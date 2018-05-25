Jain – Alright: video, testo e traduzione del nuovo brano





Dal 24 maggio è disponibile il nuovo singolo della cantautrice francese Jain che si intitola Alright.

Dopo il grande successo di Come e Makeba, la cantante torna alla ribalta con questa nuova canzone, che tuttavia non è a parer mio al livello delle due citate hit.

Alright è comunque un brano piacevole, nel quale la cantante dice che se c’è l’amore, andrà tutto bene.

Il lyric video è stato diretto da Dalkhafine ed è possibile vederlo cliccando sull’immagine sottostante, dopo la quale accedete ai testi.

Alright testo e traduzione – Jain (Download)

Things gonna be alright

Things gonna be just fine

Things gonna be alright

If love is around

Things gonna be alright

Things gonna be just fine

Things gonna be alright

If love is around

Le cose andranno bene

Le cose andranno bene

Le cose andranno bene

Se l’amore è nei dintorni

Le cose andranno bene

Le cose andranno bene

Le cose andranno bene

Se l’amore è intorno

I know you think that I am over you

But I have just better things to do

Than crying over you I really got to move

On with the love that I keep around

I got my life and I’m on fire

I got my voice to make it higher

Show me the way I could be stronger

Life’s too short to look down at you

So che credi che non penso più a te

Ma ho solo di meglio da fare

Che piangere per te, devo davvero andare avanti

Con l’amore che tengo

Ho ripreso la mia vita e sono tutta un fuoco

Ho la mia voce per renderla migliore

Mostrami come potrei essere più forte

La vita è troppo breve per guardare giù verso di te

Things gonna be alright

Things gonna be just fine

Things gonna be alright

If love is around

Things gonna be alright

Things gonna be just fine

Things gonna be alright

If love is around

Le cose andranno bene

Le cose andranno bene

Le cose andranno bene

Se l’amore è nei dintorni

Le cose andranno bene

Le cose andranno bene

Le cose andranno bene

Se l’amore è intorno





I keep my tears tight in my fist

Furiosity runs into my dreams

Darling I look up at the sun

The rising of another dawn

I got some time to sing the love

I got no time for you on board

I’m not angry with you boy

I just really want to move on

Tengo le lacrime strette nel mio pugno

La furia si imbatte nei miei sogni

Tesoro guardo il sole

Il sorgere di un’altra alba

Ho un po’ di tempo per cantare l’amore

Non ho tempo per te

Non sono arrabbiata con te

Ho davvero bisogno di andare avanti

Things gonna be alright

Things gonna be just fine

Things gonna be alright

If love is around

Things gonna be alright

Things gonna be just fine

Things gonna be alright

If love is around

Le cose andranno bene

Le cose andranno bene

Le cose andranno bene

Se l’amore è nei dintorni

Le cose andranno bene

Le cose andranno bene

Le cose andranno bene

Se l’amore è intorno

Stir it up the life is made for us

Stir it up tonight we won’t give up

Stir it up the life is made for us

Stir it up tonight we won’t give up





Attizziamolo, la vita è fatta per noi

Stasera, non ci arrenderemo

Attizziamolo, la vita è fatta per noi

Stasera, non ci arrenderemo

Things gonna be alright

Things gonna be just fine

Things gonna be alright

If love is around

Things gonna be alright

Things gonna be just fine

Things gonna be alright

If love is around

Le cose andranno bene

Le cose andranno bene

Le cose andranno bene

Se l’amore è nei dintorni

Le cose andranno bene

Le cose andranno bene

Le cose andranno bene

Se l’amore è intorno

Things gonna be alright

Things gonna be just fine

Things gonna be alright

If love is around

Things gonna be alright

Things gonna be just fine

Things gonna be alright

If love is around

Le cose andranno bene

Le cose andranno bene

Le cose andranno bene

Se l’amore è nei dintorni

Le cose andranno bene

Le cose andranno bene

Le cose andranno bene

Se l’amore è intorno

Things gonna, things gonna be alright

Things gonna be just fine

Things gonna be alright

If love is around

Things gonna be alright

Things gonna be just fine

Things gonna be alright

If love is around

Le cose andranno, le cose andranno bene

Le cose andranno bene

Le cose andranno bene

Se l’amore è nei dintorni

Le cose andranno bene

Le cose andranno bene

Le cose andranno bene

Se l’amore è intorno



