Imagine Dragons: ascolta il nuovo singolo Thunder (testo e traduzione)

Dopo l’incredibile successo di Believer, gli Imagine Dragons hanno pubblicato il nuovo singolo che si intitola Thunder, disponibile nei digital store ed in streaming da venerdì 28 aprile 2017.
Si tratta del secondo tassello della terza era discografica che dovrebbe intitolarsi ID3, che al momento in cui scrivo non ha ancora una release date.
Questa bella canzone è stata scritta da Dan Reynolds, frontman della rock band di Las Vegas, che racconta la realizzazione del suo sogno: quello di diventare una star.
Egli parla anche dei compagni di classe che lo prendevano in giro, perché troppo ambizioso e sognatore. Beh! Adesso Dan & soci sono quello che sono e gli sorridono dal palco, in cui sono protagonisti davanti a migliaia e migliaia di persone. Magari nel frattempo, qualcuno degli ex compagni di classe sarà anche diventato fan degli Imagine Dragons.
Il brano è quindi una sorta di rivendicazione, rivolta nei confronti di coloro i quali non avrebbero minimamente pensato che Dan sarebbe arrivato fino a questo punto.
Siete curiosi di ascoltare l’inedito? Potete farlo nel canale Youtube del gruppo cliccando sulla copertina in basso, dopo la quale trovate la traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese.
Thunder – Imagine Dragons – Traduzione (Digital Download)
[Verso 1]
Solo una giovane pistola con una miccia veloce
Ero teso (o “rigido”), voglio lasciarmi andare
Stavo sognando cose più grandi
E voglio lasciarmi la vita alle spalle
Non è un sì signore, non un ammiratore
Faccio la mia musica, la adatto alle esigenze di mercato
Accomodatevi nell’atrio, prendete un numero
Ero un fulmine prima del tuono
[Refrain]
Tuono, tuono
Tuono, tuo-tuono
Tuo-Tuo-tuono, tuono, tuono
Thunder, tuo-tuono
Tuo-Tuo-tuono, tuono,
[Ritornello]
Tuono, senti il tuono
Il fulmine e il tuono
Tuono, senti il tuono
Il fulmine e il tuono
Tuono, tuono
Tuono
[Verso 2]
I ragazzi della mia classe ridevano di me
Mentre stavo progettando musica per le masse
Chi ti credi di essere?
Sognando di essere una grande star
Dici di essere fondamentale, dici di essere facile
Viaggi sempre sul sedile posteriore
Ora sorrido dal palco, mentre
Applaudite con il naso sanguinante
[Refrain]
Tuono, tuono
Tuono, tuo-tuono
Tuo-Tuo-tuono, tuono, tuono
Thunder, tuo-tuono
Tuo-Tuo-tuono, tuono,
[Ritornello]
Tuono, senti il tuono
Il fulmine e il tuono
Tuono, senti il tuono
Il fulmine e il tuono
Tuono
[Ponte]
Tuono, senti il tuono
Il fulmine e il tuono, tuono
[Ritornello]
Tuono, senti il tuono
Il fulmine e il tuono, tuono
Tuono, senti il tuono
Il fulmine e il tuono, tuono
Tuono, senti il tuono
Il fulmine e il tuono, tuono
Tuono, senti il tuono (senti il)
Fulmine e il tuono, tuono
[Refrain]
Tuono, tuono, tuono
Tuo-Tuo-tuono, tuono
Tuono, tuono, tuono
Tuo-Tuo-tuono, tuono
Tuono, tuono, tuono
Tuo-Tuo-tuono, tuono
Tuono, tuono, tuono
Tuo-Tuo-tuono, tuono
Imagine Dragons – Thunder testo
[Verse 1]
Just a young gun with a quick fuse
I was uptight, wanna let loose
I was dreaming of bigger things
And wanna leave my own life behind
Not a yes sir, not a follower
Fit the box, fit the mold
Have a seat in the foyer, take a number
I was lightning before the thunder
[Refrain]
Thunder, thunder
Thunder, thun-, thunder
Thun-thun-thunder, thunder, thunder
Thunder, thun-, thunder
Thun-thun-thunder, thunder
[Chorus]
Thunder, feel the thunder
Lightning and the thunder
Thunder, feel the thunder
Lightning and the thunder
Thunder, thunder
Thunder
[Verse 2]
Kids were laughing in my classes
While I was scheming for the masses
Who do you think you are?
Dreaming ‘bout being a big star
You say you’re basic, you say you’re easy
You’re always riding in the back seat
Now I’m smiling from the stage while
You were clapping in the nose bleeds
[Refrain]
Thunder, thunder
Thunder, thun-, thunder
Thun-thun-thunder, thunder, thunder
Thunder, thun-, thunder
Thun-thun-thunder, thunder
[Chorus]
Thunder, feel the thunder
Lightning and the thunder
Thunder, feel the thunder
Lightning and the thunder
Thunder
[Bridge]
Thunder, feel the thunder
Lightning and the thunder, thunder
[Chorus]
Thunder, feel the thunder
Lightning and the thunder, thunder
Thunder, feel the thunder
Lightning and the thunder, thunder
Thunder, feel the thunder
Lightning and the thunder, thunder
Thunder, feel the thunder (feel the)
Lightning and the thunder, thunder
[Refrain]
Thunder, thunder, thunder
Thun-thun-thunder, thunder
Thunder, thunder, thunder
Thun-thun-thunder, thunder
Thunder, thunder, thunder
Thun-thun-thunder, thunder
Thunder, thunder, thunder
Thun-thun-thunder, thunder