Jennifer Lopez: ascolta il nuovo brano US + testo, traduzione e live video

In data 2 febbraio 2018, la popstar americana Jennifer Lopez ha rilasciato il nuovo singolo battezzato Us.

Dopo il successo di “Amor Amor Amor” e di “Ni Tú Ni Yo”, che dovrebbero essere inclusi nel nuovo album Por Primera Vez, JLo pubblica questa canzone in inglese prodotta da Poo Bear & Skrillex, che insieme alla cantante newyorkese hanno anche firmato il testo.




Si tratta di una canzone dance abbastanza piacevole ma a mio parere senza troppe pretese.

A quanto sembra, in futuro il brano sarà inoltre rilasciato in un remix in spagnolo firmato da J. Balvin.

Su Youtube è disponibile un live video della sua performance al Super Saturday Night.

Cliccando sulla cover in basso, accedete all’audio su Spotify mentre a seguire alla traduzione in italiano del testo.

us-cover-j-lopez

Jennifer Lopez – US traduzione (Download)

[Strofa 1]
È un avvertimento?
Il mio cuore batte in maniera insolita
È un avvertimento
Che non mi stanco mai di aver bisogno di te?

[Pre-Ritornello]
Potremmo stare insieme?
Potremmo stare insieme?
Potremmo stare insieme?
Potremmo stare insieme?

[Ritornello]
Ho l’impressione che tu continui a toccare il mio amore
Quindi lo butti, ecco qua che lo recuperi
Potremmo stare insieme?
Potremmo stare insieme? (Potremmo stare insieme?)

[Post-Ritornello]
Potremmo stare insieme?

[Strofa 2]
sono proprio qui
Non svegliarmi se sto sognando
Potresti essere quello giusto senza dubbio?
Potrei appartenere a te?

[Pre-Ritornello]
Potremmo stare insieme?
Potremmo stare insieme?
Potremmo stare insieme?
Potremmo stare insieme?

[Ritornello]
Ho l’impressione che tu continui a toccare il mio amore
Quindi lo butti, ecco qua che lo recuperi
Potremmo stare insieme?
Potremmo stare insieme? (Potremmo stare insieme?)

[Post-Ritornello]
Potremmo stare insieme?

[Ritornello]
Ho l’impressione che tu continui a toccare il mio amore
Quindi lo butti, ecco qua che lo recuperi
Potremmo stare insieme?
Potremmo stare insieme? (Potremmo stare insieme?)

[Post-Chorus]
Potremmo stare insieme?
Potremmo stare insieme?
Potremmo stare insieme? (Potremmo stare insieme?)

US – Jennifer Lopez – Testo

[Verse 1]
Is this a warning?
My heart beatin’ on an offbeat
Is this a caution?
That I can’t get enough for your need?

[Pre-Chorus]
Could it be us?
Could it be us?
Could it be us?
Could it be us?

[Chorus]
Feelin’ you go on and touch my love
Throwing it now, here you go, catch up
Could it be us?
Could it be us? (Could it be us?)

[Post-Chorus]
Could it be us?

[Verse 2]
I’m right here
Don’t wake me if I’m dreaming
Could you be the one without a doubt?
Could I be for your keepin’?

[Pre-Chorus]
Could it be us?
Could it be us?
Could it be us?
Could it be us?

[Chorus]
Feelin’ you go on and touch my love
Throwing it now, here you go, catch up
Could it be us?
Could it be us? (Could it be us?)

[Post-Chorus]
Could it be us?

[Chorus]
Feelin’ you go on and touch my love
Throwing it now, here you go, catch up
Could it be us?
Could it be us? (Could it be us?)

[Post-Chorus]
Could it be us?
Could it be us?
Could it be us? (Could it be us?)





