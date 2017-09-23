Hardwell & KSHMR nel nuovo singolo Power: video, testo e traduzione

Hardwell & KSHMR, due dei nomi più altisonanti della musica dance, hanno unito le forze nel nuovo singolo battezzato Power, disponibile dal 22 settembre 2017.
Titolo non poteva essere più appropriato visto che a mio parere si tratta di una produzione davvero potente, una vera bomba che non deluderà i numerosi fans dei dj e producer olandese e del collega statunitense di origini indiana.
This is Power recita una parte della canzone ed effettivamente è così, ma giudicate voi gustandovi il lyric video a cui è possibile accedere cliccando sull’immagine sottostante.
Qui di seguito trovate la traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che compongono il brano.
Power traduzione – Hardwell & KSHMR (Download)
Ti riempirò di ossa che non si potranno mai spezzare
Ti porterò ad una sfumatura più scura di grigio
Ti scalderà come un sole che non svanirà mai
Oooh, oooooh
Questo è il potere
Questo è il potere
Questo è il potere
Questo è il potere, potere, potere
[Drop]
Potere
Questo è il potere
Questo è il potere
Questo è il potere
Questo è il potere, potere, potere
Ti darò ogni cuore di un centinaio di anime
Potrai essere il fuoco che ucciderà il freddo
Ti spezzerò come una roccia che non riusciresti mai a reggere
Oooh, oooooh
Questo è il potere
Questo è il potere
Questo è il potere
Questo è il potere, potere, potere
[Drop]
Potere
Potere
Questo è il potere
Questo è il potere
Questo è il potere
Questo è il potere, potere, potere
Hardwell & KSHMR – testo
I’ll fill you up with bones that can never break
Take you to a darker shade of grey
Warm you like a sun that will never fade
Oooh, oooooh
This is power
This is power
This is power
This is power, power, power
[Drop]
Power
This is power
This is power
This is power
This is power, power, power
I’ll give you every heart of a hundred souls
You can be the fire to kill the cold
I’ll break you like a rock that could never hold
Oooh, oooooh
This is power
This is power
This is power
This is power, power, power
[Drop]
Power
Power
This is power
This is power
This is power
This is power, power, power