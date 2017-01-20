I Gorillaz e Benjamin Clementine nel nuovo brano Hallelujah Money contro Donald Trump: video e traduzione del testo

Hallelujah Money è il titolo di una nuova canzone dei Gorillaz, incisa con la collaborazione del del musicista e cantautore anglo-ghanese Benjamin Clementine, che non a caso è uscita il giorno prima della cerimonia di insediamento alla Casa Bianca del neo-eletto presidente degli Stati Uniti, Donald Trump.
I Gorillaz, gruppo britannico fondato nel 1998 dal frontman dei Blur, Damon Albarn, e dal fumettista Jamie Hewlett, non riservano belle parole al magnate americano: il brano è infatti una critica aperta al presidente ed alla sua famosa sete di denaro.
Albarn non è tuttavia presente nel videoclip diretto dal nostro Giorgio Testi (già al lavoro con i Rolling Stones ed i Blur) e gli stessi Gorillaz, il cui indiscusso protagonista è Clementine.
Per accedere al filmato cliccate sull’immagine sottostante, mentre a seguire trovate la mia traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che compongono questo pezzo.
Gorillaz feat. Benjamin Clementine – Hallelujah Money traduzione
[Verso 1: Benjamin Clementine]
Questo è il nostro albero*
Che cresce primitivamente
E quando vai a letto
Spaventapasseri dall’Estremo Oriente
Vengono a mangiare
I suoi teneri frutti
E ho pensato che il modo migliore per perfezionare il nostro albero
È quello di costruire muri
Muri come unicorni
In tutta la loro gloria
E in abbondanza
E ancora più solidi
Delle mura di Gerico
Ma poi felicemente il mio amico
In mezzo al campo raccoglieremo un giorno migliore
Quello che abbiamo sempre sognato di avere
Sono ora per gli affamati
E’ l’amore, che è la radice di tutti i mali
Ma non è il nostro albero
E grazie amico mio
Per esserti fidato di me
[Gancio: Benjamin Clementine (Coro)]
Hallelujah
(Alleluia)
hallelujah denaro
(Oltre le scie chimiche)
hallelujah soldi
(Denaro Hallelujah)
hallelujah denaro
(Denaro Hallelujah)
hmmm
hallelujah soldi
(Alleluia)
hallelujah denaro
(Oooh)
[Ponte: 2-D]
Come lo sapremo?
Quando il sole spunterà
Siamo ancora umani
Come lo sapremo?
Come faremo a sognare?
Come faremo ad amare?
Come lo sapremo?
[Verso Parlato: Benjamin Clementine]
Non preoccuparti, amico mio
Se questa sarà la fine, allora sarà così
Finché non lo diremo, non si otterrà nulla
Ah, non ti preoccupare
Non è contro la nostra morale
E’ corso legale
Tocca, amico mio
Mentre il mondo intero
E bestie di intere nazioni desiderano
il potere
[Ponte 2: 2-D]
Quando il sole spunterà
Siamo ancora umani
Come lo sapremo?
Come faremo a sognare?
Come faremo ad amare?
Come lo sapremo?
[Gancio: Benjamin Clementine (Coro)]
(Denaro Hallelujah)
hallelujah soldi
(Oltre le scie chimiche)
hallelujah denaro
(Soldi Hallelujah)
hmmm
hallelujah denaro
(Soldi Hallelujah)
hallelujah denaro
(Oooh)
hallelujah soldi
hallelujah denaro
Hallelujah
Hallelujah soldi!
[Conclusione: Spongebob Squarepants]
(Grida)
* L’albero è una metafora sulla prosperità americana
Hallelujah Money – Gorillaz – Testo
[Verse 1: Benjamin Clementine]
Here is our tree
That primitively grows
And when you go to bed
Scarecrows from the far east
Come to eat
Its tender fruits
And I thought the best way to perfect our tree
Is by building walls
Walls like unicorns
In full glory
And galore
And even stronger
Than the walls of Jericho
But glad then my friend
Out in the field we shall reap a better day
What we have always dreamt of having
Are now for the starving
It is love, that is the root of all evil
But not our tree
And thank you my friend
For trusting me
[Hook: Benjamin Clementine (Choir)]
Hallelujah
(Hallelujah)
Hallelujah money
(Past the chemtrails)
Hallelujah money
(Hallelujah money)
Hallelujah money
(Hallelujah money)
Hmmm
Hallelujah money
(Hallelujah)
Hallelujah money
(Oooh)
[Bridge: 2-D]
How will we know?
When the morning comes
We are still human
How will we know?
How will we dream?
How will we love?
How will we know?
[Spoken Verse: Benjamin Clementine]
Don’t worry, my friend
If this be the end, then so shall it be
Until we say so, nothing will move
Ah, don’t worry
It’s not against our morals
It’s legal tender
Touch, my friend
While the whole world
And whole beasts of nations desire
Power
[Bridge 2: 2-D]
When the morning comes
We are still human
How will we know?
How will we dream?
How will we love?
How will we know?
[Hook: Benjamin Clementine (Choir)]
(Hallelujah money)
Hallelujah money
(Past the chemtrails)
Hallelujah money
(Hallelujah money)
Hmmm
Hallelujah money
(Hallelujah money)
Hallelujah money
(Oooh)
Hallelujah money
Hallelujah money
Hallelujah
Hallelujah money!
[Outro: Spongebob Squarepants]
(Cries)