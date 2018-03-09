Jason Derulo – Colors inno dei mondiali di calcio 2018: audio, testo e traduzione

In estate prenderanno il via i mondiali di calcio 2018 che si svolgeranno in Russia ed in questa importante manifestazione sportiva, purtroppo non ci sarà la nostra Italia.

L’inno di FIFA World Cup 2018, che andrà in scena da giovedì 14 giugno fino a domenica 15 luglio, è stato firmato da Jason Derulo: sarà la sua Colors a fare da colonna sonora a questo evento.

Pitbull & J-Lo, che 4 anni fa firmarono “Olè Olà”, hanno ceduto il testimone al cantautore e ballerino statunitense, che ha sfornato la canzone ufficiale dell’attesissima coppa del mondo di calcio sponsorizzata da Coca Cola.

Disponibile dal 9 marzo, il brano è stato prodotto e scritto dall’interprete, con la collaborazione di Robin Weisse e segna un traguardo molto importante per la carriera di quest’amato artista, che avuto l’onore di essere scelto per dare vita a questa importante ed orecchiabile canzone, che è possibile ascoltare direttamente su Youtube cliccando sull’immagine.

Qui di seguito i testi che compongono l’inedito.

Testo Colors – Jason Derulo

[Verse 1]

Oh, what a feeling

Look what we’ve overcome

Oh, I’m gonna wave-a-wave my flag

And count all the reasons

We are the champions

There ain’t no turning, turning back

[Pre-Chorus]

Saying “Oh, can’t you taste the feeling, feeling”

Saying “Oh, we all together singing”

[Chorus]

Look at how far we’ve come

Now, now, now, now

There’s beauty in our unity we’ve found

I’m ready, I’m ready

We still got a lil way

But look at how far we’ve come

Now, now, now, now

Hands up for your colors

[Verse 2]

Ready the people

A new day has just begun

And I wear my colors on my back (celebrate, celebrate)

We’re created equal

One race, and that’s human

Can’t wait to all see, all see dance

[Pre-Chorus]

Saying “Oh, can’t you taste the feeling, feeling”

Saying “Oh, we all together singing”

[Chorus]

Look at how far we’ve come

Now, now, now, now (there’s beauty)

There’s beauty in our unity we’ve found

I’m ready, I’m ready

We still got a lil way

But look at how far we’ve come

Now, now, now, now

Hands up for your colors

One hand, two hands for your colors

Show your true colors

[Bridge]

Here we go (here we go)

Let’s put on a show (let’s put on a show right now)

Let me see your hands up

Let me see your hands up

Here we go

[Chorus]

Look at how far we’ve come

Now, now, now, now

There’s beauty in our unity we’ve found

I’m ready, I’m ready

We still got a lil way

But look at how far we’ve come

Now, now, now, now

Hands up for your colors

There’s beauty in our unity we’ve found

One hand, two hands for your colors

There’s beauty in our unity we’ve found

Show your true colors

[Outro]

Here we go (here we go)

Let’s put on a show

Hands up for your colors

Represent your country

Raise your flag

Show your true colors



