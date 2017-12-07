Ina Wroldsen e il singolo Strongest disponibile anche nel remix di Alan Walker: video, testo e traduzione







Strongest è il nuovo singolo della cantautrice norvegese Ina Wroldsen pubblicato il 27 ottobre 2017 e dal successivo 24 novembre disponibile anche nel bel remix di Alan Walker.

Nel mezzo tra la collaborazione con Martin Solveig sulle note di Places e con Jax Jones nella recentissima Breathe, la cantante classe 1984 pubblica questa bella canzone che, anche se non viene ancora trasmessa dalle emittenti radiofoniche, è a mio parere decisamente radio friendly.

Strongest è un brano che ha significative potenzialità di per se ed il remix del dj e producer britannico, altro non fa che rendere la traccia ancora più gradevole.

La canzone è accompagnata dal lyric video che potete vedere su Youtube cliccando sull’immagine sottostante. Cliccate invece sul seguente link per accedere al lyric video del remix di Alan Walker.

A seguire il testo e la relativa traduzione in italiano.

Ina Wroldsen – Strongest traduzione (Download – Alan Walker Remix)

[Strofa 1]

Stai seduto lì con quell’espressione stampata in faccia come se avessi vinto

Come se nulla di quel che dico potrà cambiare ciò che provi

Stai seduto lì e mi dici che non sei più innamorato

E siamo d’intralcio, quindi devi soltanto andartene adesso

E dobbiamo solamente capire le tue ragioni

E giustificherai questo tradimento

Dicendomi che le promesse che c’eravamo fatti non sono abbastanza

[Pre-Ritornello 1]

Quindi ora sarai un’altra persona?

E come faccio a spiegare questo casino a nostro figlio?

Come lo spiegheresti a un bambino?

Papà se n’è andato

[Ritornello]

Beh, sarò più forte di come mi abbia mai conosciuta

E ci sarò quando avrà bisogno di un amore sufficientemente solido

Non preoccuparti, porterò la tua parte per noi

Non importa quanto sia brutta la tempesta

Sarò più forte di come mi abbia mai conosciuta

E ti lasceremo in pace

[Strofa 2]

Te ne stai seduto lì con il telefono in mano e sei ferito

Mi dici che ti senti come se mi avessi persa quando è arrivato lui

Mi dispiace ma non riesco a connettermi con le tue parole

Perché adesso ciò che conta non è il tuo ma il suo nome

E abbiamo solo bisogno di trovare un altro sostentamento

Perché lei vuole che tu www.nuovecanzoni.com l’aiuti con il suo

E mi vuoi dire che quello che hai fatto va bene

[Pre-Ritornello 2]

Quindi adesso sarai un altro padre?

Ed io sarò un’altra madre?

E come a un al bambino che ha dei fratellastri?

Papà è smarrito

[Ritornello]

Beh, sarò più forte di come mi abbia mai conosciuta

E ci sarò quando avrà bisogno di un amore sufficientemente solido

Non preoccuparti, porterò la tua parte per noi

Non importa quanto sia brutta la tempesta

Sarò più forte di come mi abbia mai conosciuta

E ti lasceremo in pace

[Ponte]

Parliamo della famiglia

Parliamo della famiglia

Parliamo dei legami e delle menzogne

E dell’amore che c’era in questa famiglia

Parliamo di onestà

Non sai niente di onestà

Lascerò te e i nostri progetti

E l’occasione che abbiamo avuto con questa famiglia

[Ritornello]

Beh, sarò più forte di come mi abbia mai conosciuta

E ci sarò quando avrà bisogno di un amore sufficientemente solido

Non preoccuparti, porterò la tua parte per noi

Non importa quanto sia brutta la tempesta

Sarò più forte di come mi abbia mai conosciuta

E ti lasceremo in pace

Oh na na, ti lasceremo in pace

Strongest testo

[Verse 1]

You sit there with that look on your face like you won

Like nothing that I say is gonna change how you feel now

You sit there and you tell me you fell outta love

And we are in your way so you just gotta leave now

And we just need to understand your reasons

And you are gonna justify this treason

By telling me the promises that we sworn ain’t enough

[Pre-Chorus 1]

So now you gonna be another person?

And how do I explain this shit to our son?

How’d you tell a toddler about a girlfriend?

Daddy’s gone

[Chorus]

Well, I will be the strongest that he ever knew

And I will be there when he needs a love strong enough

Don’t worry I will carry your share for us

No matter how bad the storm

I will be the strongest that he ever knew

And we’ll leave you alone

[Verse 2]

You sit there with your phone in your hands and you’re hurt

You tell me that you feel like you lost me when he came

I’m sorry but I cannot connect with your words

‘Cause right now what matters isn’t yours but it is his name

And we just need to find another income

‘Cause she wants you to help her with her own one

And you want me to tell me that what you’ve done is okay

[Pre-Chorus 2]

So now you gonna be another father?

And I will be a different kind of mother?

And how’d you tell a toddler ‘bout step brothers?

Daddy’s strayed

[Chorus]

Well, I will be the strongest that he ever knew

And I will be there when he needs a love strong enough

Don’t worry I will carry your share for us

No matter how bad the storm

I will be the strongest that he ever knew

And we’ll leave you alone

[Bridge]

Let’s talk about family

Let’s talk about family

Let’s talk of the ties and the lies

And the love that we had in this family

Let’s talk about honesty

You know nothing about honesty

I’ll let go of your hands and our plans

And the chance that we had with this family

[Chorus]

Well, I will be the strongest that he ever knew

And I will be there when he needs a love strong enough

Don’t worry I will carry your share for us

No matter how bad the storm

I will be the strongest that he ever knew

And we’ll leave you alone

Oh na na, we’ll leave you alone

















