Jessie J – ascolta la nuova canzone Real Deal: video e traduzione del testo

Real Deal è il titolo del nuovo singolo della cantautrice britannica Jessie J, uscito l’11 agosto 2017.
Dopo una lunga assenza (il suo ultimo singolo è stato Flashlight per la soundtrack di Pitch Perfect 2), la cantante è finalmente tornata con materiale inedito e questa Real Deal, è stata rilasciata in partnership con M&M’s e non sarà inclusa in un futuro nuovo album, ancora in fase di elaborazione.
Il brano è stato scritto da Jessie, Shuggie Otis & Darhyl Camper con produzione di DJ Camper e Kuk Harrell ed è caratterizzato da diverse componenti hip hop vecchia scuola.
Francamente la canzone è tutt’altro che radio friendly ed è a mio parere abbastanza deludente, ma giudicate voi ascoltandola tramite il lyric video diretto da Jake Stark.
Per accedere al filmato cliccate sull’immagine sottostante, mentre a seguire potete leggere la traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che compongono questo pezzo.
Jessie J – Real Deal traduzione (Download)
[Introduzione]
Hey, woo!
[Strofa 1]
Volare (volare in alto)
Tu e il tuo cuore vi siete svegliati
Così ti sei bloccato (o “sei rimasto senza fiato”) nel tuo silenzio (dì qualcosa)
È stato un momento caldo
Dannazione mi stringi proprio come piace a me (accarezzami)
Toccati di nuovo dall’altra parte
Non avrei mai pensato che ti avrei rivisto
Non avrei mai pensato che ti avrei rivisto (beh aspetta)
[Pre-Ritornello]
Non puoi negare l’energia
Che esiste tra noi
So che senti la chimica
Questa storia sembra così forte
Al settimo cielo, mi sento divinamente
Questa atmosfera (o “vibrazione”) in cui siamo caduti
Stai toccando ogni parte di me
Questa storia sembra così forte
[Ritornello]
Questa potrebbe essere una cosa seria (oh, sì)
Questa potrebbe essere una cosa seria (oh, sì)
Non voglio sprecarla (o “perder tempo”), devo correre il rischio e farlo (oh, yeah)
Non c’è bisogno di fingere, l’amore è a portata di mano (siamo speciali)
Questa potrebbe essere una cosa seria (oh, sì)
Questa potrebbe essere una cosa seria (oh, sì)
[Strofa 2]
Uh, ehi, inna (morarsi)
Oh mi hai fatto ridere fino alle prime ore del mattino (all’alba)
Il legame non dovrebbe presentarsi alla tua porta
E tu lo ignori (salta fuori, hey)
E’ importante che lo manteniamo dondolando
Senza fermarlo mai
Non voglio più nessuno altro
Nessuno altro, mai più (ce l’hai fatta)
[Pre-Ritornello]
Non puoi negare l’energia
Che esiste tra noi
So che senti la chimica
Questa storia sembra così forte
Al settimo cielo, mi sento divinamente
Questa atmosfera (o “vibrazione”) in cui siamo caduti
Stai toccando ogni parte di me
Questa storia sembra così forte
[Ritornello]
Questa potrebbe essere una cosa seria (oh, sì)
Questa potrebbe essere una cosa seria (oh, sì)
Non voglio sprecarla (o “perder tempo”), devo correre il rischio e farlo (oh, yeah)
Non c’è bisogno di fingere, l’amore è a portata di mano (siamo speciali)
Questa potrebbe essere una cosa seria (oh, sì)
Questa potrebbe essere una cosa seria (oh, sì)
[Ponte]
Io e te (io e te) fino alla fine (fino alla fine)
Sappiamo che è giusto (sappiamo che è giusto) non è finzione (non è finzione)
Sto sognando (sognando, sognando)
Credendo (credendo-credendo)
La conversazione (conversazione) diventa nuda (nuda)
Ooh baby (ooh baby) sto tremando (sto tremando)
signando innamorata
Credendo nell’amore
Nell’amore, sì
Credendo nell’amore, credendo nell’amore
Nell’amore, sì
Credendo nell’amore, credendo nell’amore
[Ritornello]
Questa potrebbe essere una cosa seria (haha, oh, yeah)
Questa potrebbe essere una cosa seria (oh, sì)
Questa potrebbe essere una cosa seria, sì, sì
Non voglio sprecarla, devo correre il rischio e farlo (oh, yeah)
Non voglio sprecarla, devo correre il rischio e farlo, ooh sì
Non c’è bisogno di fingere, l’amore è a portata di mano (siamo speciali)
Non c’è bisogno di fingere, l’amore è a portata di mano
Questa potrebbe essere una cosa seria (sì, oh, sì)
Questa potrebbe essere una cosa seria (oh, sì)
Questa potrebbe essere una cosa seria
[Conclusione]
Haha
J-J, J-J, ayy
J-J, J-J, J-J-J-J-Jessie J, woo!
Jessie J – Real Deal testo
[Intro]
Hey, woo!
[Verse 1]
Flyin’ (fly up)
You and your heart woke up
So you choked on your silence (spoke up)
It’s been a hot minute
Damn you hold me just how I like it (stroke up)
Touchin’ you again on the other side of the
I never thought that I would see you again
Never thought that I would see you again (well hold up)
[Pre-Chorus]
You can’t deny the energy
That we got goin’ on
I know you feel the chemistry
This shit feels so strong
Cloud 9, I’m feelin’ heavenly
This vibe we fell upon
You touchin’ every part of me
This shit feels so strong
[Chorus]
This could be the real deal (oh, yeah)
This could be the real deal (oh, yeah)
I don’t wanna waste it, take the risk and make it (oh, yeah)
Ain’t no need for fakin’, love is for the takin’ (we special)
This could be the real deal (oh, yeah)
This could be the real deal (oh, yeah)
[Verse 2]
Uh, hey, fallin’ (in love)
Oh you got me laughin’ ‘til the early hours of the mornin’ (sun up)
Connection shouldn’t turn up on your doorstep
And you just ignore it (turn up, hey)
It’s important that we keep it rockin’
Never stop it
I don’t want nobody else ever again
Nobody else ever again (you got it)
[Pre-Chorus]
You can’t deny the energy
That we got goin’ on
I know you feel the chemistry
This shit feels so strong
Cloud 9, I’m feelin’ heavenly
This vibe we fell upon
You touchin’ every part of me
This shit feels so strong
[Chorus]
This could be the real deal (oh, yeah)
This could be the real deal (oh, yeah)
I don’t wanna waste it, take the risk and make it (oh, yeah)
Ain’t no need for fakin’, love is for the takin’ (we special)
This could be the real deal (oh, yeah)
This could be the real deal (oh, yeah)
[Bridge]
You and me (you and me) ‘til the end (‘til the end)
We know it’s right (we know it’s right) it’s not pretend (it’s not pretend)
I’m dreamin’ (dreamin’, dreamin’)
Believin’ (believin-lievin’)
The conversation (conversation) get naked (naked)
Ooh baby (ooh baby) I’m shakin’ (I’m shakin’)
Dreamin’ in love
Believe in love
In love, yeah
Believin’ in, love, believin’ in love
In love, yeah
Believin’ in, love, believin’ in love
[Chorus]
This could be the real deal (haha, oh, yeah)
This could be the real deal (oh, yeah)
This could be the real deal, yeah, yeah
I don’t wanna waste it, take the risk and make it (oh, yeah)
I don’t wanna waste it, take the risk and make it, ooh yes
Ain’t no need for fakin’, love is for the takin’ (we special)
Ain’t no need for fakin’, love is for the takin’
This could be the real deal (yeah, oh, yeah)
This could be the real deal (oh, yeah)
This could be the real deal
[Outro]
Haha
J-J, J-J, ayy
J-J, J-J, J-J-J-J-Jessie J, woo!