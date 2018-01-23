James Hype – More Than Friends feat. Kelli-Leigh: video, testo, traduzione e remixes (cover di “Don’t Let Go (Love)” degli En Vogue)







James Hype è un emergente DJ e produttore britannico che, dopo essersi fatto un nome per il remix ‘Hotline Bling’, hit del 2015 di Drake, ha continuato in questa direzione, come nel remix di “Now And Later” di di Sage The Gemini.

Il producer di Liverpool, la scorsa estate ha rilasciato More Than Friends, nuova convincente produzione entrata nella Top 10 in UK, dov’è stata certificata Oro. La traccia ha inoltre ottenuto milioni di streams su Spotify.









Per l’occasione, il talentuoso James ha assoldato come vocal la cantautrice londinese classe 1985, Kelli-Leigh, che ben interpreta la canzone, cover di “Don’t Let Go (Love)” degli En Vogue, brano di successo del gruppo statunitense R&B, soul e pop, pubblicato nel 1986. Quel pezzo venne certificato Oro in Australia, Belgio, Germania, Nuova Zelanda e Svizzera e Platino negli States e in UK.

More Than Friends viene trasmessa dalle nostre radio dallo scorso 1° settembre e successivamente è stata inclusa in importanti compilation, come la recentissima Hot Parade Dance Winter 2018.

C’è da aggiungere che dal 1° settembre, è disponibile un EP, contenente le seguenti versioni: Extended Mix, VIP Mix, Illyus & Barrientos Remix e Mason Remix. Ascolta l’Ep contenente i remixes.

Il singolo è molto bello: è un cocktail di future bass e house melodica, influenzata anche da una solida base R&B anni ’90.

Cliccando sull’immagine sottostante accedete al lyric video, mentre a seguire alla traduzione e alle parole che compongono il brano.

More Than Friends traduzione – James Hype (Download – EP con i remixes)

[Strofa 1]

Spesso dico a me stessa che potremmo essere più che semplici amici

So che pensi che se siamo troppo precipitosi tutto finirà

Vivo nella miseria quando non ci sei

Non sarò soddisfatta finché non ci sposeremo (o “assumeremo quest’impegno”)

[Ritornello]

Che vuoi fare perché non posso fingere

Non vuoi essere più di un amico?

Stringimi forte e non mollarmi

Stringimi forte e non mi mollare

Cosa vuoi fare perché non posso fingere

Non vuoi essere più di un amico?

Che vuoi fare perché non posso fingere

Non vuoi essere più di un amico?

Stringimi forte e non mollarmi

Stringimi forte e non mollarmi

Stringimi forte e non mollarmi

Stringimi forte e non mollarmi

Stringimi forte e non mollarmi

[Verse 2]

A volte fantastico che le stelle ti stiano osservando

Loro conoscono il mio cuore, che parla al tuo come solo gli innamorati fanno

Se potessi indossare i tuoi vestiti, fingerei di essere te

E perderei il controllo

[Ponte 1]

Ci sarà un po’ di sesso, commovente, agitazione dell’anima, amore

Fare l’amore, commovente, agitazione dell’anima

[Ritornello]

Cosa vuoi fare perché non posso fingere

Non vuoi essere più di un amico?

Che vuoi fare perché non posso fingere

Non vuoi essere più di un amico?

(Stringimi forte e non mollarmi)

[Ponte 2]

Il fatto che entri ed esci dalla mia vita

Mi ha davvero confusa

Dobbiamo fare un sacrificio

Qualcuno dovrà pur scegliere

Possiamo farcela se ci proviamo

Per il bene di entrambi

Insieme possiamo far si che questo accada

[Ritornello]

Che vuoi fare perché non posso fingere

Non vuoi essere più di un amico?

Stringimi forte e non mollarmi

Stringimi forte e non mollarmi

Stringimi forte e non mollarmi

Che hai deciso?

Testo More Than Friends

[Verse 1]

I often tell myself that we could be more than just friends

I know you think that if we move too soon it will all end

I live in misery when you’re not around

I won’t be satisfied till we’re taking those vows

[Chorus]

What’s it gonna be ‘cos I can’t pretend

Don’t you wanna be more than friends?

Hold me tight and don’t let go

Hold me tight and don’t let go

What’s it gonna be ‘cos I can’t pretend

Don’t you wanna be more than friends?

What’s it gonna be ‘cos I can’t pretend

Don’t you wanna be more than friends?

Hold me tight and don’t let go

Hold me tight and don’t let go

Hold me tight and don’t let go

Hold me tight and don’t let go

Hold me tight and don’t let go

[Verse 2]

I often fantasize the stars above are watching you

They know my heart, it speaks to yours like only lovers do

If I could wear your clothes I’d pretend I was you

And loose control

[Bridge 1]

There’ll be some love making, heart breaking, soul shaking love

Love making, heart breaking, soul shaking

[Chorus]

What’s it gonna be ‘cos I can’t pretend

Don’t you wanna be more than friends?

What’s it gonna be ‘cos I can’t pretend

Don’t you wanna be more than friends?

(Hold me tight and don’t let go)

[Bridge 2]

Runnin’ in and out my life

Has got me so confused

We gotta make a sacrifice

Somebody’s gotta choose

We can make it if we try

For the sake of you and I

Together we can make it right

[Chorus]

What’s it gonna be ‘cos I can’t pretend

Don’t you wanna be more than friends?

Hold me tight and don’t let go

Hold me tight and don’t let go

Hold me tight and don’t let go

What’s it gonna be?













