Jasmine Thompson: ascolta il nuovo singolo Words (testo e traduzione)







Lo scorso 19 maggio la giovane cantautrice britannica Jasmine Thompson ha pubblicato il quarto EP Wonderland, interessante mini progetto discografico composto da otto canzoni cariche di forti sentimenti, incise con l’obiettivo di assicurare che ognuna di esse possa trasmettere certe sensazioni all’ascoltatore.

Da venerdì 29 settembre 2017, viene trasmesso dalle emittenti radiofoniche nazionali il nuovo singolo battezzato Words, una simpatica traccia dance scritta con la collaborazione di Justin Tranter, OZGO, Oscar Holter & Julia Michaels, con produzione di OZGO & Oscar Holter.





In questo pezzo, carino ma a mio parere senza troppe pretese di classifica, la talentuosa Jasmine parla di empatia: per capirsi con un’altra persona, lei non ha bisogno di parole…

Per ascoltarlo su Youtube cliccate sull’immagine sottostante, dopo la quale trovate la traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che compongono il brano.

Jasmine Thompson – Words traduzione (Download)

[Introduzione]

Ah-ah, ah-ah, ah-ah, ah-ah, ah-ah

[Strofa 1]

So che tu sai

Che io so che tu sai

Ciò che stiamo pensando entrambi

so che tu sai

Che io so che tu sai

Cosa stanno leggendo i corpi

[Pre-Ritornello]

E a questo punto è piuttosto innegabile

E a questo punto è piuttosto evidente

Che io possa leggerti nel pensiero, è incredibile

Dove va a finire

Dove va a finire

Dove va a finire

[Ritornello]

Intendo dire che potremmo usare un vocabolario

Per dire chiaramente tutto quello che pensiamo

Cioè, potremmo usare un dizionario

Per definire una sensazione che sappiamo esiste

Ma le parole non ci servono, ooh yeah

Le parole non ci servono, ooh sì

Le parole non ci servono, ooh sì

Non ci, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh-oh

[Strofa 2]

So cosa hai visto

Vedendo cosa ho visto

Perché i nostri occhi continuano a riunirsi

Labbra chiuse sulle labbra chiuse

Lingua legata proprio come adesso

Finché il muscolo nelle nostre casse toraciche non smetterà di battere

[Pre-Ritornello]

E a questo punto è piuttosto innegabile

E a questo punto è piuttosto evidente

Che io possa leggerti nel pensiero, è incredibile

Dove va a finire

Dove va a finire

Dove va a finire

[Ritornello]

Intendo dire che potremmo usare un vocabolario

Per dire chiaramente tutto quello che pensiamo

Cioè, potremmo usare un dizionario

Per definire una sensazione che sappiamo esiste

Ma le parole non ci servono, ooh yeah

Le parole non ci servono, ooh sì

Le parole non ci servono, ooh sì

Non ci, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh-oh

Link sponsorizzati









[Ponte]

Direi che è piuttosto chiaro

Piuttosto chiaro

[Ritornello]

Oh, intendo dire che potremmo usare un vocabolario

Per dire chiaramente tutto quello che pensiamo (tutto quello che pensiamo)

Cioè, potremmo usare un dizionario

Per definire una sensazione che sappiamo esiste

Ma le parole non ci servono, ooh yeah

Non c’è bisogno di parole, ooh sì

Non c’è bisogno di parole, ooh sì, ooh sì

Non c’è, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh-oh

Intendo dire che potremmo usare un vocabolario

Per dire chiaramente tutto quello che pensiamo

Cioè, nuovecanzoni.com potremmo usare un dizionario

Per definire una sensazione che sappiamo esiste

Ma le parole non ci servono

Powered by NuoveCanzoni.com

Words – Jasmine Thompson – Testo

[Intro]

Ah-ah, ah-ah, ah-ah, ah-ah, ah-ah

[Verse 1]

I know you know

That I know that you know

What we’re both thinking

I know you know

That I know that you know

What are bodies are reading

[Pre-Chorus]

And at this point it’s kinda undeniable

And at this point it’s kinda untryable

I can read your mind, it’s incredible

Where it goes

Where it goes

Where it goes

[Chorus]

I mean we could use vocabulary

To spell out everything that we feel

I mean we could use a dictionary

To define a feeling we know is real

But there’s no words needed, ooh yeah

There’s no words needed, ooh yeah

There’s no words needed, ooh yeah

There’s no, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh-oh

[Verse 2]

I see what you see

Seeing what I see

‘Cause our eyes just keep meeting

Lip locked on locked lips

Tongue tied just like this

‘Til the muscle in our rib cage won’t stop beating

[Pre-Chorus]

And at this point it’s kinda undeniable

And at this point it’s kinda untryable

I can read your mind, it’s incredible

Where it goes

Where it goes

Where it goes

[Chorus]

I mean we could use vocabulary

To spell out everything that we feel

I mean we could use a dictionary

To define a feeling we know is real

But there’s no words needed, ooh yeah

There’s no words needed, ooh yeah

There’s no words needed, ooh yeah

There’s no, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh-oh

[Bridge]

It’s pretty self-explanatory

Pretty self-explanatory

[Chorus]

Oh, I mean we could use vocabulary

To spell out everything that we feel (everything we feel)

I mean we could use a dictionary

To define a feeling we know is real

But there’s no words needed, ooh yeah

There’s no words needed, ooh yeah

There’s no words needed, ooh yeah, ooh yeah

There’s no, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh-oh

I mean we could use vocabulary

To spell out everything that we feel

I mean we could use a dictionary

To define a feeling we know is real

But there’s no words needed

















LASCIA UN COMMENTO ALL' ARTICOLO

commenti complessivi