, dance, dance to the distortion
Come on, turn it up, keep it on repeat
Stumbling around like a wasted zombie
Yeah, we think we’re free
Drink, this one’s on me
We’re all chained to the rhythm
To the rhythm
To the rhythm
[Verse 2: Katy Perry]
Are we tone deaf?
Keep sweeping it under the mat
Thought we could do better than that
I hope we can
So comfortable, we’re living a bubble, bubble
So comfortable, we cannot see the trouble, trouble
[Pre-Chorus: Katy Perry]
Ah, so put
Your rose-colored glasses on
And party on
[Chorus: Katy Perry]
Turn it up, it’s your favorite song
Dance, dance, dance to the distortion
Turn it up, keep it on repeat
Stumbling around like a wasted zombie
Yeah, we think we’re free
Drink, this one’s on me
We’re all chained to the rhythm
To the rhythm
To the rhythm
Turn it up, it’s your favorite song
Dance, dance, dance to the distortion
Come on, turn it up, keep it on repeat
Stumbling around like a wasted zombie
Yeah, we think we’re free
Drink, this one’s on me
We’re all chained to the rhythm
To the rhythm
To the rhythm
[Bridge: Skip Marley]
It is my desire
Break down the walls to connect, inspire
Ay, up in your high place, liars
Time is ticking for the empire
The truth they feed is feeble
As so many times before
They greed over the people
They stumbling and fumbling
And we’re about to riot
They woke up, they woke up the lions
(Woo!)
[Chorus: Katy Perry]
Turn it up, it’s your favorite song
Dance, dance, dance to the distortion
Turn it up, keep it on repeat
Stumbling around like a wasted zombie
Yeah, we think we’re free
Drink, this one is on me
We’re all chained to the rhythm
To the rhythm
To the rhythm
[Outro: Katy Perry]
Turn it up
Turn it up
It goes on, and on, and on
It goes on, and on, and on
It goes on, and on, and on
‘Cause we’re all chained to the rhythm