Gorillaz: ascolta il nuovo brano Andromeda feat. D.R.A.M. + testo e traduzione + audio di altre 3 nuove canzoni

Buone notizie per i fans dei Gorillaz, in quanto la band fondata da Damon Albarn, frontman dei Blur, e dal fumettista Jamie Hewlett, sta per tornare con un nuovo progetto discografico battezzato Humanz, la cui versione standard sarà composta da venti canzoni (titoli ed eventuale pre-order della versione digitale), mentre quella deluxe da un totale di 26 tracks (titoli ed eventuale pre-order della versione digitale).
Prodotto dagli stessi Gorillaz con la collaborazione di The Twilight Tone of D /\ P e Remi Kabaka, e registrato tra Londra, Parigi, New York, Chicago e la Jamaica, il disco vedrà la luce il prossimo 28 marzo, a sei anni di distanza “The Fall”.
Il rilascio è stato anticipato da Hallelujah Money ft. Benjamin Clementine (singolo pubblicato nella seconda metà di gennaio) ed ora da ben 4 nuove canzoni: Ascension (audio), We Got The Power (audio), Saturnz Barz (video animato 1 – video animato 2 in Virtual Reality (360°-3D) che racchiude i quattro nuovi pezzi: tutta ‘Saturnz Barz’ e frammenti di ‘Ascension’, ‘Andromeda’ e ‘We Got The Power’) ed il brano in oggetto Andromeda feat. D.R.A.M., in rotazione radiofonica nazionale da venerdì 24 marzo 2017.
Come affermato in un’intervista rilasciata da Damon Albarn, la canzone si svolge in un locale notturno chiamato Andromeda, dove la gente socializza, beve e balla. Nonostante non sembri il luogo più adatto, in questo locale è possibile trovare l’amore.
Per ascoltare l’inedito cliccate sull’immagine sottostante, mentre a seguire trovate la traduzione ed il testo.
Andromeda – Gorillaz – Traduzione (Download)
[Verso 1: 2D]
Quando la distanza sembra la fine del mondo
Portalo nel cuore, ora amore
Quando la cassa* è finita
E sei stanco e ubriaco
Portalo nel cuore
Portalo nel cuore
[Ponte: D.R.A.M]
Ripensa a quando era bello
Perché non c’è alcuna alternativa
Chi conosce la verità?
La verità, la verità
[Ritornello: 2D]
Portala nel cuore ora amore
Portala nel cuore, cuore, cuore, cuore
Portala nel cuore
Portala nel cuore, cuore, cuore, cuore
Dove tutto può succedere
[Verso 2: 2D]
All’esterno fa freddo, non c’è nessuno, jet lag
L’ho portato dall’uomo giusto
Si è preso tutto
Quando il tribunale stava chiudendo
E’ stato Bobby a graziarlo
lo so
L’ho affidato all’uomo giusto
L’ha rimesso a posto
[Verso 3: 2D]
Catturato nei tuoi occhi
Pile di luci
Che tornano fluenti
Rendono i momenti migliori
Dolori della crescita, bei tempi
Bei momenti, bei tempi
Bei momenti, bei tempi
Bei momenti, bei tempi
Portala nel cuore ora amore
Portala nel cuore, cuore, cuore, cuore
Portala nel cuore
Portala nel cuore
Dove tutto può succedere
[Conclusione: 2D & D.R.A.M.]
Andromeda
Andromeda, Andromeda
Portala nel cuore. amore
Andromeda, Andromeda
Andromeda, Andromeda
Portala nel cuore
Portala nel cuore
Dove tutto può succedere
* nella fattispecie per “case”, i Gorillaz presumo intendano una cassa di birra. Sembra che la coppia (o almeno uno di loro) anneghi i dispiaceri legati alla distanza, bevendo birra, o in alternativa, non possono bere per dimenticare il dolore, in quanto hanno dimenticato di comprare la birra.
Gorillaz – Andromeda testo
[Sono sufficientemente sicuro che il testo sia errato in diverse parti. In attesa di lyrics ufficiali…]
[Verse 1: 2D]
When the passing looks to die for
Take it in your heart now lover
When the case is out
And you’re tired and sodden
Take it in your heart
Take it in your heart
[Bridge: D.R.A.M]
Back to when it was cool
‘Cause there’s no substitute
Who even knows the truth?
The truth, the truth
[Chorus: 2D]
Take it in your heart now, lover
Take it in your heart, heart, heart, heart
Take it in your heart
Take it in your heart, heart, heart, heart
Where it all goes down
[Verse 2: 2D]
Outside cold, it ghost in now, it jet lag
I took it to the right man
Took it all back
When the courts were closing
It was Bobby gracing
I know that
I put it to the right man
He put it back
[Verse 3: 2D ]
Caught in your eyes
Stacks of lights
Come streaming back
Make it for the best times
Growing pains, good times
Good times, good times
Good times, good times
Good times, good times
[Chorus: 2D]
Take it in your heart now, lover
Take it in your heart, heart, heart, heart
Take it in your heart
Take it in your heart
Where it all goes down
[Outro: 2D & D.R.A.M.]
Andromeda
Andromeda, Andromeda
Take it in your heart now, lover
Andromeda, Andromeda
Andromeda, Andromeda
Take it in your heart
Take it in your heart
Where it all goes down