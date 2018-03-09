John Newman – Fire In Me: ascolta e guarda il video del grintoso comeback (con testo e traduzione)

In data odierna il cantautore inglese John Newman ha rilasciato il nuovo singolo Fire In Me, presumo come primo estratto dal futuro terzo album in studio, che farà seguito a Revolve (2015).
Il brano è stato scritto con la collaborazione di Phil Plested, David Mørup & James Newman e prodotto insieme a Mark Ralph.
Dopo il flop di Olè, il cantante inglese di “Love Me Again” ci riprova con questo grintoso pezzo, caratterizzato da un ritornello abbastanza incisivo ed efficace.
In Fire In Me, Newman canta il fuoco che ha dentro, quel fuoco che lo spinge ad andare avanti nel tentativo di riscattarsi, dopo le ultime delusioni. Egli si paragona a un pugile che, seppur malconcio, non cade al tappeto e riesce anche vincere.
Nel video ufficiale diretto da Ozzie Pullin, lo vediamo infatti tra ring e guantoni, ma anche esibirsi in un club.
Per accedere al filmato cliccate sull’immagine, mentre a seguire trovate i testi che compongono il brano.
Fire In Me traduzione (Download – Audio)
[Introduzione]
Non voglio liberarmene
Non voglio liberarmene
[Strofa 1]
Sto ricominciando con la mia intuizione
Con i miei punti di forza (o “con le mie forze”)
Sto recuperando le mie vecchie ambizioni
E tornando ancora
Le mie nocche sono così rosse e ferite
Per aver sfondato queste mura
Sono stufo di quello che dice la gente
E dell’allegria che le infonde la mia caduta
[Pre-Ritornello]
Sono stato una scintilla nella notte ma tu mi avete fatto annegare
Così ora
Mi occuperò delle mura in cui sono entrato e le brucerò
[Ritornello]
Perché ho ancora il fuoco in me
Non voglio liberarmene
Non voglio liberarmene
Io-io-io-io ho ancora il fuoco in me
Non voglio liberarmene
Non voglio liberarmene
Perché io-io-io ho ancora il fuoco in me
Non voglio liberarmene
Non voglio liberarmene
Io-io-io-io ho ancora il fuoco in me
Non voglio liberarmene
Non voglio liberarmene
Io-io-io-io ho ancora il fuoco in me
[Strofa 2]
Ho già affrontato tutti i mali
E non voglio avere a che fare con loro una seconda volta
Non saranno mai più il sequel
Il sipario non salirà mai
Anche se il mio corpo si è rotto
Mi sono aggrappato alle corde, oh no
Non ho ancora lasciato il ring
E non perderò
[Ritornello]
Perché ho ancora il fuoco in me
Non voglio liberarmene
Non voglio liberarmene
Io-io-io-io ho ancora il fuoco in me
Non voglio liberarmene
Non voglio liberarmene
Perché io-io-io ho ancora il fuoco in me
Non voglio liberarmene
Non voglio liberarmene
Io-io-io-io ho ancora il fuoco in me
Non voglio liberarmene
Non voglio liberarmene
Io-io-io-io ho ancora il fuoco in me
[Pre-Chorus]
Sono stato una scintilla nella notte ma tu mi avete fatto annegare
Così ora
Mi occuperò delle mura in cui sono entrato e le brucerò
Sono stato una scintilla nella notte ma tu mi avete fatto annegare
Così ora
Mi occuperò delle mura in cui sono entrato e le brucerò
[Ritornello]
Perché ho ancora il fuoco in me
Non voglio liberarmene
Non voglio liberarmene
Io-io-io-io ho ancora il fuoco in me
Non voglio liberarmene
Non voglio liberarmene
Perché io-io-io ho ancora il fuoco in me
Non voglio liberarmene
Non voglio liberarmene
Io-io-io-io ho ancora il fuoco in me
Non voglio liberarmene
Non voglio liberarmene
Io-io-io-io ho ancora il fuoco in me
Io-io-io-io ho ancora il fuoco in me
Io-io-io-io ho ancora il fuoco in me
Testo Fire In Me
[Intro]
I never want to let it go
I never want to let it go
[Verse 1]
I’m starting with my intuition
I’m starting with my strengths
I’m getting back my old ambitions
And returning again
My knuckles are so red n raw
From breaking through these walls
I’m sick of all the others talk
And the laughter of my fall
[Pre-Chorus]
I was a spark in night but you drown me out
So now
I’ll take the walls I’m inside and I’ll burn them down
[Chorus]
Cos I still gotta fire in me
I never want to let it go
I never want to let it go
I-I-I-I still gotta fire in me
I never want to let it go
I never want to let it go
Cos I-I-I-I still gotta fire in me
I never want to let it go
I never want to let it go
I-I-I-I still gotta fire in me
I never want to let it go
I never want to let it go
I-I-I-I still gotta fire in me
[Verse 2]
I’ve dealt with all the evils
And i aint dealing with them twice
They’ll never be sequel
The curtain will never rise
Although my body has been breaking
I held on to the ropes, oh no
I haven’t left the ring yet
And I wont be letting go
[Chorus]
Cos I still gotta fire in me
I never want to let it go
I never want to let it go
I-I-I-I still gotta fire in me
I never want to let it go
I never want to let it go
Cos I-I-I-I still gotta fire in me
I never want to let it go
I never want to let it go
I-I-I-I still gotta fire in me
I never want to let it go
I never want to let it go
I-I-I-I still gotta fire in me
[Pre-Chorus]
I was a spark in night but you drown me out
So now
I’ll take the walls I’m inside and I’ll burn them down
I was a spark in night but you drown me out
So now
I’ll take the walls I’m inside and I’ll burn them down
[Chorus]
Cos I still gotta fire in me
I never want to let it go
I never want to let it go
I-I-I-I still gotta fire in me
I never want to let it go
I never want to let it go
Cos I-I-I-I still gotta fire in me
I never want to let it go
I never want to let it go
I-I-I-I still gotta fire in me
I never want to let it go
I never want to let it go
I-I-I-I still gotta fire in me
I-I-I-I still gotta fire in me
I-I-I-I still gotta fire in me