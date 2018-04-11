Janelle Monáe – PYNK feat. Grimes: guarda il video (con testo e traduzione)

La cantautrice statunitense Janelle Monáe, in data 10 aprile 2018 ha reso disponibile il nuovo singolo Pynk, terzo estratto dal terzo album in studio Dirty Computer, che vedrà la luce il 27 aprile 2018.
Dopo “Make Me Feel” & “Django Jane”, è il momento di questa simpatica canzone, incisa con la collaborazione di Grimes.
Oltre ad essere un colore tradizionalmente femminile, in questo pezzo che potremmo etichettare come un inno del desiderio femminile per il corpo femminile, il rosa indica la vagina.
Il video ufficiale che accompagna il brano è stato diretto da Emma Westenberg e mostra alcune eloquenti e suggestive immagini che fanno riferimento alle parti intime delle donne.
Ma per una questione di decenza preferisco non entrare nel dettaglio di ciò che vedrete nel filmato a cui è possibile accedere cliccando sull’immagine sottostante, dopo la quale trovate il testo e la relativa traduzione in italiano.
PYNK traduzione (Download – Su Amazon)
[Strofa 1: Janelle Monáe]
Rosa come l’interno della tua, baby
Rosa dietro tutte le porte, pazza
Rosa come la lingua che scende, forse
Rosa come il paradiso scoperto
Rosa quando arrossisci dentro, baby
Il rosa è la verità che non puoi nascondere, forse
Rosa come le pieghe del tuo cervello, pazza
Rosa che ci fa impazzire tutti
[Pre-Ritornello]
Quindi, eccoci in macchina
Lasciando nostre tracce per strada
Voglio cadere tra le stelle
Perdermi nel buio è la mia parte preferita
Contiamo i modi in cui potremmo fare durare questo per sempre
Felicità, soldi, manteniamolo strano
Tocca il reggiseno e lascialo cadere
[Ritornello]
Ah, yeah
Qualcosa di simile
Ah ah
Qualcosa del genere
Ah yeah
Qualcosa di simile
Perché gli uomini sono tranquilli se hai il blu
Noi abbiamo il rosa
[Strofa 2]
Rosa come le labbra intorno al tuo, forse
Rosa come la pelle che sta sotto, baby
Rosa dove è più profonda dentro, pazza
Rosa oltre la foresta e le cosce
Rosa come i segreti che nascondi, forse
Rosa come la palpebra dei tuoi occhi, baby
Rosa è dove tutto inizia, pazza
Rosa come i corridoi del tuo cuore
[Pre-Chorus]
Quindi, eccoci in macchina
Lasciando tracce di noi lungo il viale
Voglio cadere tra le stelle
Perdersi nel buio è la mia parte preferita
Consideriamo i modi in cui potremmo farlo durare per sempre
Soleggiato, soldi, tienilo funky
Tocca la parte superiore e lascialo cadere
[Ritornello]
Ah yeah
Qualcosa di simile
Ah ah
Qualcosa del genere
Ooh, yeah
Qualcosa di simile
Perché gli uomini sono tranquilli se hai il blu
Noi abbiamo il rosa, huh
Tesoro, yeah
Qualcosa di simile
Oh
Qualcosa del genere
yeah
Qualcosa del genere
Perché gli uomini sono tranquilli se hai il blu
Noi abbiamo il rosa
[Strofa 3]
Rosa come l’interno del tuo, baby (siamo tutti solo rosa)
Rosa come le pareti e le porte, forse (nel profondo, siamo solo rosa)
Rosa come le tue dita nella mia, forse
La rosa è la verità che non puoi nascondere
Rosa come la tua lingua che gira sempre, baby
Rosa come il sole che tramonta, forse
Rosa come il vuoto nel tuo cuore, baby
Il rosa è la mia parte preferita
Testo Pynk
[Autori: Grimes, Tayla Parx, Janelle Monáe, Nate Wonder, Chuck Lightning, Wynne Bennet, Glen Ballard, Steven Tyler & Richie Supa]
[Verse 1]
Pink like the inside of your, baby
Pink behind all of the doors, crazy
Pink like the tongue that goes down, maybe
Pink like the paradise found
Pink when you’re blushing inside, baby
Pink is the truth you can’t hide, maybe
Pink like the folds of your brain, crazy
Pink as we all go insane
[Pre-Chorus]
So, here we are in the car
Leaving traces of us down the boulevard
I wanna fall through the stars
Getting lost in the dark is my favourite part
Let’s count the ways we could make this last forever
Sunny, money, keep it funky
Touch your top and let it down
[Chorus]
Ah, yeah
Some like that
Ah, ah
Some like that
Ah, yeah
Some like that
‘Cause boy it’s cool if you got blue
We got the pink
[Verse 2]
Pink like the lips around your, maybe
Pink like the skin that’s under, baby
Pink where it’s deepest inside, crazy
Pink beyond forest and thighs
Pink like the secrets you hide, maybe
Pink like the lid of your eye, baby
Pink is where all of it starts, crazy
Pink like the halls of your heart
[Pre-Chorus]
So, here we are in the car
Leaving traces of us down the boulevard
I wanna fall through the stars
Getting lost in the dark is my favourite part
Let’s count the ways we could make this last forever
Sunny, money, keep it funky
Touch your top and let it down
[Chorus]
Ah, yeah
Some like that
Ah, ah
Some like that
Ooh, yeah
Some like that
‘Cause boy it’s cool if you got blue
We got the pink, huh
Honey, yeah
Some like that
Oh
Some like that
Yeah
Some like that
‘Cause boy it’s cool if you got blue
We got the pink
[Verse 3]
Pink like the inside of your, baby (we’re all just pink)
Pink like the walls and the doors, maybe (deep inside, we’re all just pink)
Pink like your fingers in my, maybe
Pink is the truth you can’t hide
Pink like your tongue going round, baby
Pink like the sun going down, maybe
Pink like the holes in your heart, baby
Pink is my favourite part