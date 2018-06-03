Gorillaz – Humility: guarda il video del nuovo singolo (testo e traduzione)





In data 31 maggio 2018, i Gorillaz hanno rilasciato due nuove canzoni: Lake Zurich e il brano in oggetto Humility, che anticipano l’uscita del sesto album in studio The Now Now (formato digitale), che vedrà la luce il prossimo 29 giugno.

Per la cronaca, in questa sesta era discografica, non ha preso parte il bassista Murdoc Niccals (arrestato quest’anno per ragioni poco chiare), avvicendato provvisoriamente da Ace.

E nella nuova canzone traccia d’apertura del progetto, scritta e prodotta dal frontman Damon Albarn con la collaborazione di James Ford, si parla anche del bassista.

Incisa con la collaborazione del grande chitarrista jazz americano George Benson, Humility è accompagnata dal video ufficiale girato lo scorso mese a Venice Beach, Los Angeles, California.

Nel filmato diretto da Jamie Hewlett, c’è anche l’attore, musicista e comico statunitense Jack Black, che suona sulla spiaggia tra i body builder e i giocatori di scacchi.

Per vederlo cliccate sull’immagine, mentre a seguire potete leggere i testi.

Humility testo e traduzione – Gorillaz (Download)

[Verse 1: 2-D]

Calling the world from isolation

‘Cause right now, that’s the ball where we’re betrayed

And if you’re coming back to find me

You’d better have good aim, shoot, it true

I need you in the picture, that’s why I’m calling you

[Strofa 1]

Chiamo il mondo dall’isolamento

Perché adesso, questa è la palla in cui siamo stati traditi

E se torni a cercarmi

Sarà meglio tu abbia una buona mira, scatta, è vero

Ho bisogno di te nella foto, è per questo che ho chiamato te.





[Chorus]

I’m alone between the left hand

Reset myself and get back on track

I don’t want this isolation

See the state I’m in now?

[Ritornello]

Sono solo tra la mano sinistra

Mi resetto per tornare in carreggiata

Non voglio tale isolamento

Vedi come sono ridotto adesso?

[Verse 2: 2-D]

Caught in the hard to win the raffle

‘Cause right now that’s the ball where we be chained

Shoot, it true

I want you in the picture, that’s why I’m calling you

[Strofa 2]

Preso dalla difficoltà di vincere la lotteria

Perché adesso questa è la palla nella quale restiamo incatenati

Scatta, è vero

Voglio anche te nella foto, è per questo che ti ho chiamato





[Chorus]

I’m alone between the left hand

Reset myself and get back on track

I don’t want this isolation

See the state I’m in now?

[Ritornello]

Sono solo tra la mano sinistra

Mi resetto per tornare in carreggiata

Non voglio tale isolamento

Vedi come sono ridotto adesso?

[Verse 3: 2-D]

If I pick it up when I know that it’s broken

Do I put it back?

Or do I head out on to the lonesome track and let you go?

[Strofa 3]

Se lo raccolgo quando so che è rotto

Posso rimetterlo a posto?

O vado sulla pista solitaria e ti lascio andare?

[Outro]

I’m alone between the left hand

I dont want this isolation

See the state I’m in now?

If I pick it up when I know that it’s broken

Do I put it back?

Or do I head out on to the lonesome track and let you go?

[Conclusione]

Sono solo tra la mano sinistra

Non voglio tale isolamento

Vedi come sono ridotto adesso?

Se lo raccolgo quando so che è rotto

Posso rimetterlo a posto?

O vado sulla pista solitaria e ti lascio andare?



