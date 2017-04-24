Hurts e il nuovo singolo Beautiful Ones: guarda il video (testo e traduzione)

Gli Hurts sono ufficialmente tornati con il nuovo singolo che si intitola Beautiful Ones, un bel pezzo disponibile nei digital store dallo scorso 19 aprile.
La canzone anticipa l’uscita del nuovo nonché quarto studio album, che al momento in cui scrivo non ha né un titolo, né una release date. Il progetto dovrebbe comunque essere pubblicato entro quest’anno via Sony Music Entertainment.
Il duo synthpop britannico formato dal cantante Theo Hutchcraft e dal tastierista Adam Anderson, ha sfornato quest’orecchiabile pezzo, un sinthpop armonico accompagnato da pianoforte, il cui ritornello è decisamente adatto per essere cantato in coro.
Il video ufficiale è disponibile dal 21 aprile 2017: si tratta di un cortometraggio diretto da Tim Mattia, che ha come caratteristica, quella di partire dalla fine, per quindi arrivare a dove la vicenda è iniziata.
Nel filmato si esplorano tematiche come la brutalità, l’odio, l’amore e come si evince dal titolo, la bellezza. Per accedere cliccate sull’immagine in basso.
A seguire trovate la mia traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che compongono questo nuovissimo pezzo.
Hurts – Beautiful Ones traduzione (Download)
[Verso 1]
Rispondi al telefono, metti il cappotto
Tutti ti guardano
Passa tra la folla, tra il rumore
Di tutti quelli che parlano di te
[Pre-Ritornello 1]
Non temere
Tesoro, un giorno questo svanirà
Quindi fai un bel sorriso, fallo con stile
Fai venir voglia a tutti di essere te
Fai venir voglia a tutti di essere te
Fai venir voglia a tutti di essere te
[Ritornello]
Non pensarci due volte
Concediti un’altra notte
Reggiti forte
Speri che ne uscirai viva
Ohh, siamo i più belli
Ohh, siamo i più belli
[Verso 2]
È solo una fase, non devi sentirti in colpa
Per tutti quelli che cercano di accontentarti
Ma sei troppo giovane per cadere a pezzi
Quindi non permettergli di provare ad ingannarti
[Pre-Chorus 2]
Non vergognarti
Tesoro, un giorno questo finirà
Quindi metti il cappotto, offri loro uno spettacolo
Fai venir voglia a tutti di essere te
Fai venir voglia a tutti di essere te
Fai venir voglia a tutti di essere te
[Ritornello]
Non pensarci due volte
Concediti un’altra notte
Reggiti forte
Speri che ne uscirai viva
Ohh, siamo i più belli
Ohh, siamo i più belli
[Ponte]
Noi siamo, siamo
Siamo i più belli
Noi siamo, siamo
Siamo i più belli
Siamo (noi siamo), siamo (siamo)
Siamo i più belli
Noi siamo, siamo
Siamo i più belli
Noi siamo, siamo
Siamo i più belli
Noi siamo, siamo
Siamo i più belli
Siamo (noi siamo), siamo (siamo)
Siamo i più belli
Noi siamo, siamo
Siamo i più belli
[Ritornello]
Oh baby, non pensarci due volte
Concediti un’altra notte
Reggiti forte
Speri che ne uscirai viva
Ohh, siamo i più belli
Ohh, siamo i più belli
[Conclusione]
Bellissimi, così belli
Bellissimi, così belli
Bellissimi, così belli
Bellissimi, così belli
Bellissimi, così belli
Bellissimi, così belli
Bellissimi, così belli
Siamo i più belli
Powered by NuoveCanzoni.com
Beautiful Ones – Hurts – Testo
[Verse 1]
Pick up your phone, put on your coat
Everyone’s looking up at you
Push through the crowd, into the sound
Of everyone talking about you
[Pre-Chorus 1]
Don’t be afraid
Honey, one day this will fade
So put on a smile, do it in style
Make them all desperate to be you
Make them all desperate to be you
Make them all desperate to be you
[Chorus]
Don’t think twice
Give yourself to another night
Hold on tight
Hope that you make it out alive
Ohh, we are the beautiful ones
Ohh, we are the beautiful ones
[Verse 2]
It’s just a phase, you’re not to blame
For everyone trying to please you
But you’re too young to come undone
So don’t let them try to deceive you
[Pre-Chorus 2]
Don’t be ashamed
Honey, one day this will fade
So put on your coat, give them a show
Make them all desperate to be you
Make them all desperate to be you
Make them all desperate to be you
[Chorus]
Don’t think twice
Give yourself to another night
Hold on tight
Hope that you make it out alive
Ohh, we are the beautiful ones
Ohh, we are the beautiful ones
[Bridge]
We are the, we are the
We are the beautiful ones
We are the, we are the
We are the beautiful ones
We are the (we are the), we are the (we are the)
We are the beautiful ones
We are the, we are the
We are the beautiful ones
We are the, we are the
We are the beautiful ones
We are the, we are the
We are the beautiful ones
We are the (we are the), we are the (we are the)
We are the beautiful ones
We are the, we are the
We are the beautiful ones
[Chorus]
Oh baby, don’t think twice
Give yourself to another night
Hold on tight
Hope that you make it out alive
Ohh, we are the beautiful ones
Ohh, we are the beautiful ones
[Outro]
Beautiful, so beautiful
Beautiful, so beautiful
Beautiful, so beautiful
Beautiful, so beautiful
Beautiful, so beautiful
Beautiful, so beautiful
Beautiful, so beautiful
We are the beautiful ones