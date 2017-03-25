Gorillaz: ascolta il nuovo brano Andromeda feat. D.R.A.M. + testo e traduzione + audio di altre 3 nuove canzoni







Buone notizie per i fans dei Gorillaz, in quanto la band fondata da Damon Albarn, frontman dei Blur, e dal fumettista Jamie Hewlett, sta per tornare con un nuovo progetto discografico battezzato Humanz, la cui versione standard sarà composta da venti canzoni (titoli ed eventuale pre-order della versione digitale), mentre quella deluxe da un totale di 26 tracks (titoli ed eventuale pre-order della versione digitale).

Prodotto dagli stessi Gorillaz con la collaborazione di The Twilight Tone of D /\ P e Remi Kabaka, e registrato tra Londra, Parigi, New York, Chicago e la Jamaica, il disco vedrà la luce il prossimo 28 marzo, a sei anni di distanza “The Fall”.

Il rilascio è stato anticipato da Hallelujah Money ft. Benjamin Clementine (singolo pubblicato nella seconda metà di gennaio) ed ora da ben 4 nuove canzoni: Ascension (audio), We Got The Power (audio), Saturnz Barz (video animato 1 – video animato 2 in Virtual Reality (360°-3D) che racchiude i quattro nuovi pezzi: tutta ‘Saturnz Barz’ e frammenti di ‘Ascension’, ‘Andromeda’ e ‘We Got The Power’) ed il brano in oggetto Andromeda feat. D.R.A.M., in rotazione radiofonica nazionale da venerdì 24 marzo 2017.

Come affermato in un’intervista rilasciata da Damon Albarn, la canzone si svolge in un locale notturno chiamato Andromeda, dove la gente socializza, beve e balla. Nonostante non sembri il luogo più adatto, in questo locale è possibile trovare l’amore.

Per ascoltare l’inedito cliccate sull’immagine sottostante, mentre a seguire trovate la traduzione ed il testo.

Andromeda – Gorillaz – Traduzione (Download)

[Verso 1: 2D]

Quando la distanza sembra la fine del mondo

Portalo nel cuore, ora amore

Quando la cassa* è finita

E sei stanco e ubriaco

Portalo nel cuore

Portalo nel cuore

[Ponte: D.R.A.M]

Ripensa a quando era bello

Perché non c’è alcuna alternativa

Chi conosce la verità?

La verità, la verità

[Ritornello: 2D]

Portala nel cuore ora amore

Portala nel cuore, cuore, cuore, cuore

Portala nel cuore

Portala nel cuore, cuore, cuore, cuore

Dove tutto può succedere

[Verso 2: 2D]

All’esterno fa freddo, non c’è nessuno, jet lag

L’ho portato dall’uomo giusto

Si è preso tutto

Quando il tribunale stava chiudendo

E’ stato Bobby a graziarlo

lo so

L’ho affidato all’uomo giusto

L’ha rimesso a posto

[Verso 3: 2D]

Catturato nei tuoi occhi

Pile di luci

Che tornano fluenti

Rendono i momenti migliori

Dolori della crescita, bei tempi

Bei momenti, bei tempi

Bei momenti, bei tempi

Bei momenti, bei tempi

Portala nel cuore ora amore

Portala nel cuore, cuore, cuore, cuore

Portala nel cuore

Portala nel cuore

Dove tutto può succedere

[Conclusione: 2D & D.R.A.M.]

Andromeda

Andromeda, Andromeda

Portala nel cuore. amore

Andromeda, Andromeda

Andromeda, Andromeda

Portala nel cuore

Portala nel cuore

Dove tutto può succedere

* nella fattispecie per “case”, i Gorillaz presumo intendano una cassa di birra. Sembra che la coppia (o almeno uno di loro) anneghi i dispiaceri legati alla distanza, bevendo birra, o in alternativa, non possono bere per dimenticare il dolore, in quanto hanno dimenticato di comprare la birra.

Gorillaz – Andromeda testo

[Sono sufficientemente sicuro che il testo sia errato in diverse parti. In attesa di lyrics ufficiali…]

[Verse 1: 2D]

When the passing looks to die for

Take it in your heart now lover

When the case is out

And you’re tired and sodden

Take it in your heart

Take it in your heart

[Bridge: D.R.A.M]

Back to when it was cool

‘Cause there’s no substitute

Who even knows the truth?

The truth, the truth

[Chorus: 2D]

Take it in your heart now, lover

Take it in your heart, heart, heart, heart

Take it in your heart

Take it in your heart, heart, heart, heart

Where it all goes down

[Verse 2: 2D]

Outside cold, it ghost in now, it jet lag

I took it to the right man

Took it all back

When the courts were closing

It was Bobby gracing

I know that

I put it to the right man

He put it back

[Verse 3: 2D ]

Caught in your eyes

Stacks of lights

Come streaming back

Make it for the best times

Growing pains, good times

Good times, good times

Good times, good times

Good times, good times

[Chorus: 2D]

Take it in your heart now, lover

Take it in your heart, heart, heart, heart

Take it in your heart

Take it in your heart

Where it all goes down

[Outro: 2D & D.R.A.M.]

Andromeda

Andromeda, Andromeda

Take it in your heart now, lover

Andromeda, Andromeda

Andromeda, Andromeda

Take it in your heart

Take it in your heart

Where it all goes down

















