Julian Perretta & Feder – Private Dancer è il nuovo singolo: audio, testo e traduzione







Private Dancer è un singolo collaborativo tra l’emergente cantautore e chitarrista londinese Julian Perretta e il disc jockey e produttore francese Feder, pubblicato lo scorso 21 luglio.

Questo ragazzo classe 1989, negli anni si è fatto apprezzare con singoli come “Wonder Why” (2010), “Body Talk” (2014) e “Tales of Tomorrow” (2015) dei Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike e in “Miracle”, hit prodotta insieme al belga Lost Frequencies.





Trasmessa dalle emittenti radiofoniche nazionali dallo scorso 22 settembre, la nuova canzone electro pop è stata prodotta da Feder ed ha ottenuto tantissimi streams su Spotify, anche se a mio parere, nonostante sia una track piacevole, non può avere troppe pretese, almeno in termini commerciali.

In attesa del rilascio del video ufficiale, è possibile ascoltarla su Youtube cliccando sulla cover in basso, dopo la quale accedete alla traduzione in italiano e alle parole in inglese che la compongono.

Private Dancer traduzione (Download)

Lei è tornata, occhi castano scuro

Non ha uno sguardo da timida, balla la mia canzone

Una bella brezza estiva, non si può raffreddare

Faceva molto caldo, e così si tolse i vestiti

Hm, come ha fatto a cadere così in basso, basso, basso?

Dov’è che l’ha imparato?

Sono venuti tutti per lo spettacolo

Ma voglio che lei sia

La mia ballerina privata

Yeah, yeah, yeah

Voglio ballare con

Yeah, yeah, yeah

Ragazza, hai fatto piovere

Come ti chiami?

Dove te ne vai?

La mia ballerina privata

Yeah, yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah, yeah

Se ne era andata prima che sorgesse il sole

Ha dimenticato per terra il suo Saint Laurent

Niente addi, non ha lasciato traccia

Non ho neanche il tuo numero

Non so neanche il tuo nome

Hm, come è andata così bassa, bassa, bassa?

Dov’è che l’ha imparato?

Sono venuti tutti per lo spettacolo

Ma voglio che lei sia

La mia ballerina privata

Yeah, yeah, yeah

Voglio ballare con

Yeah, yeah, yeah

Ragazza, hai fatto piovere

Come ti chiami?

Dove te ne vai?

La mia ballerina privata

Yeah, yeah, yeah

La mia ballerina privata

Yeah, yeah, yeah

Voglio ballare con

Yeah, yeah, yeah

Ragazza, hai fatto piovere

Come ti chiami?

Dove te ne vai?

La mia ballerina privata

Yeah, yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah, yeah

La mia ballerina privata

Yeah, yeah, yeah

Voglio ballare con

Yeah, yeah, yeah

Ragazza, hai fatto piovere

Come ti chiami?

Dove te ne vai?

La mia ballerina privata

Yeah, yeah, yeah

La mia ballerina privata

Yeah, yeah, yeah

Voglio ballare con

Yeah, yeah, yeah

Ragazza, hai fatto piovere

Come ti chiami?

Dove te ne vai?

La mia ballerina privata

Yeah, yeah, yeah

Private Dancer testo

She’s got back, dark brown eyes

She ain’t looking shy, dancing to my song

A nice summer breeze, can’t cool down

Was a hundred degrees, and then her clothes fell off

Hm, how’d she go so low, low, low?

Where’d she learn that?

Everyone came for the show

But I want her to be

My private dancer

Yeah, yeah, yeah

I wanna dance with

Yeah, yeah, yeah

Girl, you made it rain

What’s your name?

Where did you go?

My private dancer

Yeah, yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah, yeah

She had gone before the morn’

Forgot her Saint Laurent on the floor

No goodbyes, you left no trace

Don’t even got your number

Don’t even know your name

Hm, how’d she go so low, low, low?

Where’d she learn that?

Everyone came for the show

But i want her to be

My private dancer

Yeah, yeah, yeah

I wanna dance with

Yeah, yeah, yeah

Girl, you made it rain

What’s your name?

Where did you go?

My private dancer

Yeah, yeah, yeah

My private dancer, oh

Yeah, yeah, yeah

Wanna dance with

Yeah, yeah, yeah

Girl, you made it rain

What’s you name?

Where did you go?

My private dancer

Yeah, yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah, yeah

My private dancer, oh

Yeah, yeah, yeah

I wanna dance with

Yeah, yeah, yeah

Girl, you made it rain

What’s your name?

Where did you go?

My private dancer

Yeah, yeah, yeah

My private dancer

Yeah, yeah, yeah

I wanna dance with

Yeah, yeah, yeah

Girl, you made it rain

What’s your name?

Where did you go?

My private dancer

Yeah, yeah, yeah

















