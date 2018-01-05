Justin Timberlake: ascolta e guarda il futuristico video del nuovo singolo Filthy + testo e traduzione







Il prossimo 2 febbraio vedrà la luce il quinto album in studio del cantautore americano Justin Timberlake che si intitola Man of the Woods e Filthy è il primo singolo estratto dal progetto (in pre-order nel formato digitale) prodotto con la collaborazione di The Neptunes, Timbaland e Danja, che racchiuderà un totale di sedici tracks tutte da scoprire.

Filthy (sporco) è stata scritta dall’interprete con la collaborazione di Larrance “Rance” Dopson dei 1500 or Nothin’, James Fauntleroy, Danja & Timbaland, con produzione degli ultimi due e dello stesso Timberlake.





St tratta di un brano electro funk (genere conosciuto anche come robot hip hop) che include strani elementi electro-R&B. Il risultato? Se devo essere sincero a me non piace ma giudicate voi ascoltando la canzone su Spotify.

Il video ufficiale è stato diretto da Mark Romanek ed è uscito lo stesso giorno in cui è stato rilasciato il brano.

Nel futuristico filmato vediamo Timberlake nei panni di un inventore, che presenta al pubblico il suo nuovo lavoro: un robot. Ispirato a Steve Jobs, Timberlake sale sul palco della Pan-Asian Deep Learning Conference 2028 e mostra alla platea le capacità di quest’invenzione: comandato a distanza da Justin, il robot sfoggia le sue qualità da ballerino…

Per accedere al videoclip cliccate sull’immagine sottostante, dopo la quale accedete alla traduzione in italiano e alle parole in inglese che compongono questo pezzo.

Justin Timberlake – Filthy traduzione (Download)

[Introduzione]

Hey

Se sai cos’è meglio

(Se sai cos’è meglio)

Se sai cos’è meglio

(Se sai cos’è meglio)

Ehi, Se sai cos’è meglio

(Se sai cos’è meglio)

[Gancio]

Gli haters diranno che è falso

Così realistico

Gli haters diranno che è falso

Così vero

Gli haters diranno che è falso

Così reale

Tutti i miei nemici diranno che è falso

Immagino di aver recuperato la mia spavalderia

[Ritornello 1]

Ho detto, metti le tue luride mani su di me

E no, questa non è la versione pulita

E che farai con tutta quella carne?

Preparerai mezza porzione

[Strofa]

Senza dubbio, la voglio

Accendi, tutti fumano

I tuoi amici, i miei amici

E non se ne andranno finché non si faranno le sei del mattino (le sei del mattino)

Ho preso freddo, baby, il più freddo

Allontanati, avvisali

Se sai cosa voglio, allora si

[Pre-Ritornello]

Baby, non ti spiace se lo faccio, si

Esattamente quello che ti piace due volte, sì

Mi hai fatto cantare, “ooh, ooh”

Quindi piccola, non ti spiace se lo faccio

[Ritornello 2]

Senti, metti le tue sudicie mani su di me

E no, questa non è la versione pulita

E che farai con tutta quella bestia?

Meglio non lasciare aperta la gabbia

Huh, vieni verso di me, uh

[Strofa]

Senza dubbio, la voglio

Accendi, tutti fumano

I tuoi amici, i miei amici

E non se ne andranno finché non si faranno le sei del mattino (le sei del mattino)

Ho preso freddo, baby, il più freddo

Allontanati, avvisali

Se sai cosa voglio, allora si

[Pre-Ritornello]

Baby, non ti spiace se lo faccio, si

Esattamente quello che ti piace due volte, sì

Mi hai fatto cantare, “ooh, ooh”

Quindi piccola, non ti spiace se lo faccio

[Ponte]

Andiamo, buttalo giù!

Se sai cos’è meglio

(Se sai cos’è meglio)

Se sai cos’è meglio

(Se sai cos’è meglio)

Se sai cos’è meglio

(Se sai cos’è meglio)

[Gancio]

Gli haters diranno che è falso

Così realistico

Gli haters diranno che è falso

Così vero

Gli haters diranno che è falso

Così reale

Tutti i miei nemici dicono che è falso

[Pre-Chorus]

Baby, non ti spiace se lo faccio

Esattamente quello che ti piace due volte (due volte)

Mi hai fatto cantare, “ooh, ooh”

Baby, non ti spiace se lo faccio

(Dai!)

I tuoi amici, i miei amici

E non se ne andranno finché non si faranno le sei del mattino (le sei del mattino)

I tuoi amici, i miei amici

E non se ne andranno finché non si faranno le sei del mattino

[Coro]

Quindi metti le tue sudicie mani su di me

E no, questa non è la versione pulita

Vai avanti e metti le tue sudicie mani su di me

No, questa non è la versione pulita

[Conclusione]

Mi vedi?

Riesci a trovarmi?

Guarda meglio tra gli alberi

Lo vedi?

Filthy testo – Justin Timberlake

[Intro]

Hey

If you know what’s good

(If you know what’s good)

If you know what’s good

(If you know what’s good)

Hey, if you know what’s good

(If you know what’s good)

[Hook]

Haters gon’ say it’s fake

So real

Haters gon’ say it’s fake

So real

Haters gon’ say it’s fake

So real

All my haters gon’ say it’s fake

I guess I got my swagger back

[Chorus 1]

I said, put your filthy hands all over me

And no, this ain’t the clean version

And what you gonna do with all that meat?

Cookin’ up a mean servin’

[Verse]

No question, I want it

Fire up, everybody smokin’

Your friends, my friends

And they ain’t leavin’ till six in the morning (six in the morning)

Caught a chill, baby, you the coldest

Go far, put ‘em on notice

If you know what I want, then yeah

[Pre-Chorus]

Baby, don’t you mind if I do, yeah

Exactly what you like times two, yeah

Got me singin’, “ooh, ooh”

So baby, don’t you mind if I do

[Chorus 2]

Look, put your filthy hands all over me

And no, this ain’t the clean version

And what you gonna do with all that beast?

Better not leave the cage open

Huh, walk to me, uh

[Verse]

No question, I want it

Fire up, everybody smokin’

Your friends, my friends

And they ain’t leavin’ till six in the morning (six in the morning)

Caught a chill, baby, you the coldest

Go far, put ‘em on notice

If you know what I want, then yeah

[Pre-Chorus]

Baby, don’t you mind if I do, yeah

Exactly what you like times two, yeah

Got me singin’, “ooh, ooh”

So baby, don’t you mind if I do

[Bridge]

Come on, break it down!

If you know what’s good

(If you know what’s good)

If you know what’s good

(If you know what’s good)

If you know what’s good

(If you know what’s good)

[Hook]

Haters gon’ say it’s fake

So real

Haters gon’ say it’s fake

So real

Haters gon’ say it’s fake

So real

All my haters gon’ say it’s fake

[Pre-Chorus]

Baby, don’t you mind if I do

Exactly what you like times two (times two)

Got me singin’, “ooh, ooh”

Baby, don’t you mind if I do

(Come on!)

Your friends, my friends

And they ain’t leavin’ till six in the morning (six in the morning)

Your friends, my friends

And they ain’t leavin’ till six in the morning (six in the morning)

[Chorus]

So put your filthy hands all over me

And no, this ain’t the clean version

Go on and put your filthy hands all over me

No, this ain’t the clean version

[Outro]

Do you see me?

Can you find me?

Look closer through the trees

Do you see it?

















