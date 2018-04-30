Jason Mraz – Have It All: guarda il video del comeback + testo e traduzione





Dopo qualche anno di silenzio, il cantautore statunitense Jason Mraz è tornato con il nuovo singolo Have It All, disponibile dal 27 aprile 2018.

A quattro anni dall’ultima fatica discografica Yes!, il cantante classe 1977 torna con questa orecchiabile canzone ricca di messaggi positivi e di speranza.

Il video ufficiale che accompagna questo gioioso brano, è stato diretto da Darren Doane ed è possibile vederlo cliccando sull’immagine, dopo la quale trovate le parole in inglese e quelle tradotte in italiano.

Jason Mraz – Have It All testo e traduzione (Download)

[Strofa 1]

Lieta benignità a te*

Che tu possa avere la fiducia necessaria per fare sempre del tuo meglio

Senza sforzarti troppo e sii generoso

Condividi quello che puoi, niente di più, niente di meno

Possa tu conoscere il significato della parola felicità

Che tu possa sempre essere guidato dal cuore

Che tu possa essere trattato come un ospite stimato

Che tu possa riposare, che tu possa riprendere fiato

[Verse 1]

May you have our auspiciousness and causes of success

May you have the confidence to always do your best

May you take no effort and you’ll be no generous

Sharing what you can, nothing more nothing less

May you know the meaning of the word happiness

May you always lead from the beating in your chest

May you be treated like an esteemed guest

May you get to rest, may you catch your breath

[Pre-Ritornello]

E che il meglio del tuo oggi

Possa essere il peggio del tuo domani

Woah, e che la strada meno asfaltata

Sia quella che segui

Woah

[Pre-Chorus]

And may the best of your todays

Be the worst of your tomorrows

Woah, and may the road less paved

Be the road that you follow

Woah

[Ritornello]

Brindiamo ai cuori che spezzerai

Brindiamo alla vita che cambierai

Brindiamo all’eccellenza, ai modi possibili per amarti

Voglio darti tutto

Brindiamo ai bei momenti che avremo

Non hai bisogno di soldi, hai un pass gratuito

Brindiamo al fatto che senza di te sarò triste

Voglio che tu abbia tutto

[Chorus]

Well, here’s to the hearts that you gonna break

Here’s to the lives that you gonna change

Here’s to the excellence, possible ways to love you

I want you to have it

Here’s to the good times we gonna have

You don’t need money, you got a free pass

Here’s to the fact that I’ll be sad without you

I want you to have it all

[Post-Ritornello]

Oh, voglio che tu abbia tutto

Voglio che tu l’abbia

Voglio che tu abbia tutto

[Post-Chorus]

Oh, I want you to have it all

I want you to have it

I want you to have it all

[Strofa 2]

Che tu possa essere affascinante quanto il braccialetto

Che tu possa mantenere il caos e il disordine nella tua scrivania

Che tu possa avere indiscutibile salute e meno stress

Non avendo beni ma incommensurabile ricchezza**

Possa tu ottenere la medaglia d’oro nella tua prossima prova

Che le tue ipotesi plausibili siano sempre giuste

E potresti andare in crisi, brillando come diamanti

Possa tu vivere alla giornata

E che il meglio del tuo oggi possa essere il peggio del tuo domani

E che la strada meno asfaltata sia quella che segui

[Verse 2]

May you be as fascinating as the slap bracelet

May you keep the chaos and the clutter off your desk

May you have unquestionable health and less stress

Having no possessions though immeasurable wealth

May you get your gold star on your next test

May your educated guesses always be correct

And may you went crises, shining like diamonds

May you really only reach only moment to the next





And may the best of your todays be the worst of your tomorrows

And may the road less paved be the road that you follow

[Pre-Ritornello]

E che il meglio del tuo oggi

Possa essere il peggio del tuo domani

Woah, e che la strada meno asfaltata

Sia quella che segui

Woah

[Pre-Chorus]

And may the best of your todays

Be the worst of your tomorrows

Woah, and may the road less paved

Be the road that you follow

Woah

[Ritornello]

Brindiamo ai cuori che spezzerai

Brindiamo alla vita che cambierai

Brindiamo all’eccellenza, ai modi possibili per amarti

Voglio darti tutto

Brindiamo ai bei momenti che avremo

Non hai bisogno di soldi, hai un pass gratuito

Brindiamo al fatto che senza di te sarò triste

Voglio che tu abbia tutto

[Chorus]

Well, here’s to the hearts that you gonna break

Here’s to the lives that you gonna change

Here’s to the excellence, possible ways to love you

I want you to have it

Here’s to the good times we gonna have

You don’t need money, you got a free pass

Here’s to the fact that I’ll be sad without you

I want you to have it all

[Post-Ritornello]

Oh, voglio che tu abbia tutto

Voglio che tu l’abbia

Voglio che tu abbia tutto





[Post-Chorus]

Oh, I want you to have it all

I want you to have it

I want you to have it all

[Ponte]

Oh, voglio che tu abbia tutto

Tutto quello che puoi immaginare, oh

Non importa quale sarà il tuo percorso

Se ci credi, allora tutto può succedere

Vai vai, fai un bel brindisi

Vai vai, puoi averlo

Oh

[Bridge]

Oh, I want you to have it all

All you can imagine, oh

No matter what your path is

If you believe it, then anything could happen

Go go go, raise your glasses

Go go go, you can have it

Oh

[Ritornello]

Ti ho detto brindiamo ai cuori che spezzerai

Brindiamo alla vita che cambierai

Brindiamo all’eccellenza, ai modi possibili

Per amarti, voglio che tu l’abbia

Brindiamo ai bei momenti che avremo

Non hai bisogno di soldi, hai un pass gratuito

Brindiamo al fatto che senza di te sarò triste

Voglio che tu abbia tutto

[Chorus]

I told you here’s to the hearts that you gonna break

Here’s to the lives that you gonna change

Here’s to the excellence, possible ways

To love you, I want you to have it

Here’s to the good times we gonna have

You don’t need money, you got a free pass

Here’s to the fact that I’ll be sad without you

I want you to have it all

[Post-Ritornello]

Oh, voglio che tu abbia tutto

Voglio che tu l’abbia

Voglio che tu abbia tutto

Voglio che tu abbia tutto

Brindiamo ai bei momenti che avremo

(Voglio che tu abbia tutto)

Brindiamo al pianto che fa ridere

(Voglio che tu abbia tutto)

Brindiamo al fatto che senza di te sarò triste

(Voglio che tu abbia tutto)

Voglio che tu abbia tutto

[Post-Chorus]

Oh, I want you to have it all

I want you to have it

I want you to have it all

I want you to have it all

Here’s to the good times we gonna have

(I want you to have it all)

Here’s to the cries making laugh

(I want you to have it all)

Here’s to the fact that I’ll be sad without you

(I want you to have it all)

I want you to have it all





Significato di alcune parti

* Quando Jason si trovava in Asia, sentì da un monaco buddista la frase “Tashi Delek”, che in inglese può essere tradotto come “may you have auspiciousness and causes of success” ed in italiano “Lieta benignità”.

** Nei primi 20 anni di vita Jason era al verde, ma la musica gli ha sempre dato una sensazione di ricchezza.