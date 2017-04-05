Halsey: guarda il video del nuovo singolo Now Or Never dal secondo studio album (traduzione del testo)







Now Or Never è il titolo del nuovo singolo di Halsey, pubblicato il 5 aprile 2017 come primo estratto dal secondo album in studio battezzato Hopeless Fountain Kingdom, la cui uscita è fissata al prossimo 2 giugno, a quasi due anni di distanza dal fortunato Badlands. Il progetto è stato prodotto da Benny Blanco, Cashmere Cat, Greg Kurstin e Ricky Reed ed includerà tredici tracks nella versione standard (qui in pre-order il formato digitale) e sedici brani in quella deluxe (qui in pre-order il formato digitale)

Dopo Not Afraid Anymore, incisa per la soundtrack di 50 sfumature di nero, la giovane cantautrice statunitense torna alla ribalta con questo primo tassello della seconda era discografica.

Quest’orecchiabile canzone è stata firmata dall’interprete con la collaborazione di Benjamin Levin, Magnus Hoiberg e Nathan Perez; la produzione è invece opera di Benny Blanco e Cashmere Cat.

Dal 4 aprile, è disponibile il video ufficiale diretto da Sing J Lee e la stessa Halsey, un contrometraggio di oltre sei minuti che potete gustarvi cliccando sull’immagine in basso, mentre a seguire trovate la mia traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che compongono questo pezzo.

Now Or Never – Halsey – Traduzione (Digital Download)

[Verso 1]

Non ho voglia di litigare adesso

So che hai sempre ragione, ora

So che ho bisogno che tu stia con me

But nobody waitin’ ‘round with me (ma nessuno aspetta intorno a me?)

Hai vissuto alti

Yeah alti e bassi con me

Hai tanto amore

Ma non vuoi trasmettermelo (oppure “dimostrarlo quando sei in giro con me”), yeah

[Pre-Ritornello]

Non rispondi mai, non mi chiami mai

Sai che il tempo sta scadendo

Non rispondi-o mai quando ti servo

Ora devo porre un limite

Baby ho già parlato abbastanza

Devo sapere che sei mio

Baby abbiamo già parlato abbastanza

Dobbiamo decidere ora, subito

[Ritornello]

Baby mi amerai ora, ora, ora, ora, ora, ora

Ora o mai più, hey, hey, hey

Voglio che tu mi trattenga*, trattenga, trattenga, trattenga, trattenga, trattenga

Trattenga per sempre, hey, hey, hey

Hai detto di sapere che voglio averti intorno a me

Intorno a me per sempre, hey, hey, hey

Voglio che mi ami ora, ora, ora, ora, ora, ora

Ora o mai più

[Verso 2]

Ora sto per spegnere la luce

Per stasera basta così

Vorrei che tu fossi con me

Ma ti trovi in una città differente dalla mia

Ne abbiamo già parlato (o “Ne abbiamo passate di tutti i colori”)

Ma per me non diresti mai la verità (letteralmente tradotto “ma non sputeresti mai il rospo per me”)

Cerchi di parlare al muro

Ma non lo abbatteresti mai per me, yeah

[Pre-Ritornello]

Non rispondi mai, non mi chiami mai

Sai che il tempo sta scadendo

Non rispondi-o mai quando ti servo

Ora devo porre un limite

Baby ho già parlato abbastanza

Devo sapere che sei mio

Baby abbiamo già parlato abbastanza

Dobbiamo decidere ora, subito

Link sponsorizzati









[Ritornello]

Baby mi amerai ora, ora, ora, ora, ora, ora

Ora o mai più, hey, hey, hey

Voglio che tu mi trattenga*, trattenga, trattenga, trattenga, trattenga, trattenga

Trattenga per sempre, hey, hey, hey

Hai detto di sapere che voglio averti intorno a me

Intorno a me per sempre, hey, hey, hey

Voglio che mi ami ora, ora, ora, ora, ora, ora

Ora o mai più

[Ponte]

Sì, metto un limite

Non puoi più prenderti tempo, sì

Prendi una decisione

Ho bisogno che tu prenda una decisione, sì

Ho posto un limite

Non puoi più prenderti tempo, sì

Baby devi decidere qualcosa

Fammi sapere

[Ritornello]

Baby mi amerai ora, ora, ora, ora, ora, ora

Ora o mai più, hey, hey, hey

Voglio che tu mi trattenga*, trattenga, trattenga, trattenga, trattenga, trattenga

Trattenga per sempre, hey, hey, hey

Hai detto di sapere che voglio averti intorno a me

Intorno a me per sempre, hey, hey, hey

Voglio che mi ami ora, ora, ora, ora, ora, ora

Ora o mai più

* Hold me down potrebbe essere inteso come “trattenere”, nel senso che l’uomo che Halsey ama, stia per sempre con lei, che si vincoli sentimentalmente a lei. In alternativa potrebbe essere inteso come “tenere fermo qualcuno per costringerlo a fare qualcosa contro la propria volontà, come sesso vuolento”

Halsey - Now Or Never testo

[Verse 1]

I don't wanna fight right now

Know you always right, now

Know I need you 'round with me

But nobody waitin' 'round with me

Been through the ups

Yeah the ups and the downs with me

Got a whole lot of love

But you don't wanna spread it 'round with me, yeah

[Pre-Chorus]

Never pick up, never call me

You know we're runnin' out of time

Never pick up when you want me

Now I gotta draw a line

Baby I done, done enough talking

Need to know that you're mine

Baby we done, done enough talking

Gotta be right now, right now

[Chorus]

Baby gon' love me now, now, now, now, now, now

Now or never, hey, hey, hey

I want you to hold me down, down, down, down, down, down

Down forever, hey, hey, hey

Said you know I wanna keep you around

'Round forever, hey, hey, hey

I want you to love me now, now, now, now, now, now

Now or never

[Verse 2]

I'm turnin' off the light right now

I'm callin' it a night now

Wishin' you were 'round with me

But you're in a different town than me

We've been through it all

But you could never spit it out for me

Tryna talk to a wall

But you could never tear it down for me, yeah

[Pre-Chorus]

Never pick up, never call me

You know we're runnin' out of time

Never pick up when you want me

Now I gotta draw a line

Baby I done, done enough talking

Need to know that you're mine

Baby we done, done enough talking

Gotta be right now, right now

[Chorus]

Baby gon' love me now, now, now, now, now, now

Now or never, hey, hey, hey

I want you to hold me down, down, down, down, down, down

Down forever, hey, hey, hey

Said you know I wanna keep you around

'Round forever, hey, hey, hey

I want you to love me now, now, now, now, now, now

Now or never

[Bridge]

Yeah, draw the line up

Don't take no more time up, yeah

Make your mind up

I need you to make your mind up, yeah

Draw the line up

Don't take no more time up, yeah

Baby you gotta decide something

Let me know

[Chorus]

Baby gon' love me now, now, now, now, now, now

Now or never, hey, hey, hey

I want you to hold me down, down, down, down, down, down

Down forever, hey, hey, hey

Said you know I wanna keep you around

'Round forever, hey, hey, hey

I want you to love me now, now, now, now, now, now

Now or never

















LASCIA UN COMMENTO ALL'ARTICOLO

commenti complessivi