Imagine Dragons: ascolta la nuova canzone Whatever It Takes (con testo e traduzione)

Gli Imagine Dragons hanno pubblicato poche ore fa il nuovo singolo promozionale che si intitola Whatever It Takes.
Dopo i singoli “Believer” (grandissimo successo) e “Thunder”, è il momento di questo pezzo estratto dal terzo studio album battezzato Evolve, che sarà composto anche dalle seguenti tracks: I Don’t Know Why, Walking the Wire, Rise Up, I’ll Make It Up To You, Yesterday, Mouth of the River, Start Over, Dancing In the Dark. Whatever It Takes è il brano che apre il progetto, in pre-order su iTunes.
Questa canzone è stata scritta da Joel Little, Daniel Platzman, Ben McKee, Wayne Sermon & Dan Reynolds e prodotta da KIDinaKORNER.
A mio parere anche questo brano è niente male e sono certo che non deluderà i fans della rock band americana capitanata da Dan Reynolds.
Siete pronti per ascoltarlo? Per accedere all’audio su Youtube cliccate sulla cover in basso, dopo la quale potete leggere la traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese.
Imagine Dragons – Whatever It Takes traduzione (Download)
[Verso 1]
Cado troppo velocemente per prepararmi a questo
Inciampare in questo mondo potrebbe essere pericoloso
Tutti sono avidi e rapaci
Negativi, Nepotisti
Tutti ad aspettare la caduta dell’uomo
Tutti a pregare per la fine del mondo (o “dei tempi”)
Tutti a sperare che possa essere quello
Sono nato per correre, sono nato per questo
[Pre-Ritornello]
Frusta, frusta
Mi gestisce come un cavallo da corsa
Mi stringe come una corda
Mi smonta (o “mi distrugge”) e mi ricostruisce
Voglio essere la scivolata, scivolata
La parola sulle tue labbra, labbra
La lettera che hai strappato, strappato
Mi distrugge e mi ricostruisce
[Ritornello]
Tutto il necessario
Perché adoro l’adrenalina nelle mie vene
Faccio tutto il necessario
Perché adoro come ci si sente quando spezzo le catene
Tutto il necessario
Già portami in alto, sono pronto
Tutto il necessario
Perché adoro l’adrenalina nelle vene
Faccio quello che serve
[Verso 2]
Ho sempre avuto paura di essere normale
Guardando il mio corpo sono infelice
Sempre attaccato a quel che si vede
Voglio essere invisibile
Guardando i miei anni come un martirio
Tutti hanno bisogno di essere una parte di loro
Non è mai abbastanza dalla somma delle particelle
Sono nato per correre, sono nato per questo
[Pre-Ritornello]
Frusta, frusta
Mi gestisce come un cavallo da corsa
Mi stringe come una corda
Mi smonta e mi ricostruisce
Voglio essere la scivolata, scivolata
La parola sulle tue labbra, labbra
La lettera che hai strappato, strappato
Mi distrugge e mi ricostruisce
[Ritornello]
Tutto il necessario
Perché adoro l’adrenalina nelle mie vene
Faccio tutto il necessario
Perché adoro come ci si sente quando spezzo le catene
Tutto il necessario
Già portami in alto, sono pronto
Tutto il necessario
Perché adoro l’adrenalina nelle vene
Faccio quello che serve
[Ponte]
Ipocrita, egoista
Non vuoi essere una frase tra parentesi
Ipotetico, lavoro su qualcosa di cui sono fiero
Fuori dalla scatola (o “fuori dagli schemi”) una colla sul mondo e la visione che abbiamo perso
Sono un apostrofo, sono solo un simbolo che ti ricorda che c’è altro da vedere
Sono solo un prodotto del sistema, una catastrofe
Eppure un capolavoro, e sono pure mezzo malato
E quando sarò morto
Almeno andrò nella tomba e sarò felice
Lascio che il corpo della mia anima faccia (o “diventerà una”) parte di me
Faccio tutto il necessario
[Ritornello]
Tutto il necessario
Perché adoro l’adrenalina nelle mie vene
Faccio tutto il necessario
Perché adoro come ci si sente quando spezzo le catene
Tutto il necessario
Già portami in alto, sono pronto
Tutto il necessario
Perché adoro l’adrenalina nelle vene
Faccio quello che serve
Whatever It Takes – Imagine Dragons – Testo
[Verse 1]
Falling too fast to prepare for this
Tripping in the world could be dangerous
Everybody circling is vulturous
Negative, Nepotist
Everybody waiting for the fall of man
Everybody praying for the end of times
Everybody hoping they could be the one
I was born to run, I was born for this
[Pre-Chorus]
Whip, whip
Run me like a race horse
Hold me like a rip cord
Break me down and build me up
I wanna be the slip, slip
Word upon your lip, lip
Letter that you rip, rip
Break me down and build me up
[Chorus]
Whatever it takes
Cause I love the adrenaline in my veins
I do whatever it takes
Cause I love how it feels when I break the chains
Whatever it takes
Ya take me to the top, I’m ready for
Whatever it takes
Cause I love the adrenaline in my veins
I do what it takes
[Verse 2]
Always had a fear of being typical
Looking at my body feeling miserable
Always hanging on to the visual
I wanna be invisible
Looking at my years like a martyrdom
Everybody needs to be a part of ‘em
Never be enough from the particle sum
I was born to run, I was born for this
[Pre-Chorus]
Whip, whip
Run me like a race horse
Hold me like a rip cord
Break me down and build me up
I wanna be the slip, slip
Word upon your lip, lip
Letter that you rip, rip
Break me down and build me up
[Chorus]
Whatever it takes
Cause I love the adrenaline in my veins
I do whatever it takes
Cause I love how it feels when I break the chains
Whatever it takes
Ya take me to the top, I’m ready for
Whatever it takes
Cause I love the adrenaline in my veins
I do what it takes
[Bridge]
Hypocritical, egotistical
Don’t wanna be the parenthetical
Hypothetical, working onto something that I’m proud of
Out of the box an epoxy to the world and the vision we’ve lost
I’m an apostrophe, I’m just a symbol to reminds you that there’s more to see
I’m just a product of the system, a catastrophe
And yet a masterpiece, and yet I’m half diseased
And when I am deceased
At least I go down to the grave and I happily
Leave the body of my soul to be a part of me
I do what it takes
[Chorus]
Whatever it takes
Cause I love the adrenaline in my veins
I do whatever it takes
Cause I love how it feels when I break the chains
Whatever it takes
Ya take me to the top, I’m ready for
Whatever it takes
Cause I love the adrenaline in my veins
I do what it takes