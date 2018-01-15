Hailee Steinfeld & BloodPop in “Capital Letters” per la soundtrack di Cinquanta Sfumature di Rosso: audio, testo e traduzione

Solo ieri si è avuto modo di parlare della colonna sonora di Cinquanta Sfumature di Rosso, attesissimo film che verrà trasmesso nei cinema italiani dall’8 febbraio 2018.
Lo stesso giorno vedrà la luce la soundtrack, anticipata dal meraviglioso singolo “For You” di Rita Ora e Liam Payne ed ora dalla track d’apertura Capital Letters, prodotta da BloodPop & Benjamin Rice.
La nuova canzone viene interpretata da Hailee Steinfeld, cantautrice statunitense classe 1996, co-autrice anche del testo, scritto con la collaborazione di Andrew Jackson, Raye, Ellie Goulding, BloodPop e Ely Weisfield.
“Capital Letters” è si un brano carino, ma a parer mio niente di eclatante, nulla di minimamente paragonabile al citato primo singolo, di cui si attende ancora il videoclip.
Il brano parla del potere dell’amore, che viene metaforicamente paragonato alle lettere maiuscole.
Per ascoltare questo pezzo su Youtube cliccate sulla cover in basso, dopo la quale accedete al testo e alla relativa traduzione in italiano.
Testo Capital Letters – Hailee Steinfeld (Download)
[Verse 1:]
Never was a leader
Never had a thing for fairytales
Not really a believer, oh-oh
Small voice in the quiet
Guess I never dared to know myself
Can my heart beat quiet? No
[Pre-Chorus:]
But then there was you (but then there was you)
Yeah, then there was you
Pull me out of the crowd
You were telling the truth (you were telling the truth)
Yeah (yeah, yeah)
I got something to say now
‘Cause you tell me that there’s no way I couldn’t go
Nothing I couldn’t do
Yeah
[Chorus:]
I want to get louder
I got to get louder
We ‘bout to go up baby, up we go
We ‘bout to go up baby, up we go
We’re blowing out speakers
Our heart a little clearer
We ‘bout to go up baby, up we go
We ‘bout to go up baby, up we go
[Post-Chorus:]
For worst or for better
Gonna give it to you
In capital letters
[Verse 2:]
We put a crack in the shadows
And you tell me it’s okay to be the light
And not to swim in the shallows
No, no
And I wanna get drunk with you
When we lie so still, but you’re taking me places
Holding me onto you
And we don’t care who’s watching us, baby
[Pre-Chorus:]
But then there was you
(but then there was you)
Yeah, then there was you
Pull me out of the crowd
You were telling the truth
(you were telling the truth)
Yeah (yeah, yeah)
I got something to say now
‘Cause you tell me that there’s no way I couldn’t go
Nothing I couldn’t do (No, no)
Yeah
[Chorus:]
I want to get louder
I got to get louder
We ‘bout to go up baby, up we go
We ‘bout to go up baby, up we go
We’re blowing out speakers
Our heart a little clearer
We ‘bout to go up baby, up we go
We ‘bout to go up baby, up we go
[Post-Chorus:]
For worst or for better
Gonna give it to you
In capital letters
[Post-Chorus:]
In capital letters
In capital–
Gonna give it to you
Gonna give it to you
Gonna give it to you
[Chorus:]
I want to get louder
I got to get louder
We ‘bout to go up baby, up we go
We ‘bout to go up baby, up we go
We’re blowing out speakers
Our heart a little clearer
We ‘bout to go up baby, up we go
We ‘bout to go up baby, up we go
I want to get louder
I got to get louder
We ‘bout to go up baby, up we go
We ‘bout to go up baby, up we go
We’re blowing out speakers
Our heart a little clearer
We ‘bout to go up baby, up we go
We ‘bout to go up baby, up we go
[Post-Chorus:]
For worst or for better
Gonna give it to you
In capital letters
Hailee Steinfeld – Capital Letters traduzione
[Strofa 1:]
Mai stata una leader
Mai avuta una passione per le favole
Non sono proprio una credente, oh-oh
Piccola voce nella quiete
Immagino di non aver mai osato a conoscere me stessa
Il mio cuore può battere tranquillo? No
[Pre-Ritornello:]
Ma poi sei arrivato tu (ma poi sei arrivato tu)
Sì, poi sei arrivato tu
A tirarmi fuori dalla massa
Hai detto la verità (Hai detto la verità)
Si si si)
Ho qualcosa da dire ora
Perché mi hai detto che non c’è modo di potermene andare
Niente che possa farci
si
[Ritornello:]
Voglio aumentare il volume
Devo aumentare il volume
Dovremmo andare su (o “stiamo per alzarci”), baby, andiamo su
Dovremmo andare su, baby, andiamo su
Stiamo distruggendo gli altoparlanti
Il nostri cuori sono un po’ più chiari
Dovremmo andare su, baby, andiamo su
Dovremmo andare su, baby, andiamo su
[Post-Ritornello:]
Nel bene e nel male
Te lo darò
In maiuscolo
[Strofa 2:]
Abbiamo fatto una crepa nell’oscurità
E mi dici che va bene essere la luce
E di non nuotare nelle acque basse
No, no
E voglio ubriacarmi con te
Quando giaciamo così immobili, ma mi stai portando in giro
Tra le tue braccia
E non ci importa chi ci sta guardando, tesoro
[Pre-Ritornello:]
Ma poi sei arrivato tu
(ma poi sei arrivato tu)
Sì, poi sei arrivato tu
A tirarmi fuori dalla massa
Hai detto la verità
(Hai detto la verità)
Yeah (yeah, yeah)
Ho qualcosa da dire adesso
Perché mi hai detto che non c’è modo di potermene andare
Niente che possa farci (No, no)
Si
[Ritornello:]
Voglio aumentare il volume
Devo aumentare il volume
Dovremmo andare su, baby, andiamo su
Dovremmo andare su, baby, andiamo su
Stiamo distruggendo gli altoparlanti
Il nostri cuori sono un po’ più chiari
Dovremmo andare su, baby, andiamo su
Dovremmo andare su, baby, andiamo su
[Post-Ritornello:]
Nel bene e nel male
Te lo darò
In maiuscolo
[Post-Chorus:]
In maiuscolo
In stampatello
Te lo darò
Te lo darò
Lo darò a te
[Ritornello:]
Voglio aumentare il volume
Devo aumentare il volume
Dovremmo andare su, baby, andiamo su
Dovremmo andare su, baby, andiamo su
Stiamo distruggendo gli altoparlanti
Il nostri cuori sono un po’ più chiari
Dovremmo andare su, baby, andiamo su
Dovremmo andare su, baby, andiamo su
Voglio aumentare il volume
Devo aumentare il volume
Dovremmo andare su, baby, andiamo su
Dovremmo andare su, baby, andiamo su
Stiamo distruggendo gli altoparlanti
Il nostri cuori sono un po’ più chiari
Dovremmo andare su, baby, andiamo su
Dovremmo andare su, baby, andiamo su
[Post-Ritornello:]
Nel bene e nel male
Te lo darò
In maiuscolo
