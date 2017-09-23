Hardwell & KSHMR nel nuovo singolo Power: video, testo e traduzione







Hardwell & KSHMR, due dei nomi più altisonanti della musica dance, hanno unito le forze nel nuovo singolo battezzato Power, disponibile dal 22 settembre 2017.

Titolo non poteva essere più appropriato visto che a mio parere si tratta di una produzione davvero potente, una vera bomba che non deluderà i numerosi fans dei dj e producer olandese e del collega statunitense di origini indiana.





This is Power recita una parte della canzone ed effettivamente è così, ma giudicate voi gustandovi il lyric video a cui è possibile accedere cliccando sull’immagine sottostante.

Qui di seguito trovate la traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che compongono il brano.

Power traduzione – Hardwell & KSHMR (Download)

Ti riempirò di ossa che non si potranno mai spezzare

Ti porterò ad una sfumatura più scura di grigio

Ti scalderà come un sole che non svanirà mai

Oooh, oooooh

Questo è il potere

Questo è il potere

Questo è il potere

Questo è il potere, potere, potere

[Drop]

Potere

Questo è il potere

Questo è il potere

Questo è il potere

Questo è il potere, potere, potere

Ti darò ogni cuore di un centinaio di anime

Potrai essere il fuoco che ucciderà il freddo

Ti spezzerò come una roccia che non riusciresti mai a reggere

Oooh, oooooh

Questo è il potere

Questo è il potere

Questo è il potere

Questo è il potere, potere, potere

[Drop]

Potere

Potere

Questo è il potere

Questo è il potere

Questo è il potere

Questo è il potere, potere, potere

Hardwell & KSHMR – testo

I’ll fill you up with bones that can never break

Take you to a darker shade of grey

Warm you like a sun that will never fade

Oooh, oooooh

This is power

This is power

This is power

This is power, power, power

[Drop]

Power

This is power

This is power

This is power

This is power, power, power

I’ll give you every heart of a hundred souls

You can be the fire to kill the cold

I’ll break you like a rock that could never hold

Oooh, oooooh

This is power

This is power

This is power

This is power, power, power

[Drop]

Power

Power

This is power

This is power

This is power

This is power, power, power

















