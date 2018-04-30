Jason Mraz – Have It All: guarda il video del comeback + testo e traduzione

Dopo qualche anno di silenzio, il cantautore statunitense Jason Mraz è tornato con il nuovo singolo Have It All, disponibile dal 27 aprile 2018.
A quattro anni dall’ultima fatica discografica Yes!, il cantante classe 1977 torna con questa orecchiabile canzone ricca di messaggi positivi e di speranza.
Il video ufficiale che accompagna questo gioioso brano, è stato diretto da Darren Doane ed è possibile vederlo cliccando sull’immagine, dopo la quale trovate le parole in inglese e quelle tradotte in italiano.
Jason Mraz – Have It All testo e traduzione (Download)
[Strofa 1]
Lieta benignità a te*
Che tu possa avere la fiducia necessaria per fare sempre del tuo meglio
Senza sforzarti troppo e sii generoso
Condividi quello che puoi, niente di più, niente di meno
Possa tu conoscere il significato della parola felicità
Che tu possa sempre essere guidato dal cuore
Che tu possa essere trattato come un ospite stimato
Che tu possa riposare, che tu possa riprendere fiato
[Verse 1]
May you have our auspiciousness and causes of success
May you have the confidence to always do your best
May you take no effort and you’ll be no generous
Sharing what you can, nothing more nothing less
May you know the meaning of the word happiness
May you always lead from the beating in your chest
May you be treated like an esteemed guest
May you get to rest, may you catch your breath
[Pre-Ritornello]
E che il meglio del tuo oggi
Possa essere il peggio del tuo domani
Woah, e che la strada meno asfaltata
Sia quella che segui
Woah
[Pre-Chorus]
And may the best of your todays
Be the worst of your tomorrows
Woah, and may the road less paved
Be the road that you follow
Woah
[Ritornello]
Brindiamo ai cuori che spezzerai
Brindiamo alla vita che cambierai
Brindiamo all’eccellenza, ai modi possibili per amarti
Voglio darti tutto
Brindiamo ai bei momenti che avremo
Non hai bisogno di soldi, hai un pass gratuito
Brindiamo al fatto che senza di te sarò triste
Voglio che tu abbia tutto
[Chorus]
Well, here’s to the hearts that you gonna break
Here’s to the lives that you gonna change
Here’s to the excellence, possible ways to love you
I want you to have it
Here’s to the good times we gonna have
You don’t need money, you got a free pass
Here’s to the fact that I’ll be sad without you
I want you to have it all
[Post-Ritornello]
Oh, voglio che tu abbia tutto
Voglio che tu l’abbia
Voglio che tu abbia tutto
[Post-Chorus]
Oh, I want you to have it all
I want you to have it
I want you to have it all
[Strofa 2]
Che tu possa essere affascinante quanto il braccialetto
Che tu possa mantenere il caos e il disordine nella tua scrivania
Che tu possa avere indiscutibile salute e meno stress
Non avendo beni ma incommensurabile ricchezza**
Possa tu ottenere la medaglia d’oro nella tua prossima prova
Che le tue ipotesi plausibili siano sempre giuste
E potresti andare in crisi, brillando come diamanti
Possa tu vivere alla giornata
E che il meglio del tuo oggi possa essere il peggio del tuo domani
E che la strada meno asfaltata sia quella che segui
[Verse 2]
May you be as fascinating as the slap bracelet
May you keep the chaos and the clutter off your desk
May you have unquestionable health and less stress
Having no possessions though immeasurable wealth
May you get your gold star on your next test
May your educated guesses always be correct
And may you went crises, shining like diamonds
May you really only reach only moment to the next
And may the best of your todays be the worst of your tomorrows
And may the road less paved be the road that you follow
[Pre-Ritornello]
E che il meglio del tuo oggi
Possa essere il peggio del tuo domani
Woah, e che la strada meno asfaltata
Sia quella che segui
Woah
[Pre-Chorus]
And may the best of your todays
Be the worst of your tomorrows
Woah, and may the road less paved
Be the road that you follow
Woah
[Ritornello]
Brindiamo ai cuori che spezzerai
Brindiamo alla vita che cambierai
Brindiamo all’eccellenza, ai modi possibili per amarti
Voglio darti tutto
Brindiamo ai bei momenti che avremo
Non hai bisogno di soldi, hai un pass gratuito
Brindiamo al fatto che senza di te sarò triste
Voglio che tu abbia tutto
[Chorus]
Well, here’s to the hearts that you gonna break
Here’s to the lives that you gonna change
Here’s to the excellence, possible ways to love you
I want you to have it
Here’s to the good times we gonna have
You don’t need money, you got a free pass
Here’s to the fact that I’ll be sad without you
I want you to have it all
[Post-Ritornello]
Oh, voglio che tu abbia tutto
Voglio che tu l’abbia
Voglio che tu abbia tutto
[Post-Chorus]
Oh, I want you to have it all
I want you to have it
I want you to have it all
[Ponte]
Oh, voglio che tu abbia tutto
Tutto quello che puoi immaginare, oh
Non importa quale sarà il tuo percorso
Se ci credi, allora tutto può succedere
Vai vai, fai un bel brindisi
Vai vai, puoi averlo
Oh
[Bridge]
Oh, I want you to have it all
All you can imagine, oh
No matter what your path is
If you believe it, then anything could happen
Go go go, raise your glasses
Go go go, you can have it
Oh
[Ritornello]
Ti ho detto brindiamo ai cuori che spezzerai
Brindiamo alla vita che cambierai
Brindiamo all’eccellenza, ai modi possibili
Per amarti, voglio che tu l’abbia
Brindiamo ai bei momenti che avremo
Non hai bisogno di soldi, hai un pass gratuito
Brindiamo al fatto che senza di te sarò triste
Voglio che tu abbia tutto
[Chorus]
I told you here’s to the hearts that you gonna break
Here’s to the lives that you gonna change
Here’s to the excellence, possible ways
To love you, I want you to have it
Here’s to the good times we gonna have
You don’t need money, you got a free pass
Here’s to the fact that I’ll be sad without you
I want you to have it all
[Post-Ritornello]
Oh, voglio che tu abbia tutto
Voglio che tu l’abbia
Voglio che tu abbia tutto
Voglio che tu abbia tutto
Brindiamo ai bei momenti che avremo
(Voglio che tu abbia tutto)
Brindiamo al pianto che fa ridere
(Voglio che tu abbia tutto)
Brindiamo al fatto che senza di te sarò triste
(Voglio che tu abbia tutto)
Voglio che tu abbia tutto
[Post-Chorus]
Oh, I want you to have it all
I want you to have it
I want you to have it all
I want you to have it all
Here’s to the good times we gonna have
(I want you to have it all)
Here’s to the cries making laugh
(I want you to have it all)
Here’s to the fact that I’ll be sad without you
(I want you to have it all)
I want you to have it all
Significato di alcune parti
* Quando Jason si trovava in Asia, sentì da un monaco buddista la frase “Tashi Delek”, che in inglese può essere tradotto come “may you have auspiciousness and causes of success” ed in italiano “Lieta benignità”.
** Nei primi 20 anni di vita Jason era al verde, ma la musica gli ha sempre dato una sensazione di ricchezza.