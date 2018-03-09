Jason Derulo – Colors inno dei mondiali di calcio 2018: audio, testo e traduzione

In estate prenderanno il via i mondiali di calcio 2018 che si svolgeranno in Russia ed in questa importante manifestazione sportiva, purtroppo non ci sarà la nostra Italia.
L’inno di FIFA World Cup 2018, che andrà in scena da giovedì 14 giugno fino a domenica 15 luglio, è stato firmato da Jason Derulo: sarà la sua Colors a fare da colonna sonora a questo evento.
Pitbull & J-Lo, che 4 anni fa firmarono “Olè Olà”, hanno ceduto il testimone al cantautore e ballerino statunitense, che ha sfornato la canzone ufficiale dell’attesissima coppa del mondo di calcio sponsorizzata da Coca Cola.
Disponibile dal 9 marzo, il brano è stato prodotto e scritto dall’interprete, con la collaborazione di Robin Weisse e segna un traguardo molto importante per la carriera di quest’amato artista, che avuto l’onore di essere scelto per dare vita a questa importante ed orecchiabile canzone, che è possibile ascoltare direttamente su Youtube cliccando sull’immagine.
Qui di seguito i testi che compongono l’inedito.
Colors traduzione (Download – Audio)
[Strofa 1]
Oh, che sensazione
Guarda cosa abbiamo sconfitto
Oh, sventolerò la mia bandiera
E conterò tutte le ragioni
Per le quali siamo i campioni
Non si torna più, torna più indietro
[Pre-Ritornello]
Dicendo “Oh, non senti la sensazione, sensazione?”
Dicendo “Oh, cantiamo tutti insieme”
[Ritornello]
Guarda dove siamo arrivati
Ora, ora, ora, ora
C’è del bello nell’unità che abbiamo trovato
Sono pronto, sono pronto
Abbiamo ancora ?
Ma guarda fin dove siamo arrivati
Ora, ora, ora, ora
Alzate le mani per i vostri colori
[Strofa 2]
La gente è pronta
Un nuovo giorno è appena iniziato
E porto i miei colori sulla schiena (festeggiare, festeggiare)
Siamo tutti uguali
Un popolo (o “razza”), e questo è umano
Non vedo l’ora di vedere tutti, vedere tutti ballare
[Pre-Ritornello]
Dicendo “Oh, non senti la sensazione, sensazione?”
Dicendo “Oh, cantiamo tutti insieme”
[Ritornello]
Guarda dove siamo arrivati
Ora, ora, ora, ora (C’è del bello)
C’è del bello nell’unità che abbiamo trovato
Sono pronto, sono pronto
Sono pronto, sono pronto
Abbiamo ancora ?
Ma guarda fin dove siamo arrivati
Ora, ora, ora, ora
Alzate le mani per i vostri colori
Una mano, due mani per i vostri colori
Mostrate i vostri veri colori (o “dimostrate quanto valete”)
[Ponte]
Ci siamo (si parte)
Mettiamo su uno spettacolo (mettiamo su uno spettacolo adesso)
Fatemi vedere le mani alzate
Tenete le mani ben in vista
Eccoci qui
[Ritornello]
Guarda dove siamo arrivati
Ora, ora, ora, ora
C’è del bello nell’unità che abbiamo trovato
Sono pronto, sono pronto
Abbiamo ancora ?
Ma guarda fin dove siamo arrivati
Ora, ora, ora, ora
Alzate le mani per i vostri colori
C’è del bello nell’unità che abbiamo trovato
Una mano, due mani per i vostri colori
C’è del bello nell’unità che abbiamo trovato
Mostrate i vostri veri colori
[Conclusione]
Ci siamo (si parte)
Mettiamo su uno spettacolo
Alzate le mani per i vostri colori
Che rappresentano la vostra patria
Alzate la bandiera
Mostrate i vostri veri colori
Testo Colors – Jason Derulo
[Verse 1]
Oh, what a feeling
Look what we’ve overcome
Oh, I’m gonna wave-a-wave my flag
And count all the reasons
We are the champions
There ain’t no turning, turning back
[Pre-Chorus]
Saying “Oh, can’t you taste the feeling, feeling”
Saying “Oh, we all together singing”
[Chorus]
Look at how far we’ve come
Now, now, now, now
There’s beauty in our unity we’ve found
I’m ready, I’m ready
We still got a lil way
But look at how far we’ve come
Now, now, now, now
Hands up for your colors
[Verse 2]
Ready the people
A new day has just begun
And I wear my colors on my back (celebrate, celebrate)
We’re created equal
One race, and that’s human
Can’t wait to all see, all see dance
[Pre-Chorus]
Saying “Oh, can’t you taste the feeling, feeling”
Saying “Oh, we all together singing”
[Chorus]
Look at how far we’ve come
Now, now, now, now (there’s beauty)
There’s beauty in our unity we’ve found
I’m ready, I’m ready
We still got a lil way
But look at how far we’ve come
Now, now, now, now
Hands up for your colors
One hand, two hands for your colors
Show your true colors
[Bridge]
Here we go (here we go)
Let’s put on a show (let’s put on a show right now)
Let me see your hands up
Let me see your hands up
Here we go
[Chorus]
Look at how far we’ve come
Now, now, now, now
There’s beauty in our unity we’ve found
I’m ready, I’m ready
We still got a lil way
But look at how far we’ve come
Now, now, now, now
Hands up for your colors
There’s beauty in our unity we’ve found
One hand, two hands for your colors
There’s beauty in our unity we’ve found
Show your true colors
[Outro]
Here we go (here we go)
Let’s put on a show
Hands up for your colors
Represent your country
Raise your flag
Show your true colors