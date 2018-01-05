Justin Timberlake: ascolta e guarda il futuristico video del nuovo singolo Filthy + testo e traduzione

Il prossimo 2 febbraio vedrà la luce il quinto album in studio del cantautore americano Justin Timberlake che si intitola Man of the Woods e Filthy è il primo singolo estratto dal progetto (in pre-order nel formato digitale) prodotto con la collaborazione di The Neptunes, Timbaland e Danja, che racchiuderà un totale di sedici tracks tutte da scoprire.
Filthy (sporco) è stata scritta dall’interprete con la collaborazione di Larrance “Rance” Dopson dei 1500 or Nothin’, James Fauntleroy, Danja & Timbaland, con produzione degli ultimi due e dello stesso Timberlake.
St tratta di un brano electro funk (genere conosciuto anche come robot hip hop) che include strani elementi electro-R&B. Il risultato? Se devo essere sincero a me non piace ma giudicate voi ascoltando la canzone su Spotify.
Il video ufficiale è stato diretto da Mark Romanek ed è uscito lo stesso giorno in cui è stato rilasciato il brano.
Nel futuristico filmato vediamo Timberlake nei panni di un inventore, che presenta al pubblico il suo nuovo lavoro: un robot. Ispirato a Steve Jobs, Timberlake sale sul palco della Pan-Asian Deep Learning Conference 2028 e mostra alla platea le capacità di quest’invenzione: comandato a distanza da Justin, il robot sfoggia le sue qualità da ballerino…
Per accedere al videoclip cliccate sull’immagine sottostante, dopo la quale accedete alla traduzione in italiano e alle parole in inglese che compongono questo pezzo.
Justin Timberlake – Filthy traduzione
[Introduzione]
Hey
Se sai cos’è meglio
(Se sai cos’è meglio)
Se sai cos’è meglio
(Se sai cos’è meglio)
Ehi, Se sai cos’è meglio
(Se sai cos’è meglio)
[Gancio]
Gli haters diranno che è falso
Così realistico
Gli haters diranno che è falso
Così vero
Gli haters diranno che è falso
Così reale
Tutti i miei nemici diranno che è falso
Immagino di aver recuperato la mia spavalderia
[Ritornello 1]
Ho detto, metti le tue luride mani su di me
E no, questa non è la versione pulita
E che farai con tutta quella carne?
Preparerai mezza porzione
[Strofa]
Senza dubbio, la voglio
Accendi, tutti fumano
I tuoi amici, i miei amici
E non se ne andranno finché non si faranno le sei del mattino (le sei del mattino)
Ho preso freddo, baby, il più freddo
Allontanati, avvisali
Se sai cosa voglio, allora si
[Pre-Ritornello]
Baby, non ti spiace se lo faccio, si
Esattamente quello che ti piace due volte, sì
Mi hai fatto cantare, “ooh, ooh”
Quindi piccola, non ti spiace se lo faccio
[Ritornello 2]
Senti, metti le tue sudicie mani su di me
E no, questa non è la versione pulita
E che farai con tutta quella bestia?
Meglio non lasciare aperta la gabbia
Huh, vieni verso di me, uh
[Strofa]
Senza dubbio, la voglio
Accendi, tutti fumano
I tuoi amici, i miei amici
E non se ne andranno finché non si faranno le sei del mattino (le sei del mattino)
Ho preso freddo, baby, il più freddo
Allontanati, avvisali
Se sai cosa voglio, allora si
[Pre-Ritornello]
Baby, non ti spiace se lo faccio, si
Esattamente quello che ti piace due volte, sì
Mi hai fatto cantare, “ooh, ooh”
Quindi piccola, non ti spiace se lo faccio
[Ponte]
Andiamo, buttalo giù!
Se sai cos’è meglio
(Se sai cos’è meglio)
Se sai cos’è meglio
(Se sai cos’è meglio)
Se sai cos’è meglio
(Se sai cos’è meglio)
[Gancio]
Gli haters diranno che è falso
Così realistico
Gli haters diranno che è falso
Così vero
Gli haters diranno che è falso
Così reale
Tutti i miei nemici dicono che è falso
[Pre-Chorus]
Baby, non ti spiace se lo faccio
Esattamente quello che ti piace due volte (due volte)
Mi hai fatto cantare, “ooh, ooh”
Baby, non ti spiace se lo faccio
(Dai!)
I tuoi amici, i miei amici
E non se ne andranno finché non si faranno le sei del mattino (le sei del mattino)
I tuoi amici, i miei amici
E non se ne andranno finché non si faranno le sei del mattino
[Coro]
Quindi metti le tue sudicie mani su di me
E no, questa non è la versione pulita
Vai avanti e metti le tue sudicie mani su di me
No, questa non è la versione pulita
[Conclusione]
Mi vedi?
Riesci a trovarmi?
Guarda meglio tra gli alberi
Lo vedi?
Filthy testo – Justin Timberlake
[Intro]
Hey
If you know what’s good
(If you know what’s good)
If you know what’s good
(If you know what’s good)
Hey, if you know what’s good
(If you know what’s good)
[Hook]
Haters gon’ say it’s fake
So real
Haters gon’ say it’s fake
So real
Haters gon’ say it’s fake
So real
All my haters gon’ say it’s fake
I guess I got my swagger back
[Chorus 1]
I said, put your filthy hands all over me
And no, this ain’t the clean version
And what you gonna do with all that meat?
Cookin’ up a mean servin’
[Verse]
No question, I want it
Fire up, everybody smokin’
Your friends, my friends
And they ain’t leavin’ till six in the morning (six in the morning)
Caught a chill, baby, you the coldest
Go far, put ‘em on notice
If you know what I want, then yeah
[Pre-Chorus]
Baby, don’t you mind if I do, yeah
Exactly what you like times two, yeah
Got me singin’, “ooh, ooh”
So baby, don’t you mind if I do
[Chorus 2]
Look, put your filthy hands all over me
And no, this ain’t the clean version
And what you gonna do with all that beast?
Better not leave the cage open
Huh, walk to me, uh
[Verse]
No question, I want it
Fire up, everybody smokin’
Your friends, my friends
And they ain’t leavin’ till six in the morning (six in the morning)
Caught a chill, baby, you the coldest
Go far, put ‘em on notice
If you know what I want, then yeah
[Pre-Chorus]
Baby, don’t you mind if I do, yeah
Exactly what you like times two, yeah
Got me singin’, “ooh, ooh”
So baby, don’t you mind if I do
[Bridge]
Come on, break it down!
If you know what’s good
(If you know what’s good)
If you know what’s good
(If you know what’s good)
If you know what’s good
(If you know what’s good)
[Hook]
Haters gon’ say it’s fake
So real
Haters gon’ say it’s fake
So real
Haters gon’ say it’s fake
So real
All my haters gon’ say it’s fake
[Pre-Chorus]
Baby, don’t you mind if I do
Exactly what you like times two (times two)
Got me singin’, “ooh, ooh”
Baby, don’t you mind if I do
(Come on!)
Your friends, my friends
And they ain’t leavin’ till six in the morning (six in the morning)
Your friends, my friends
And they ain’t leavin’ till six in the morning (six in the morning)
[Chorus]
So put your filthy hands all over me
And no, this ain’t the clean version
Go on and put your filthy hands all over me
No, this ain’t the clean version
[Outro]
Do you see me?
Can you find me?
Look closer through the trees
Do you see it?