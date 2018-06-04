James Arthur – You Deserve Better: video, testo e traduzione





Il 1° giugno 2018 il cantautore britannico James Arthur ha rilasciato un nuovo doppio singolo che si intitola You Deserve Better / At My Weakest (audio di entrambi i pezzi), ma come da titolo, in quest’articolo parliamo del primo brano, scritto dall’interprete con la collaborazione di Camille Purcell e dei TMS, che hanno anche curato la produzione.

Nella nuova canzone, il cantante inglese dice alla sua partner che meriterebbe di stare con un uomo migliore.

E’ questo il concept del brano, accompagnato dal lyric video a cui è possibile accedere cliccando sull’immagine, mentre a seguire trovate i testi.

You Deserve Better testo e traduzione – James Arthur

[Verse 1]

I’m just not sure my heart is working

And yours is beating double time

Deep down you know I ain’t even worth it

It’s not enough, babe, all I do is make you cry

[Strofa 1]

Non sono sicuro che il mio cuore funzioni

E il tuo batte a velocità doppia

In fondo sai che non ne valgo nemmeno la pena

Non è sufficiente, piccola, non faccio altro che farti piangere

[Pre-Chorus]

Like ooh ahh, ooh ahh

I know, I do this every time

Like ooh ahh, I know

But I just got to say what’s on my mind

[Pre-Ritornello]

Come ooh-woah, ooh-woah

Lo so, lo faccio sempre

Come ooh-woah, lo so

Devo solo dire quel che penso

[Chorus]

You deserve better, better, better than me

Might be what you want, but I’m not what you need

You’re better, better than you even realize

You deserve better, better, better than me

Might be what you want, but I want you to see

You’re better off without me in your life

[Ritornello]

Ti meriti di più, più, più di me

Potrebbe essere quel che vuoi, ma io non sono ciò di cui hai bisogno

Sei meglio, meglio di quanto tu possa immaginare

Ti meriti di più, più, più di me

Potrebbe essere quel che vuoi, ma voglio che tu capisca

Che la tua vita sarebbe migliore senza di me

[Post-Chorus]

And I hope you find somebody else

That will love you like nobody else

And I hope he gives you something real, oh, I love you still

But you deserve better, better, better, better

[Post-Ritornello]

E spero che trovi qualcun altro

Che ti amerà come nessun altro

E spero che ti darà qualcosa di concreto, oh, ti amo ancora

Ma ti meriti di meglio, meglio, meglio, meglio.

[Verse 2]

Give up on me, coz, babe, I’m hopeless

The more it hurts, the more you try

You know I loved, I just never showed it

It will be too late when you’re with some other guy





[Strofa 2]

Rinuncia a me, perché, piccola, sono senza speranza

Più farà male, più proverai

Sai che ti amavo, non l’ho mai dimostrato

Sarà troppo tardi quando sarai con un altro uomo

[Pre-Chorus]

Like ooh ahh, ooh ahh

I know, I do this every time

Like ooh ahh, I know

But I just got to say what’s on my mind

[Pre-Ritornello]

Come ooh-woah, ooh-woah

Lo so, lo faccio sempre

Come ooh-woah, lo so

Devo solo dire quel che penso

[Chorus]

You deserve better, better, better than me

Might be what you want, but I’m not what you need

You’re better, better than you even realize

You deserve better, better, better than me

Might be what you want, but I want you to see

You’re better off without me in your life

[Ritornello]

Ti meriti di più, più, più di me

Potrebbe essere quel che vuoi, ma io non sono ciò di cui hai bisogno

Sei meglio, meglio di quanto tu possa immaginare

Ti meriti di più, più, più di me

Potrebbe essere quel che vuoi, ma voglio che tu capisca

Che la tua vita sarebbe migliore senza di me





[Post-Chorus]

And I hope you find somebody else

That will love you like nobody else

And I hope he gives you something real, oh, I love you still

But you deserve better, better, better, better

[Post-Ritornello]

E spero che trovi qualcun altro

Che ti amerà come nessun altro

E spero che ti darà qualcosa di concreto, oh, ti amo ancora

Ma ti meriti di meglio, meglio, meglio, meglio.

[Bridge]

Might be what you want, but not what you need

Baby, oh yeah

[Ponte]

Potrebbe essere quello che vuoi, ma non quello di cui hai bisogno

Baby, oh si

[Chorus]

You deserve better, better, better than me

Might be what you want, but I’m not what you need

You’re better, better than you even realize

You deserve better, better, better than me

Might be what you want, but I want you to see

You’re better off without me in your life

[Ritornello]

Ti meriti di più, più, più di me

Potrebbe essere quel che vuoi, ma io non sono ciò di cui hai bisogno

Sei meglio, meglio di quanto tu possa immaginare

Ti meriti di più, più, più di me

Potrebbe essere quel che vuoi, ma voglio che tu capisca

Che la tua vita sarebbe migliore senza di me

[Post-Chorus]

And I hope you find somebody else

That will love you like nobody else

And I hope he gives you something real, oh, I love you still

But you deserve better, better, better, better

[Post-Ritornello]

E spero che trovi qualcun altro

Che ti amerà come nessun altro

E spero che ti darà qualcosa di concreto, oh, ti amo ancora

Ma ti meriti di meglio, meglio, meglio, meglio.



