Hurts: guarda il video di Ready to Go + testo e traduzione







Ready to Go è il secondo singolo degli Hurts estratto dal quarto album in studio Desire, che vedrà la luce il prossimo 29 settembre, a poco meno di due anni di distanza da Surrender.

Dopo il primo singolo Beautiful Ones, il duo inglese composto da Adam Anderson e Theo Hutchcraft torna a promuovere la quarta attesa era discografica che sarà composta da tredici tracce, tra le quali la canzone in oggetto, disponibile dal 1° settembre 2017.

Niente male anche se forse senza troppe pretese questa Ready To Go, lanciata direttamente dall’interessante quanto tutt’altro che allegro video ufficiale.

Per accedere al filmato cliccate sull’immagine sottostante, mentre a seguire potete leggere la traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che compongono questo pezzo.

Ready to Go traduzione – Hurts (Download)

[Strofa 1]

Jackie ha appena 17 anni ed è incontentabile

Passa sulla scena, come una reginetta gitana

E guarda chiunque, con un sorriso segreto

Ha un tatuaggio nero sul suo corpo

Con scritto

[Ritornello]

“Quando morirò, sì, sai che sarò pronta a partire”

“Quando morirò, sì, sai che sarò pronta a partire”

“Quando morirò, sì, sai che sarò pronta a partire”

“Quando morirò, sì, sai che sarò pronta a partire”

“Quando morirò, sì, sai che sarò pronta a partire”

“Quando morirò, sì, sai che sarò pronta a partire”

“Quando morirò, sì, sai che sarò pronta a partire”

[Strofa 2]

Non sai cos’ha visto o dove è stata

Ma attiri la sua attenzione e ti fa congelare

E guarda tutti, con un sorriso segreto

Ha un tatuaggio nero sul suo corpo

Con scritto

[Ritornello]

“Quando morirò, sì, sai che sarò pronta a partire”

“Quando morirò, sì, sai che sarò pronta a partire”

“Quando morirò, sì, sai che sarò pronta a partire”

“Quando morirò, sì, sai che sarò pronta a partire”

“Quando morirò, sì, sai che sarò pronta a partire”

“Quando morirò, sì, sai che sarò pronta a partire”

“Quando morirò, sì, sai che sarò pronta a partire”

[Ponte]

Il diavolo balla corpo a corpo (o “faccia a faccia”)

Quando arriverà il mietitore, sarò pronto a partire

Il diavolo balla faccia a faccia

Quando arriverà il mietitore, sarò pronto a partire

Il diavolo balla corpo a corpo

Quando arriverà il mietitore, sarò pronto a partire

[Ritornello]

“Quando morirò, sì, sai che sarò pronta a partire”

“Quando morirò, sì, sai che sarò pronta a partire”

“Quando morirò, sì, sai che sarò pronta a partire”

“Quando morirò, sì, sai che sarò pronta a partire”

“Quando morirò, sì, sai che sarò pronta a partire”

“Quando morirò, sì, sai che sarò pronta a partire”

“Quando morirò, sì, sai che sarò pronta a partire”

Hurts – Ready To Go testo

[Verse 1]

Jackie’s just 17, and hard to please

She steps on the scene, like a gypsy queen

And she’s looking at everybody, with a secret smile

She got a black tattoo on her body

And it says

[Chorus]

“When I die, yeah, you know I’ll be ready to go”

“When I die, yeah, you know I’ll be ready to go”

“When I die, yeah, you know I’ll be ready to go”

“When I die, yeah, you know I’ll be ready to go”

“When I die, yeah, you know I’ll be ready to go”

“When I die, yeah, you know I’ll be ready to go”

“When I die, yeah, you know I’ll be ready to go”

[Verse 2]

You don’t know what she’s seen, or where she’s been

But you catch her eye, and it makes you freeze

And she’s looking at everybody, with a secret smile

She got a black tattoo on her body

And it says

[Chorus]

“When I die, yeah, you know I’ll be ready to go”

“When I die, yeah, you know I’ll be ready to go”

“When I die, yeah, you know I’ll be ready to go”

“When I die, yeah, you know I’ll be ready to go”

“When I die, yeah, you know I’ll be ready to go”

“When I die, yeah, you know I’ll be ready to go”

“When I die, yeah, you know I’ll be ready to go”

[Bridge]

The devil’s dancing toe to toe

When the reaper comes, I’ll be ready to go

The devil’s dancing toe to toe

When the reaper comes, I’ll be ready to go

The devil’s dancing toe to toe

When the reaper comes, I’ll be ready to go

[Chorus]

“When I die, yeah, you know I’ll be ready to go”

“When I die, yeah, you know I’ll be ready to go”

“When I die, yeah, you know I’ll be ready to go”

“When I die, yeah, you know I’ll be ready to go”

“When I die, yeah, you know I’ll be ready to go”

“When I die, yeah, you know I’ll be ready to go”

















