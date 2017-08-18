Justin Bieber & BloodPop nel nuovo singolo Friends: audio e traduzione del testo







Il 18 agosto 2017, il cantautore canadese Justin Bieber ha rilasciato il nuovo singolo che si intitola Friends, un bel brano scritto dall’interprete e prodotto dallo statunitense BloodPop.

Niente male la nuova canzone dell’idolo delle teenager, un pezzo che dal punto di vista del testo, vede Bieber interrogarsi sulla possibilità di rimanere amici con una ex fiamma.

Il giovane cantante e Michael Tucker, aka BloodPop, tornano a collaborare dopo la fortunata Sorry, hit estratta dall’ultima fatica discografica Purpose.

Riusciranno ad ottenere lo stesso riscontro?

Cliccando sulla cover in basso, accedete all’audio integrale su Spotify, mentre a seguire potete leggere la traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che compongono la nuova canzone.

Justin Bieber – Friends traduzione (Download)

[Introduzione: BloodPop®]

BloodPop®

[Strofa 1: Justin Bieber]

Stavo pensando a tua madre

Ha ottenuto quel posto di lavoro che voleva?

Ha venduto quella macchina che le dava problemi?

Sono solo curioso su di lei, sinceramente (ooh-ooh)

[Pre-Ritornello: Justin Bieber]

So che ti stai chiedendo perché ti ho chiamata

Come se avessi secondi fini

So che tra noi due non è finita proprio bene

Ma sai che tra noi c’era qualcosa di così bello

[Ritornello: Justin Bieber]

Quindi mi chiedevo

Possiamo ancora essere amici? (Ah ah)

Possiamo rimanere amici? (Ah ah)

Non deve finire per forza (ah-ah)

Ma se finirà, possiamo essere amici?

Possiamo essere amici?

Possiamo essere amici?

[Strofa 2: Justin Bieber]

Mi chiedevo se c’è una persona

Che ti stringa più forte da quando sono andato via (da quando sono andato via)

Mi chiedevo se mi pensi (ooh-ooh)

In realtà, so che non risponderai (uh-huh)

[Pre-Ritornello 2: Justin Bieber]

So che ti stai chiedendo perché ti ho chiamata

Come se avessi altri motivi

So che tra noi due non è finita proprio bene

Ma sai che tra noi c’era qualcosa di così bello

[Ritornello: Justin Bieber]

Quindi mi chiedevo

Possiamo ancora essere amici? (Ah ah)

Possiamo rimanere amici? (Ah ah)

Non deve finire per forza (ah-ah)

Ma se finirà, possiamo essere amici?

Possiamo essere amici?

Possiamo essere amici?

E se finirà, possiamo essere amici?

[Pre-Ritornello: Justin Bieber]

So che ti stai chiedendo perché ti ho chiamata

Come se avessi secondi fini

So che tra noi due non è finita proprio bene

Ma sai che tra noi c’era qualcosa di così bello

[Ritornello: Justin Bieber]

Mi chiedevo

Possiamo ancora essere amici? (Ah ah)

Possiamo rimanere amici? (Ah ah)

Non deve finire per forza (ah-ah)

Ma se finirà, possiamo essere amici?

Friends – Justin Bieber – Testo

[Intro: BloodPop®]

BloodPop®

[Verse 1: Justin Bieber]

I was wonderin’ ‘bout your mama

Did she get that job she wanted?

Sell that car that gave her problems?

I’m just curious ‘bout her, honest (ooh-ooh)

[Pre-Chorus: Justin Bieber]

Know you’re wonderin’ why I been callin’?

Like I got ulterior motives

Know we didn’t end this so good

But you know we had something so good

[Chorus: Justin Bieber]

So I’m wonderin’

Can we still be friends? (ah-ah)

Can we still be friends? (ah-ah)

Doesn’t have to end (ah-ah)

And if it ends, can we be friends?

Can we be friends?

Can we be friends?

[Verse 2: Justin Bieber]

Wonderin’ if you’ve got a body

To hold you tighter since I left (since I left)

Wonderin’ if you think about me (ooh-ooh)

Actually, don’t answer that (uh-huh)

[Pre-Chorus: Justin Bieber]

Know you’re wonderin’ why I been callin’?

Like I got ulterior motives

I know we didn’t end this so good

But you know we had something so good

[Chorus: Justin Bieber]

So I’m wonderin’…

Can we still be friends? (ah-ah)

Can we still be friends? (ah-ah)

Doesn’t have to end (ah-ah)

And if it ends, can we be friends?

Can we be friends?

Can we be friends?

And if it ends, can we be friends?

[Pre-Chorus: Justin Bieber]

Know you’re wonderin’ why I been callin’?

Like I got ulterior motives

Know we didn’t end this so good

But you know we had something so good

[Chorus: Justin Bieber]

I’m wonderin’…

Can we still be friends? (ah-ah)

Can we still be friends? (ah-ah)

Doesn’t have to end (ah-ah)

And if it ends, can we be friends?

















