Julia Michaels – Jump feat. Trippie Redd: video e traduzione del testo

In data 4 maggio 2018, la cantautrice statunitense Julia Michaels ha rilasciato il nuovo nonché secondo singolo dell’anno battezzato Jump.

Dopo “Heaven”, inciso per la colonna sonora di Cinquanta Sfumature di Rosso, ecco a voi questa nuovissima canzone, che anticipa l’album d’esordio ancora senza titolo e data di rilascio.

E’ a mio parere abbastanza gradevole questa Jump, che vede la collaborazione dell’emergente 19enne rapper americano Michael Lamar White IV, in arte Trippie Redd.

Per ascoltarla cliccate sulla cover in alto, mentre per vedere il lyric video sull’immagine sottostante, dopo la quale trovate i testi.

Testo (Download)

[Intro]

Mmm, ah

[Verse 1]

Stay right there, get away

I need space, I told you yesterday

“Slow the pace down,” but then I see your face

Can we do that tomorrow? (Can we do that tomorrow?)

Cus now you’re moving in on my skin

I move back with my lips

It goes against my better judgement

‘Cause I, ‘cause I want it, ah

[Pre-Chorus]

And I’m gonna be cliché here for a minute

And tell you that I’ve been hurt before (hurt before)

So I think I’m gonna need another minute

To not hurt no more (no more)

[Chorus]

‘Cause all I do is jump right into your arms

Every time I see you, I just wrap myself around you, yeah

Jump into something real

Even though I’m cautious, I just like the way it feels

When it’s us, baby, when it’s us

You make me forget that I’m not ready for love

I jump, oh, I jump

[Verse 2]

Look at me being soft

Cut it all, my mind is getting lost

From your touch, I can’t afford the cost

Of me losing myself to you (losing myself to you)

And I didn’t want these feelings, but I brought ‘em

But I know that you know exactly when I caught ‘em

And I’m trying not to think about it often, but, ooh

[Chorus]

‘Cause all I do is jump right into your arms

Every time I see you, I just wrap myself around you, yeah

Jump into something real

Even though I’m cautious, I just like the way it feels

When it’s us, baby, when it’s us

You make me forget that I’m not ready for love

I jump, oh, I jump





[Verse 3: Trippie Redd]

Jump, jump up in this foreign

Used to sleep on couches now, the boy is really tourin’

If they sleep on me, I tell them haters, “Go and sleep it away,” yeah

Fell in love, but it ain’t no trust

If it ain’t no trust, then that girl can’t be my love

‘Posed to put my love above

But instead you gon’ sleep it away, yeah

Like a earthquake, yeah, I’m dealing with another lil’ heartbreak

Man, I wish I’d never met you in the first place

And that karma gonna get you in the worst way, yeah

Don’t throw your love away, don’t throw your trust away

You always run away, I wish you would fucking stay

But I guess we need another break

[Chorus]

‘Cause all I do is jump right into your arms

Every time I see you, I just wrap myself around you, yeah

Jump into something real

Even though I’m cautious, I just like the way it feels

When it’s us, baby, when it’s us

You make me forget that I’m not ready for love

I jump, oh, I jump

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

[Outro]

‘Cause all I do is (‘cause all I do is, ‘cause all I do is)

Jump

Mmm, yeah

‘Cause all I do is (‘cause all I do is, ‘cause all I do is)

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Jump

(‘Cause all I do is, ‘cause all I do is)

(‘Cause all I do is, ‘cause all I do is)

Jump (jump, jump, jump)

(‘Cause all I do is, ‘cause all I do is)

Jump (jump, jump, jump)

Jump