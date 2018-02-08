Jhené Aiko – Sativa è il nuovo singolo feat. Rae Sremmurd disponibile in due versioni: guarda il video (testo e traduzione)







Sativa è il secondo singolo della cantante americana Jhené Aiko estratto dal secondo studio album Trip (ascolta), pubblicato lo scorso 22 settembre.

Il brano vede la collaborazione del Swae Lee dei Rae Sremmurd e dal 22 gennaio, è disponibile in una nuova versione, una sorta di remix incisa con l’altra metà dei Rae Sremmurd, Slim Jxmmi, a cui è stata affidata la terza strofa.









Sativa è stata scritta dagli interpreti con la collaborazione di Maclean Robinson & Brian Warfield, mentre Fisticuffs ha curato la produzione.

In questo pezzo si parla di sostanze stupefacenti, nello specifico della Sativa (cannabis), ma anche di alcolici.

Per vedere il video ufficiale cliccate sull’immagine sottostante, mentre a seguire trovate la traduzione del testo.

Jhené Aiko – Sativa traduzione (Download – Nuova versione)

[Introduzione: Swae Lee & Jhené Aiko]

Sì, oh, oh

Si

[Ritornello: Swae Lee]

Perché la rendi così complicata?

Distanti dall’alcol, ci concentriamo

So che non mi lascerai qui

A fumare erba fuori dal container

Spendiamo soldi per divertimento

Tanto ho ancora un sacco di soldi, dico solo questo

Siamo io e te e facciamo accordi

Siamo io e te e facciamo accordi

[Strofa 1: Jhené Aiko]

Fa caldo qui o lo sento solo io?

Sono così fatta qui, a fumare quest’erba

Gli ho detto “avanti, fai un tiro (o “tentativo”) su tre”

Gli ho detto “offro io”

Sì, offro io da bere

Ho detto ora bevi un goccio con me

Por me l’unica droga è la marijuana

Ma sono durata (o “ho resistito”) dieci round come una svitata

Come un G

[Pre-Ritornello: Jhené Aiko]

Preparati (oh, sì, sono pronta)

Ora ci siamo (E se ci siamo)

Ho detto che sono pronta (ho detto che sono pronta)

Aspetta un attimo (per favore aspetta un attimo)

Preparati (oh, per favore preparati)

Ormai ci sono sopra (oh, ormai ci sono sopra)

Dove sei? (dove devo essere?)

Più tardi (più tardi)

[Ritornello: Swae Lee e Jhené Aiko]

Perché la rendi così complicata?

Distanti dall’alcol, ci concentriamo

So che non mi lascerai qui

A fumare erba fuori dal container

Spendiamo soldi per divertimento

Tanto ho ancora un sacco di soldi, dico solo questo

Siamo io e te e facciamo accordi

Siamo io e te e facciamo accordi

[Strofa 2: Jhené Aiko]

Mi terrò sul semplice, baby

Resterò sul semplice con te, baby

Sai che non gioco mai, niente giochetti

Sai che non complicherò mai le cose

Mi ha fatto sentire in qualche modo

Concentrata, concentrata

Tu mantieni il ritmo

Oh mio Dio, sono felice che tu sia venuto

Sei arrivato con la sativa

L’indica mi ha bloccata

Solo tu sai come tenermi sveglia

Lo sai, faresti meglio a crederci

[Strofa 3: Slim Jxmmi] (solo nella nuova versione)

Metto il tuo corpo sul ghiaccio (ghiaccio)

Metto il tuo sedere su un volo (volo)

Solo bevuto, e sai com’è

Sai come sia finito qui quel V.S.O.P.* (V.S.O.P., sì)

Non puoi nascondermi la tua vera natura, nah (Jim)

Sono su un milione di dollari, non riesco nemmeno a sentirla

Non è di quei tipi che non fanno il massimo

Non intendevo farti aspettare

Spero di soddisfare le tue aspettative

sì

[Pre-Ritornello: Jhené Aiko]

Preparati (oh, sì, sono pronta)

Ora ci siamo (oh ci siamo)

Ho detto che sono pronta (oh sì, sono pronta)

Aspetta un attimo (aspetta un attimo)

Preparati (preparati)

Ormai ci sono sopra (ormai ci sono sopra)

Dove sei? (dove devo essere?)

Più tardi (più tardi, più tardi oh)

[Ritornello: Swae Lee e Jhené Aiko]

Perché la rendi così complicata?

Distanti dall’alcol, ci concentriamo

So che non mi lascerai qui

A fumare erba fuori dal container

Spendiamo soldi per divertimento

Tanto ho ancora un sacco di soldi, dico solo questo

Siamo io e te e facciamo accordi

Siamo io e te e facciamo accordi

Perché la rendi così complicata? (Perché la rendi così complicata?)

Distanti dall’alcol, ci concentriamo ‘(Distanti dall’alcol ci concentriamo)

So che non mi lascerai qui (lo so, lo so)

A fumare erba fuori dal container (fumiamo, fumiamo)

Spendiamo soldi per divertimento (sì, sì, sì)

Tanto ho ancora un sacco di soldi, dico solo questo (dico solo questo)

Siamo io e te e facciamo accordi (io e te, io e te, io e te)

Siamo io e te e facciamo accordi (tu ed io, tu ed io, tu ed io)

* Very Superior Old Pale (Stravecchio superiore paglierino); cognac o brandy dai 18 ai 25 anni di invecchiamento.

Testo

[Intro: Swae Lee & Jhené Aiko]

Yeah, oh, oh

Yeah

[Chorus: Swae Lee]

Why you make it so complicated?

Off the drink, we concentratin’

I know you won’t leave me hangin’

Smokin’ weed out the container

We spend cash for entertainment

There’s more where that came from, that’s all I’m sayin’

It’s me and you and we makin’ arrangements

It’s you and me and we makin’ arrangements

[Verse 1: Jhené Aiko]

Is it hot in here or is it just me?

I’m so high in here, been smokin’ on this weed

Told him , “Go on, take a shot on three”

Told ‘him , “Drinks is on me”

Yeah, the drinks are on me

I said now go and take a shot on me

Only drug a was on is the tree

But I lasted ten rounds like a freak

Like a G

[Pre-Chorus: Jhené Aiko]

Get ready (oh, yes, I’m ready)

Now we’re on (And if we’re on)

I said I’m ready (I said I’m ready)

Hold the phone (please hold the phone)

Get ready (oh, please get ready)

I am on one (oh, I am on one)

Where you be at? (where you gon’ be at?)

Later on (later on)

[Chorus: Swae Lee & Jhené Aiko]

Why you make it so complicated?

Off the drink, we concentratin’

I know you won’t leave me hangin’

Smokin’ weed out the container

We spend cash for entertainment

There’s more where that came from, that’s all I’m sayin’

It’s me and you and we makin’ arrangements

It’s you and me and we makin’ arrangements

[Verse 2: Jhené Aiko]

I’ll keep it simple, baby

I’ma keep it simple with you, baby

You know I don’t ever play no games

You know I don’t ever complicate it

Got me feelin’ some type of way

Concentratin’, concentratin’ on the way

You keep the rhythm

Oh my God, I’m glad you came

You came through with that sativa

Indica be havin’ me stuck

You know just how to keep me up

You know it, better believe it

[Verse 3: Slim Jxmmi] (only in feat. Rae Sremmurd version)

I put your body on ice (ice)

I put your ass on a flight (flight)

Only drank, and you know how to be

You know how it get on that V.S.O.P. (V.S.O.P., yeah)

Can’t hide your true colors from me, nah (Jim)

I’m on a million, I can’t even that I’m feeling her

She ain’t into those guys who do a minimum

I didn’t mean to keep her waitin’ (I didn’t mean to keep her waitin’)

I hope I reach your expectations (I hope I reach your expectations)

Aye

[Pre-Chorus: Jhené Aiko]

Get ready (oh, yeah, I’m ready)

Now we’re on (oh, we’re on)

I said I’m ready (oh yeah, I’m ready)

Hold the phone (hold the phone)

Get ready (get ready)

I am on one (I am on one)

Where you be at? (where you gon’ be at?)

Later on (later on, later on, oh)

[Chorus: Swae Lee & Jhené Aiko]

Why you make it so complicated?

Off the drink, we concentratin’

I know you won’t leave me hangin’

Smokin’ weed out the container

We spend cash for entertainment

There’s more where that came from, that’s all I’m sayin’

It’s me and you and we makin’ arrangements

It’s you and me and we makin’ arrangements

Why you make it so complicated? (why you make it so complicated?)

Off the drink, we concentratin’ (off the drink and we concentratin’)

I know you won’t leave me hangin’ (I know, I know)

Smokin’ weed out the container (we smoke, we smoke)

We spend cash for entertainment (yeah, yeah, yeah)

There’s more where that came from, that’s all I’m sayin’ (that’s all I’m saying)

It’s me and you and we makin’ arrangements (me and you, me and you, me and you)

It’s you and me and we makin’ arrangements (you and me, you and me, you and me)

[Outro: Swae Lee]

Dive in that, I’ma really dive in that

Dive in that, mmm, I’ma dive in that

Dive in that, mmm, let me dive in that

Dive in that, mmm, I’m gon’ dive in that

Dive in that













