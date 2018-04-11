Janelle Monáe – PYNK feat. Grimes: guarda il video (con testo e traduzione)

La cantautrice statunitense Janelle Monáe, in data 10 aprile 2018 ha reso disponibile il nuovo singolo Pynk, terzo estratto dal terzo album in studio Dirty Computer, che vedrà la luce il 27 aprile 2018.

Dopo “Make Me Feel” & “Django Jane”, è il momento di questa simpatica canzone, incisa con la collaborazione di Grimes.

Oltre ad essere un colore tradizionalmente femminile, in questo pezzo che potremmo etichettare come un inno del desiderio femminile per il corpo femminile, il rosa indica la vagina.

Il video ufficiale che accompagna il brano è stato diretto da Emma Westenberg e mostra alcune eloquenti e suggestive immagini che fanno riferimento alle parti intime delle donne.

Ma per una questione di decenza preferisco non entrare nel dettaglio di ciò che vedrete nel filmato a cui è possibile accedere cliccando sull’immagine sottostante, dopo la quale trovate il testo e la relativa traduzione in italiano.

Testo Pynk

[Autori: Grimes, Tayla Parx, Janelle Monáe, Nate Wonder, Chuck Lightning, Wynne Bennet, Glen Ballard, Steven Tyler & Richie Supa]

[Verse 1]

Pink like the inside of your, baby

Pink behind all of the doors, crazy

Pink like the tongue that goes down, maybe

Pink like the paradise found

Pink when you’re blushing inside, baby

Pink is the truth you can’t hide, maybe

Pink like the folds of your brain, crazy

Pink as we all go insane

[Pre-Chorus]

So, here we are in the car

Leaving traces of us down the boulevard

I wanna fall through the stars

Getting lost in the dark is my favourite part

Let’s count the ways we could make this last forever

Sunny, money, keep it funky

Touch your top and let it down

[Chorus]

Ah, yeah

Some like that

Ah, ah

Some like that

Ah, yeah

Some like that

‘Cause boy it’s cool if you got blue

We got the pink

[Verse 2]

Pink like the lips around your, maybe

Pink like the skin that’s under, baby

Pink where it’s deepest inside, crazy

Pink beyond forest and thighs

Pink like the secrets you hide, maybe

Pink like the lid of your eye, baby

Pink is where all of it starts, crazy

Pink like the halls of your heart

[Pre-Chorus]

So, here we are in the car

Leaving traces of us down the boulevard

I wanna fall through the stars

Getting lost in the dark is my favourite part

Let’s count the ways we could make this last forever

Sunny, money, keep it funky

Touch your top and let it down

[Chorus]

Ah, yeah

Some like that

Ah, ah

Some like that

Ooh, yeah

Some like that

‘Cause boy it’s cool if you got blue

We got the pink, huh

Honey, yeah

Some like that

Oh

Some like that

Yeah

Some like that

‘Cause boy it’s cool if you got blue

We got the pink

[Verse 3]

Pink like the inside of your, baby (we’re all just pink)

Pink like the walls and the doors, maybe (deep inside, we’re all just pink)

Pink like your fingers in my, maybe

Pink is the truth you can’t hide

Pink like your tongue going round, baby

Pink like the sun going down, maybe

Pink like the holes in your heart, baby

Pink is my favourite part



