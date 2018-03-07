Janelle Monáe – Make Me Feel: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione

Lo scorso 22 febbraio, la cantautrice statunitense Janelle Monáe ha rilasciato due nuove canzoni: il brano in oggetto Make Me Feel e Django Jane (guarda il video), che anticipano il rilascio del terzo album in studio Dirty Computer, che vedrà la luce il prossimo 27 aprile. Definito dalla stessa Monáe un “film emozionale”, il progetto include il disco e un film narrativo che lo accompagna.

Ad anticiparlo, questi due pezzi decisamente differenti e tra i 2, a parer mio questa Make Me Feel è di gran lunga superiore e non è un caso che sia stata scelta dalle nostre radio, che la trasmettono da venerdì 2 marzo 2018.

L’inedito è stato scritto dall’interprete con la collaborazione di Julia Michaels, Justin Tranter e Mattias Larsson & Robin Fredriksson, ovvero i Mattman & Robin, che hanno anche prodotto il singolo.

Il singolo principale della terza era discografica, che ricorda vagamente “Kiss” del grande Prince, è a parer mio abbastanza gradevole e potrebbe far togliere qualche soddisfazione alla cantante classe 1985.

Nel ritornello che recita “The Way You Make Me Feel”, la cantautrice omaggia chiaramente Michael Jackson. The Way You Make Me Feel è infatti stato un suo fortunato singolo rilasciato nel lontano 1987. Del resto Janelle non ha mai nascosto che, come Prince, il Re del Pop è da sempre stato fonte di ispirazione nella sua carriera, influenzandola non poco.

Il video ufficiale è stato diretto da Alan Ferguson ed è all’insegna del ballo. Per vederlo cliccate sull’immagine dopo la quale accedete ai testi.

[Strofa 1] Baby, non costringermi a essere esplicita Tutti i sentimenti che provo per te Non possono essere spiegati, ma per te posso provarci Si, baby, non costringermi a essere esplicita Continui a farmi le stesse domande (perché?) E a mettere in dubbio tutte le mie intenzioni Dovresti saperlo dal modo in cui utilizzo la mia compressione Che hai le risposte alle mie confessioni (o “ai miei segreti”)

Testo Make Me Feel

[Verse 1]

Baby, don’t make me spell it out for you

All of the feelings that I’ve got for you

Can’t be explained, but I can try for you

Yeah, baby, don’t make me spell it out for you

You keep on asking me the same questions (why?)

And second-guessing all my intentions

Should know by the way I use my compression

That you’ve got the answers to my confessions

[Pre-Chorus]

It’s like I’m powerful with a little bit of tender

An emotional, sexual bender

Mess me up, yeah, but no one does it better

There’s nothin’ better

[Chorus]

That’s just the way you make me feel

That’s just the way you make me feel

So good, so good, so fuckin’ real

That’s just the way you make me feel

That’s just the way you make me feel

[Verse 2]

You know I love it, so please don’t stop it

You got me right here in your jean pocket (right now)

Laying your body on a shag carpet (oh)

You know I love it so please don’t stop it

[Pre-Chorus]

It’s like I’m powerful with a little bit of tender

An emotional, sexual bender

Mess me up, yeah, but no one does it better

There’s nothin’ better

[Chorus]

That’s just the way you make me feel

That’s just the way you make me feel

So good, so good, so fuckin’ real

That’s just the way you make me feel

That’s just the way you make me feel

[Bridge]

That’s just the way that I feel now, baby

Good God! I can’t help it! Agh!

That’s just the way that I feel, yeah

Please! I can’t help it

[Pre-Chorus]

It’s like I’m powerful with a little bit of tender

An emotional, sexual bender

Mess me up, yeah, but no one does it better (oh!)

There’s nothin’ better (better!)

(Damn)

[Chorus]

That’s just the way you make me feel

That’s just the way you make me feel

So good, so good, so fuckin’ real

That’s just the way you make me feel

That’s just the way you make me feel



