Imagine Dragons: ascolta il nuovo singolo Thunder (testo e traduzione)







Dopo l’incredibile successo di Believer, gli Imagine Dragons hanno pubblicato il nuovo singolo che si intitola Thunder, disponibile nei digital store ed in streaming da venerdì 28 aprile 2017.

Si tratta del secondo tassello della terza era discografica che dovrebbe intitolarsi ID3, che al momento in cui scrivo non ha ancora una release date.





Questa bella canzone è stata scritta da Dan Reynolds, frontman della rock band di Las Vegas, che racconta la realizzazione del suo sogno: quello di diventare una star.

Egli parla anche dei compagni di classe che lo prendevano in giro, perché troppo ambizioso e sognatore. Beh! Adesso Dan & soci sono quello che sono e gli sorridono dal palco, in cui sono protagonisti davanti a migliaia e migliaia di persone. Magari nel frattempo, qualcuno degli ex compagni di classe sarà anche diventato fan degli Imagine Dragons.

Il brano è quindi una sorta di rivendicazione, rivolta nei confronti di coloro i quali non avrebbero minimamente pensato che Dan sarebbe arrivato fino a questo punto.

Siete curiosi di ascoltare l’inedito? Potete farlo nel canale Youtube del gruppo cliccando sulla copertina in basso, dopo la quale trovate la traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese.

Thunder – Imagine Dragons – Traduzione (Digital Download)

[Verso 1]

Solo una giovane pistola con una miccia veloce

Ero teso (o “rigido”), voglio lasciarmi andare

Stavo sognando cose più grandi

E voglio lasciarmi la vita alle spalle

Non è un sì signore, non un ammiratore

Faccio la mia musica, la adatto alle esigenze di mercato

Accomodatevi nell’atrio, prendete un numero

Ero un fulmine prima del tuono

[Refrain]

Tuono, tuono

Tuono, tuo-tuono

Tuo-Tuo-tuono, tuono, tuono

Thunder, tuo-tuono

Tuo-Tuo-tuono, tuono,

[Ritornello]

Tuono, senti il tuono

Il fulmine e il tuono

Tuono, senti il tuono

Il fulmine e il tuono

Tuono, tuono

Tuono

[Verso 2]

I ragazzi della mia classe ridevano di me

Mentre stavo progettando musica per le masse

Chi ti credi di essere?

Sognando di essere una grande star

Dici di essere fondamentale, dici di essere facile

Viaggi sempre sul sedile posteriore

Ora sorrido dal palco, mentre

Applaudite con il naso sanguinante

Link sponsorizzati









[Refrain]

Tuono, tuono

Tuono, tuo-tuono

Tuo-Tuo-tuono, tuono, tuono

Thunder, tuo-tuono

Tuo-Tuo-tuono, tuono,

[Ritornello]

Tuono, senti il tuono

Il fulmine e il tuono

Tuono, senti il tuono

Il fulmine e il tuono

Tuono

[Ponte]

Tuono, senti il tuono

Il fulmine e il tuono, tuono

[Ritornello]

Tuono, senti il tuono

Il fulmine e il tuono, tuono

Tuono, senti il tuono

Il fulmine e il tuono, tuono

Tuono, senti il tuono

Il fulmine e il tuono, tuono

Tuono, senti il tuono (senti il)

Fulmine e il tuono, tuono

[Refrain]

Tuono, tuono, tuono

Tuo-Tuo-tuono, tuono

Tuono, tuono, tuono

Tuo-Tuo-tuono, tuono

Tuono, tuono, tuono

Tuo-Tuo-tuono, tuono

Tuono, tuono, tuono

Tuo-Tuo-tuono, tuono

Powered by NuoveCanzoni.com

Imagine Dragons – Thunder testo

[Verse 1]

Just a young gun with a quick fuse

I was uptight, wanna let loose

I was dreaming of bigger things

And wanna leave my own life behind

Not a yes sir, not a follower

Fit the box, fit the mold

Have a seat in the foyer, take a number

I was lightning before the thunder

[Refrain]

Thunder, thunder

Thunder, thun-, thunder

Thun-thun-thunder, thunder, thunder

Thunder, thun-, thunder

Thun-thun-thunder, thunder

[Chorus]

Thunder, feel the thunder

Lightning and the thunder

Thunder, feel the thunder

Lightning and the thunder

Thunder, thunder

Thunder

[Verse 2]

Kids were laughing in my classes

While I was scheming for the masses

Who do you think you are?

Dreaming ‘bout being a big star

You say you’re basic, you say you’re easy

You’re always riding in the back seat

Now I’m smiling from the stage while

You were clapping in the nose bleeds

[Refrain]

Thunder, thunder

Thunder, thun-, thunder

Thun-thun-thunder, thunder, thunder

Thunder, thun-, thunder

Thun-thun-thunder, thunder

[Chorus]

Thunder, feel the thunder

Lightning and the thunder

Thunder, feel the thunder

Lightning and the thunder

Thunder

[Bridge]

Thunder, feel the thunder

Lightning and the thunder, thunder

[Chorus]

Thunder, feel the thunder

Lightning and the thunder, thunder

Thunder, feel the thunder

Lightning and the thunder, thunder

Thunder, feel the thunder

Lightning and the thunder, thunder

Thunder, feel the thunder (feel the)

Lightning and the thunder, thunder

[Refrain]

Thunder, thunder, thunder

Thun-thun-thunder, thunder

Thunder, thunder, thunder

Thun-thun-thunder, thunder

Thunder, thunder, thunder

Thun-thun-thunder, thunder

Thunder, thunder, thunder

Thun-thun-thunder, thunder

















LASCIA UN COMMENTO ALL'ARTICOLO

commenti complessivi