John Newman – Fire In Me: ascolta e guarda il video del grintoso comeback (con testo e traduzione)

In data odierna il cantautore inglese John Newman ha rilasciato il nuovo singolo Fire In Me, presumo come primo estratto dal futuro terzo album in studio, che farà seguito a Revolve (2015).

Il brano è stato scritto con la collaborazione di Phil Plested, David Mørup & James Newman e prodotto insieme a Mark Ralph.

Dopo il flop di Olè, il cantante inglese di “Love Me Again” ci riprova con questo grintoso pezzo, caratterizzato da un ritornello abbastanza incisivo ed efficace.

In Fire In Me, Newman canta il fuoco che ha dentro, quel fuoco che lo spinge ad andare avanti nel tentativo di riscattarsi, dopo le ultime delusioni. Egli si paragona a un pugile che, seppur malconcio, non cade al tappeto e riesce anche vincere.

Nel video ufficiale diretto da Ozzie Pullin, lo vediamo infatti tra ring e guantoni, ma anche esibirsi in un club.

Per accedere al filmato cliccate sull’immagine, mentre a seguire trovate i testi che compongono il brano.

[Ritornello] Perché ho ancora il fuoco in me Non voglio liberarmene Non voglio liberarmene Io-io-io-io ho ancora il fuoco in me Non voglio liberarmene Non voglio liberarmene Perché io-io-io ho ancora il fuoco in me Non voglio liberarmene Non voglio liberarmene Io-io-io-io ho ancora il fuoco in me Non voglio liberarmene Non voglio liberarmene Io-io-io-io ho ancora il fuoco in me Io-io-io-io ho ancora il fuoco in me Io-io-io-io ho ancora il fuoco in me

Testo Fire In Me

[Intro]

I never want to let it go

I never want to let it go

[Verse 1]

I’m starting with my intuition

I’m starting with my strengths

I’m getting back my old ambitions

And returning again

My knuckles are so red n raw

From breaking through these walls

I’m sick of all the others talk

And the laughter of my fall

[Pre-Chorus]

I was a spark in night but you drown me out

So now

I’ll take the walls I’m inside and I’ll burn them down

[Chorus]

Cos I still gotta fire in me

I never want to let it go

I never want to let it go

I-I-I-I still gotta fire in me

I never want to let it go

I never want to let it go

Cos I-I-I-I still gotta fire in me

I never want to let it go

I never want to let it go

I-I-I-I still gotta fire in me

I never want to let it go

I never want to let it go

I-I-I-I still gotta fire in me

[Verse 2]

I’ve dealt with all the evils

And i aint dealing with them twice

They’ll never be sequel

The curtain will never rise

Although my body has been breaking

I held on to the ropes, oh no

I haven’t left the ring yet

And I wont be letting go

[Chorus]

Cos I still gotta fire in me

I never want to let it go

I never want to let it go

I-I-I-I still gotta fire in me

I never want to let it go

I never want to let it go

Cos I-I-I-I still gotta fire in me

I never want to let it go

I never want to let it go

I-I-I-I still gotta fire in me

I never want to let it go

I never want to let it go

I-I-I-I still gotta fire in me

[Pre-Chorus]

I was a spark in night but you drown me out

So now

I’ll take the walls I’m inside and I’ll burn them down

I was a spark in night but you drown me out

So now

I’ll take the walls I’m inside and I’ll burn them down

[Chorus]

Cos I still gotta fire in me

I never want to let it go

I never want to let it go

I-I-I-I still gotta fire in me

I never want to let it go

I never want to let it go

Cos I-I-I-I still gotta fire in me

I never want to let it go

I never want to let it go

I-I-I-I still gotta fire in me

I never want to let it go

I never want to let it go

I-I-I-I still gotta fire in me

I-I-I-I still gotta fire in me

I-I-I-I still gotta fire in me



