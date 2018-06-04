James Arthur – You Deserve Better: video, testo e traduzione

Il 1° giugno 2018 il cantautore britannico James Arthur ha rilasciato un nuovo doppio singolo che si intitola You Deserve Better / At My Weakest (audio di entrambi i pezzi), ma come da titolo, in quest’articolo parliamo del primo brano, scritto dall’interprete con la collaborazione di Camille Purcell e dei TMS, che hanno anche curato la produzione.
Nella nuova canzone, il cantante inglese dice alla sua partner che meriterebbe di stare con un uomo migliore.
E’ questo il concept del brano, accompagnato dal lyric video a cui è possibile accedere cliccando sull’immagine, mentre a seguire trovate i testi.
You Deserve Better testo e traduzione – James Arthur (Download)
[Verse 1]
I’m just not sure my heart is working
And yours is beating double time
Deep down you know I ain’t even worth it
It’s not enough, babe, all I do is make you cry
[Strofa 1]
Non sono sicuro che il mio cuore funzioni
E il tuo batte a velocità doppia
In fondo sai che non ne valgo nemmeno la pena
Non è sufficiente, piccola, non faccio altro che farti piangere
[Pre-Chorus]
Like ooh ahh, ooh ahh
I know, I do this every time
Like ooh ahh, I know
But I just got to say what’s on my mind
[Pre-Ritornello]
Come ooh-woah, ooh-woah
Lo so, lo faccio sempre
Come ooh-woah, lo so
Devo solo dire quel che penso
[Chorus]
You deserve better, better, better than me
Might be what you want, but I’m not what you need
You’re better, better than you even realize
You deserve better, better, better than me
Might be what you want, but I want you to see
You’re better off without me in your life
[Ritornello]
Ti meriti di più, più, più di me
Potrebbe essere quel che vuoi, ma io non sono ciò di cui hai bisogno
Sei meglio, meglio di quanto tu possa immaginare
Ti meriti di più, più, più di me
Potrebbe essere quel che vuoi, ma voglio che tu capisca
Che la tua vita sarebbe migliore senza di me
[Post-Chorus]
And I hope you find somebody else
That will love you like nobody else
And I hope he gives you something real, oh, I love you still
But you deserve better, better, better, better
[Post-Ritornello]
E spero che trovi qualcun altro
Che ti amerà come nessun altro
E spero che ti darà qualcosa di concreto, oh, ti amo ancora
Ma ti meriti di meglio, meglio, meglio, meglio.
[Verse 2]
Give up on me, coz, babe, I’m hopeless
The more it hurts, the more you try
You know I loved, I just never showed it
It will be too late when you’re with some other guy
[Strofa 2]
Rinuncia a me, perché, piccola, sono senza speranza
Più farà male, più proverai
Sai che ti amavo, non l’ho mai dimostrato
Sarà troppo tardi quando sarai con un altro uomo
[Pre-Chorus]
Like ooh ahh, ooh ahh
I know, I do this every time
Like ooh ahh, I know
But I just got to say what’s on my mind
[Pre-Ritornello]
Come ooh-woah, ooh-woah
Lo so, lo faccio sempre
Come ooh-woah, lo so
Devo solo dire quel che penso
[Chorus]
You deserve better, better, better than me
Might be what you want, but I’m not what you need
You’re better, better than you even realize
You deserve better, better, better than me
Might be what you want, but I want you to see
You’re better off without me in your life
[Ritornello]
Ti meriti di più, più, più di me
Potrebbe essere quel che vuoi, ma io non sono ciò di cui hai bisogno
Sei meglio, meglio di quanto tu possa immaginare
Ti meriti di più, più, più di me
Potrebbe essere quel che vuoi, ma voglio che tu capisca
Che la tua vita sarebbe migliore senza di me
[Post-Chorus]
And I hope you find somebody else
That will love you like nobody else
And I hope he gives you something real, oh, I love you still
But you deserve better, better, better, better
[Post-Ritornello]
E spero che trovi qualcun altro
Che ti amerà come nessun altro
E spero che ti darà qualcosa di concreto, oh, ti amo ancora
Ma ti meriti di meglio, meglio, meglio, meglio.
[Bridge]
Might be what you want, but not what you need
Baby, oh yeah
[Ponte]
Potrebbe essere quello che vuoi, ma non quello di cui hai bisogno
Baby, oh si
[Chorus]
You deserve better, better, better than me
Might be what you want, but I’m not what you need
You’re better, better than you even realize
You deserve better, better, better than me
Might be what you want, but I want you to see
You’re better off without me in your life
[Ritornello]
Ti meriti di più, più, più di me
Potrebbe essere quel che vuoi, ma io non sono ciò di cui hai bisogno
Sei meglio, meglio di quanto tu possa immaginare
Ti meriti di più, più, più di me
Potrebbe essere quel che vuoi, ma voglio che tu capisca
Che la tua vita sarebbe migliore senza di me
[Post-Chorus]
And I hope you find somebody else
That will love you like nobody else
And I hope he gives you something real, oh, I love you still
But you deserve better, better, better, better
[Post-Ritornello]
E spero che trovi qualcun altro
Che ti amerà come nessun altro
E spero che ti darà qualcosa di concreto, oh, ti amo ancora
Ma ti meriti di meglio, meglio, meglio, meglio.
Lascia un commento