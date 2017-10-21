Gabry Ponte & Sergio Sylvestre nel nuovo singolo In The town: guarda il video con illustri ospiti + testo e traduzione







Il dj e producer Gabry Ponte e il cantante Sergio Sylvestre, vi presentano il nuovo singolo battezzato In The town, un bel pezzo nei digital store, in streaming e in rotazione radiofonica nazionale dal 20 ottobre 2017.

Dopo le hit “Che ne sanno i 2000” e “Tu sei”, il produttore piemontese ex Eiffel65, ritenta la fortuna con questa esplosiva canzone dal sapore internazionale, una track cross-over che unisce un sound dance attualissimo ed un inaspettato testo dal sapore pulp, raccontato dalla potente voce del gigante buono ex Amici.





La nuova canzone è stata firmata dallo stesso Ponte, con la collaborazione di importantissimi nomi quali Ermal Meta, Fabrizio Ferraguzzo, Dario Faini e Jenson Vaughan.

Cliccate sulla cover in basso per ascoltarla su Spotify.

Decisamente importanti anche gli ospiti del video ufficiale, a cui hanno preso parte famosi youtuber e personaggi televisivi.

Oltre a Ponte e Sylvestre, nel filmato vediamo infatti l’attrice, cantante e conduttrice televisiva Lodovica Comello, Melissa Satta, Paolo Ruffini, iPantellas, Salvatore Aranzulla, la Illuminati Crew, Katy degli youtuber Scherzi di Coppia e altri.

Potete gustarvi il videoclip direttamente su Youtube cliccando sull’immagine sottostante, dopo la quale accedete alla traduzione in italiano e alle parole in inglese che compongono questo pezzo.

Gabry Ponte – In The town traduzione (Download)

Ti ho raccontato di una città dove i mostri prendono vita nelle ore notturne

Ci si trova faccia a faccia con le bestie, vengono ad assaggiare la vita in maniera provocatoria

I cartelli (o “segnali”) sporchi con le luci al neon, non c’è ultima chiamata dove le ombre strisciano

Là scoprirai dove tutte le anime malvagie, sono andate e hanno perso la loro strada

Mi hai detto che non fa per me

Poi ti ho visto in città

Oooh, in città

Oooh, proprio al di la del confine

Poi ti ho visto in città

Oooh, in città

Oooh, proprio oltre il confine

Qualunque cosa tu desideri notte o giorno c’è un uomo che lo fornisce

Basta dire una parola, gli estranei sono amici se ci sono soldi nel palmo della tua mano che stringi

Posso vederti sorridere, entra pure, nuovecanzoni.com nel menu è tutto vero

Una gioia per i tuoi occhi, corpi attorcigliati e piegati, appesi alle finestre fruste e catene

Mi hai detto che non fa per me

Poi ti ho visto in città

Oooh, in città

Oooh, proprio al di la del confine

Poi ti ho visto in città

Oooh, in città

Oooh

Poi ti ho visto in città

Poi ti ho visto in città

ooooh

Poi ti ho visto in città

Ti ho visto in città

Poi ti ho visto in città

Oooh, in città

Oooh, proprio oltre il confine

Poi ti ho visto in città (Mi hai detto che non fa per me, non fa per me)

Oooh, proprio oltre il confine

Poi ti ho visto in città

Poi ti ho visto in città

Ti ho visto in città

Ti ho visto in città

Poi ti ho visto in città

In The town – Gabry Ponte – Testo

I told you about a town where the freaks come alive in the night hours

Come face to face with the animals, come and taste a provocative life

The filthy signs with the neon lights, there ain’t no last call where shadows crawl

There you’ll find where all wicked souls, they went and lost their way

You told me not for me

Then I saw you in the town

Oooh, in the town

Oooh, right across border line

Then I saw you in the town

Oooh, in the town

Oooh, right across the border line

No matter what you crave night or day there’s a man who supplies it

Just say the word, strangers are you friends if there’s money in your palm when you shake

I can see you grin, come right in, on the menu it’s all real

Feast for your eyes, bodies twisted and bend, hanging in the windows whips and chains

You told me not for me

Then I saw you in the town

Oooh, in the town

Oooh, right across border line

Then I saw you in the town

Oooh, in the town

Oooh

Then I saw you in the town

Then I saw you in the town

ooooh

Then I saw you in the town

I saw you in the town

Then I saw you in the town

Oooh, in the town

Oooh, right across the border line

Then I saw you in the town (He told me not for me, not for me)

Oooh, right across the border line

Then I saw you in the town

Then I saw you in the town

I saw you in the town

I saw you in the town

Then I saw you in the town

















