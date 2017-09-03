Kasabian: guarda il video di Ill Ray (The King) + testo e traduzione







Ill Ray (The King) è il nuovo singolo dei Kasabian estratto dal sesto album in studio For Crying Out Loud, pubblicato lo scorso 5 maggio.

Il brano, traccia di apertura del nuovo disco, è accompagnato dal video ufficiale diretto da Dan Cadan, disponibile dal 30 agosto.

Il filmato, che vede protagonisti due illustri personaggi, mostra un rituale magico che riesce a resuscitare il re d’Inghilterra Riccardo III, il cui scheletro fu effettivamente ritrovato in un parcheggio di Leicester nel 2012.

I protagonisti del videoclip sono Lena Headey (regina di Game of Thrones nel ruolo della malvagia Cersei Lannister) e Michael Socha (uno dei protagonisti della serie This is England)

Coloro i quali seguono la popolare serie televisiva, potrebbero trovare quindi molto interesse in questa clip, ideata da Sergio Pizzorno, voce, chitarrista e tastierista della rock band inglese, che in Headey ha trovato il personaggio giusto, in linea con le caratteristiche glaciali in Game of Thrones. E’ proprio lei ad eseguire il citato rituale magico, che include anche l’uso di biscotti, al fine di far risorgere lo scheletro di Riccardo III.

Non a caso il cortometraggio, che potete gustarvi cliccando sull’immagine sottostante, è stato girato nello stesso parcheggio di Leicester, dove vennero realmente rinvenute ossa e resti del monarca inglese.

A seguire la traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che compongono questo pezzo.

Kasabian – Ill Ray (The King) traduzione (Download)

[Strofa 1]

Wow, mi stai dicendo questo

Ti dirò questo

Smettila di dire stron*ate, entrerai in un’altra trappola

Mentre in realtà conosci

Conosci il mio nome, conosci il mio nome, conosci il mio nome

Datti una calmata, stai perdendo la testa

Ti ci è voluta una vita per arrivare dove sei arrivato

Se avessi tutto, morirei in una settimana

Se fosse per me sarei re per un giorno

[Strofa 2]

Oh wow, come si chiama il tuo gruppo, amico? Beh, come si chiama il tuo gruppo, amico?

Mi spiace, mi spiace ma è troppo tardi

Sto cercando di far scoppiare una guerra

Prima ho sentito tutto

Ora vai a prendermi un frullato, non dimenticare la cannuccia

[Pre-Ritornello 1]

Ora non ho tempo di starti a sentire

Non hai afferrato il problema

Guarda cos’hai ottenuto (o “guarda quello che hai”)

È amore che non lo è

Non importa cosa dicono, sii re per un giorno, sii re per un giorno

[Ritornello]

Abbiamo la notte, abbiamo il mondo

Ti do la mia parola, in futuro

Apri gli occhi alla luce, nella luce

[Strofa 3]

Wow, profumi di saponette d’albergo

Cercando di fare le tue battute

Ancora e ancora, tutto fumo e niente arrosto

E’ un tuo classico, lo fai sempre

Più alta è la montagna più in alto salgo

[Pre-Ritornello 2]

Che senso ha cercare di fingere?

In fila indiana ci mettiamo in coda fino alla fine

Guarda cos’hai ottenuto

È amore che non lo è

Non importa quello che dicono, sii re per un giorno, sii re per un giorno

Prendi tutti gli stro*zi e spazzali via

[Ritornello]

Abbiamo la notte, abbiamo il mondo

Ti do la mia parola, in futuro

Apri gli occhi alla luce, nella luce

[Break]

Libero dall’amore, libero dalla vita

Libero da te, sono intoccabile

Libero da dolore, libero dall’ego

Libero di delirare sto salendo

Mi sto sollevando, mi sto sollevando, mi sto sollevando, mi sto sollevando

[Pre-Ritornello 3]

Wow, mi stai dicendo questo

Ti dirò questo

Smettila di dire stron*ate, entrerai in un’altra trappola

E in realtà

Conosci il mio nome, conosci il mio nome, conosci il mio nome

Sii re per un giorno, sii re per un giorno

[Ritornello]

Abbiamo la notte, abbiamo il mondo

Ti do la mia parola, in futuro

Apri gli occhi alla luce, nella luce

Re per un giorno

Ill Ray (The King) testo

[Verse 1]

Wow, you’re telling me about this

I’ll tell you about that

Stop talking shit you’ll walk into another trap

When all the time you know

You know my name, you know my name, you know my name

Just settle down you’re losing the plot

It took you a lifetime to get where you got

If I had it all I’d be dead in a week

If I had my way I’d be king for a day

[Verse 2]

Oh wow, what’s your band called mate? Well what’s your band called mate?

I’m sorry, oh I’m sorry but it’s far too late

I’m trying to start a war

I heard it all before

Now go fetch me a milkshake don’t forget the straw

[Pre-Chorus 1]

Now I don’t have the time to listen to this

I don’t know by now that the point you have missed

Look what you’ve got

It’s love that it’s not

Don’t care what they say, be king for a day, be king for a day

[Chorus]

We got the night, we got the world

Into the future I give you my word

Open your eyes into the light, into the light

[Verse 3]

Wow, you smell of hotel soap

Trying to tell your joke

Over and over just blowing smoke

Industry standard time after time

The higher the mountain the higher I climb

[Pre-Chorus 2]

What is the point in trying to pretend?

In single file we queue to the end

Look what you’ve got

It’s love that it’s not

Don’t care what they say, be king for a day, be king for a day

Take all you fuckers and blow you away

[Chorus]

We got the night, we got the world

Into the future I give you my word

Open your eyes into the light, into the light

[Break]

Free from love, free from life

Free from you I’m untouchable

Free from pain, free from ego

Free to rave I am rising

I’m rising up, I’m rising up, I’m rising up, I’m rising

[Pre-Chorus 3]

Wow, you’re telling me about this

I’ll tell you about that

Stop talking shit you’ll walk into another trap

And all the time you know

You know my name, you know my name, you know my name

Be king for a day, be king for a day

[Chorus]

We got the night, we got the world

Into the future I give you my word

Open your eyes into the light, into the light

King for a day

















