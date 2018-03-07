Janelle Monáe – Make Me Feel: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione

Lo scorso 22 febbraio, la cantautrice statunitense Janelle Monáe ha rilasciato due nuove canzoni: il brano in oggetto Make Me Feel e Django Jane (guarda il video), che anticipano il rilascio del terzo album in studio Dirty Computer, che vedrà la luce il prossimo 27 aprile. Definito dalla stessa Monáe un “film emozionale”, il progetto include il disco e un film narrativo che lo accompagna.
Ad anticiparlo, questi due pezzi decisamente differenti e tra i 2, a parer mio questa Make Me Feel è di gran lunga superiore e non è un caso che sia stata scelta dalle nostre radio, che la trasmettono da venerdì 2 marzo 2018.
L’inedito è stato scritto dall’interprete con la collaborazione di Julia Michaels, Justin Tranter e Mattias Larsson & Robin Fredriksson, ovvero i Mattman & Robin, che hanno anche prodotto il singolo.
Il singolo principale della terza era discografica, che ricorda vagamente “Kiss” del grande Prince, è a parer mio abbastanza gradevole e potrebbe far togliere qualche soddisfazione alla cantante classe 1985.
Nel ritornello che recita “The Way You Make Me Feel”, la cantautrice omaggia chiaramente Michael Jackson. The Way You Make Me Feel è infatti stato un suo fortunato singolo rilasciato nel lontano 1987. Del resto Janelle non ha mai nascosto che, come Prince, il Re del Pop è da sempre stato fonte di ispirazione nella sua carriera, influenzandola non poco.
Il video ufficiale è stato diretto da Alan Ferguson ed è all’insegna del ballo. Per vederlo cliccate sull’immagine dopo la quale accedete ai testi.
Make Me Feel traduzione (Download – Audio)
[Strofa 1]
Baby, non costringermi a essere esplicita
Tutti i sentimenti che provo per te
Non possono essere spiegati, ma per te posso provarci
Si, baby, non costringermi a essere esplicita
Continui a farmi le stesse domande (perché?)
E a mettere in dubbio tutte le mie intenzioni
Dovresti saperlo dal modo in cui utilizzo la mia compressione
Che hai le risposte alle mie confessioni (o “ai miei segreti”)
[Pre-Ritornello]
È come se fossi forte con un po’ di tenerezza
Una emotiva sbornia sessuale
Confusa, si, ma nessuno lo fa meglio
Non esiste niente di meglio
[Ritornello]
È il modo in cui mi fai sentire
È il modo in cui mi fai sentire
Così bene, così bene, è così dannatamente vero
È il modo in cui mi fai sentire
È il modo in cui mi fai sentire
[Strofa 2]
Lo sai che mi piace, quindi ti prego non smetterla
Mi hai proprio colpita, nella tua tasca dei jeans (in questo momento)
Stendi il tuo corpo sulla moquette (oh)
Lo sai che mi piace quindi per favore non smetterla
[Pre-Ritornello]
È come se fossi forte con un po’ di tenerezza
Una emotiva sbornia sessuale
Confusa, si, ma nessuno lo fa meglio
Non esiste niente di meglio
[Ritornello]
È il modo in cui mi fai sentire
È il modo in cui mi fai sentire
Così bene, così bene, è così dannatamente vero
È il modo in cui mi fai sentire
È il modo in cui mi fai sentire
[Ponte]
È proprio ciò che provo adesso, baby
Dio Santo! Non posso farci nulla! Agh!
È proprio così che mi sento adesso, sì
Per favore! Non posso farci niente
[Pre-Ritornello]
È come se fossi forte con un po’ di tenerezza
Una emotiva sbornia sessuale
Confusa, si, ma nessuno lo fa meglio (oh!)
Non esiste niente di meglio (meglio!)
(Dannazione)
[Ritornello]
È il modo in cui mi fai sentire
È il modo in cui mi fai sentire
Così bene, così bene, è così dannatamente vero
È il modo in cui mi fai sentire
È il modo in cui mi fai sentire
Testo Make Me Feel
[Verse 1]
Baby, don’t make me spell it out for you
All of the feelings that I’ve got for you
Can’t be explained, but I can try for you
Yeah, baby, don’t make me spell it out for you
You keep on asking me the same questions (why?)
And second-guessing all my intentions
Should know by the way I use my compression
That you’ve got the answers to my confessions
[Pre-Chorus]
It’s like I’m powerful with a little bit of tender
An emotional, sexual bender
Mess me up, yeah, but no one does it better
There’s nothin’ better
[Chorus]
That’s just the way you make me feel
That’s just the way you make me feel
So good, so good, so fuckin’ real
That’s just the way you make me feel
That’s just the way you make me feel
[Verse 2]
You know I love it, so please don’t stop it
You got me right here in your jean pocket (right now)
Laying your body on a shag carpet (oh)
You know I love it so please don’t stop it
[Pre-Chorus]
It’s like I’m powerful with a little bit of tender
An emotional, sexual bender
Mess me up, yeah, but no one does it better
There’s nothin’ better
[Chorus]
That’s just the way you make me feel
That’s just the way you make me feel
So good, so good, so fuckin’ real
That’s just the way you make me feel
That’s just the way you make me feel
[Bridge]
That’s just the way that I feel now, baby
Good God! I can’t help it! Agh!
That’s just the way that I feel, yeah
Please! I can’t help it
[Pre-Chorus]
It’s like I’m powerful with a little bit of tender
An emotional, sexual bender
Mess me up, yeah, but no one does it better (oh!)
There’s nothin’ better (better!)
(Damn)
[Chorus]
That’s just the way you make me feel
That’s just the way you make me feel
So good, so good, so fuckin’ real
That’s just the way you make me feel
That’s just the way you make me feel