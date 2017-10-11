Julian Perretta & Feder – Private Dancer è il nuovo singolo: audio, testo e traduzione

Private Dancer è un singolo collaborativo tra l’emergente cantautore e chitarrista londinese Julian Perretta e il disc jockey e produttore francese Feder, pubblicato lo scorso 21 luglio.
Questo ragazzo classe 1989, negli anni si è fatto apprezzare con singoli come “Wonder Why” (2010), “Body Talk” (2014) e “Tales of Tomorrow” (2015) dei Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike e in “Miracle”, hit prodotta insieme al belga Lost Frequencies.
Trasmessa dalle emittenti radiofoniche nazionali dallo scorso 22 settembre, la nuova canzone electro pop è stata prodotta da Feder ed ha ottenuto tantissimi streams su Spotify, anche se a mio parere, nonostante sia una track piacevole, non può avere troppe pretese, almeno in termini commerciali.
In attesa del rilascio del video ufficiale, è possibile ascoltarla su Youtube cliccando sulla cover in basso, dopo la quale accedete alla traduzione in italiano e alle parole in inglese che la compongono.
Private Dancer traduzione (Download)
Lei è tornata, occhi castano scuro
Non ha uno sguardo da timida, balla la mia canzone
Una bella brezza estiva, non si può raffreddare
Faceva molto caldo, e così si tolse i vestiti
Hm, come ha fatto a cadere così in basso, basso, basso?
Dov’è che l’ha imparato?
Sono venuti tutti per lo spettacolo
Ma voglio che lei sia
La mia ballerina privata
Yeah, yeah, yeah
Voglio ballare con
Yeah, yeah, yeah
Ragazza, hai fatto piovere
Come ti chiami?
Dove te ne vai?
La mia ballerina privata
Yeah, yeah, yeah
Yeah, yeah, yeah
Se ne era andata prima che sorgesse il sole
Ha dimenticato per terra il suo Saint Laurent
Niente addi, non ha lasciato traccia
Non ho neanche il tuo numero
Non so neanche il tuo nome
Hm, come è andata così bassa, bassa, bassa?
Dov’è che l’ha imparato?
Sono venuti tutti per lo spettacolo
Ma voglio che lei sia
La mia ballerina privata
Yeah, yeah, yeah
Voglio ballare con
Yeah, yeah, yeah
Ragazza, hai fatto piovere
Come ti chiami?
Dove te ne vai?
La mia ballerina privata
Yeah, yeah, yeah
La mia ballerina privata
Yeah, yeah, yeah
Voglio ballare con
Yeah, yeah, yeah
Ragazza, hai fatto piovere
Come ti chiami?
Dove te ne vai?
La mia ballerina privata
Yeah, yeah, yeah
Yeah, yeah, yeah
Yeah, yeah, yeah
La mia ballerina privata
Yeah, yeah, yeah
Voglio ballare con
Yeah, yeah, yeah
Ragazza, hai fatto piovere
Come ti chiami?
Dove te ne vai?
La mia ballerina privata
Yeah, yeah, yeah
La mia ballerina privata
Yeah, yeah, yeah
Voglio ballare con
Yeah, yeah, yeah
Ragazza, hai fatto piovere
Come ti chiami?
Dove te ne vai?
La mia ballerina privata
Yeah, yeah, yeah
Private Dancer testo
She’s got back, dark brown eyes
She ain’t looking shy, dancing to my song
A nice summer breeze, can’t cool down
Was a hundred degrees, and then her clothes fell off
Hm, how’d she go so low, low, low?
Where’d she learn that?
Everyone came for the show
But I want her to be
My private dancer
Yeah, yeah, yeah
I wanna dance with
Yeah, yeah, yeah
Girl, you made it rain
What’s your name?
Where did you go?
My private dancer
Yeah, yeah, yeah
Yeah, yeah, yeah
She had gone before the morn’
Forgot her Saint Laurent on the floor
No goodbyes, you left no trace
Don’t even got your number
Don’t even know your name
Hm, how’d she go so low, low, low?
Where’d she learn that?
Everyone came for the show
But i want her to be
My private dancer
Yeah, yeah, yeah
I wanna dance with
Yeah, yeah, yeah
Girl, you made it rain
What’s your name?
Where did you go?
My private dancer
Yeah, yeah, yeah
My private dancer, oh
Yeah, yeah, yeah
Wanna dance with
Yeah, yeah, yeah
Girl, you made it rain
What’s you name?
Where did you go?
My private dancer
Yeah, yeah, yeah
Yeah, yeah, yeah
Yeah, yeah, yeah
My private dancer, oh
Yeah, yeah, yeah
I wanna dance with
Yeah, yeah, yeah
Girl, you made it rain
What’s your name?
Where did you go?
My private dancer
Yeah, yeah, yeah
My private dancer
Yeah, yeah, yeah
I wanna dance with
Yeah, yeah, yeah
Girl, you made it rain
What’s your name?
Where did you go?
My private dancer
Yeah, yeah, yeah