Jessie J – ascolta la nuova canzone Real Deal: video e traduzione del testo







Real Deal è il titolo del nuovo singolo della cantautrice britannica Jessie J, uscito l’11 agosto 2017.

Dopo una lunga assenza (il suo ultimo singolo è stato Flashlight per la soundtrack di Pitch Perfect 2), la cantante è finalmente tornata con materiale inedito e questa Real Deal, è stata rilasciata in partnership con M&M’s e non sarà inclusa in un futuro nuovo album, ancora in fase di elaborazione.

Il brano è stato scritto da Jessie, Shuggie Otis & Darhyl Camper con produzione di DJ Camper e Kuk Harrell ed è caratterizzato da diverse componenti hip hop vecchia scuola.

Francamente la canzone è tutt’altro che radio friendly ed è a mio parere abbastanza deludente, ma giudicate voi ascoltandola tramite il lyric video diretto da Jake Stark.

Per accedere al filmato cliccate sull’immagine sottostante, mentre a seguire potete leggere la traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che compongono questo pezzo.

Jessie J – Real Deal traduzione (Download)

[Introduzione]

Hey, woo!

[Strofa 1]

Volare (volare in alto)

Tu e il tuo cuore vi siete svegliati

Così ti sei bloccato (o “sei rimasto senza fiato”) nel tuo silenzio (dì qualcosa)

È stato un momento caldo

Dannazione mi stringi proprio come piace a me (accarezzami)

Toccati di nuovo dall’altra parte

Non avrei mai pensato che ti avrei rivisto

Non avrei mai pensato che ti avrei rivisto (beh aspetta)

[Pre-Ritornello]

Non puoi negare l’energia

Che esiste tra noi

So che senti la chimica

Questa storia sembra così forte

Al settimo cielo, mi sento divinamente

Questa atmosfera (o “vibrazione”) in cui siamo caduti

Stai toccando ogni parte di me

Questa storia sembra così forte

[Ritornello]

Questa potrebbe essere una cosa seria (oh, sì)

Questa potrebbe essere una cosa seria (oh, sì)

Non voglio sprecarla (o “perder tempo”), devo correre il rischio e farlo (oh, yeah)

Non c’è bisogno di fingere, l’amore è a portata di mano (siamo speciali)

Questa potrebbe essere una cosa seria (oh, sì)

Questa potrebbe essere una cosa seria (oh, sì)

[Strofa 2]

Uh, ehi, inna (morarsi)

Oh mi hai fatto ridere fino alle prime ore del mattino (all’alba)

Il legame non dovrebbe presentarsi alla tua porta

E tu lo ignori (salta fuori, hey)

E’ importante che lo manteniamo dondolando

Senza fermarlo mai

Non voglio più nessuno altro

Nessuno altro, mai più (ce l’hai fatta)

[Pre-Ritornello]

Non puoi negare l’energia

Che esiste tra noi

So che senti la chimica

Questa storia sembra così forte

Al settimo cielo, mi sento divinamente

Questa atmosfera (o “vibrazione”) in cui siamo caduti

Stai toccando ogni parte di me

Questa storia sembra così forte

[Ritornello]

Questa potrebbe essere una cosa seria (oh, sì)

Questa potrebbe essere una cosa seria (oh, sì)

Non voglio sprecarla (o “perder tempo”), devo correre il rischio e farlo (oh, yeah)

Non c’è bisogno di fingere, l’amore è a portata di mano (siamo speciali)

Questa potrebbe essere una cosa seria (oh, sì)

Questa potrebbe essere una cosa seria (oh, sì)

[Ponte]

Io e te (io e te) fino alla fine (fino alla fine)

Sappiamo che è giusto (sappiamo che è giusto) non è finzione (non è finzione)

Sto sognando (sognando, sognando)

Credendo (credendo-credendo)

La conversazione (conversazione) diventa nuda (nuda)

Ooh baby (ooh baby) sto tremando (sto tremando)

signando innamorata

Credendo nell’amore

Nell’amore, sì

Credendo nell’amore, credendo nell’amore

Nell’amore, sì

Credendo nell’amore, credendo nell’amore

Link sponsorizzati









[Ritornello]

Questa potrebbe essere una cosa seria (haha, oh, yeah)

Questa potrebbe essere una cosa seria (oh, sì)

Questa potrebbe essere una cosa seria, sì, sì

Non voglio sprecarla, devo correre il rischio e farlo (oh, yeah)

Non voglio sprecarla, devo correre il rischio e farlo, ooh sì

Non c’è bisogno di fingere, l’amore è a portata di mano (siamo speciali)

Non c’è bisogno di fingere, l’amore è a portata di mano

Questa potrebbe essere una cosa seria (sì, oh, sì)

Questa potrebbe essere una cosa seria (oh, sì)

Questa potrebbe essere una cosa seria

[Conclusione]

Haha

J-J, J-J, ayy

J-J, J-J, J-J-J-J-Jessie J, woo!

Powered by NuoveCanzoni.com

Jessie J – Real Deal testo

[Intro]

Hey, woo!

[Verse 1]

Flyin’ (fly up)

You and your heart woke up

So you choked on your silence (spoke up)

It’s been a hot minute

Damn you hold me just how I like it (stroke up)

Touchin’ you again on the other side of the

I never thought that I would see you again

Never thought that I would see you again (well hold up)

[Pre-Chorus]

You can’t deny the energy

That we got goin’ on

I know you feel the chemistry

This shit feels so strong

Cloud 9, I’m feelin’ heavenly

This vibe we fell upon

You touchin’ every part of me

This shit feels so strong

[Chorus]

This could be the real deal (oh, yeah)

This could be the real deal (oh, yeah)

I don’t wanna waste it, take the risk and make it (oh, yeah)

Ain’t no need for fakin’, love is for the takin’ (we special)

This could be the real deal (oh, yeah)

This could be the real deal (oh, yeah)

[Verse 2]

Uh, hey, fallin’ (in love)

Oh you got me laughin’ ‘til the early hours of the mornin’ (sun up)

Connection shouldn’t turn up on your doorstep

And you just ignore it (turn up, hey)

It’s important that we keep it rockin’

Never stop it

I don’t want nobody else ever again

Nobody else ever again (you got it)

[Pre-Chorus]

You can’t deny the energy

That we got goin’ on

I know you feel the chemistry

This shit feels so strong

Cloud 9, I’m feelin’ heavenly

This vibe we fell upon

You touchin’ every part of me

This shit feels so strong

[Chorus]

This could be the real deal (oh, yeah)

This could be the real deal (oh, yeah)

I don’t wanna waste it, take the risk and make it (oh, yeah)

Ain’t no need for fakin’, love is for the takin’ (we special)

This could be the real deal (oh, yeah)

This could be the real deal (oh, yeah)

[Bridge]

You and me (you and me) ‘til the end (‘til the end)

We know it’s right (we know it’s right) it’s not pretend (it’s not pretend)

I’m dreamin’ (dreamin’, dreamin’)

Believin’ (believin-lievin’)

The conversation (conversation) get naked (naked)

Ooh baby (ooh baby) I’m shakin’ (I’m shakin’)

Dreamin’ in love

Believe in love

In love, yeah

Believin’ in, love, believin’ in love

In love, yeah

Believin’ in, love, believin’ in love

[Chorus]

This could be the real deal (haha, oh, yeah)

This could be the real deal (oh, yeah)

This could be the real deal, yeah, yeah

I don’t wanna waste it, take the risk and make it (oh, yeah)

I don’t wanna waste it, take the risk and make it, ooh yes

Ain’t no need for fakin’, love is for the takin’ (we special)

Ain’t no need for fakin’, love is for the takin’

This could be the real deal (yeah, oh, yeah)

This could be the real deal (oh, yeah)

This could be the real deal

[Outro]

Haha

J-J, J-J, ayy

J-J, J-J, J-J-J-J-Jessie J, woo!

















LASCIA UN COMMENTO ALL' ARTICOLO

commenti complessivi