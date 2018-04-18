James Bay – Us: guarda il video ufficiale (testo e traduzione)

Si intitola Us il nuovo nonché terzo singolo estratto dal Electric Light, secondo album in studio di James Bay, pubblicato il 30 marzo 2018.

Us, quinta traccia del disco, è stata scritta e prodotta dal cantautore e chitarrista inglese con la collaborazione di Jon Green.

Dopo “Wild Love” e “Pink Lemonade“, è il momento di questa gradevole canzone, accompagnata dal video ufficiale diretto da Bryan Schlam, un filmato che lascia chiaramente intendere, che questo pezzo è dedicato a tutti noi.

Per accedere alla clip cliccate sull’immagine, dopo la quale trovate i testi.

[Ritornello 3] Allora come devo comportarmi Dimmi come inspirare e non sentirmi ferito Dimmi come, perché credo in qualcosa Io credo in noi Dimmi che quando la luce si spegnerà Che anche al buio saremo in grado di trovare una via d’uscita Dimmelo adesso, perché credo in qualcosa Io credo in noi Credo in qualcosa E credo in noi

[Ritornello 2] Allora come devo comportarmi Dimmi come inspirare e non sentirmi ferito Dimmi come, perché credo in qualcosa Io credo in noi Dimmi che quando la luce si spegnerà Che anche al buio troveremo via d’uscita Dimmelo adesso, perché credo in qualcosa Io credo in noi

[Verse 1]

Sometimes I’m beaten

Sometimes I’m broke

‘Coz sometimes this city is nothing but smoke

Is there a secret?

Is there a code?

Can we make it better?

‘Coz I’m losing hope

[Chorus]

Tell me how to be in this world

Tell me how to breathe in and feel no hurt

Tell me how ‘coz I believe in something

I believe in us

[Verse 2]

After the wreckage

After the dust

I still hear the howling, I still feel the rush

Over the riots, above all the noise

And through all the worry, I still hear your voice

[Chorus 2]

So tell me how to be in this world

Tell me how to breathe in and feel no hurt

Tell me how ‘coz I believe in something

I believe in us

Tell me when the light goes out

That even in the dark we will find a way out

Tell me now ‘coz I believe in something

I believe in us

[Bridge]

We used to be kids living just for kicks

In cinema seats, learning how to kiss

Running through streets that were painted gold

We never believed we’d grow up like this

[Chorus 3]

So tell me how to be in this world

Tell me how to breathe in and feel no hurt

Tell me how ‘coz I believe in something

I believe in us

Tell me when the light goes out

That even in the dark we can find a way out

Tell me now ‘coz I believe in something

I believe in us

I believe in something

And I believe in us



