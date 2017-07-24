Hot Parade Dance Summer 2017: titoli delle canzoni nella compilation







E’ tornata Hot Parade Dance Summer 2017, la doppia compilation che in due CD racchiude tantissime hit dance del momento.

Il doppio CD contiene un totale di 45 canzoni di artisti come Alan Walker, Stella Mwangi, Lost Frequencies, Shapov, Tiesto, Gabry Ponte, Dj Antoine, Tujamo, Martin Jensen, Cristian Marchi, Molella, Spada e tanti altri.

Si inizia con Be Mine degli Ofenbach e si prosegue con Here Me Now di Alok and Bruno Martini, It Ain’t Me di Kygo ft. Selena Gomez, All For You di Spada e…

Per conoscere i titoli delle canzoni in scaletta scorrete la pagina. Le troverete appena dopo la copertina frontale di Hot Parade Dance Summer 2017, una delle compilation dance più blasonate nella penisola.

Tracklist Hot Parade Dance Summer 2017 (La trovi su Amazon nelle versioni 2 CD e Download Digitale)

CD 1:

CD 2:

