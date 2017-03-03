Lorde: guarda il video di Green Light + testo e traduzione







In data odierna, la giovane cantautrice neozelandese Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O’Connor, in arte Lorde, ha rilasciato il primo singolo estratto dalla seconda era discografica.

Il brano si intitola Green Light ed è estratto dal nuovo album Melodrama, che dovrebbe vedere la luce nell’estate 2017, a quattro anni dal fortunatissimo disco d’esordio Pure Heroine.

Questa bella e significativa canzone, è stata scritta dall’interprete con la collaborazione di Jack Antonoff e Joel Little, e prodotta da Lorde, Antonoff e Frank Dukes.

Per quel che concerne il testo, esso racconta la fine della prima vera love story della cantante, narra i momenti successivi alla cocente delusione, sensazioni che un po’ a tutti è purtroppo capitato di vivere.

E’ sostanzialmente questo il concept dell’inedito, significato che potete approfondire leggendo la mia traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che trovate scorrendo la pagina.

Il video ufficiale è stato diretto da Grant Singer, prodotto da Saul Germaine ed è disponibile dal 2 marzo scorso.

Per gustarvi il filmato nel canale Youtube dell’artista cliccate sull’immagine sottostante.

Lorde – Green Light traduzione (Digital Download)

[Verso 1]

Mi trucco nella macchina di qualcun altro

Abbiamo ordinato differenti drinks negli stessi locali

So cos’hai fatto e voglio urlare la verità

Lei pensa che ti piace la spiaggia, sei proprio un maledetto bugiardo

[Refrain 1]

Quegli squali bianchi, che hanno grandi denti

Spero che ti mordano

Avevi detto che saresti sempre stao innamorato

Ma non sei più innamorato

Non ti ha fatto impressione

Come ci baciavamo mentre ballavamo sotto le luci della pista?

Al piano si accendono

[Pre-Ritornello]

Ma ho sentito suoni nella mia testa

Nuovissimi suoni nella mia testa

Ma tesoro, ti terrò d’occhio ovunque

Ma tesoro, ti terrò d’occhio in qualsiasi strada

La sto aspettando, quella luce verde, la voglio

[Ritornello]

Perché tesoro, verrò a prendere le mie cose, ma non posso mollare la presa

La sto aspettando, quella luce verde, la voglio

Oh, vorrei poter prendere le mie cose e mollare tutto

La sto aspettando, quella luce verde, la voglio

[Verso 2]

A volte mi sveglio in una camera da letto diversa

Sussurro cose, la città canta di tornare da te

[Refrain 2]

Tutti quei rumors, hanno grandi denti

Spero che ti mordano

Avevi detto che saresti sempre stao innamorato

Ma non sei più innamorato

Non ti ha fatto impressione

Come ci baciavamo mentre ballavamo sotto le luci della pista?

[Pre-Ritornello]

Ma ho sentito suoni nella mia testa

Nuovissimi suoni nella mia testa

Ma tesoro, ti terrò d’occhio ovunque

Ma tesoro, ti terrò d’occhio in qualsiasi strada

La sto aspettando, quella luce verde, la voglio

[Ritornello 2]

Perché tesoro, verrò a prendere le mie cose, ma non posso mollare la presa

La sto aspettando, quella luce verde, la voglio

Oh tesoro, verrò prendere le mie cose, ma non posso mollare la presa

La sto aspettando, quella luce verde, la voglio

Sì tesoro, verrò prendere le mie cose, ma non posso mollare la presa

La sto aspettando, quella luce verde, la voglio

Oh, vorrei poter prendere le mie cose e mollare tutto

La sto aspettando, quella luce verde, la voglio

[Conclusione]

La sto aspettando, quella luce verde, la voglio

La sto aspettando, quella luce verde, la voglio

La sto aspettando, quella luce verde, la voglio

La sto aspettando, quella luce verde, la voglio

La sto aspettando, quella luce verde, la voglio

La sto aspettando, quella luce verde, la voglio

Green Light – Lorde – Testo

[Verse 1]

I do my makeup in somebody else’s car

We order different drinks at the same bars

I know about what you did and I wanna scream the truth

She thinks you love the beach, you’re such a damn liar

[Refrain]

Those great whites, they have big teeth

Hope they bite you

Thought you said that you would always be in love

But you’re not in love no more

Did it frighten you

How we kissed when we danced on the light up floor?

On the light up floor

[Pre-Chorus]

But I hear sounds in my mind

Brand new sounds in my mind

But honey I’ll be seein’ you ‘ever I go

But honey I’ll be seeing you down every road

I’m waiting for it, that green light, I want it

[Chorus]

‘Cause honey I’ll come get my things, but I can’t let go

I’m waiting for it, that green light, I want it

Oh, I wish I could get my things and just let go

I’m waiting for it, that green light, I want it

[Verse 2]

Sometimes I wake up in a different bedroom

I whisper things, the city sings ‘em back to you

[Refrain]

All those rumors, they have big teeth

Hope they bite you

Thought you said that you would always be in love

But you’re not in love no more

Did it frighten you

How we kissed when we danced on the light up floor?

On the light up floor

[Pre-Chorus]

But I hear sounds in my mind

Brand new sounds in my mind

But honey I’ll be seein’ you ‘ever I go

But honey I’ll be seein’ you down every road

I’m waiting for it, that green light, I want it

[Chorus]

‘Cause honey I’ll come get my things, but I can’t let go

I’m waiting for it, that green light, I want it

Oh, honey I’ll come get my things, but I can’t let go

I’m waiting for it, that green light, I want it

Yes, honey I’ll come get my things, but I can’t let go

I’m waiting for it, that green light, I want it

Oh, I wish I could get my things and just let go

I’m waiting for it, that green light, I want it

[Outro]

I’m waiting for it, that green light, I want it

I’m waiting for it, that green light, I want it

I’m waiting for it, that green light, I want it

I’m waiting for it, that green light, I want it

I’m waiting for it, that green light, I want it

I’m waiting for it, that green light, I want it

















