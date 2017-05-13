Hardwell e Austin Mahone nel nuovo singolo Creatures Of The Night: video, testo e traduzione







Il disc jockey e produttore discografico olandese Hardwell e il cantautore americano Austin Mahone hanno unito le forze nel nuovo singolo Creatures Of The Night, uscito il 12 maggio 2017.

Niente male la nuova produzione del dj e producer, impreziosita dal vocal dell’amato Mahone: i due hanno anche scritto la nuova canzone con la collaborazione di Conor Patton, Sam Gary & Stevce Manovski.





Il brano è stato lanciato direttamente tramite il lyric video che potete gustarvi nel canale Youtube di Mahone cliccando sull’immagine in bassi,

A seguire la traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che compongono Creatures Of The Night.

Hardwell e Austin Mahone – Creatures Of The Night traduzione (Download)

[Verso 1: Austin Mahone]

Conosco un posto yeah

Possiamo andare lì

Navigare sul tramonto, in cielo

Salutare le persone

Tutti quelli che conosci, su un satellite

Perché andiamo, andiamo a

Guardare le città e le strade prendere vita

Si, lo sai, sai che

Abbiamo appena iniziato, stiamo imparando a volare

[Pre-Ritornello: Austin Mahone]

Ci dirigiamo verso le stelle, siamo quel che siamo

Vivendo come creature della notte

Non invecchiamo mai, restiamo giovani nelle nostre anime

Possiamo andare più veloci della luce del giorno (o “possiamo sfuggire alla luce del giorno”)

E facciamo, quel che vogliamo

E facciamo, quel che vogliamo

Facciamo quello che vogliamo, siamo quel che siamo

[Ritornello: Austin Mahone]

Viviamo come creature, creature, creature

Della notte

Viviamo come creature, creature, creature

Della notte

Viviamo come creature, creature, creature

Della notte

[Verso 2: Austin Mahone]

Oltre l’arcobaleno, inseguendo le ombre

Sai che la storia è appena iniziata

Agitando i blu jeans, interferendo su Springsteen

Baby, siamo nati per correre

Perché andiamo, andiamo a

Guardare le città e le strade prendere vita

Si, lo sai, sai che

Abbiamo appena iniziato, stiamo imparando a volare

[Pre-Ritornello: Austin Mahone]

Ci dirigiamo verso le stelle, siamo quel che siamo

Vivendo come creature della notte

Non invecchiamo mai, restiamo giovani nelle nostre anime

Possiamo andare più veloci della luce del giorno (o “possiamo sfuggire alla luce del giorno”)

E facciamo, quel che vogliamo

E facciamo, quel che vogliamo

Facciamo quello che vogliamo, siamo quel che siamo

[Ritornello 2: Austin Mahone]

Viviamo come creature, creature, creature

Della notte

Whoa, sì

Viviamo come creature della notte

E facciamo, quel che vogliamo

E facciamo, quel che vogliamo

Facciamo quello che vogliamo, siamo quel che siamo

Viviamo come creature, creature, creature

Della notte

Link sponsorizzati









[Conclusione: Austin Mahone]

E facciamo, quel che vogliamo

Facciamo quello che vogliamo, siamo quel che siamo

Viviamo come creature, creature, creature

Della notte

Powered by NuoveCanzoni.com

Creatures Of The Night testo – Hardwell & Austin Mahone

[Verse 1: Austin Mahone]

I know a place yeah

We can head up there

Sail on a sunset, to the sky

Wave to the people

Everyone you know, up on a satellite

‘Cause we go, we go

Watching cities and streets come to life

Yeah you know, you know

We’re just starting, we’re learning to fly

[Pre-Chorus: Austin Mahone]

Head for the stars, be who we are

Living like creatures of the night

Never grow old, stay young in our souls

We can outrun the daylight

And we do, what we wanna do

And we do, what we wanna do

Do what we want, be who we are

[Chorus: Austin Mahone]

Living like creatures, creatures, creatures

Of the night

Living like creatures, creatures, creatures

Of the night

Living like creatures, creatures, creatures

Of the night

[Verse 2: Austin Mahone]

Over the rainbow, chasing the shadows

You know the story’s just begun

Rocking the blue jeans, jamming to Springsteen

Baby, we’re born to run

‘Cause we go, we go

Watching cities and streets come to life

Yeah you know, you know

We’re just starting, we’re learning to fly

[Pre-Chorus: Austin Mahone]

Head for the stars, be who we are

Living like creatures of the night

Never grow old, stay young in our souls

We can outrun the daylight

And we do, what we wanna do

And we do, what we wanna do

Do what we want, be who we are

[Chorus 2: Austin Mahone]

Living like creatures, creatures, creatures

Of the night

Whoa, yeah

Living like creatures of the night

And we do, what we wanna do

And we do, what we wanna do

Do what we want, be who we are

Living like creatures, creatures, creatures

Of the night

[Outro: Austin Mahone]

And we do, what we wanna do

Do what we want, be who we are

Living like creatures, creatures, creatures

Of the night

















LASCIA UN COMMENTO ALL'ARTICOLO

commenti complessivi