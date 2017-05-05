Galantis: ascolta il nuovo singolo Hunter (testo e traduzione)







In data odierna i Galantis hanno rilasciato il nuovo singolo che si intitola Hunter, un bel pezzo scritto e prodotto dal duo svedese di musica elettronica composto da Christian Karlsson e Linus Eklöw.

Dopo il recente successo di Rich Boy, pubblicato lo scorso febbraio, ecco a voi questa nuova canzone in pieno stile Galantis, che per l’occasione sono cacciatori…





Per accedere all’audio completo su Youtube cliccate sulla copertina in basso, mentre di seguito trovate la traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che compongono il brano.

Galantis – Hunter traduzione (Download)

[Ritornello]

Sono il cacciatore, sono l’illustre sconosciuto

Solo il mio amore può conquistare

Sono il, sono il cacciatore

Sono il cacciatore, andiamo nella natura selvaggio

Consegna il tuo cuore, arrenditi

Perché sono il, sono il cacciatore

[Verso 1]

Siamo su questa strada verso un posto che, un giorno, scopriremo

Avventura verso l’aldilà

Cercando in lungo e in largo il tesoro nel profondo nella tua anima

La chiromante ha sempre ragione

[Pre-Ritornello]

Aveva gli occhi rossi nella notte

Come una pantera nascosta

Canterà il mio grido di battaglia

Perché sono il, sono il, sono il

[Ritornello]

Sono il cacciatore, sono l’illustre sconosciuto

Solo il mio amore può conquistare

Sono il, sono il cacciatore

Sono il cacciatore, andiamo nella natura selvaggio

Consegna il tuo cuore, arrenditi

Perché sono il, sono il cacciatore

[Post-Ritornello]

Solo il

Sono il, sono il

Io sono il

Sono il, sono il, sono il, sono il

[Verso 2]

Sconosciuti liberi e selvaggi

Attraverso le fiamme, tu sei tutto quello che vedo

Una forza che non puoi negare

Ascolta la mia chiamata

Preparati, correri da me

Balliamo fino a mezzanotte

Link sponsorizzati









[Pre-Ritornello]

Aveva gli occhi rossi nella notte

Come una pantera nascosta

Canterà il mio grido di battaglia

Perché sono il, sono il, sono il

[Ritornello]

Sono il cacciatore, sono l’illustre sconosciuto

Solo il mio amore può conquistare

Sono il, sono il cacciatore

Sono il cacciatore, andiamo nella natura selvaggio

Consegna il tuo cuore, arrenditi

Perché sono il, sono il cacciatore

[Post-Ritornello]

Solo il

Sono il, sono il

Io sono il

[Conclusione]

Sono il, sono il, sono il

Sono il, sono il, sono il caccia-

Sono il, sono il, sono il,

Sono il, sono il, sono il caccia-

Sono-sono, sono-sono, sono-sono

Cacciatore

Powered by NuoveCanzoni.com

Hunter – Galantis – Testo

[Chorus]

I am the hunter, I am the great unknown

Only my love can conquer

I am the, I am the hunter

I am the hunter, into the wild we go

Give up your heart, surrender

Cos I am the, I am the hunter

[Verse 1]

We’ve been on this road to a place that, one day, we’ll know

Adventure to the other side

Searching high and low for the treasure deep in your soul

The fortune teller’s always right

[Pre-Chorus]

Got them red eyes in the night

Like a panther out of sight

Gonna sing my battle cry

Cos I am the, I am the, I am the

[Chorus]

I am the hunter, I am the great unknown

Only my love can conquer

I am the, I am the hunter

I am the hunter, into the wild we go

Give up your heart, surrender

Cos I am the, I am the hunter

[Post-Chorus]

I am the

I am the, I am the

I am the

I am the, I am the, I am the, I am the

[Verse 2]

Strangers wild and free

Through the flames, you’re all that I see

A force you, that you can’t deny

Hear my calling

Lock and load, come running to me

We’re dancing through to midnight

[Pre-Chorus]

Got them red eyes in the night

Like a panther out of sight

Gonna sing my battle cry

Cos I am the, I am the, I am the

[Chorus]

I am the hunter, I am the great unknown

Only my love can conquer

I am the, I am the hunter

I am the hunter, into the wild we go

Give up your heart, surrender

Cos I am the, I am the hunter

[Post-Chorus]

I am the

I am the, I am the

I am the

[Outro]

I am the, I am the, I am the

I am the, I am the, I am the hunt-

I am the, I am the, I am the

I am the, I am the, I am the hunt-

I am-I am, I am-I am, I am-I am

Hunter

















LASCIA UN COMMENTO ALL'ARTICOLO

commenti complessivi