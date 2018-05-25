Jain – Alright: video, testo e traduzione del nuovo brano

Dal 24 maggio è disponibile il nuovo singolo della cantautrice francese Jain che si intitola Alright.
Dopo il grande successo di Come e Makeba, la cantante torna alla ribalta con questa nuova canzone, che tuttavia non è a parer mio al livello delle due citate hit.
Alright è comunque un brano piacevole, nel quale la cantante dice che se c’è l’amore, andrà tutto bene.
Il lyric video è stato diretto da Dalkhafine ed è possibile vederlo cliccando sull’immagine sottostante, dopo la quale accedete ai testi.
Alright testo e traduzione – Jain (Download)
Things gonna be alright
Things gonna be just fine
Things gonna be alright
If love is around
Things gonna be alright
Things gonna be just fine
Things gonna be alright
If love is around
Le cose andranno bene
Le cose andranno bene
Le cose andranno bene
Se l’amore è nei dintorni
Le cose andranno bene
Le cose andranno bene
Le cose andranno bene
Se l’amore è intorno
I know you think that I am over you
But I have just better things to do
Than crying over you I really got to move
On with the love that I keep around
I got my life and I’m on fire
I got my voice to make it higher
Show me the way I could be stronger
Life’s too short to look down at you
So che credi che non penso più a te
Ma ho solo di meglio da fare
Che piangere per te, devo davvero andare avanti
Con l’amore che tengo
Ho ripreso la mia vita e sono tutta un fuoco
Ho la mia voce per renderla migliore
Mostrami come potrei essere più forte
La vita è troppo breve per guardare giù verso di te
Things gonna be alright
Things gonna be just fine
Things gonna be alright
If love is around
Things gonna be alright
Things gonna be just fine
Things gonna be alright
If love is around
Le cose andranno bene
Le cose andranno bene
Le cose andranno bene
Se l’amore è nei dintorni
Le cose andranno bene
Le cose andranno bene
Le cose andranno bene
Se l’amore è intorno
I keep my tears tight in my fist
Furiosity runs into my dreams
Darling I look up at the sun
The rising of another dawn
I got some time to sing the love
I got no time for you on board
I’m not angry with you boy
I just really want to move on
Tengo le lacrime strette nel mio pugno
La furia si imbatte nei miei sogni
Tesoro guardo il sole
Il sorgere di un’altra alba
Ho un po’ di tempo per cantare l’amore
Non ho tempo per te
Non sono arrabbiata con te
Ho davvero bisogno di andare avanti
Things gonna be alright
Things gonna be just fine
Things gonna be alright
If love is around
Things gonna be alright
Things gonna be just fine
Things gonna be alright
If love is around
Le cose andranno bene
Le cose andranno bene
Le cose andranno bene
Se l’amore è nei dintorni
Le cose andranno bene
Le cose andranno bene
Le cose andranno bene
Se l’amore è intorno
Stir it up the life is made for us
Stir it up tonight we won’t give up
Stir it up the life is made for us
Stir it up tonight we won’t give up
Attizziamolo, la vita è fatta per noi
Stasera, non ci arrenderemo
Attizziamolo, la vita è fatta per noi
Stasera, non ci arrenderemo
Things gonna be alright
Things gonna be just fine
Things gonna be alright
If love is around
Things gonna be alright
Things gonna be just fine
Things gonna be alright
If love is around
Le cose andranno bene
Le cose andranno bene
Le cose andranno bene
Se l’amore è nei dintorni
Le cose andranno bene
Le cose andranno bene
Le cose andranno bene
Se l’amore è intorno
Things gonna be alright
Things gonna be just fine
Things gonna be alright
If love is around
Things gonna be alright
Things gonna be just fine
Things gonna be alright
If love is around
Le cose andranno bene
Le cose andranno bene
Le cose andranno bene
Se l’amore è nei dintorni
Le cose andranno bene
Le cose andranno bene
Le cose andranno bene
Se l’amore è intorno
Things gonna, things gonna be alright
Things gonna be just fine
Things gonna be alright
If love is around
Things gonna be alright
Things gonna be just fine
Things gonna be alright
If love is around
Le cose andranno, le cose andranno bene
Le cose andranno bene
Le cose andranno bene
Se l’amore è nei dintorni
Le cose andranno bene
Le cose andranno bene
Le cose andranno bene
Se l’amore è intorno
