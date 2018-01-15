Hailee Steinfeld & BloodPop in “Capital Letters” per la soundtrack di Cinquanta Sfumature di Rosso: audio, testo e traduzione







Solo ieri si è avuto modo di parlare della colonna sonora di Cinquanta Sfumature di Rosso, attesissimo film che verrà trasmesso nei cinema italiani dall’8 febbraio 2018.

Lo stesso giorno vedrà la luce la soundtrack, anticipata dal meraviglioso singolo “For You” di Rita Ora e Liam Payne ed ora dalla track d’apertura Capital Letters, prodotta da BloodPop & Benjamin Rice.









La nuova canzone viene interpretata da Hailee Steinfeld, cantautrice statunitense classe 1996, co-autrice anche del testo, scritto con la collaborazione di Andrew Jackson, Raye, Ellie Goulding, BloodPop e Ely Weisfield.

“Capital Letters” è si un brano carino, ma a parer mio niente di eclatante, nulla di minimamente paragonabile al citato primo singolo, di cui si attende ancora il videoclip.

Il brano parla del potere dell’amore, che viene metaforicamente paragonato alle lettere maiuscole.

Per ascoltare questo pezzo su Youtube cliccate sulla cover in basso, dopo la quale accedete al testo e alla relativa traduzione in italiano.

Testo Capital Letters – Hailee Steinfeld (Download)

[Verse 1:]

Never was a leader

Never had a thing for fairytales

Not really a believer, oh-oh

Small voice in the quiet

Guess I never dared to know myself

Can my heart beat quiet? No

[Pre-Chorus:]

But then there was you (but then there was you)

Yeah, then there was you

Pull me out of the crowd

You were telling the truth (you were telling the truth)

Yeah (yeah, yeah)

I got something to say now

‘Cause you tell me that there’s no way I couldn’t go

Nothing I couldn’t do

Yeah

[Chorus:]

I want to get louder

I got to get louder

We ‘bout to go up baby, up we go

We ‘bout to go up baby, up we go

We’re blowing out speakers

Our heart a little clearer

We ‘bout to go up baby, up we go

We ‘bout to go up baby, up we go

[Post-Chorus:]

For worst or for better

Gonna give it to you

In capital letters

[Verse 2:]

We put a crack in the shadows

And you tell me it’s okay to be the light

And not to swim in the shallows

No, no

And I wanna get drunk with you

When we lie so still, but you’re taking me places

Holding me onto you

And we don’t care who’s watching us, baby

[Pre-Chorus:]

But then there was you

(but then there was you)

Yeah, then there was you

Pull me out of the crowd

You were telling the truth

(you were telling the truth)

Yeah (yeah, yeah)

I got something to say now

‘Cause you tell me that there’s no way I couldn’t go

Nothing I couldn’t do (No, no)

Yeah

[Chorus:]

I want to get louder

I got to get louder

We ‘bout to go up baby, up we go

We ‘bout to go up baby, up we go

We’re blowing out speakers

Our heart a little clearer

We ‘bout to go up baby, up we go

We ‘bout to go up baby, up we go

[Post-Chorus:]

For worst or for better

Gonna give it to you

In capital letters

[Post-Chorus:]

In capital letters

In capital–

Gonna give it to you

Gonna give it to you

Gonna give it to you

[Chorus:]

I want to get louder

I got to get louder

We ‘bout to go up baby, up we go

We ‘bout to go up baby, up we go

We’re blowing out speakers

Our heart a little clearer

We ‘bout to go up baby, up we go

We ‘bout to go up baby, up we go

I want to get louder

I got to get louder

We ‘bout to go up baby, up we go

We ‘bout to go up baby, up we go

We’re blowing out speakers

Our heart a little clearer

We ‘bout to go up baby, up we go

We ‘bout to go up baby, up we go

[Post-Chorus:]

For worst or for better

Gonna give it to you

In capital letters





Hailee Steinfeld – Capital Letters traduzione

[Strofa 1:]

Mai stata una leader

Mai avuta una passione per le favole

Non sono proprio una credente, oh-oh

Piccola voce nella quiete

Immagino di non aver mai osato a conoscere me stessa

Il mio cuore può battere tranquillo? No

[Pre-Ritornello:]

Ma poi sei arrivato tu (ma poi sei arrivato tu)

Sì, poi sei arrivato tu

A tirarmi fuori dalla massa

Hai detto la verità (Hai detto la verità)

Si si si)

Ho qualcosa da dire ora

Perché mi hai detto che non c’è modo di potermene andare

Niente che possa farci

si

[Ritornello:]

Voglio aumentare il volume

Devo aumentare il volume

Dovremmo andare su (o “stiamo per alzarci”), baby, andiamo su

Dovremmo andare su, baby, andiamo su

Stiamo distruggendo gli altoparlanti

Il nostri cuori sono un po’ più chiari

Dovremmo andare su, baby, andiamo su

Dovremmo andare su, baby, andiamo su

[Post-Ritornello:]

Nel bene e nel male

Te lo darò

In maiuscolo

[Strofa 2:]

Abbiamo fatto una crepa nell’oscurità

E mi dici che va bene essere la luce

E di non nuotare nelle acque basse

No, no

E voglio ubriacarmi con te

Quando giaciamo così immobili, ma mi stai portando in giro

Tra le tue braccia

E non ci importa chi ci sta guardando, tesoro

[Pre-Ritornello:]

Ma poi sei arrivato tu

(ma poi sei arrivato tu)

Sì, poi sei arrivato tu

A tirarmi fuori dalla massa

Hai detto la verità

(Hai detto la verità)

Yeah (yeah, yeah)

Ho qualcosa da dire adesso

Perché mi hai detto che non c’è modo di potermene andare

Niente che possa farci (No, no)

Si

[Ritornello:]

Voglio aumentare il volume

Devo aumentare il volume

Dovremmo andare su, baby, andiamo su

Dovremmo andare su, baby, andiamo su

Stiamo distruggendo gli altoparlanti

Il nostri cuori sono un po’ più chiari

Dovremmo andare su, baby, andiamo su

Dovremmo andare su, baby, andiamo su

[Post-Ritornello:]

Nel bene e nel male

Te lo darò

In maiuscolo

[Post-Chorus:]

In maiuscolo

In stampatello

Te lo darò

Te lo darò

Lo darò a te

[Ritornello:]

Voglio aumentare il volume

Devo aumentare il volume

Dovremmo andare su, baby, andiamo su

Dovremmo andare su, baby, andiamo su

Stiamo distruggendo gli altoparlanti

Il nostri cuori sono un po’ più chiari

Dovremmo andare su, baby, andiamo su

Dovremmo andare su, baby, andiamo su

Voglio aumentare il volume

Devo aumentare il volume

Dovremmo andare su, baby, andiamo su

Dovremmo andare su, baby, andiamo su

Stiamo distruggendo gli altoparlanti

Il nostri cuori sono un po’ più chiari

Dovremmo andare su, baby, andiamo su

Dovremmo andare su, baby, andiamo su

[Post-Ritornello:]

Nel bene e nel male

Te lo darò

In maiuscolo

