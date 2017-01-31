Jacob Bellens e il singolo Untouchable: video, testo e traduzione

Untouchable è un singolo di Jacob Bellens originariamente uscito il 4 marzo 2016, disponibile anche nelle versioni Radio Edit ed Instrumental. Per ascoltare su Spotify le tre versioni del brano cliccate sulla copertina in basso.
La canzone è stata estratta dal terzo album del cantante, autore e musicista danese classe 1979, che nel 2004 fondò il gruppo I Got You On Tape, ma che è anche stato membro dei Murder. Nel 2012 rilasciò il suo primo disco da solista The Daisy Age, nel 2012 fu la volta di My Convictions ed infine nel 2016 Polyester Skin (CD – Vinile – Digitale), progetto in cui è stato incluso questo bel pezzo, in rotazione radiofonica nazionale da venerdì 3 febbraio 2017.
Coloro i quali conoscono quest’interessante quanto enigmatico artista, sanno che la sua musica ed i suoi testi, si insinuano sotto la pelle, scuotono, creano dipendenza. Non fa eccezione Untouchable, che possiamo qualificare come amore e guerra, bellezza e malinconia, fragilità e contraddizioni, e certe volte, per vederci meglio, è necessario asciugarsi gli occhi.
Il brano è accompagnato dal video ufficiale dal sapore decisamente amatoriale. Il filmato è stato diretto da Rikke Benborg e vede protagonista la coppia composta da Rose Chie Mori e Marshall Korshak.
Per accedere al videoclip cliccate sull’immagine sottostante (qui nel canale Youtube Ego Italy uscito proprio in data odierna), mentre a seguire potete leggere la mia traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che compongono questo pezzo.
Untouchable – Jacob Bellens – Traduzione (Digital Download)
Dove la luna splende nei tuoi capelli
e la pioggia è caduta
su un terreno freddo e spoglio
gocciolando dalle nuvole
dove io canto perché ti voglio bene (o “mi importa”)
finché i miei polmoni non esplodono
mi addormento ma con la consapevolezza
che tutti sanno che
C’è un amore e una direzione
sulla questione (o “materia”) per cui ci siamo separati (o “che ci ha diviso”)
c’è una luce che sta uscendo allo scoperto
da una fessura della porta al mio cuore
perché l’estate si sta prolungando
perché non posso più surriscaldarmi
perché so che nel bene o nel male
Sono in guerra con la persona che voglio
Un albero cade
quasi accidentalmente
la terra comincia a bruciare
senza niente intorno
ti ho sentito dire che
non è troppo tardi
e che diventeremo
coraggiosi e intoccabili
Finché non arriverà l’alba
e il mattino farà irruzione
nel centro di questa città
sarò sveglissimo
Sarò fuori alla deriva
con un cuore che soffre
e una testa che mi gira
dal rumore (o “suono”) che fa
Perché è come se camminassi su un arcobaleno
perché non so qual è il mio posto nel mondo
perché non c’è nessuno al di sopra o al tuo fianco
perché hai pianto per troppo tempo
Mi sto arrampicando sulle mura della città
fuggendo dalle cose che mi mancano
mi sto asciugando gli occhi per vedere chiaramente
perché so che ci sono moltissime altre cose da scoprire
Un albero cade
quasi accidentalmente
la terra comincia a bruciare
senza niente intorno
ti ho sentito dire che
non è troppo tardi
e che diventeremo
coraggiosi e intoccabili
Un albero cade
quasi accidentalmente
la terra comincia a bruciare
senza niente intorno
ti ho sentito dire che
non è troppo tardi
e che diventeremo
coraggiosi e intoccabili
Jacob Bellens – Untouchable testo
Where the moon glows in your hair
and the rain falls down
on a ground that’s cold and bare
dripping from the clouds
where I sing because I care
till my lungs fall out
I’m asleep but well aware
that the word is out
There’s a love and a sense of direction
in the matter that keeps us apart
there’s a light coming out of the woodworks
from a crack in the door to my heart
cause the summer is taking forever
cause I can’t take the heat anymore
cause I know that for worse or for better
I’m at war with the one that I want
A tree falls down
almost unintentional
the earth starts burning
with no one around
I hear you say
it’s not too late
and we become
brave and untouchable
Until the daylight comes around
and the morning breaks
in the centre of this town
I’ll be wide awake
I’ll be out drifting about
with a heart that aches
and a head that’s spinning round
from the sound that it makes
Cause I feel like I’m walking a rainbow
cause I don’t know where I do belong
cause there’s no one above or beside you
because you have been crying too long
I’ve been climbing the walls of the city
on the run from the things that I miss
I’ve been drying my eyes to see clearly
cause I know that there’s so much more than this
A tree falls down
almost unintentional
the earth starts burning
with no one around
I hear you say
it’s not too late
and we become
brave and untouchable
A tree falls down
almost unintentional
the earth starts burning
with no one around
I hear you say
it’s not too late
and we become
brave and untouchable