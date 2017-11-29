Galantis & Throttle – Tell Me You Love Me: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione







Tell Me You Love Me è il nuovo singolo dei Galantis estratto dal secondo album in studio The Aviary, rilasciato lo scorso 15 settembre.

Il duo svedese di produttori e deejay formato da Christian Karlsson e Linus Eklö, torna a promuovere la seconda era discografica con questa canzone scritta da Robert Michael Bergin, Bloodshy, Jimmy “Svidden” Koitsch, Linus Eklow, Sarah Aarons, Throttle, Eddie Jenkins & Henrik Jonback, con produzione del duo, Jimmy “Svidden” Koitsch, Henrik Jonback & Throttle, che ha affermato di essere a dir poco entusiasta di aver collaborato con i Galantis, in quanto da sempre loro ammiratore.





Se devo essere sincero, il brano in oggetto non mi entusiasma come altre produzioni della coppia di musica dance ed elettronica.

Il video ufficiale è stato diretto da MOSSS, è disponibile dal 28 novembre ed è possibile vederlo su Youtube cliccando sull’immagine sottostante.

Qui di seguito trovate la traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che compongono questo pezzo.

Tell Me You Love Me – Galantis – Traduzione (Download)

[Strofa 1]

Io, sono stata sveglia tutta la settimana

Non riesco a dormire, cercando di leggere i segnali

Io, non so per quanto posso ancora resistere

Per quanto tempo potrò ancora aspettare prima di perdere la testa

Tu, santo cielo cielo, mi togli il fiato

Quando non ci stai nemmeno provando

Mi spingi a chiedere, ooh

E se tu fossi mio?

[Pre-Ritornello]

Oh baby, forza dillo adesso

Lascia che le parole escano

(Dimmi che mi ami)

È facile, dì semplicemente cos’hai in mente

Dillo un milione di volte

(Dimmi che mi ami)

[Ritornello]

Dimmi, dimmi, uh

Dimmi che mi ami

Dimmi, dimmi, uh

Dimmi che mi ami

Dimmi, dimmi, dimmi

[Strofa 2]

Andiamo, so che è troppo presto

Ma ti ho aspettato, direi anche troppo

Così tanto in tutte quelle notti solitarie, scontri e litigi

Sono già stati fatti

Io, non posso credere ai miei occhi

Come diavolo ho fatto a innamorarmi così?

Potremmo essere la coppia perfetta

E che ci sarebbe di male? mm

[Pre-Ritornello]

Oh baby, forza dillo adesso

Lascia che le parole escano

(Dimmi che mi ami)

È facile, dì semplicemente cos’hai in mente

Dillo un milione di volte

(Dimmi che mi ami)

Oh baby, forza dillo adesso

Lascia che le parole escano

(Dimmi che mi ami)

È facile, dì semplicemente cos’hai in mente

Dillo un milione di volte

(Dimmi che mi ami)

[Ritornello]

Dimmi, dimmi, uh

Dimmi che mi ami

Dimmi, dimmi, uh

Dimmi che mi ami

Dimmi, dimmi, dimmi

Tell Me You Love Me testo

[Verse 1]

I, I’ve been up all week

Not getting any sleep, trying to read the signs

I don’t know how much more I can take

How much longer I can wait before I lose my mind

You, for heaven’s sake, you take my breath away

When you’re not even trying

You got me wondering what, ooh

What if you were mine?

[Pre-Chorus]

Oh, baby, come on and say it now

Just let the words come out

(Tell me you love me)

It’s easy, just say what’s on your mind

Say it a million times

(Tell me you love me)

[Chorus]

Tell me, tell me, uh

Tell me you love me

Tell me, tell me, uh

Tell me you love me

Tell me, tell me, tell me

[Verse 2]

Come on, I know it’s way too soon

But I waited for you, I think that’s long enough

So long to all those lonely nights, battles and picking fights

It’s already been done

I, can’t believe my eyes

How on earth did I find myself so far in love?

We could be the perfect match

And what’s so wrong with that? Mm

[Pre-Chorus]

Oh, baby, come on and say it now

Just let the words come out

(Tell me you love me)

It’s easy, just say what’s on your mind

Say it a million times

(Tell me you love me)

Oh, baby, come on and say it now

Just let the words come out

(Tell me you love me)

It’s easy, just say what’s on your mind

Say it a million times

(Tell me you love me)

[Chorus]

Tell me, tell me, uh

Tell me you love me

Tell me, tell me, uh

Tell me you love me

Tell me, tell me, tell me

















