James TW – Say Love: audio, testo e traduzione del nuovo brano

Il cantautore britannico James Taylor-Watts, in arte James TW, il 30 marzo 2018 ha rilasciato la nuova canzone che si intitola Say Love.

L’emergente artista classe 1997, che lo scorso anno ha avuto l’onore di aprire i concerti di Shawn Mendes, può vantare oltre 100 mila iscritti su Youtube (in un anno si sono quasi quadruplicati) e milioni e milioni di streams su Spotify.

Effettivamente di talento ne ha da vendere e lo dimostra anche nel brano in oggetto, scritto con la collaborazione di George Flint & Henry Flint e incentrato su una relazione che deve ancora iniziare.

E’ questo il concept del singolo, che è possibile ascoltare anche nel canale Youtube del cantautore inglese cliccando sull’immagine.

Testo Say Love

[Verse 1]

Falling down the seats in the back of my car

Got nowhere to be ‘cause the world don’t know where we are

Three A.M. and you’re in my arms, all the drinks still wearing off

You look to me like I said something wrong, mmh

[Pre-Chorus 1]

‘Cause I opened my mouth

Now, we’re both just sat in silence

Frozen by three little words

And there was something behind those eyes

She was hiding

She said, “I don’t want this to hurt”

[Chorus]

Just don’t say love, say love, say love, say love, no

I’ve heard that word misused a thousand times before

I know that we don’t have to dive in

‘Cause we got all of the time in the world

To say love, say love, say love, say love

[Verse 2]

Heart disappeared from a sleeve, I should’ve known

It’s still way too early to see where this could go

She said, “I’m not tryna be difficult

And I’ve just never felt this before

I’m scared we might lose it all”, mmh

[Pre-Chorus 2]

And closed it, that moment I found a silver lightning

All I’ve been looking for

‘Cause there was something behind those eyes

That she was hiding

She said, “It’s nothing personal”

[Chorus]

Just don’t say love, say love, say love, say love, no

I’ve heard that word misused a thousand times before

I know that we don’t have to dive in

‘Cause we got all of the time in the world

To say love, say love, say love, say love

So don’t say love, say love, say love, say love

[Bridge]

I’m not gonna run away

I’m not the type to leave you

On your own, on your own, all on your…

I finally get what you’re tryna say

[Alt. Chorus]

Just don’t say love, say love, say love, say love, no

I’ve heard that word misused a thousand times before

I know that we don’t have to dive in

‘Cause we got all of the time in the world

To say love, say love, say love, say love

[Chorus]

Just don’t say love, say love, say love, say love, no

I’ve heard that word misused a thousand times before

I know that we don’t have to dive in

‘Cause we got all of the time in the world

To say love, say love, say love, say love

To say love, say love, say love, say love

Don’t say love, say love, say love, say love