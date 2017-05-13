Hardwell e Austin Mahone nel nuovo singolo Creatures Of The Night: video, testo e traduzione

Il disc jockey e produttore discografico olandese Hardwell e il cantautore americano Austin Mahone hanno unito le forze nel nuovo singolo Creatures Of The Night, uscito il 12 maggio 2017.
Niente male la nuova produzione del dj e producer, impreziosita dal vocal dell’amato Mahone: i due hanno anche scritto la nuova canzone con la collaborazione di Conor Patton, Sam Gary & Stevce Manovski.
Il brano è stato lanciato direttamente tramite il lyric video che potete gustarvi nel canale Youtube di Mahone cliccando sull’immagine in bassi,
A seguire la traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che compongono Creatures Of The Night.
Hardwell e Austin Mahone – Creatures Of The Night traduzione (Download)
[Verso 1: Austin Mahone]
Conosco un posto yeah
Possiamo andare lì
Navigare sul tramonto, in cielo
Salutare le persone
Tutti quelli che conosci, su un satellite
Perché andiamo, andiamo a
Guardare le città e le strade prendere vita
Si, lo sai, sai che
Abbiamo appena iniziato, stiamo imparando a volare
[Pre-Ritornello: Austin Mahone]
Ci dirigiamo verso le stelle, siamo quel che siamo
Vivendo come creature della notte
Non invecchiamo mai, restiamo giovani nelle nostre anime
Possiamo andare più veloci della luce del giorno (o “possiamo sfuggire alla luce del giorno”)
E facciamo, quel che vogliamo
E facciamo, quel che vogliamo
Facciamo quello che vogliamo, siamo quel che siamo
[Ritornello: Austin Mahone]
Viviamo come creature, creature, creature
Della notte
Viviamo come creature, creature, creature
Della notte
Viviamo come creature, creature, creature
Della notte
[Verso 2: Austin Mahone]
Oltre l’arcobaleno, inseguendo le ombre
Sai che la storia è appena iniziata
Agitando i blu jeans, interferendo su Springsteen
Baby, siamo nati per correre
Perché andiamo, andiamo a
Guardare le città e le strade prendere vita
Si, lo sai, sai che
Abbiamo appena iniziato, stiamo imparando a volare
[Pre-Ritornello: Austin Mahone]
Ci dirigiamo verso le stelle, siamo quel che siamo
Vivendo come creature della notte
Non invecchiamo mai, restiamo giovani nelle nostre anime
Possiamo andare più veloci della luce del giorno (o “possiamo sfuggire alla luce del giorno”)
E facciamo, quel che vogliamo
E facciamo, quel che vogliamo
Facciamo quello che vogliamo, siamo quel che siamo
[Ritornello 2: Austin Mahone]
Viviamo come creature, creature, creature
Della notte
Whoa, sì
Viviamo come creature della notte
E facciamo, quel che vogliamo
E facciamo, quel che vogliamo
Facciamo quello che vogliamo, siamo quel che siamo
Viviamo come creature, creature, creature
Della notte
[Conclusione: Austin Mahone]
E facciamo, quel che vogliamo
Facciamo quello che vogliamo, siamo quel che siamo
Viviamo come creature, creature, creature
Della notte
Creatures Of The Night testo – Hardwell & Austin Mahone
[Verse 1: Austin Mahone]
I know a place yeah
We can head up there
Sail on a sunset, to the sky
Wave to the people
Everyone you know, up on a satellite
‘Cause we go, we go
Watching cities and streets come to life
Yeah you know, you know
We’re just starting, we’re learning to fly
[Pre-Chorus: Austin Mahone]
Head for the stars, be who we are
Living like creatures of the night
Never grow old, stay young in our souls
We can outrun the daylight
And we do, what we wanna do
And we do, what we wanna do
Do what we want, be who we are
[Chorus: Austin Mahone]
Living like creatures, creatures, creatures
Of the night
Living like creatures, creatures, creatures
Of the night
Living like creatures, creatures, creatures
Of the night
[Verse 2: Austin Mahone]
Over the rainbow, chasing the shadows
You know the story’s just begun
Rocking the blue jeans, jamming to Springsteen
Baby, we’re born to run
‘Cause we go, we go
Watching cities and streets come to life
Yeah you know, you know
We’re just starting, we’re learning to fly
[Pre-Chorus: Austin Mahone]
Head for the stars, be who we are
Living like creatures of the night
Never grow old, stay young in our souls
We can outrun the daylight
And we do, what we wanna do
And we do, what we wanna do
Do what we want, be who we are
[Chorus 2: Austin Mahone]
Living like creatures, creatures, creatures
Of the night
Whoa, yeah
Living like creatures of the night
And we do, what we wanna do
And we do, what we wanna do
Do what we want, be who we are
Living like creatures, creatures, creatures
Of the night
[Outro: Austin Mahone]
And we do, what we wanna do
Do what we want, be who we are
Living like creatures, creatures, creatures
Of the night