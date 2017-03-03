Lorde: guarda il video di Green Light + testo e traduzione

In data odierna, la giovane cantautrice neozelandese Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O’Connor, in arte Lorde, ha rilasciato il primo singolo estratto dalla seconda era discografica.
Il brano si intitola Green Light ed è estratto dal nuovo album Melodrama, che dovrebbe vedere la luce nell’estate 2017, a quattro anni dal fortunatissimo disco d’esordio Pure Heroine.
Questa bella e significativa canzone, è stata scritta dall’interprete con la collaborazione di Jack Antonoff e Joel Little, e prodotta da Lorde, Antonoff e Frank Dukes.
Per quel che concerne il testo, esso racconta la fine della prima vera love story della cantante, narra i momenti successivi alla cocente delusione, sensazioni che un po’ a tutti è purtroppo capitato di vivere.
E’ sostanzialmente questo il concept dell’inedito, significato che potete approfondire leggendo la mia traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che trovate scorrendo la pagina.
Il video ufficiale è stato diretto da Grant Singer, prodotto da Saul Germaine ed è disponibile dal 2 marzo scorso.
Per gustarvi il filmato nel canale Youtube dell’artista cliccate sull’immagine sottostante.
Lorde – Green Light traduzione (Digital Download)
[Verso 1]
Mi trucco nella macchina di qualcun altro
Abbiamo ordinato differenti drinks negli stessi locali
So cos’hai fatto e voglio urlare la verità
Lei pensa che ti piace la spiaggia, sei proprio un maledetto bugiardo
[Refrain 1]
Quegli squali bianchi, che hanno grandi denti
Spero che ti mordano
Avevi detto che saresti sempre stao innamorato
Ma non sei più innamorato
Non ti ha fatto impressione
Come ci baciavamo mentre ballavamo sotto le luci della pista?
Al piano si accendono
[Pre-Ritornello]
Ma ho sentito suoni nella mia testa
Nuovissimi suoni nella mia testa
Ma tesoro, ti terrò d’occhio ovunque
Ma tesoro, ti terrò d’occhio in qualsiasi strada
La sto aspettando, quella luce verde, la voglio
[Ritornello]
Perché tesoro, verrò a prendere le mie cose, ma non posso mollare la presa
La sto aspettando, quella luce verde, la voglio
Oh, vorrei poter prendere le mie cose e mollare tutto
La sto aspettando, quella luce verde, la voglio
[Verso 2]
A volte mi sveglio in una camera da letto diversa
Sussurro cose, la città canta di tornare da te
[Refrain 2]
Tutti quei rumors, hanno grandi denti
Spero che ti mordano
Avevi detto che saresti sempre stao innamorato
Ma non sei più innamorato
Non ti ha fatto impressione
Come ci baciavamo mentre ballavamo sotto le luci della pista?
[Pre-Ritornello]
Ma ho sentito suoni nella mia testa
Nuovissimi suoni nella mia testa
Ma tesoro, ti terrò d’occhio ovunque
Ma tesoro, ti terrò d’occhio in qualsiasi strada
La sto aspettando, quella luce verde, la voglio
[Ritornello 2]
Perché tesoro, verrò a prendere le mie cose, ma non posso mollare la presa
La sto aspettando, quella luce verde, la voglio
Oh tesoro, verrò prendere le mie cose, ma non posso mollare la presa
La sto aspettando, quella luce verde, la voglio
Sì tesoro, verrò prendere le mie cose, ma non posso mollare la presa
La sto aspettando, quella luce verde, la voglio
Oh, vorrei poter prendere le mie cose e mollare tutto
La sto aspettando, quella luce verde, la voglio
[Conclusione]
La sto aspettando, quella luce verde, la voglio
La sto aspettando, quella luce verde, la voglio
La sto aspettando, quella luce verde, la voglio
La sto aspettando, quella luce verde, la voglio
La sto aspettando, quella luce verde, la voglio
La sto aspettando, quella luce verde, la voglio
Green Light – Lorde – Testo
[Verse 1]
I do my makeup in somebody else’s car
We order different drinks at the same bars
I know about what you did and I wanna scream the truth
She thinks you love the beach, you’re such a damn liar
[Refrain]
Those great whites, they have big teeth
Hope they bite you
Thought you said that you would always be in love
But you’re not in love no more
Did it frighten you
How we kissed when we danced on the light up floor?
On the light up floor
[Pre-Chorus]
But I hear sounds in my mind
Brand new sounds in my mind
But honey I’ll be seein’ you ‘ever I go
But honey I’ll be seeing you down every road
I’m waiting for it, that green light, I want it
[Chorus]
‘Cause honey I’ll come get my things, but I can’t let go
I’m waiting for it, that green light, I want it
Oh, I wish I could get my things and just let go
I’m waiting for it, that green light, I want it
[Verse 2]
Sometimes I wake up in a different bedroom
I whisper things, the city sings ‘em back to you
[Refrain]
All those rumors, they have big teeth
Hope they bite you
Thought you said that you would always be in love
But you’re not in love no more
Did it frighten you
How we kissed when we danced on the light up floor?
On the light up floor
[Pre-Chorus]
But I hear sounds in my mind
Brand new sounds in my mind
But honey I’ll be seein’ you ‘ever I go
But honey I’ll be seein’ you down every road
I’m waiting for it, that green light, I want it
[Chorus]
‘Cause honey I’ll come get my things, but I can’t let go
I’m waiting for it, that green light, I want it
Oh, honey I’ll come get my things, but I can’t let go
I’m waiting for it, that green light, I want it
Yes, honey I’ll come get my things, but I can’t let go
I’m waiting for it, that green light, I want it
Oh, I wish I could get my things and just let go
I’m waiting for it, that green light, I want it
[Outro]
I’m waiting for it, that green light, I want it
I’m waiting for it, that green light, I want it
I’m waiting for it, that green light, I want it
I’m waiting for it, that green light, I want it
I’m waiting for it, that green light, I want it
I’m waiting for it, that green light, I want it