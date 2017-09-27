Jasmine Thompson: ascolta il nuovo singolo Words (testo e traduzione)

Lo scorso 19 maggio la giovane cantautrice britannica Jasmine Thompson ha pubblicato il quarto EP Wonderland, interessante mini progetto discografico composto da otto canzoni cariche di forti sentimenti, incise con l’obiettivo di assicurare che ognuna di esse possa trasmettere certe sensazioni all’ascoltatore.
Da venerdì 29 settembre 2017, viene trasmesso dalle emittenti radiofoniche nazionali il nuovo singolo battezzato Words, una simpatica traccia dance scritta con la collaborazione di Justin Tranter, OZGO, Oscar Holter & Julia Michaels, con produzione di OZGO & Oscar Holter.
In questo pezzo, carino ma a mio parere senza troppe pretese di classifica, la talentuosa Jasmine parla di empatia: per capirsi con un’altra persona, lei non ha bisogno di parole…
Per ascoltarlo su Youtube cliccate sull’immagine sottostante, dopo la quale trovate la traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che compongono il brano.
Jasmine Thompson – Words traduzione
[Introduzione]
Ah-ah, ah-ah, ah-ah, ah-ah, ah-ah
[Strofa 1]
So che tu sai
Che io so che tu sai
Ciò che stiamo pensando entrambi
so che tu sai
Che io so che tu sai
Cosa stanno leggendo i corpi
[Pre-Ritornello]
E a questo punto è piuttosto innegabile
E a questo punto è piuttosto evidente
Che io possa leggerti nel pensiero, è incredibile
Dove va a finire
Dove va a finire
Dove va a finire
[Ritornello]
Intendo dire che potremmo usare un vocabolario
Per dire chiaramente tutto quello che pensiamo
Cioè, potremmo usare un dizionario
Per definire una sensazione che sappiamo esiste
Ma le parole non ci servono, ooh yeah
Le parole non ci servono, ooh sì
Le parole non ci servono, ooh sì
Non ci, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh-oh
[Strofa 2]
So cosa hai visto
Vedendo cosa ho visto
Perché i nostri occhi continuano a riunirsi
Labbra chiuse sulle labbra chiuse
Lingua legata proprio come adesso
Finché il muscolo nelle nostre casse toraciche non smetterà di battere
[Pre-Ritornello]
E a questo punto è piuttosto innegabile
E a questo punto è piuttosto evidente
Che io possa leggerti nel pensiero, è incredibile
Dove va a finire
Dove va a finire
Dove va a finire
[Ritornello]
Intendo dire che potremmo usare un vocabolario
Per dire chiaramente tutto quello che pensiamo
Cioè, potremmo usare un dizionario
Per definire una sensazione che sappiamo esiste
Ma le parole non ci servono, ooh yeah
Le parole non ci servono, ooh sì
Le parole non ci servono, ooh sì
Non ci, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh-oh
[Ponte]
Direi che è piuttosto chiaro
Piuttosto chiaro
[Ritornello]
Oh, intendo dire che potremmo usare un vocabolario
Per dire chiaramente tutto quello che pensiamo (tutto quello che pensiamo)
Cioè, potremmo usare un dizionario
Per definire una sensazione che sappiamo esiste
Ma le parole non ci servono, ooh yeah
Non c’è bisogno di parole, ooh sì
Non c’è bisogno di parole, ooh sì, ooh sì
Non c’è, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh-oh
Intendo dire che potremmo usare un vocabolario
Per dire chiaramente tutto quello che pensiamo
Cioè, potremmo usare un dizionario
Per definire una sensazione che sappiamo esiste
Ma le parole non ci servono
Words – Jasmine Thompson – Testo
[Intro]
Ah-ah, ah-ah, ah-ah, ah-ah, ah-ah
[Verse 1]
I know you know
That I know that you know
What we’re both thinking
I know you know
That I know that you know
What are bodies are reading
[Pre-Chorus]
And at this point it’s kinda undeniable
And at this point it’s kinda untryable
I can read your mind, it’s incredible
Where it goes
Where it goes
Where it goes
[Chorus]
I mean we could use vocabulary
To spell out everything that we feel
I mean we could use a dictionary
To define a feeling we know is real
But there’s no words needed, ooh yeah
There’s no words needed, ooh yeah
There’s no words needed, ooh yeah
There’s no, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh-oh
[Verse 2]
I see what you see
Seeing what I see
‘Cause our eyes just keep meeting
Lip locked on locked lips
Tongue tied just like this
‘Til the muscle in our rib cage won’t stop beating
[Pre-Chorus]
And at this point it’s kinda undeniable
And at this point it’s kinda untryable
I can read your mind, it’s incredible
Where it goes
Where it goes
Where it goes
[Chorus]
I mean we could use vocabulary
To spell out everything that we feel
I mean we could use a dictionary
To define a feeling we know is real
But there’s no words needed, ooh yeah
There’s no words needed, ooh yeah
There’s no words needed, ooh yeah
There’s no, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh-oh
[Bridge]
It’s pretty self-explanatory
Pretty self-explanatory
[Chorus]
Oh, I mean we could use vocabulary
To spell out everything that we feel (everything we feel)
I mean we could use a dictionary
To define a feeling we know is real
But there’s no words needed, ooh yeah
There’s no words needed, ooh yeah
There’s no words needed, ooh yeah, ooh yeah
There’s no, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh-oh
I mean we could use vocabulary
To spell out everything that we feel
I mean we could use a dictionary
To define a feeling we know is real
But there’s no words needed