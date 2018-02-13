Jennifer Lopez: ascolta il nuovo brano US + testo, traduzione e live video







In data 2 febbraio 2018, la popstar americana Jennifer Lopez ha rilasciato il nuovo singolo battezzato Us.

Dopo il successo di “Amor Amor Amor” e di “Ni Tú Ni Yo”, che dovrebbero essere inclusi nel nuovo album Por Primera Vez, JLo pubblica questa canzone in inglese prodotta da Poo Bear & Skrillex, che insieme alla cantante newyorkese hanno anche firmato il testo.









Si tratta di una canzone dance abbastanza piacevole ma a mio parere senza troppe pretese.

A quanto sembra, in futuro il brano sarà inoltre rilasciato in un remix in spagnolo firmato da J. Balvin.

Su Youtube è disponibile un live video della sua performance al Super Saturday Night.

Cliccando sulla cover in basso, accedete all’audio su Spotify mentre a seguire alla traduzione in italiano del testo.

Jennifer Lopez – US traduzione (Download)

[Strofa 1]

È un avvertimento?

Il mio cuore batte in maniera insolita

È un avvertimento

Che non mi stanco mai di aver bisogno di te?

[Pre-Ritornello]

Potremmo stare insieme?

Potremmo stare insieme?

Potremmo stare insieme?

Potremmo stare insieme?

[Ritornello]

Ho l’impressione che tu continui a toccare il mio amore

Quindi lo butti, ecco qua che lo recuperi

Potremmo stare insieme?

Potremmo stare insieme? (Potremmo stare insieme?)

[Post-Ritornello]

Potremmo stare insieme?

[Strofa 2]

sono proprio qui

Non svegliarmi se sto sognando

Potresti essere quello giusto senza dubbio?

Potrei appartenere a te?

[Pre-Ritornello]

Potremmo stare insieme?

Potremmo stare insieme?

Potremmo stare insieme?

Potremmo stare insieme?

[Ritornello]

Ho l’impressione che tu continui a toccare il mio amore

Quindi lo butti, ecco qua che lo recuperi

Potremmo stare insieme?

Potremmo stare insieme? (Potremmo stare insieme?)

[Post-Ritornello]

Potremmo stare insieme?

[Ritornello]

Ho l’impressione che tu continui a toccare il mio amore

Quindi lo butti, ecco qua che lo recuperi

Potremmo stare insieme?

Potremmo stare insieme? (Potremmo stare insieme?)

[Post-Chorus]

Potremmo stare insieme?

Potremmo stare insieme?

Potremmo stare insieme? (Potremmo stare insieme?)

US – Jennifer Lopez – Testo

[Verse 1]

Is this a warning?

My heart beatin’ on an offbeat

Is this a caution?

That I can’t get enough for your need?

[Pre-Chorus]

Could it be us?

Could it be us?

Could it be us?

Could it be us?

[Chorus]

Feelin’ you go on and touch my love

Throwing it now, here you go, catch up

Could it be us?

Could it be us? (Could it be us?)

[Post-Chorus]

Could it be us?

[Verse 2]

I’m right here

Don’t wake me if I’m dreaming

Could you be the one without a doubt?

Could I be for your keepin’?

[Pre-Chorus]

Could it be us?

Could it be us?

Could it be us?

Could it be us?

[Chorus]

Feelin’ you go on and touch my love

Throwing it now, here you go, catch up

Could it be us?

Could it be us? (Could it be us?)

[Post-Chorus]

Could it be us?

[Chorus]

Feelin’ you go on and touch my love

Throwing it now, here you go, catch up

Could it be us?

Could it be us? (Could it be us?)

[Post-Chorus]

Could it be us?

Could it be us?

Could it be us? (Could it be us?)













