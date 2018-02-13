Jennifer Lopez: ascolta il nuovo brano US + testo, traduzione e live video

In data 2 febbraio 2018, la popstar americana Jennifer Lopez ha rilasciato il nuovo singolo battezzato Us.
Dopo il successo di “Amor Amor Amor” e di “Ni Tú Ni Yo”, che dovrebbero essere inclusi nel nuovo album Por Primera Vez, JLo pubblica questa canzone in inglese prodotta da Poo Bear & Skrillex, che insieme alla cantante newyorkese hanno anche firmato il testo.
Si tratta di una canzone dance abbastanza piacevole ma a mio parere senza troppe pretese.
A quanto sembra, in futuro il brano sarà inoltre rilasciato in un remix in spagnolo firmato da J. Balvin.
Su Youtube è disponibile un live video della sua performance al Super Saturday Night.
Cliccando sulla cover in basso, accedete all’audio su Spotify mentre a seguire alla traduzione in italiano del testo.
Jennifer Lopez – US traduzione (Download)
[Strofa 1]
È un avvertimento?
Il mio cuore batte in maniera insolita
È un avvertimento
Che non mi stanco mai di aver bisogno di te?
[Pre-Ritornello]
Potremmo stare insieme?
Potremmo stare insieme?
Potremmo stare insieme?
Potremmo stare insieme?
[Ritornello]
Ho l’impressione che tu continui a toccare il mio amore
Quindi lo butti, ecco qua che lo recuperi
Potremmo stare insieme?
Potremmo stare insieme? (Potremmo stare insieme?)
[Post-Ritornello]
Potremmo stare insieme?
[Strofa 2]
sono proprio qui
Non svegliarmi se sto sognando
Potresti essere quello giusto senza dubbio?
Potrei appartenere a te?
[Pre-Ritornello]
Potremmo stare insieme?
Potremmo stare insieme?
Potremmo stare insieme?
Potremmo stare insieme?
[Ritornello]
Ho l’impressione che tu continui a toccare il mio amore
Quindi lo butti, ecco qua che lo recuperi
Potremmo stare insieme?
Potremmo stare insieme? (Potremmo stare insieme?)
[Post-Ritornello]
Potremmo stare insieme?
[Ritornello]
Ho l’impressione che tu continui a toccare il mio amore
Quindi lo butti, ecco qua che lo recuperi
Potremmo stare insieme?
Potremmo stare insieme? (Potremmo stare insieme?)
[Post-Chorus]
Potremmo stare insieme?
Potremmo stare insieme?
Potremmo stare insieme? (Potremmo stare insieme?)
US – Jennifer Lopez – Testo
[Verse 1]
Is this a warning?
My heart beatin’ on an offbeat
Is this a caution?
That I can’t get enough for your need?
[Pre-Chorus]
Could it be us?
Could it be us?
Could it be us?
Could it be us?
[Chorus]
Feelin’ you go on and touch my love
Throwing it now, here you go, catch up
Could it be us?
Could it be us? (Could it be us?)
[Post-Chorus]
Could it be us?
[Verse 2]
I’m right here
Don’t wake me if I’m dreaming
Could you be the one without a doubt?
Could I be for your keepin’?
[Pre-Chorus]
Could it be us?
Could it be us?
Could it be us?
Could it be us?
[Chorus]
Feelin’ you go on and touch my love
Throwing it now, here you go, catch up
Could it be us?
Could it be us? (Could it be us?)
[Post-Chorus]
Could it be us?
[Chorus]
Feelin’ you go on and touch my love
Throwing it now, here you go, catch up
Could it be us?
Could it be us? (Could it be us?)
[Post-Chorus]
Could it be us?
Could it be us?
Could it be us? (Could it be us?)