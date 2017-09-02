Hurts: guarda il video di Ready to Go + testo e traduzione

Ready to Go è il secondo singolo degli Hurts estratto dal quarto album in studio Desire, che vedrà la luce il prossimo 29 settembre, a poco meno di due anni di distanza da Surrender.
Dopo il primo singolo Beautiful Ones, il duo inglese composto da Adam Anderson e Theo Hutchcraft torna a promuovere la quarta attesa era discografica che sarà composta da tredici tracce, tra le quali la canzone in oggetto, disponibile dal 1° settembre 2017.
Niente male anche se forse senza troppe pretese questa Ready To Go, lanciata direttamente dall’interessante quanto tutt’altro che allegro video ufficiale.
Per accedere al filmato cliccate sull’immagine sottostante, mentre a seguire potete leggere la traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che compongono questo pezzo.
Ready to Go traduzione – Hurts (Download)
[Strofa 1]
Jackie ha appena 17 anni ed è incontentabile
Passa sulla scena, come una reginetta gitana
E guarda chiunque, con un sorriso segreto
Ha un tatuaggio nero sul suo corpo
Con scritto
[Ritornello]
“Quando morirò, sì, sai che sarò pronta a partire”
“Quando morirò, sì, sai che sarò pronta a partire”
“Quando morirò, sì, sai che sarò pronta a partire”
“Quando morirò, sì, sai che sarò pronta a partire”
“Quando morirò, sì, sai che sarò pronta a partire”
“Quando morirò, sì, sai che sarò pronta a partire”
“Quando morirò, sì, sai che sarò pronta a partire”
[Strofa 2]
Non sai cos’ha visto o dove è stata
Ma attiri la sua attenzione e ti fa congelare
E guarda tutti, con un sorriso segreto
Ha un tatuaggio nero sul suo corpo
Con scritto
[Ritornello]
“Quando morirò, sì, sai che sarò pronta a partire”
“Quando morirò, sì, sai che sarò pronta a partire”
“Quando morirò, sì, sai che sarò pronta a partire”
“Quando morirò, sì, sai che sarò pronta a partire”
“Quando morirò, sì, sai che sarò pronta a partire”
“Quando morirò, sì, sai che sarò pronta a partire”
“Quando morirò, sì, sai che sarò pronta a partire”
[Ponte]
Il diavolo balla corpo a corpo (o “faccia a faccia”)
Quando arriverà il mietitore, sarò pronto a partire
Il diavolo balla faccia a faccia
Quando arriverà il mietitore, sarò pronto a partire
Il diavolo balla corpo a corpo
Quando arriverà il mietitore, sarò pronto a partire
[Ritornello]
“Quando morirò, sì, sai che sarò pronta a partire”
“Quando morirò, sì, sai che sarò pronta a partire”
“Quando morirò, sì, sai che sarò pronta a partire”
“Quando morirò, sì, sai che sarò pronta a partire”
“Quando morirò, sì, sai che sarò pronta a partire”
“Quando morirò, sì, sai che sarò pronta a partire”
“Quando morirò, sì, sai che sarò pronta a partire”
Hurts – Ready To Go testo
[Verse 1]
Jackie’s just 17, and hard to please
She steps on the scene, like a gypsy queen
And she’s looking at everybody, with a secret smile
She got a black tattoo on her body
And it says
[Chorus]
“When I die, yeah, you know I’ll be ready to go”
“When I die, yeah, you know I’ll be ready to go”
“When I die, yeah, you know I’ll be ready to go”
“When I die, yeah, you know I’ll be ready to go”
“When I die, yeah, you know I’ll be ready to go”
“When I die, yeah, you know I’ll be ready to go”
“When I die, yeah, you know I’ll be ready to go”
[Verse 2]
You don’t know what she’s seen, or where she’s been
But you catch her eye, and it makes you freeze
And she’s looking at everybody, with a secret smile
She got a black tattoo on her body
And it says
[Chorus]
“When I die, yeah, you know I’ll be ready to go”
“When I die, yeah, you know I’ll be ready to go”
“When I die, yeah, you know I’ll be ready to go”
“When I die, yeah, you know I’ll be ready to go”
“When I die, yeah, you know I’ll be ready to go”
“When I die, yeah, you know I’ll be ready to go”
“When I die, yeah, you know I’ll be ready to go”
[Bridge]
The devil’s dancing toe to toe
When the reaper comes, I’ll be ready to go
The devil’s dancing toe to toe
When the reaper comes, I’ll be ready to go
The devil’s dancing toe to toe
When the reaper comes, I’ll be ready to go
[Chorus]
“When I die, yeah, you know I’ll be ready to go”
“When I die, yeah, you know I’ll be ready to go”
“When I die, yeah, you know I’ll be ready to go”
“When I die, yeah, you know I’ll be ready to go”
“When I die, yeah, you know I’ll be ready to go”
“When I die, yeah, you know I’ll be ready to go”