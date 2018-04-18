James Bay – Us: guarda il video ufficiale (testo e traduzione)

Si intitola Us il nuovo nonché terzo singolo estratto dal Electric Light, secondo album in studio di James Bay, pubblicato il 30 marzo 2018.
Us, quinta traccia del disco, è stata scritta e prodotta dal cantautore e chitarrista inglese con la collaborazione di Jon Green.
Dopo “Wild Love” e “Pink Lemonade“, è il momento di questa gradevole canzone, accompagnata dal video ufficiale diretto da Bryan Schlam, un filmato che lascia chiaramente intendere, che questo pezzo è dedicato a tutti noi.
Per accedere alla clip cliccate sull’immagine, dopo la quale trovate i testi.
[Strofa 1]
A volte perdo
A volte sono al verde
Perché a volte questa città non è altro che fumo
C’è un segreto?
C’è un codice?
Possiamo migliorare le cose?
Perché sto perdendo la speranza
[Ritornello]
Dimmi come devo comportarmi
Dimmi come inspirare e non sentirmi ferito
Dimmi come, perché credo in qualcosa
Io credo in noi
[Strofa 2]
Dopo le macerie
Dopo la polvere
Sento ancora l’ululato, sento ancora il brivido
Oltre le rivolte, soprattutto il rumore
E attraverso tutta la preoccupazione, sento ancora la tua voce
[Ritornello 2]
Allora come devo comportarmi
Dimmi come inspirare e non sentirmi ferito
Dimmi come, perché credo in qualcosa
Io credo in noi
Dimmi che quando la luce si spegnerà
Che anche al buio troveremo via d’uscita
Dimmelo adesso, perché credo in qualcosa
Io credo in noi
[Ponte]
Eravamo bambini che vivevano solo per divertirsi
Andavamo al cinema, imparavamo a baciare
Correvamo per le strade che erano dipinte d’oro
Non avremmo mai creduto che saremmo cresciuti in questo modo
[Ritornello 3]
Allora come devo comportarmi
Dimmi come inspirare e non sentirmi ferito
Dimmi come, perché credo in qualcosa
Io credo in noi
Dimmi che quando la luce si spegnerà
Che anche al buio saremo in grado di trovare una via d’uscita
Dimmelo adesso, perché credo in qualcosa
Io credo in noi
Credo in qualcosa
E credo in noi
[Verse 1]
Sometimes I’m beaten
Sometimes I’m broke
‘Coz sometimes this city is nothing but smoke
Is there a secret?
Is there a code?
Can we make it better?
‘Coz I’m losing hope
[Chorus]
Tell me how to be in this world
Tell me how to breathe in and feel no hurt
Tell me how ‘coz I believe in something
I believe in us
[Verse 2]
After the wreckage
After the dust
I still hear the howling, I still feel the rush
Over the riots, above all the noise
And through all the worry, I still hear your voice
[Chorus 2]
So tell me how to be in this world
Tell me how to breathe in and feel no hurt
Tell me how ‘coz I believe in something
I believe in us
Tell me when the light goes out
That even in the dark we will find a way out
Tell me now ‘coz I believe in something
I believe in us
[Bridge]
We used to be kids living just for kicks
In cinema seats, learning how to kiss
Running through streets that were painted gold
We never believed we’d grow up like this
[Chorus 3]
So tell me how to be in this world
Tell me how to breathe in and feel no hurt
Tell me how ‘coz I believe in something
I believe in us
Tell me when the light goes out
That even in the dark we can find a way out
Tell me now ‘coz I believe in something
I believe in us
I believe in something
And I believe in us