Kasabian: guarda il video di Ill Ray (The King) + testo e traduzione

Ill Ray (The King) è il nuovo singolo dei Kasabian estratto dal sesto album in studio For Crying Out Loud, pubblicato lo scorso 5 maggio.
Il brano, traccia di apertura del nuovo disco, è accompagnato dal video ufficiale diretto da Dan Cadan, disponibile dal 30 agosto.
Il filmato, che vede protagonisti due illustri personaggi, mostra un rituale magico che riesce a resuscitare il re d’Inghilterra Riccardo III, il cui scheletro fu effettivamente ritrovato in un parcheggio di Leicester nel 2012.
I protagonisti del videoclip sono Lena Headey (regina di Game of Thrones nel ruolo della malvagia Cersei Lannister) e Michael Socha (uno dei protagonisti della serie This is England)
Coloro i quali seguono la popolare serie televisiva, potrebbero trovare quindi molto interesse in questa clip, ideata da Sergio Pizzorno, voce, chitarrista e tastierista della rock band inglese, che in Headey ha trovato il personaggio giusto, in linea con le caratteristiche glaciali in Game of Thrones. E’ proprio lei ad eseguire il citato rituale magico, che include anche l’uso di biscotti, al fine di far risorgere lo scheletro di Riccardo III.
Non a caso il cortometraggio, che potete gustarvi cliccando sull’immagine sottostante, è stato girato nello stesso parcheggio di Leicester, dove vennero realmente rinvenute ossa e resti del monarca inglese.
A seguire la traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che compongono questo pezzo.
Kasabian – Ill Ray (The King) traduzione (Download)
[Strofa 1]
Wow, mi stai dicendo questo
Ti dirò questo
Smettila di dire stron*ate, entrerai in un’altra trappola
Mentre in realtà conosci
Conosci il mio nome, conosci il mio nome, conosci il mio nome
Datti una calmata, stai perdendo la testa
Ti ci è voluta una vita per arrivare dove sei arrivato
Se avessi tutto, morirei in una settimana
Se fosse per me sarei re per un giorno
[Strofa 2]
Oh wow, come si chiama il tuo gruppo, amico? Beh, come si chiama il tuo gruppo, amico?
Mi spiace, mi spiace ma è troppo tardi
Sto cercando di far scoppiare una guerra
Prima ho sentito tutto
Ora vai a prendermi un frullato, non dimenticare la cannuccia
[Pre-Ritornello 1]
Ora non ho tempo di starti a sentire
Non hai afferrato il problema
Guarda cos’hai ottenuto (o “guarda quello che hai”)
È amore che non lo è
Non importa cosa dicono, sii re per un giorno, sii re per un giorno
[Ritornello]
Abbiamo la notte, abbiamo il mondo
Ti do la mia parola, in futuro
Apri gli occhi alla luce, nella luce
[Strofa 3]
Wow, profumi di saponette d’albergo
Cercando di fare le tue battute
Ancora e ancora, tutto fumo e niente arrosto
E’ un tuo classico, lo fai sempre
Più alta è la montagna più in alto salgo
[Pre-Ritornello 2]
Che senso ha cercare di fingere?
In fila indiana ci mettiamo in coda fino alla fine
Guarda cos’hai ottenuto
È amore che non lo è
Non importa quello che dicono, sii re per un giorno, sii re per un giorno
Prendi tutti gli stro*zi e spazzali via
[Ritornello]
Abbiamo la notte, abbiamo il mondo
Ti do la mia parola, in futuro
Apri gli occhi alla luce, nella luce
[Break]
Libero dall’amore, libero dalla vita
Libero da te, sono intoccabile
Libero da dolore, libero dall’ego
Libero di delirare sto salendo
Mi sto sollevando, mi sto sollevando, mi sto sollevando, mi sto sollevando
[Pre-Ritornello 3]
Wow, mi stai dicendo questo
Ti dirò questo
Smettila di dire stron*ate, entrerai in un’altra trappola
E in realtà
Conosci il mio nome, conosci il mio nome, conosci il mio nome
Sii re per un giorno, sii re per un giorno
[Ritornello]
Abbiamo la notte, abbiamo il mondo
Ti do la mia parola, in futuro
Apri gli occhi alla luce, nella luce
Re per un giorno
Powered by NuoveCanzoni.com
Ill Ray (The King) testo
[Verse 1]
Wow, you’re telling me about this
I’ll tell you about that
Stop talking shit you’ll walk into another trap
When all the time you know
You know my name, you know my name, you know my name
Just settle down you’re losing the plot
It took you a lifetime to get where you got
If I had it all I’d be dead in a week
If I had my way I’d be king for a day
[Verse 2]
Oh wow, what’s your band called mate? Well what’s your band called mate?
I’m sorry, oh I’m sorry but it’s far too late
I’m trying to start a war
I heard it all before
Now go fetch me a milkshake don’t forget the straw
[Pre-Chorus 1]
Now I don’t have the time to listen to this
I don’t know by now that the point you have missed
Look what you’ve got
It’s love that it’s not
Don’t care what they say, be king for a day, be king for a day
[Chorus]
We got the night, we got the world
Into the future I give you my word
Open your eyes into the light, into the light
[Verse 3]
Wow, you smell of hotel soap
Trying to tell your joke
Over and over just blowing smoke
Industry standard time after time
The higher the mountain the higher I climb
[Pre-Chorus 2]
What is the point in trying to pretend?
In single file we queue to the end
Look what you’ve got
It’s love that it’s not
Don’t care what they say, be king for a day, be king for a day
Take all you fuckers and blow you away
[Chorus]
We got the night, we got the world
Into the future I give you my word
Open your eyes into the light, into the light
[Break]
Free from love, free from life
Free from you I’m untouchable
Free from pain, free from ego
Free to rave I am rising
I’m rising up, I’m rising up, I’m rising up, I’m rising
[Pre-Chorus 3]
Wow, you’re telling me about this
I’ll tell you about that
Stop talking shit you’ll walk into another trap
And all the time you know
You know my name, you know my name, you know my name
Be king for a day, be king for a day
[Chorus]
We got the night, we got the world
Into the future I give you my word
Open your eyes into the light, into the light
King for a day