Hurts – audio della nuova canzone “Hold On To Me” + testo e traduzione







Ad una settimana dall’uscita dell’atteso quarto album in studio Desire, gli Hurts hanno rilasciato il singolo promozionale che si intitola Hold On To Me, dodicesima e penultima traccia del progetto autoprodotto.

Dopo i primi due singoli ufficiali “Beautiful Ones” e “Ready to Go”, il duo Synth-pop inglese formato da Theo Hutchcraft e Adam Anderson, ha sveltato questa nuova e bella canzone.





Nell’inedito, ci si rivolge alla persona amata: nonostante il loro rapporto sia ai minimi storici, il protagonista spera che le cose si sistemino.

E’ sinteticamente questo il significato della track, che è possibile ascoltare su Youtube cliccando sull’immagine in basso.

A seguire accedete alla traduzione in italiano e alle parole in inglese che compongono questo pezzo.

Hurts – Hold On To Me traduzione (Download)

[Strofa 1]

La paura scritta sulla tua faccia come ci fosse qualcosa che non va

Guardare fuori dalla finestra, trattenendo le lacrime

Cercando le persone che entrambi conosciamo

Dove siamo andati?

Ombre che si muovono

Ci sono tante parole che non stiamo dicendo

Ci sono tante parole che non stiamo dicendo

[Ritornello]

Ma non è così, non è così che dovrebbe essere

E so che adesso siamo messi male

Ma non abbandonarmi

No, non è così, non è così che dovrebbe essere

E so che questa nave sta bruciando

Ma non voglio portarti a fondo con me

[Strofa 2]

E quando avrai voglia di mollare, è allora che resisterai

Quando avrai voglia di mollare, è allora che ti terrai stretta a me

E tu sai nuovecanzoni.com che chiedere scusa

Non è mai stato il mio punto di forza, quindi ti prego di perdonarmi

Ma non sei l’unica a sentirti sola qui

Cercando qualcuno che una volta conoscevamo

Ci sono così tante cose da perdere

E le ombre che si muovono

Ci sono tante parole che non stiamo dicendo

[Ritornello]

Non è così, non è così che dovrebbe essere

E so che adesso siamo messi male

Ma non abbandonarmi

No, non è così, non è così che dovrebbe essere

E so che questa nave sta bruciando

Ma non voglio portarti a fondo con me

Link sponsorizzati









[Ponte]

E quando avrai voglia di mollare, è allora che resisterai

Quando avrai voglia di mollare, è allora che ti terrai stretta a me

Quando avrai voglia di arrenderti, è allora che mi abbraccerai

Mi abbraccerai

[Ritornello]

Ma non è così, non è così che dovrebbe essere

E so che adesso siamo messi male

Ma non abbandonarmi

No, non è così, non è così che dovrebbe essere

E so che questa nave sta bruciando

Ma non voglio portarti a fondo con me

[Conclusione]

Quando avrai voglia di mollare, è allora che resisterai

Quando avrai voglia di mollare, è allora che mi abbraccerai

Mi abbraccerai

Powered by NuoveCanzoni.com

Hold On To Me – Hurts – Testo

[Verse 1]

Fear written on your face like something’s wrong here

Staring out the window, holding back tears

Looking for the people we both know

Where did we go?

Shadows moving

There are so many words we’re not saying

There are so many words we’re not saying

[Chorus]

But this is not the way, it’s not the way it’s meant to be

And I know right now we’re hurting

But just don’t give up on me

No, this is not the way, it’s not the way it’s meant to be

And I know this ship is burning

But I won’t take you down with me

[Verse 2]

And when you feel like letting go, that’s when you hold on

When you feel like letting go, that’s when you hold on to me

And you know that “sorry”

Has never been my strength, so please forgive me

But you’re not the only one here feeling lonely

Looking for somebody we once knew

There’s so much to lose

And the shadows moving

There are so many words we’re not saying

[Chorus]

This is not the way, it’s not the way it’s meant to be

And I know right now we’re hurting

But just don’t give up on me

No, this is not the way, it’s not the way it’s meant to be

And I know this ship is burning

But I won’t take you down with me

[Bridge]

And when you feel like letting go, that’s when you hold on

When you feel like letting go, that’s when you hold on to me

When you feel like giving up, that’s when you hold on to me

Hold on to me

[Chorus]

But this is not the way, it’s not the way it’s meant to be

And I know right now we’re hurting

But just don’t give up on me

No, this is not the way, it’s not the way it’s meant to be

And I know this ship is burning

But I won’t take you down with me

[Outro]

When you feel like letting go, that’s when you hold on

When you feel like letting go, that’s when you hold on to me

Hold on to me

















LASCIA UN COMMENTO ALL' ARTICOLO

commenti complessivi