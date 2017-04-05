Halsey: guarda il video del nuovo singolo Now Or Never dal secondo studio album (traduzione del testo)

Now Or Never è il titolo del nuovo singolo di Halsey, pubblicato il 5 aprile 2017 come primo estratto dal secondo album in studio battezzato Hopeless Fountain Kingdom, la cui uscita è fissata al prossimo 2 giugno, a quasi due anni di distanza dal fortunato Badlands. Il progetto è stato prodotto da Benny Blanco, Cashmere Cat, Greg Kurstin e Ricky Reed ed includerà tredici tracks nella versione standard (qui in pre-order il formato digitale) e sedici brani in quella deluxe (qui in pre-order il formato digitale)
Dopo Not Afraid Anymore, incisa per la soundtrack di 50 sfumature di nero, la giovane cantautrice statunitense torna alla ribalta con questo primo tassello della seconda era discografica.
Quest’orecchiabile canzone è stata firmata dall’interprete con la collaborazione di Benjamin Levin, Magnus Hoiberg e Nathan Perez; la produzione è invece opera di Benny Blanco e Cashmere Cat.
Dal 4 aprile, è disponibile il video ufficiale diretto da Sing J Lee e la stessa Halsey, un contrometraggio di oltre sei minuti che potete gustarvi cliccando sull’immagine in basso, mentre a seguire trovate la mia traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che compongono questo pezzo.
Now Or Never – Halsey – Traduzione (Digital Download)
[Verso 1]
Non ho voglia di litigare adesso
So che hai sempre ragione, ora
So che ho bisogno che tu stia con me
But nobody waitin’ ‘round with me (ma nessuno aspetta intorno a me?)
Hai vissuto alti
Yeah alti e bassi con me
Hai tanto amore
Ma non vuoi trasmettermelo (oppure “dimostrarlo quando sei in giro con me”), yeah
[Pre-Ritornello]
Non rispondi mai, non mi chiami mai
Sai che il tempo sta scadendo
Non rispondi-o mai quando ti servo
Ora devo porre un limite
Baby ho già parlato abbastanza
Devo sapere che sei mio
Baby abbiamo già parlato abbastanza
Dobbiamo decidere ora, subito
[Ritornello]
Baby mi amerai ora, ora, ora, ora, ora, ora
Ora o mai più, hey, hey, hey
Voglio che tu mi trattenga*, trattenga, trattenga, trattenga, trattenga, trattenga
Trattenga per sempre, hey, hey, hey
Hai detto di sapere che voglio averti intorno a me
Intorno a me per sempre, hey, hey, hey
Voglio che mi ami ora, ora, ora, ora, ora, ora
Ora o mai più
[Verso 2]
Ora sto per spegnere la luce
Per stasera basta così
Vorrei che tu fossi con me
Ma ti trovi in una città differente dalla mia
Ne abbiamo già parlato (o “Ne abbiamo passate di tutti i colori”)
Ma per me non diresti mai la verità (letteralmente tradotto “ma non sputeresti mai il rospo per me”)
Cerchi di parlare al muro
Ma non lo abbatteresti mai per me, yeah
[Pre-Ritornello]
Non rispondi mai, non mi chiami mai
Sai che il tempo sta scadendo
Non rispondi-o mai quando ti servo
Ora devo porre un limite
Baby ho già parlato abbastanza
Devo sapere che sei mio
Baby abbiamo già parlato abbastanza
Dobbiamo decidere ora, subito
[Ritornello]
Baby mi amerai ora, ora, ora, ora, ora, ora
Ora o mai più, hey, hey, hey
Voglio che tu mi trattenga*, trattenga, trattenga, trattenga, trattenga, trattenga
Trattenga per sempre, hey, hey, hey
Hai detto di sapere che voglio averti intorno a me
Intorno a me per sempre, hey, hey, hey
Voglio che mi ami ora, ora, ora, ora, ora, ora
Ora o mai più
[Ponte]
Sì, metto un limite
Non puoi più prenderti tempo, sì
Prendi una decisione
Ho bisogno che tu prenda una decisione, sì
Ho posto un limite
Non puoi più prenderti tempo, sì
Baby devi decidere qualcosa
Fammi sapere
[Ritornello]
Baby mi amerai ora, ora, ora, ora, ora, ora
Ora o mai più, hey, hey, hey
Voglio che tu mi trattenga*, trattenga, trattenga, trattenga, trattenga, trattenga
Trattenga per sempre, hey, hey, hey
Hai detto di sapere che voglio averti intorno a me
Intorno a me per sempre, hey, hey, hey
Voglio che mi ami ora, ora, ora, ora, ora, ora
Ora o mai più
* Hold me down potrebbe essere inteso come “trattenere”, nel senso che l’uomo che Halsey ama, stia per sempre con lei, che si vincoli sentimentalmente a lei. In alternativa potrebbe essere inteso come “tenere fermo qualcuno per costringerlo a fare qualcosa contro la propria volontà, come sesso vuolento”
Halsey - Now Or Never testo
[Verse 1]
I don't wanna fight right now
Know you always right, now
Know I need you 'round with me
But nobody waitin' 'round with me
Been through the ups
Yeah the ups and the downs with me
Got a whole lot of love
But you don't wanna spread it 'round with me, yeah
[Pre-Chorus]
Never pick up, never call me
You know we're runnin' out of time
Never pick up when you want me
Now I gotta draw a line
Baby I done, done enough talking
Need to know that you're mine
Baby we done, done enough talking
Gotta be right now, right now
[Chorus]
Baby gon' love me now, now, now, now, now, now
Now or never, hey, hey, hey
I want you to hold me down, down, down, down, down, down
Down forever, hey, hey, hey
Said you know I wanna keep you around
'Round forever, hey, hey, hey
I want you to love me now, now, now, now, now, now
Now or never
[Verse 2]
I'm turnin' off the light right now
I'm callin' it a night now
Wishin' you were 'round with me
But you're in a different town than me
We've been through it all
But you could never spit it out for me
Tryna talk to a wall
But you could never tear it down for me, yeah
[Pre-Chorus]
Never pick up, never call me
You know we're runnin' out of time
Never pick up when you want me
Now I gotta draw a line
Baby I done, done enough talking
Need to know that you're mine
Baby we done, done enough talking
Gotta be right now, right now
[Chorus]
Baby gon' love me now, now, now, now, now, now
Now or never, hey, hey, hey
I want you to hold me down, down, down, down, down, down
Down forever, hey, hey, hey
Said you know I wanna keep you around
'Round forever, hey, hey, hey
I want you to love me now, now, now, now, now, now
Now or never
[Bridge]
Yeah, draw the line up
Don't take no more time up, yeah
Make your mind up
I need you to make your mind up, yeah
Draw the line up
Don't take no more time up, yeah
Baby you gotta decide something
Let me know
[Chorus]
Baby gon' love me now, now, now, now, now, now
Now or never, hey, hey, hey
I want you to hold me down, down, down, down, down, down
Down forever, hey, hey, hey
Said you know I wanna keep you around
'Round forever, hey, hey, hey
I want you to love me now, now, now, now, now, now
Now or never