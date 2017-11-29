Galantis & Throttle – Tell Me You Love Me: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione

Tell Me You Love Me è il nuovo singolo dei Galantis estratto dal secondo album in studio The Aviary, rilasciato lo scorso 15 settembre.
Il duo svedese di produttori e deejay formato da Christian Karlsson e Linus Eklö, torna a promuovere la seconda era discografica con questa canzone scritta da Robert Michael Bergin, Bloodshy, Jimmy “Svidden” Koitsch, Linus Eklow, Sarah Aarons, Throttle, Eddie Jenkins & Henrik Jonback, con produzione del duo, Jimmy “Svidden” Koitsch, Henrik Jonback & Throttle, che ha affermato di essere a dir poco entusiasta di aver collaborato con i Galantis, in quanto da sempre loro ammiratore.
Se devo essere sincero, il brano in oggetto non mi entusiasma come altre produzioni della coppia di musica dance ed elettronica.
Il video ufficiale è stato diretto da MOSSS, è disponibile dal 28 novembre ed è possibile vederlo su Youtube cliccando sull’immagine sottostante.
Qui di seguito trovate la traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che compongono questo pezzo.
Tell Me You Love Me – Galantis – Traduzione (Download)
[Strofa 1]
Io, sono stata sveglia tutta la settimana
Non riesco a dormire, cercando di leggere i segnali
Io, non so per quanto posso ancora resistere
Per quanto tempo potrò ancora aspettare prima di perdere la testa
Tu, santo cielo cielo, mi togli il fiato
Quando non ci stai nemmeno provando
Mi spingi a chiedere, ooh
E se tu fossi mio?
[Pre-Ritornello]
Oh baby, forza dillo adesso
Lascia che le parole escano
(Dimmi che mi ami)
È facile, dì semplicemente cos’hai in mente
Dillo un milione di volte
(Dimmi che mi ami)
[Ritornello]
Dimmi, dimmi, uh
Dimmi che mi ami
Dimmi, dimmi, uh
Dimmi che mi ami
Dimmi, dimmi, dimmi
[Strofa 2]
Andiamo, so che è troppo presto
Ma ti ho aspettato, direi anche troppo
Così tanto in tutte quelle notti solitarie, scontri e litigi
Sono già stati fatti
Io, non posso credere ai miei occhi
Come diavolo ho fatto a innamorarmi così?
Potremmo essere la coppia perfetta
E che ci sarebbe di male? mm
[Pre-Ritornello]
Oh baby, forza dillo adesso
Lascia che le parole escano
(Dimmi che mi ami)
È facile, dì semplicemente cos’hai in mente
Dillo un milione di volte
(Dimmi che mi ami)
Oh baby, forza dillo adesso
Lascia che le parole escano
(Dimmi che mi ami)
È facile, dì semplicemente cos’hai in mente
Dillo un milione di volte
(Dimmi che mi ami)
[Ritornello]
Dimmi, dimmi, uh
Dimmi che mi ami
Dimmi, dimmi, uh
Dimmi che mi ami
Dimmi, dimmi, dimmi
Tell Me You Love Me testo
[Verse 1]
I, I’ve been up all week
Not getting any sleep, trying to read the signs
I don’t know how much more I can take
How much longer I can wait before I lose my mind
You, for heaven’s sake, you take my breath away
When you’re not even trying
You got me wondering what, ooh
What if you were mine?
[Pre-Chorus]
Oh, baby, come on and say it now
Just let the words come out
(Tell me you love me)
It’s easy, just say what’s on your mind
Say it a million times
(Tell me you love me)
[Chorus]
Tell me, tell me, uh
Tell me you love me
Tell me, tell me, uh
Tell me you love me
Tell me, tell me, tell me
[Verse 2]
Come on, I know it’s way too soon
But I waited for you, I think that’s long enough
So long to all those lonely nights, battles and picking fights
It’s already been done
I, can’t believe my eyes
How on earth did I find myself so far in love?
We could be the perfect match
And what’s so wrong with that? Mm
[Pre-Chorus]
Oh, baby, come on and say it now
Just let the words come out
(Tell me you love me)
It’s easy, just say what’s on your mind
Say it a million times
(Tell me you love me)
Oh, baby, come on and say it now
Just let the words come out
(Tell me you love me)
It’s easy, just say what’s on your mind
Say it a million times
(Tell me you love me)
[Chorus]
Tell me, tell me, uh
Tell me you love me
Tell me, tell me, uh
Tell me you love me
Tell me, tell me, tell me