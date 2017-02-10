Katy Perry e il nuovo bellissimo singolo “Chained To The Rhythm” feat. Skip Marley: video, testo e traduzione







Chained To The Rhythm è il titolo del nuovo attesissimo singolo della popstar statunitense Katy Perry, uscito nei negozi digitali il 10 febbraio 2017.

Che bella la nuova canzone della Perry (che eseguirà sul palco dei prossimi Grammys), a mio parere una di quelle che si rivelerà una delle hit del 2017. Il brano vede la collaborazione del cantautore jamaicano Skip Marley, al quale è stato affidato il ponte.

Profuma di successo questa Chained To The Rhythm, abilmente prodotta dall’affidabilissimo Max Martin, mentre il testo è stato co-scritto niente di meno che dall’australiana Sia Furler.

Presumo che si tratti del primo assaggio (e che assaggio!) della quinta era discografica, che farà seguito al fortunato Prism pubblicato nel 2013.

Sinteticamente per quel che concerne il significato (che potete approfondire leggendo la mia traduzione in italiano), Katy denuncia i potenti! Si avete capito bene, denuncia il sistema, incluso quello mediatico.

Siete curiosi di ascoltare l’inedito? Potete farlo tramite il lyric video diretto da Aya Tanimura, cliccando sull’immagine sottostante.

Chained To The Rhythm – Katy Perry – Traduzione (Download)

[Verso 1: Katy Perry]

Siamo matti?

Vivendo le nostre vite attraverso una lente

Intrappolato nella nostra staccionata bianca

come se fossimo ornamenti

Così confortevole, viviamo in una bolla, bolla

Così confortevole, non riusciamo vedere i problemi, problemi

Non ti senti solo?

Lì in utopia

Dove nulla sarà mai abbastanza

Felicemente insensibile

Così confortevole, viviamo in una bolla, bolla

Così confortevole, non riusciamo vedere i problemi, problemi

[Pre-Ritornello: Katy Perry]

Ah, quindi metti

I tuoi occhiali rosa

E festeggia

[Ritornello: Katy Perry]

Alza il volume, è la tua canzone preferita

Balla, balla, balla seguendo la distorsione

Alza il volume, mantienilo alto

Barcolla come uno zombie perso

Sì, pensiamo di essere liberi

Bevi, questo lo offro io

Siamo tutti incatenati al ritmo

Al ritmo

Al ritmo

Alza il volume, è la tua canzone preferita

Balla, balla, balla seguendo la distorsione

Alza il volume, mantienilo alto

Barcolla come uno zombie perso

Sì, pensiamo di essere liberi

Bevi, questo lo offro io

Siamo tutti incatenati al ritmo

Al ritmo

Al ritmo

[Verso 2: Katy Perry]

Siamo stonati? (o “senza voce?”)

Continueremo a cercare sotto il tappeto

Pensavo che potremmo fare meglio di così

Speriamo di riuscirci

Così confortevole, viviamo in una bolla, bolla

Così confortevole, non riusciamo vedere i problemi, problemi

[Pre-Ritornello: Katy Perry]

Ah, quindi metti

I tuoi occhiali rosa

E festeggia

[Ritornello: Katy Perry]

Alza il volume, è la tua canzone preferita

Balla, balla, balla seguendo la distorsione

Alza il volume, mantienilo alto

Barcolla come uno zombie perso

Sì, pensiamo di essere liberi

Bevi, questo lo offro io

Siamo tutti incatenati al ritmo

Al ritmo

Al ritmo

Alza il volume, è la tua canzone preferita

Balla, balla, balla seguendo la distorsione

Alza il volume, mantienilo alto

Barcolla come uno zombie perso

Sì, pensiamo di essere liberi

Bevi, questo lo offro io

Siamo tutti incatenati al ritmo

Al ritmo

Al ritmo

[Ponte: Skip Marley]

E’ il mio desiderio

Abbattere i muri per connettersi, ispira

Sì, nelle tue alture, bugiardi

Il tempo stringe per l’impero

La verità è che si nutrono dei deboli

Così come in numerose altre occasioni

Sono avidi nei confronti del popolo

Essi barcollano e armeggiano

E stiamo per scendere in piazza

Si sono svegliati, si sono svegliati i leoni

(Woo!)

[Ritornello: Katy Perry]

Alza il volume, è la tua canzone preferita

Balla, balla, balla seguendo la distorsione

Alza il volume, mantienilo alto

Barcolla come uno zombie perso

Sì, pensiamo di essere liberi

Bevi, questo lo offro io

Siamo tutti incatenati al ritmo

Al ritmo

Al ritmo

[Conclusione: Katy Perry]

Alza il volume

Alza il volume

Va avanti e avanti e avanti

E continua, continua, continua

Va avanti e avanti e avanti

Perché Siamo tutti incatenati al ritmo

Katy Perry – Chained To The Rhythm testo

[Verse 1: Katy Perry]

Are we crazy?

Living our lives through a lens

Trapped in our white-picket fence

Like ornaments

So comfortable, we’re living in a bubble, bubble

So comfortable, we cannot see the trouble, trouble

Aren’t you lonely?

Up there in utopia

Where nothing will ever be enough?

Happily numb

So comfortable, we’re living in a bubble, bubble

So comfortable, we cannot see the trouble, trouble

[Pre-Chorus: Katy Perry]

Ah, so put

Your rose-colored glasses on

And party on

[Chorus: Katy Perry]

Turn it up, it’s your favorite song

Dance, dance, dance to the distortion

Turn it up, keep it on repeat

Stumbling around like a wasted zombie

Yeah, we think we’re free

Drink, this one’s on me

We’re all chained to the rhythm

To the rhythm

To the rhythm

Turn it up, it’s your favorite song

Dance, dance, dance to the distortion

Come on, turn it up, keep it on repeat

Stumbling around like a wasted zombie

Yeah, we think we’re free

Drink, this one’s on me

We’re all chained to the rhythm

To the rhythm

To the rhythm

[Verse 2: Katy Perry]

Are we tone deaf?

Keep sweeping it under the mat

Thought we could do better than that

I hope we can

So comfortable, we’re living a bubble, bubble

So comfortable, we cannot see the trouble, trouble

[Pre-Chorus: Katy Perry]

Ah, so put

Your rose-colored glasses on

And party on

[Chorus: Katy Perry]

Turn it up, it’s your favorite song

Dance, dance, dance to the distortion

Turn it up, keep it on repeat

Stumbling around like a wasted zombie

Yeah, we think we’re free

Drink, this one’s on me

We’re all chained to the rhythm

To the rhythm

To the rhythm

Turn it up, it’s your favorite song

Dance, dance, dance to the distortion

Come on, turn it up, keep it on repeat

Stumbling around like a wasted zombie

Yeah, we think we’re free

Drink, this one’s on me

We’re all chained to the rhythm

To the rhythm

To the rhythm

[Bridge: Skip Marley]

It is my desire

Break down the walls to connect, inspire

Ay, up in your high place, liars

Time is ticking for the empire

The truth they feed is feeble

As so many times before

They greed over the people

They stumbling and fumbling

And we’re about to riot

They woke up, they woke up the lions

(Woo!)

[Chorus: Katy Perry]

Turn it up, it’s your favorite song

Dance, dance, dance to the distortion

Turn it up, keep it on repeat

Stumbling around like a wasted zombie

Yeah, we think we’re free

Drink, this one is on me

We’re all chained to the rhythm

To the rhythm

To the rhythm

[Outro: Katy Perry]

Turn it up

Turn it up

It goes on, and on, and on

It goes on, and on, and on

It goes on, and on, and on

‘Cause we’re all chained to the rhythm

















