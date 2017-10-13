Louis Tomlinson: ascolta il nuovo brano “Just Like You” dedicato ai fan + testo e traduzione

Just Like You è una nuova canzone di Louis Tomlinson, pubblicata il 12 ottobre 2017, che dovrebbe essere inclusa nel futuro debut album solista, che dovrebbe uscire nel 2018.
Dopo le collaborazioni con Steve Aoki sulle note di “Just Hold On” e “Back to You” (ft. Bebe Rexha and Digital Farm Animals), il cantautore britannico regala ai fans questo bel pezzo.
Just Like You è una track proprio dedicata ai numerosissimi supporters del cantante inglese classe 1991, nella quale dice di essere un ragazzo come tanti, che non si è montato la testa per i successi conseguiti negli ultimi anni.
L’inedito è stato scritto con la collaborazione di Jesse Thomas & Burns; quest’ultimo ha anche curato la produzione.
Just Like You è una canzone alla quale sono veramente affezionato, che parla di come la gente vede le celebrità, che sembrano impenetrabili e quasi non umane, ma fondamentalmente tutti abbiamo gli stessi problemi.
Louis allude alle delusioni d’amore, allo stress, alla tristezza, alla necessità di sfogarsi con qualcuno quando ci si sente giù ed effettivamente sono cose che proviamo un po’ tutti.
Per ascoltare la canzone su Spotify cliccate succa copertina sottostante, dopo la quale accedete alla traduzione in italiano e alle parole in inglese che la compongono.
Louis Tomlinson – Just Like You traduzione (Download)
[Strofa 1]
È il ragazzo di una band
Sigaretta nella mano sinistra
Il mondo intero nella mano destra
Venticinque (anni) ed è tutto pianificato
Ogni serata che esco faccio 10.000 dollari
Le notizie che non riesco a sopportare
[Pre-Ritornello]
Ma questa è solo metà della storia
I soldi, le macchine e la gloria
Senza dormire ci divertiamo fino al mattino
Perché a nessuno interessa se sei noioso
[Ritornello]
Io sono come voi
Anche se i miei problemi non sono paragonabili ai vostri
Sì, anch’io mi sento triste
E quando sono giù ho bisogno di qualcuno con cui parlare
Sì, mi sento esattamente come voi
Stesso stress, stesse cose da affrontare
Sono proprio come voi
Se solo sapeste
[Strofa 2]
Se fosse per me, pranzerei al pub ogni domenica
Birra da 4 soldi e va tutto bene
Voglio sdraiarmi dove giace lei
Voglio restare in questi giorni
Fumo ed è tutto ok
[Pre-Ritornello]
Ma questa è solo metà della storia
I soldi, le macchine e la gloria
Proprio come tutti quelli prima di me
Perché a nessuno interessa se sei noioso
[Ritornello]
Io sono come voi
Anche se i miei problemi non sono paragonabili ai vostri
Sì, anch'io mi sento triste
E quando sono giù ho bisogno di qualcuno con cui parlare
Sì, mi sento esattamente come voi
Stesso stress, stesse cose da affrontare
Sono proprio come voi
Se solo sapeste
[Post-Ritornello]
(Io sono proprio come voi
Quando ho bisogno di qualcuno con cui parlare
Sono come voi
Quando ho bisogno di qualcuno con cui parlare)
[Ponte]
Ogni cuore si spezza allo stesso modo
Ogni lacrima lascia una macchia
Non posso essere semplicemente uguale a voi?
Ogni cuore si spezza allo stesso modo
Ogni lacrima lascia una macchia
Lasciatemi essere uguale
[Ritornello]
Io sono come voi
Anche se i miei problemi non sono paragonabili ai vostri
Sì, anch’io mi sento triste
E quando sono giù ho bisogno di qualcuno con cui parlare
Sì, mi sento esattamente come voi
Stesso stress, stesse cose da affrontare
Sono proprio come voi
Se solo sapeste
[Post-Ritornello]
(Io sono proprio come voi
Quando ho bisogno di qualcuno con cui parlare
Sono come voi
Quando ho bisogno di qualcuno con cui parlare)
[Conclusione]
Se solo sapeste
Just Like You – Louis Tomlinson – Testo
[Verse 1]
It’s the guy from the one band
Cigarette in my left hand
Whole world in my right hand
Twenty-five and it’s all planned
Night out and it’s ten grand
Headlines that I can’t stand
[Pre-Chorus]
But you only get half of the story
The cash, and the cars and the glory
No sleep and we party ‘til morning
‘Cause nobody cares when you’re boring
[Chorus]
I’m just like you
Even though my problems look nothing like yours do
Yeah, I get sad too
And when I’m down I need somebody to talk to
Yeah, I feel the same as you would do
Same stress, same shit to go through
I’m just like you
If you only knew
[Verse 2]
If I had it my way, pub lunch every Sunday
Cheap beer and it’s okay
I wanna lay where she lays
I wanna stay in these days
Gonna smoke and it’s okay
[Pre-Chorus]
But you only get half of the story
The cash, and the cars and the glory
Just like everyone else here before me
‘Cause nobody cares when you’re boring
[Chorus]
I’m just like you
Even though my problems look nothing like yours do
Yeah, I get sad too
And when I’m down I need somebody to talk to
Yeah, I feel the same as you do
Same stress, same shit to go through
I’m just like you
If you only knew
[Post-Chorus]
(I’m just like you
When I need somebody to talk to
I’m just like you
When I need somebody to talk to)
[Bridge]
Every heart breaks the same
Every tear leaves a stain
Can’t I just be the same?
Every heart breaks the same
Every tear leaves a stain
Let me be the same
[Chorus]
I’m just like you
Even though my problems look nothing like yours do
Yeah I get sad too
And when I’m down I need somebody to talk to
Yeah, I feel the same as you do
Same stress, same shit to go through
I’m just like you
If you only knew
[Post-Chorus]
(I’m just like you
When I need somebody to talk to
I’m just like you
When I need somebody to talk to)
[Outro]
If you only knew