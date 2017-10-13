Louis Tomlinson: ascolta il nuovo brano “Just Like You” dedicato ai fan + testo e traduzione







Just Like You è una nuova canzone di Louis Tomlinson, pubblicata il 12 ottobre 2017, che dovrebbe essere inclusa nel futuro debut album solista, che dovrebbe uscire nel 2018.

Dopo le collaborazioni con Steve Aoki sulle note di “Just Hold On” e “Back to You” (ft. Bebe Rexha and Digital Farm Animals), il cantautore britannico regala ai fans questo bel pezzo.





Just Like You è una track proprio dedicata ai numerosissimi supporters del cantante inglese classe 1991, nella quale dice di essere un ragazzo come tanti, che non si è montato la testa per i successi conseguiti negli ultimi anni.

L’inedito è stato scritto con la collaborazione di Jesse Thomas & Burns; quest’ultimo ha anche curato la produzione.

Just Like You è una canzone alla quale sono veramente affezionato, che parla di come la gente vede le celebrità, che sembrano impenetrabili e quasi non umane, ma fondamentalmente tutti abbiamo gli stessi problemi.

Louis allude alle delusioni d’amore, allo stress, alla tristezza, alla necessità di sfogarsi con qualcuno quando ci si sente giù ed effettivamente sono cose che proviamo un po’ tutti.

Per ascoltare la canzone su Spotify cliccate succa copertina sottostante, dopo la quale accedete alla traduzione in italiano e alle parole in inglese che la compongono.

Louis Tomlinson – Just Like You traduzione (Download)

[Strofa 1]

È il ragazzo di una band

Sigaretta nella mano sinistra

Il mondo intero nella mano destra

Venticinque (anni) ed è tutto pianificato

Ogni serata che esco faccio 10.000 dollari

Le notizie che non riesco a sopportare

[Pre-Ritornello]

Ma questa è solo metà della storia

I soldi, le macchine e la gloria

Senza dormire ci divertiamo fino al mattino

Perché a nessuno interessa se sei noioso

[Ritornello]

Io sono come voi

Anche se i miei problemi non sono paragonabili ai vostri

Sì, anch’io mi sento triste

E quando sono giù ho bisogno di qualcuno con cui parlare

Sì, mi sento esattamente come voi

Stesso stress, stesse cose da affrontare

Sono proprio come voi

Se solo sapeste

[Strofa 2]

Se fosse per me, pranzerei al pub ogni domenica

Birra da 4 soldi e va tutto bene

Voglio sdraiarmi dove giace lei

Voglio restare in questi giorni

Fumo ed è tutto ok

[Pre-Ritornello]

Ma questa è solo metà della storia

I soldi, le macchine e la gloria

Proprio come tutti quelli prima di me

Perché a nessuno interessa se sei noioso

[Ritornello]

Io sono come voi

Anche se i miei problemi non sono paragonabili ai vostri

Sì, anch'io mi sento triste

E quando sono giù ho bisogno di qualcuno con cui parlare

Sì, mi sento esattamente come voi

Stesso stress, stesse cose da affrontare

Sono proprio come voi

Se solo sapeste

[Post-Ritornello]

(Io sono proprio come voi

Quando ho bisogno di qualcuno con cui parlare

Sono come voi

Quando ho bisogno di qualcuno con cui parlare)

[Ponte]

Ogni cuore si spezza allo stesso modo

Ogni lacrima lascia una macchia

Non posso essere semplicemente uguale a voi?

Ogni cuore si spezza allo stesso modo

Ogni lacrima lascia una macchia

Lasciatemi essere uguale

[Ritornello]

Io sono come voi

Anche se i miei problemi non sono paragonabili ai vostri

Sì, anch’io mi sento triste

E quando sono giù ho bisogno di qualcuno con cui parlare

Sì, mi sento esattamente come voi

Stesso stress, stesse cose da affrontare

Sono proprio come voi

Se solo sapeste

[Post-Ritornello]

(Io sono proprio come voi

Quando ho bisogno di qualcuno con cui parlare

Sono come voi

Quando ho bisogno di qualcuno con cui parlare)

[Conclusione]

Se solo sapeste

Just Like You – Louis Tomlinson – Testo

[Verse 1]

It’s the guy from the one band

Cigarette in my left hand

Whole world in my right hand

Twenty-five and it’s all planned

Night out and it’s ten grand

Headlines that I can’t stand

[Pre-Chorus]

But you only get half of the story

The cash, and the cars and the glory

No sleep and we party ‘til morning

‘Cause nobody cares when you’re boring

[Chorus]

I’m just like you

Even though my problems look nothing like yours do

Yeah, I get sad too

And when I’m down I need somebody to talk to

Yeah, I feel the same as you would do

Same stress, same shit to go through

I’m just like you

If you only knew

[Verse 2]

If I had it my way, pub lunch every Sunday

Cheap beer and it’s okay

I wanna lay where she lays

I wanna stay in these days

Gonna smoke and it’s okay

[Pre-Chorus]

But you only get half of the story

The cash, and the cars and the glory

Just like everyone else here before me

‘Cause nobody cares when you’re boring

[Chorus]

I’m just like you

Even though my problems look nothing like yours do

Yeah, I get sad too

And when I’m down I need somebody to talk to

Yeah, I feel the same as you do

Same stress, same shit to go through

I’m just like you

If you only knew

[Post-Chorus]

(I’m just like you

When I need somebody to talk to

I’m just like you

When I need somebody to talk to)

[Bridge]

Every heart breaks the same

Every tear leaves a stain

Can’t I just be the same?

Every heart breaks the same

Every tear leaves a stain

Let me be the same

[Chorus]

I’m just like you

Even though my problems look nothing like yours do

Yeah I get sad too

And when I’m down I need somebody to talk to

Yeah, I feel the same as you do

Same stress, same shit to go through

I’m just like you

If you only knew

[Post-Chorus]

(I’m just like you

When I need somebody to talk to

I’m just like you

When I need somebody to talk to)

[Outro]

If you only knew

















