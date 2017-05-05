Galantis: ascolta il nuovo singolo Hunter (testo e traduzione)

In data odierna i Galantis hanno rilasciato il nuovo singolo che si intitola Hunter, un bel pezzo scritto e prodotto dal duo svedese di musica elettronica composto da Christian Karlsson e Linus Eklöw.
Dopo il recente successo di Rich Boy, pubblicato lo scorso febbraio, ecco a voi questa nuova canzone in pieno stile Galantis, che per l’occasione sono cacciatori…
Per accedere all’audio completo su Youtube cliccate sulla copertina in basso, mentre di seguito trovate la traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che compongono il brano.
Galantis – Hunter traduzione (Download)
[Ritornello]
Sono il cacciatore, sono l’illustre sconosciuto
Solo il mio amore può conquistare
Sono il, sono il cacciatore
Sono il cacciatore, andiamo nella natura selvaggio
Consegna il tuo cuore, arrenditi
Perché sono il, sono il cacciatore
[Verso 1]
Siamo su questa strada verso un posto che, un giorno, scopriremo
Avventura verso l’aldilà
Cercando in lungo e in largo il tesoro nel profondo nella tua anima
La chiromante ha sempre ragione
[Pre-Ritornello]
Aveva gli occhi rossi nella notte
Come una pantera nascosta
Canterà il mio grido di battaglia
Perché sono il, sono il, sono il
[Ritornello]
Sono il cacciatore, sono l’illustre sconosciuto
Solo il mio amore può conquistare
Sono il, sono il cacciatore
Sono il cacciatore, andiamo nella natura selvaggio
Consegna il tuo cuore, arrenditi
Perché sono il, sono il cacciatore
[Post-Ritornello]
Solo il
Sono il, sono il
Io sono il
Sono il, sono il, sono il, sono il
[Verso 2]
Sconosciuti liberi e selvaggi
Attraverso le fiamme, tu sei tutto quello che vedo
Una forza che non puoi negare
Ascolta la mia chiamata
Preparati, correri da me
Balliamo fino a mezzanotte
[Pre-Ritornello]
Aveva gli occhi rossi nella notte
Come una pantera nascosta
Canterà il mio grido di battaglia
Perché sono il, sono il, sono il
[Ritornello]
Sono il cacciatore, sono l’illustre sconosciuto
Solo il mio amore può conquistare
Sono il, sono il cacciatore
Sono il cacciatore, andiamo nella natura selvaggio
Consegna il tuo cuore, arrenditi
Perché sono il, sono il cacciatore
[Post-Ritornello]
Solo il
Sono il, sono il
Io sono il
[Conclusione]
Sono il, sono il, sono il
Sono il, sono il, sono il caccia-
Sono il, sono il, sono il,
Sono il, sono il, sono il caccia-
Sono-sono, sono-sono, sono-sono
Cacciatore
Hunter – Galantis – Testo
[Chorus]
I am the hunter, I am the great unknown
Only my love can conquer
I am the, I am the hunter
I am the hunter, into the wild we go
Give up your heart, surrender
Cos I am the, I am the hunter
[Verse 1]
We’ve been on this road to a place that, one day, we’ll know
Adventure to the other side
Searching high and low for the treasure deep in your soul
The fortune teller’s always right
[Pre-Chorus]
Got them red eyes in the night
Like a panther out of sight
Gonna sing my battle cry
Cos I am the, I am the, I am the
[Chorus]
I am the hunter, I am the great unknown
Only my love can conquer
I am the, I am the hunter
I am the hunter, into the wild we go
Give up your heart, surrender
Cos I am the, I am the hunter
[Post-Chorus]
I am the
I am the, I am the
I am the
I am the, I am the, I am the, I am the
[Verse 2]
Strangers wild and free
Through the flames, you’re all that I see
A force you, that you can’t deny
Hear my calling
Lock and load, come running to me
We’re dancing through to midnight
[Pre-Chorus]
Got them red eyes in the night
Like a panther out of sight
Gonna sing my battle cry
Cos I am the, I am the, I am the
[Chorus]
I am the hunter, I am the great unknown
Only my love can conquer
I am the, I am the hunter
I am the hunter, into the wild we go
Give up your heart, surrender
Cos I am the, I am the hunter
[Post-Chorus]
I am the
I am the, I am the
I am the
[Outro]
I am the, I am the, I am the
I am the, I am the, I am the hunt-
I am the, I am the, I am the
I am the, I am the, I am the hunt-
I am-I am, I am-I am, I am-I am
Hunter