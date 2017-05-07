Jonas Blue e il nuovo singolo Mama feat. William Singe: audio, testo e traduzione







Guy James Robin, artisticamente conosciuto come Jonas Blue, difficilmente sbaglia un colpo. Il producer, dj e remixer britannico classe 1989, nella sua ancor breve carriera ha pubblicato quattro singoli: Fast Car ft. Dakota, Perfect Strangers feat. JP Cooper, By Your Side feat. Raye ed ora il brano Mama, disponibile dal 5 maggio 2017.

Se le sue prime tre produzioni hanno riscosso grandissimo successo, la stessa cosa non possiamo ancora dirla per questa canzone, comunque in pieno stile Jonas Blue, che a mio parere ha le carte in regola per regalare ulteriori soddisfazioni all’emergente artista, esploso nel 2015 con il citato singolo d’esordio Fast Car.





Il giovane hitmaker Inglese, che in brevissimo tempo ha collezionato numeri da capogiro in tutto il mondo, basti pensare che solo in Italia ottenne il triplo platino con Fast Car e un platino con Perfect Strangers, torna con quest’orecchiabile canzone, questa volta interpretata da Liam Anthony “William” Singe, cantautore e produttore australiano classe 1992, noto per i suoi video online, che tra Facebook e Youtube hanno ottenuto milioni di views.

Siete curiosi di ascoltare l’inedito? Potete farlo su Spotify cliccando sulla cover in basso, mentre su Youtube è ancora disponibile la sola anteprima audio di 1 minuto abbondante.

A seguire trovate la traduzione in italiano ed il testo che compone questo pezzo.

Mama – Jonas Blue – Traduzione (Download)

[Verso 1]

Dove potremmo scappare?

Abbiamo il mondo in mano e siamo pronti a giocare

Dicono che siamo sprecati (o “persi”)

Ma come possiamo sprecarlo se ci amiamo ogni giorno?

Okay, ho le chiavi dell’universo

Quindi resta, con me perché ho le chiavi, baby

[Pre-Ritornello]

Non voglio svegliarmi un giorno desiderando che abbiamo fatto di più

Voglio una vita frenetica e non guardare mai indietro, è per questo che siamo qui

Un giorno non voglio svegliarmi chiedendomi dove stiamo andando

Perché saremo a casa prima di saperlo, voglio sentirti cantarla

[Ritornello]

Ehi, mamma, non stressarti

Torneremo a casa stasera

Ehi, mamma, staremo bene

Asciuga quegli occhi

Torneremo al mattino quando il sole sorgerà

Quindi mamma, non stressarti

Quindi mamma, non stressarti

[Post-Ritornello]

Mamma, mamma, mamma, ehi

Torneremo a casa stasera

Mamma, mamma, mamma, ehi

Torneremo a casa stasera

[Verso 2]

Dove si dovrebbe andare?

Abbiamo un biglietto che ci porta ovunque vogliamo

Abbiamo i nostri problemi

Ma solo per un attimo, mettiamo da parte tutti i nostri problemi

Ok, perché abbiamo le chiavi dell’universo

Nelle nostre menti, sì, abbiamo le chiavi, tesoro

[Pre-Ritornello]

Non voglio svegliarmi un giorno desiderando che abbiamo fatto di più

Voglio una vita frenetica e non guardare mai indietro, è per questo che siamo qui

Un giorno non voglio svegliarmi chiedendomi dove stiamo andando

Perché saremo a casa prima di saperlo, voglio sentirti cantarla

[Ritornello]

Ehi, mamma, non stressarti

Torneremo a casa stasera

Ehi, mamma, staremo bene

Asciuga quegli occhi

Torneremo al mattino quando il sole sorgerà

Quindi mamma, non stressarti

Quindi mamma, non stressarti

Ehi, mamma, non stressarti

Torneremo a casa stasera

Ehi, mamma, staremo bene

Asciuga quegli occhi

Torneremo al mattino quando il sole sorgerà

Quindi mamma, non stressarti

Quindi mamma, non stressarti

[Post-Ritornello]

Mamma, mamma, mamma, ehi

Torneremo a casa stasera

Mamma, mamma, mamma, ehi

Torneremo a casa stasera

Jonas Blue – Mama testo

[Verse 1]

Where should we run to?

We got the world in our hands and we’re ready to play

They say we’re wasted

But how can we waste it if we’re loving every day?

Okay, I got the keys to the universe

So stay, with me, ‘cause I got the keys, baby

[Pre-Chorus]

Don’t wanna wake up one day wishing that we done more

I wanna live fast and never look back, that’s what we here for

Don’t wanna wake up one day wondering where’d it all go

‘Cause we’ll be home before we know, I wanna hear you sing it

[Chorus]

Hey, mama, don’t stress your mind

We coming home tonight

Hey, mama, we gonna be alright

Dry those eyes

We’ll be back in the morning when the sun stars to rise

So mama, don’t stress your mind

So mama, don’t stress your mind

[Post-Chorus]

Mama, mama, mama, hey

We coming home tonight

Mama, mama, mama, hey

We coming home tonight

[Verse 2]

Where should be run to?

We got a ticket that takes us wherever we like

We got our problems

But just for the minute, let’s push all our troubles aside

Alright, ‘cause we got the keys to the universe

Inside our minds, yeah, we got the keys, babe

[Pre-Chorus]

Don’t wanna wake up one day wishing that we done more

I wanna live fast and never look back, that’s what we here for

Don’t wanna wake up one day wondering where’d it all go

‘Cause we’ll be home before we know, I wanna hear you sing it

[Chorus]

Hey, mama, don’t stress your mind

We coming home tonight

Hey, mama, we gonna be alright

Dry those eyes

We’ll be back in the morning when the sun stars to rise

So mama, don’t stress your mind

So mama, don’t stress your mind

Hey, mama, don’t stress your mind

We coming home tonight

Hey, mama, we gonna be alright

Dry those eyes

We’ll be back in the morning when the sun stars to rise

So mama, don’t stress your mind

So mama, don’t stress your mind

[Post-Chorus]

Mama, mama, mama, hey

We coming home tonight

Mama, mama, mama, hey

We coming home tonight

















