I Gorillaz e Benjamin Clementine nel nuovo brano Hallelujah Money contro Donald Trump: video e traduzione del testo







Hallelujah Money è il titolo di una nuova canzone dei Gorillaz, incisa con la collaborazione del del musicista e cantautore anglo-ghanese Benjamin Clementine, che non a caso è uscita il giorno prima della cerimonia di insediamento alla Casa Bianca del neo-eletto presidente degli Stati Uniti, Donald Trump.

I Gorillaz, gruppo britannico fondato nel 1998 dal frontman dei Blur, Damon Albarn, e dal fumettista Jamie Hewlett, non riservano belle parole al magnate americano: il brano è infatti una critica aperta al presidente ed alla sua famosa sete di denaro.

Albarn non è tuttavia presente nel videoclip diretto dal nostro Giorgio Testi (già al lavoro con i Rolling Stones ed i Blur) e gli stessi Gorillaz, il cui indiscusso protagonista è Clementine.

Per accedere al filmato cliccate sull’immagine sottostante, mentre a seguire trovate la mia traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che compongono questo pezzo.

Gorillaz feat. Benjamin Clementine – Hallelujah Money traduzione

[Verso 1: Benjamin Clementine]

Questo è il nostro albero*

Che cresce primitivamente

E quando vai a letto

Spaventapasseri dall’Estremo Oriente

Vengono a mangiare

I suoi teneri frutti

E ho pensato che il modo migliore per perfezionare il nostro albero

È quello di costruire muri

Muri come unicorni

In tutta la loro gloria

E in abbondanza

E ancora più solidi

Delle mura di Gerico

Ma poi felicemente il mio amico

In mezzo al campo raccoglieremo un giorno migliore

Quello che abbiamo sempre sognato di avere

Sono ora per gli affamati

E’ l’amore, che è la radice di tutti i mali

Ma non è il nostro albero

E grazie amico mio

Per esserti fidato di me

[Gancio: Benjamin Clementine (Coro)]

Hallelujah

(Alleluia)

hallelujah denaro

(Oltre le scie chimiche)

hallelujah soldi

(Denaro Hallelujah)

hallelujah denaro

(Denaro Hallelujah)

hmmm

hallelujah soldi

(Alleluia)

hallelujah denaro

(Oooh)

[Ponte: 2-D]

Come lo sapremo?

Quando il sole spunterà

Siamo ancora umani

Come lo sapremo?

Come faremo a sognare?

Come faremo ad amare?

Come lo sapremo?

Link sponsorizzati









[Verso Parlato: Benjamin Clementine]

Non preoccuparti, amico mio

Se questa sarà la fine, allora sarà così

Finché non lo diremo, non si otterrà nulla

Ah, non ti preoccupare

Non è contro la nostra morale

E’ corso legale

Tocca, amico mio

Mentre il mondo intero

E bestie di intere nazioni desiderano

il potere

[Ponte 2: 2-D]

Quando il sole spunterà

Siamo ancora umani

Come lo sapremo?

Come faremo a sognare?

Come faremo ad amare?

Come lo sapremo?

[Gancio: Benjamin Clementine (Coro)]

(Denaro Hallelujah)

hallelujah soldi

(Oltre le scie chimiche)

hallelujah denaro

(Soldi Hallelujah)

hmmm

hallelujah denaro

(Soldi Hallelujah)

hallelujah denaro

(Oooh)

hallelujah soldi

hallelujah denaro

Hallelujah

Hallelujah soldi!

[Conclusione: Spongebob Squarepants]

(Grida)

* L’albero è una metafora sulla prosperità americana

Hallelujah Money – Gorillaz – Testo

[Verse 1: Benjamin Clementine]

Here is our tree

That primitively grows

And when you go to bed

Scarecrows from the far east

Come to eat

Its tender fruits

And I thought the best way to perfect our tree

Is by building walls

Walls like unicorns

In full glory

And galore

And even stronger

Than the walls of Jericho

But glad then my friend

Out in the field we shall reap a better day

What we have always dreamt of having

Are now for the starving

It is love, that is the root of all evil

But not our tree

And thank you my friend

For trusting me

[Hook: Benjamin Clementine (Choir)]

Hallelujah

(Hallelujah)

Hallelujah money

(Past the chemtrails)

Hallelujah money

(Hallelujah money)

Hallelujah money

(Hallelujah money)

Hmmm

Hallelujah money

(Hallelujah)

Hallelujah money

(Oooh)

[Bridge: 2-D]

How will we know?

When the morning comes

We are still human

How will we know?

How will we dream?

How will we love?

How will we know?

[Spoken Verse: Benjamin Clementine]

Don’t worry, my friend

If this be the end, then so shall it be

Until we say so, nothing will move

Ah, don’t worry

It’s not against our morals

It’s legal tender

Touch, my friend

While the whole world

And whole beasts of nations desire

Power

[Bridge 2: 2-D]

When the morning comes

We are still human

How will we know?

How will we dream?

How will we love?

How will we know?

[Hook: Benjamin Clementine (Choir)]

(Hallelujah money)

Hallelujah money

(Past the chemtrails)

Hallelujah money

(Hallelujah money)

Hmmm

Hallelujah money

(Hallelujah money)

Hallelujah money

(Oooh)

Hallelujah money

Hallelujah money

Hallelujah

Hallelujah money!

[Outro: Spongebob Squarepants]

(Cries)













LASCIA UN COMMENTO ALL'ARTICOLO

commenti complessivi