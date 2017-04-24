Hurts e il nuovo singolo Beautiful Ones: guarda il video (testo e traduzione)







Gli Hurts sono ufficialmente tornati con il nuovo singolo che si intitola Beautiful Ones, un bel pezzo disponibile nei digital store dallo scorso 19 aprile.

La canzone anticipa l’uscita del nuovo nonché quarto studio album, che al momento in cui scrivo non ha né un titolo, né una release date. Il progetto dovrebbe comunque essere pubblicato entro quest’anno via Sony Music Entertainment.





Il duo synthpop britannico formato dal cantante Theo Hutchcraft e dal tastierista Adam Anderson, ha sfornato quest’orecchiabile pezzo, un sinthpop armonico accompagnato da pianoforte, il cui ritornello è decisamente adatto per essere cantato in coro.

Il video ufficiale è disponibile dal 21 aprile 2017: si tratta di un cortometraggio diretto da Tim Mattia, che ha come caratteristica, quella di partire dalla fine, per quindi arrivare a dove la vicenda è iniziata.

Nel filmato si esplorano tematiche come la brutalità, l’odio, l’amore e come si evince dal titolo, la bellezza. Per accedere cliccate sull’immagine in basso.

A seguire trovate la mia traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che compongono questo nuovissimo pezzo.

Hurts – Beautiful Ones traduzione (Download)

[Verso 1]

Rispondi al telefono, metti il ​​cappotto

Tutti ti guardano

Passa tra la folla, tra il rumore

Di tutti quelli che parlano di te

[Pre-Ritornello 1]

Non temere

Tesoro, un giorno questo svanirà

Quindi fai un bel sorriso, fallo con stile

Fai venir voglia a tutti di essere te

Fai venir voglia a tutti di essere te

Fai venir voglia a tutti di essere te

[Ritornello]

Non pensarci due volte

Concediti un’altra notte

Reggiti forte

Speri che ne uscirai viva

Ohh, siamo i più belli

Ohh, siamo i più belli

[Verso 2]

È solo una fase, non devi sentirti in colpa

Per tutti quelli che cercano di accontentarti

Ma sei troppo giovane per cadere a pezzi

Quindi non permettergli di provare ad ingannarti

[Pre-Chorus 2]

Non vergognarti

Tesoro, un giorno questo finirà

Quindi metti il ​​cappotto, offri loro uno spettacolo

Fai venir voglia a tutti di essere te

Fai venir voglia a tutti di essere te

Fai venir voglia a tutti di essere te

[Ritornello]

Non pensarci due volte

Concediti un’altra notte

Reggiti forte

Speri che ne uscirai viva

Ohh, siamo i più belli

Ohh, siamo i più belli

[Ponte]

Noi siamo, siamo

Siamo i più belli

Noi siamo, siamo

Siamo i più belli

Siamo (noi siamo), siamo (siamo)

Siamo i più belli

Noi siamo, siamo

Siamo i più belli

Noi siamo, siamo

Siamo i più belli

Noi siamo, siamo

Siamo i più belli

Siamo (noi siamo), siamo (siamo)

Siamo i più belli

Noi siamo, siamo

Siamo i più belli

Link sponsorizzati









[Ritornello]

Oh baby, non pensarci due volte

Concediti un’altra notte

Reggiti forte

Speri che ne uscirai viva

Ohh, siamo i più belli

Ohh, siamo i più belli

[Conclusione]

Bellissimi, così belli

Bellissimi, così belli

Bellissimi, così belli

Bellissimi, così belli

Bellissimi, così belli

Bellissimi, così belli

Bellissimi, così belli

Siamo i più belli

Powered by NuoveCanzoni.com

Beautiful Ones – Hurts – Testo

[Verse 1]

Pick up your phone, put on your coat

Everyone’s looking up at you

Push through the crowd, into the sound

Of everyone talking about you

[Pre-Chorus 1]

Don’t be afraid

Honey, one day this will fade

So put on a smile, do it in style

Make them all desperate to be you

Make them all desperate to be you

Make them all desperate to be you

[Chorus]

Don’t think twice

Give yourself to another night

Hold on tight

Hope that you make it out alive

Ohh, we are the beautiful ones

Ohh, we are the beautiful ones

[Verse 2]

It’s just a phase, you’re not to blame

For everyone trying to please you

But you’re too young to come undone

So don’t let them try to deceive you

[Pre-Chorus 2]

Don’t be ashamed

Honey, one day this will fade

So put on your coat, give them a show

Make them all desperate to be you

Make them all desperate to be you

Make them all desperate to be you

[Chorus]

Don’t think twice

Give yourself to another night

Hold on tight

Hope that you make it out alive

Ohh, we are the beautiful ones

Ohh, we are the beautiful ones

[Bridge]

We are the, we are the

We are the beautiful ones

We are the, we are the

We are the beautiful ones

We are the (we are the), we are the (we are the)

We are the beautiful ones

We are the, we are the

We are the beautiful ones

We are the, we are the

We are the beautiful ones

We are the, we are the

We are the beautiful ones

We are the (we are the), we are the (we are the)

We are the beautiful ones

We are the, we are the

We are the beautiful ones

[Chorus]

Oh baby, don’t think twice

Give yourself to another night

Hold on tight

Hope that you make it out alive

Ohh, we are the beautiful ones

Ohh, we are the beautiful ones

[Outro]

Beautiful, so beautiful

Beautiful, so beautiful

Beautiful, so beautiful

Beautiful, so beautiful

Beautiful, so beautiful

Beautiful, so beautiful

Beautiful, so beautiful

We are the beautiful ones

















LASCIA UN COMMENTO ALL'ARTICOLO

commenti complessivi