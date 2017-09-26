Hurts – audio della nuova canzone “Hold On To Me” + testo e traduzione

Ad una settimana dall’uscita dell’atteso quarto album in studio Desire, gli Hurts hanno rilasciato il singolo promozionale che si intitola Hold On To Me, dodicesima e penultima traccia del progetto autoprodotto.
Dopo i primi due singoli ufficiali “Beautiful Ones” e “Ready to Go”, il duo Synth-pop inglese formato da Theo Hutchcraft e Adam Anderson, ha sveltato questa nuova e bella canzone.
Nell’inedito, ci si rivolge alla persona amata: nonostante il loro rapporto sia ai minimi storici, il protagonista spera che le cose si sistemino.
E’ sinteticamente questo il significato della track, che è possibile ascoltare su Youtube cliccando sull’immagine in basso.
A seguire accedete alla traduzione in italiano e alle parole in inglese che compongono questo pezzo.
Hurts – Hold On To Me traduzione (Download)
[Strofa 1]
La paura scritta sulla tua faccia come ci fosse qualcosa che non va
Guardare fuori dalla finestra, trattenendo le lacrime
Cercando le persone che entrambi conosciamo
Dove siamo andati?
Ombre che si muovono
Ci sono tante parole che non stiamo dicendo
Ci sono tante parole che non stiamo dicendo
[Ritornello]
Ma non è così, non è così che dovrebbe essere
E so che adesso siamo messi male
Ma non abbandonarmi
No, non è così, non è così che dovrebbe essere
E so che questa nave sta bruciando
Ma non voglio portarti a fondo con me
[Strofa 2]
E quando avrai voglia di mollare, è allora che resisterai
Quando avrai voglia di mollare, è allora che ti terrai stretta a me
E tu sai nuovecanzoni.com che chiedere scusa
Non è mai stato il mio punto di forza, quindi ti prego di perdonarmi
Ma non sei l’unica a sentirti sola qui
Cercando qualcuno che una volta conoscevamo
Ci sono così tante cose da perdere
E le ombre che si muovono
Ci sono tante parole che non stiamo dicendo
[Ritornello]
Non è così, non è così che dovrebbe essere
E so che adesso siamo messi male
Ma non abbandonarmi
No, non è così, non è così che dovrebbe essere
E so che questa nave sta bruciando
Ma non voglio portarti a fondo con me
[Ponte]
E quando avrai voglia di mollare, è allora che resisterai
Quando avrai voglia di mollare, è allora che ti terrai stretta a me
Quando avrai voglia di arrenderti, è allora che mi abbraccerai
Mi abbraccerai
[Ritornello]
Ma non è così, non è così che dovrebbe essere
E so che adesso siamo messi male
Ma non abbandonarmi
No, non è così, non è così che dovrebbe essere
E so che questa nave sta bruciando
Ma non voglio portarti a fondo con me
[Conclusione]
Quando avrai voglia di mollare, è allora che resisterai
Quando avrai voglia di mollare, è allora che mi abbraccerai
Mi abbraccerai
Powered by NuoveCanzoni.com
Hold On To Me – Hurts – Testo
[Verse 1]
Fear written on your face like something’s wrong here
Staring out the window, holding back tears
Looking for the people we both know
Where did we go?
Shadows moving
There are so many words we’re not saying
There are so many words we’re not saying
[Chorus]
But this is not the way, it’s not the way it’s meant to be
And I know right now we’re hurting
But just don’t give up on me
No, this is not the way, it’s not the way it’s meant to be
And I know this ship is burning
But I won’t take you down with me
[Verse 2]
And when you feel like letting go, that’s when you hold on
When you feel like letting go, that’s when you hold on to me
And you know that “sorry”
Has never been my strength, so please forgive me
But you’re not the only one here feeling lonely
Looking for somebody we once knew
There’s so much to lose
And the shadows moving
There are so many words we’re not saying
[Chorus]
This is not the way, it’s not the way it’s meant to be
And I know right now we’re hurting
But just don’t give up on me
No, this is not the way, it’s not the way it’s meant to be
And I know this ship is burning
But I won’t take you down with me
[Bridge]
And when you feel like letting go, that’s when you hold on
When you feel like letting go, that’s when you hold on to me
When you feel like giving up, that’s when you hold on to me
Hold on to me
[Chorus]
But this is not the way, it’s not the way it’s meant to be
And I know right now we’re hurting
But just don’t give up on me
No, this is not the way, it’s not the way it’s meant to be
And I know this ship is burning
But I won’t take you down with me
[Outro]
When you feel like letting go, that’s when you hold on
When you feel like letting go, that’s when you hold on to me
Hold on to me