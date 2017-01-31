Jacob Bellens e il singolo Untouchable: video, testo e traduzione







Untouchable è un singolo di Jacob Bellens originariamente uscito il 4 marzo 2016, disponibile anche nelle versioni Radio Edit ed Instrumental. Per ascoltare su Spotify le tre versioni del brano cliccate sulla copertina in basso.

La canzone è stata estratta dal terzo album del cantante, autore e musicista danese classe 1979, che nel 2004 fondò il gruppo I Got You On Tape, ma che è anche stato membro dei Murder. Nel 2012 rilasciò il suo primo disco da solista The Daisy Age, nel 2012 fu la volta di My Convictions ed infine nel 2016 Polyester Skin (CD – Vinile – Digitale), progetto in cui è stato incluso questo bel pezzo, in rotazione radiofonica nazionale da venerdì 3 febbraio 2017.

Coloro i quali conoscono quest’interessante quanto enigmatico artista, sanno che la sua musica ed i suoi testi, si insinuano sotto la pelle, scuotono, creano dipendenza. Non fa eccezione Untouchable, che possiamo qualificare come amore e guerra, bellezza e malinconia, fragilità e contraddizioni, e certe volte, per vederci meglio, è necessario asciugarsi gli occhi.

Il brano è accompagnato dal video ufficiale dal sapore decisamente amatoriale. Il filmato è stato diretto da Rikke Benborg e vede protagonista la coppia composta da Rose Chie Mori e Marshall Korshak.

Per accedere al videoclip cliccate sull’immagine sottostante (qui nel canale Youtube Ego Italy uscito proprio in data odierna), mentre a seguire potete leggere la mia traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che compongono questo pezzo.

Untouchable – Jacob Bellens – Traduzione (Digital Download)

Dove la luna splende nei tuoi capelli

e la pioggia è caduta

su un terreno freddo e spoglio

gocciolando dalle nuvole

dove io canto perché ti voglio bene (o “mi importa”)

finché i miei polmoni non esplodono

mi addormento ma con la consapevolezza

che tutti sanno che

Link sponsorizzati









C’è un amore e una direzione

sulla questione (o “materia”) per cui ci siamo separati (o “che ci ha diviso”)

c’è una luce che sta uscendo allo scoperto

da una fessura della porta al mio cuore

perché l’estate si sta prolungando

perché non posso più surriscaldarmi

perché so che nel bene o nel male

Sono in guerra con la persona che voglio

Un albero cade

quasi accidentalmente

la terra comincia a bruciare

senza niente intorno

ti ho sentito dire che

non è troppo tardi

e che diventeremo

coraggiosi e intoccabili

Finché non arriverà l’alba

e il mattino farà irruzione

nel centro di questa città

sarò sveglissimo

Sarò fuori alla deriva

con un cuore che soffre

e una testa che mi gira

dal rumore (o “suono”) che fa

Perché è come se camminassi su un arcobaleno

perché non so qual è il mio posto nel mondo

perché non c’è nessuno al di sopra o al tuo fianco

perché hai pianto per troppo tempo

Mi sto arrampicando sulle mura della città

fuggendo dalle cose che mi mancano

mi sto asciugando gli occhi per vedere chiaramente

perché so che ci sono moltissime altre cose da scoprire

Un albero cade

quasi accidentalmente

la terra comincia a bruciare

senza niente intorno

ti ho sentito dire che

non è troppo tardi

e che diventeremo

coraggiosi e intoccabili

Un albero cade

quasi accidentalmente

la terra comincia a bruciare

senza niente intorno

ti ho sentito dire che

non è troppo tardi

e che diventeremo

coraggiosi e intoccabili

Jacob Bellens – Untouchable testo

Where the moon glows in your hair

and the rain falls down

on a ground that’s cold and bare

dripping from the clouds

where I sing because I care

till my lungs fall out

I’m asleep but well aware

that the word is out

There’s a love and a sense of direction

in the matter that keeps us apart

there’s a light coming out of the woodworks

from a crack in the door to my heart

cause the summer is taking forever

cause I can’t take the heat anymore

cause I know that for worse or for better

I’m at war with the one that I want

A tree falls down

almost unintentional

the earth starts burning

with no one around

I hear you say

it’s not too late

and we become

brave and untouchable

Until the daylight comes around

and the morning breaks

in the centre of this town

I’ll be wide awake

I’ll be out drifting about

with a heart that aches

and a head that’s spinning round

from the sound that it makes

Cause I feel like I’m walking a rainbow

cause I don’t know where I do belong

cause there’s no one above or beside you

because you have been crying too long

I’ve been climbing the walls of the city

on the run from the things that I miss

I’ve been drying my eyes to see clearly

cause I know that there’s so much more than this

A tree falls down

almost unintentional

the earth starts burning

with no one around

I hear you say

it’s not too late

and we become

brave and untouchable

A tree falls down

almost unintentional

the earth starts burning

with no one around

I hear you say

it’s not too late

and we become

brave and untouchable

















LASCIA UN COMMENTO ALL'ARTICOLO

commenti complessivi