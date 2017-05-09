Imagine Dragons: ascolta la nuova canzone Whatever It Takes (con testo e traduzione)







Gli Imagine Dragons hanno pubblicato poche ore fa il nuovo singolo promozionale che si intitola Whatever It Takes.

Dopo i singoli “Believer” (grandissimo successo) e “Thunder”, è il momento di questo pezzo estratto dal terzo studio album battezzato Evolve, che sarà composto anche dalle seguenti tracks: I Don’t Know Why, Walking the Wire, Rise Up, I’ll Make It Up To You, Yesterday, Mouth of the River, Start Over, Dancing In the Dark. Whatever It Takes è il brano che apre il progetto, in pre-order su iTunes.





Questa canzone è stata scritta da Joel Little, Daniel Platzman, Ben McKee, Wayne Sermon & Dan Reynolds e prodotta da KIDinaKORNER.

A mio parere anche questo brano è niente male e sono certo che non deluderà i fans della rock band americana capitanata da Dan Reynolds.

Siete pronti per ascoltarlo? Per accedere all’audio su Youtube cliccate sulla cover in basso, dopo la quale potete leggere la traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese.

Imagine Dragons – Whatever It Takes traduzione (Download)

[Verso 1]

Cado troppo velocemente per prepararmi a questo

Inciampare in questo mondo potrebbe essere pericoloso

Tutti sono avidi e rapaci

Negativi, Nepotisti

Tutti ad aspettare la caduta dell’uomo

Tutti a pregare per la fine del mondo (o “dei tempi”)

Tutti a sperare che possa essere quello

Sono nato per correre, sono nato per questo

[Pre-Ritornello]

Frusta, frusta

Mi gestisce come un cavallo da corsa

Mi stringe come una corda

Mi smonta (o “mi distrugge”) e mi ricostruisce

Voglio essere la scivolata, scivolata

La parola sulle tue labbra, labbra

La lettera che hai strappato, strappato

Mi distrugge e mi ricostruisce

[Ritornello]

Tutto il necessario

Perché adoro l’adrenalina nelle mie vene

Faccio tutto il necessario

Perché adoro come ci si sente quando spezzo le catene

Tutto il necessario

Già portami in alto, sono pronto

Tutto il necessario

Perché adoro l’adrenalina nelle vene

Faccio quello che serve

[Verso 2]

Ho sempre avuto paura di essere normale

Guardando il mio corpo sono infelice

Sempre attaccato a quel che si vede

Voglio essere invisibile

Guardando i miei anni come un martirio

Tutti hanno bisogno di essere una parte di loro

Non è mai abbastanza dalla somma delle particelle

Sono nato per correre, sono nato per questo

[Pre-Ritornello]

Frusta, frusta

Mi gestisce come un cavallo da corsa

Mi stringe come una corda

Mi smonta e mi ricostruisce

Voglio essere la scivolata, scivolata

La parola sulle tue labbra, labbra

La lettera che hai strappato, strappato

Mi distrugge e mi ricostruisce

[Ritornello]

Tutto il necessario

Perché adoro l’adrenalina nelle mie vene

Faccio tutto il necessario

Perché adoro come ci si sente quando spezzo le catene

Tutto il necessario

Già portami in alto, sono pronto

Tutto il necessario

Perché adoro l’adrenalina nelle vene

Faccio quello che serve

[Ponte]

Ipocrita, egoista

Non vuoi essere una frase tra parentesi

Ipotetico, lavoro su qualcosa di cui sono fiero

Fuori dalla scatola (o “fuori dagli schemi”) una colla sul mondo e la visione che abbiamo perso

Sono un apostrofo, sono solo un simbolo che ti ricorda che c’è altro da vedere

Sono solo un prodotto del sistema, una catastrofe

Eppure un capolavoro, e sono pure mezzo malato

E quando sarò morto

Almeno andrò nella tomba e sarò felice

Lascio che il corpo della mia anima faccia (o “diventerà una”) parte di me

Faccio tutto il necessario

[Ritornello]

Tutto il necessario

Perché adoro l’adrenalina nelle mie vene

Faccio tutto il necessario

Perché adoro come ci si sente quando spezzo le catene

Tutto il necessario

Già portami in alto, sono pronto

Tutto il necessario

Perché adoro l’adrenalina nelle vene

Faccio quello che serve

Whatever It Takes – Imagine Dragons – Testo

[Verse 1]

Falling too fast to prepare for this

Tripping in the world could be dangerous

Everybody circling is vulturous

Negative, Nepotist

Everybody waiting for the fall of man

Everybody praying for the end of times

Everybody hoping they could be the one

I was born to run, I was born for this

[Pre-Chorus]

Whip, whip

Run me like a race horse

Hold me like a rip cord

Break me down and build me up

I wanna be the slip, slip

Word upon your lip, lip

Letter that you rip, rip

Break me down and build me up

[Chorus]

Whatever it takes

Cause I love the adrenaline in my veins

I do whatever it takes

Cause I love how it feels when I break the chains

Whatever it takes

Ya take me to the top, I’m ready for

Whatever it takes

Cause I love the adrenaline in my veins

I do what it takes

[Verse 2]

Always had a fear of being typical

Looking at my body feeling miserable

Always hanging on to the visual

I wanna be invisible

Looking at my years like a martyrdom

Everybody needs to be a part of ‘em

Never be enough from the particle sum

I was born to run, I was born for this

[Pre-Chorus]

Whip, whip

Run me like a race horse

Hold me like a rip cord

Break me down and build me up

I wanna be the slip, slip

Word upon your lip, lip

Letter that you rip, rip

Break me down and build me up

[Chorus]

Whatever it takes

Cause I love the adrenaline in my veins

I do whatever it takes

Cause I love how it feels when I break the chains

Whatever it takes

Ya take me to the top, I’m ready for

Whatever it takes

Cause I love the adrenaline in my veins

I do what it takes

[Bridge]

Hypocritical, egotistical

Don’t wanna be the parenthetical

Hypothetical, working onto something that I’m proud of

Out of the box an epoxy to the world and the vision we’ve lost

I’m an apostrophe, I’m just a symbol to reminds you that there’s more to see

I’m just a product of the system, a catastrophe

And yet a masterpiece, and yet I’m half diseased

And when I am deceased

At least I go down to the grave and I happily

Leave the body of my soul to be a part of me

I do what it takes

[Chorus]

Whatever it takes

Cause I love the adrenaline in my veins

I do whatever it takes

Cause I love how it feels when I break the chains

Whatever it takes

Ya take me to the top, I’m ready for

Whatever it takes

Cause I love the adrenaline in my veins

I do what it takes

















